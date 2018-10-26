3 Stocks For The Next Decade

3 structural trends will shape the next decades, be exposed to them.

However, you need to have a contrarian trait and be courageous to take advantage of the opportunity, due to volatility.

Even if the market's focus lies on hot growth stocks, there are nice and simple businesses out there.

There are two main premises to my investing style: value and asymmetric risk and reward.

When it comes to value, I like to find stocks that have a minimal chance of permanent capital loss and that are volatile. This allows me to gain an additional return by balancing my portfolio position around intrinsic value. Seth Klarman would say:

Volatility is the friend of the unleveraged long-term investor.

As for asymmetric risk and reward situations, we live in an uncertain world that is impossible to predict. Therefore, we should focus on investments where the downside is much smaller than the upside. Such investments can be found by looking at positive long-term structural trends.

Three structural trends that fit the description are: copper, gold, and China.

Copper could become the metal of the next decade and copper miners already trade at interesting value levels.

Gold could explode in case of more monetary easing, while China, whether you like it or not, will be the largest economy in the world.

In the video, I discuss my thesis on the above-mentioned trends and also discuss 3 stocks. Here is the video summary:

0:59 - Copper thesis

2:46 - Gold thesis

4:27 - China thesis

4:56 - Lundin Mining (OTCPK:LUNMF)

8:23 - Newmont Mining (NEM)

9:48 - Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF)

