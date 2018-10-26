Dow Jones Industrials: The Beginning Of The End? - Part 2

Mixed earnings results seem to be confirming these worries, as quarterly misses from key companies in the DIA holdings have raised doubts.

Stock markets are caught in panic mode, and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrials ETF (DIA) is officially trading in negative territory for the year. After long-term bull rallies, some question the viability of further moves to the topside. Many investors feel that markets may have reached a top, and mixed earnings results seem to be confirming these worries. But while quarterly misses from key companies in the holdings of DIA have raised doubts, and investors must remember the underlying earnings fundamentals.

Clearly, the market finds itself at a key turning point and this is why it is critical for investors to avoid emotional reactions in trade positioning. Going forward, all of this irrational volatility may create excellent opportunities to buy the DIA ETF on dips in the weeks ahead.

The SPDR Dow Jones Industrials ETF is a highly-diversified exchange-traded fund with an expense ratio of 0.17%. The ETF is focused mostly on the industrial sector (at 21.55%), and includes allocations in technology (19.05%), and financials (15.47%) round out the top three positions. Fund allocations in consumer cyclicals total 14.56%, and its holdings in the healthcare sector total 13.37%.

Over the last four weeks, investors have started moving more heavily into the fund. DIA has benefited and seen inflows of $352.9 million during this period, but this activity has failed to support valuations at the upper levels. More than likely, this is because the longer-term trends are not as optimistic. Over the last half-year period (26 weeks), the ETF has seen outflows of $175.5 million and this has set the tone for the market’s current declines.

In our prior report on DIA, we highlighted recent earnings trends in the industrial sector. This is important, as investor sentiment directed toward the fund is typically defined by the strength or weakness which is apparent in the core industrial stocks. But DIA is a well-diversified fund with a large portion of its holdings devoted to other sectors, and this is why it is important to monitor earnings trends visible in those areas. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is one example of the fund’s core holdings in the healthcare sector, and this critical bellwether stock makes up 3.74% of the DIA ETF.

During the third quarter, Johnson & Johnson posted adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share (which beat analyst expectations of $2.03). Revenues came in at $20.3 billion (against estimates of $20.05 billion). Key positives were seen in Johnson & Johnson’s infant care segment and in its cancer drug sales. The company’s net income rose to $1.44 per share (at $3.93 billion), which represents an annualized gain of 5.11% for the period.

One of the company’s best-performing segments can be found amongst its pharmaceuticals offerings, which generated an incredible revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter (versus expectations of $10.02 billion). Additional strength could be found in Johnson & Johnson’s consumer business, which posted sales worth $3.42 billion and beat estimates calling for $3.34 billion in sales.

On the downside, points of weakness could be seen in the company’s medical devices unit which generated $6.59 billion in sales (versus $6.64 billion expected). On a year-to-date basis, JNJ is trading lower by 1.61% but share prices have made steady progress since the end of May and the company’s strong quarterly performances put shareholders in a strong position to see continued gains into the final parts of this year.

Visa (V) is another interesting stock to watch for those assessing the potential performance of DIA as it also makes up 3.74% of the fund’s total holdings. As a key indicator of consumer activity within the broader economy, Visa posted adjusted earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter equal to $1.21 per share. This beat market expectations of $1.20 per share. Revenues created a mixed performance, however, coming in at $5.43 billion (versus $5.44 billion expected).

More encouragingly, Visa’s total payments volume rose by 11% while the total number of processed transactions rose by 12%. Shareholders may continue to benefit from the company’s global expansion progress and the stock’s recent declines into the lower $130s puts us back near the 200-day moving average (which also falls in line with historical support levels).

As long as the consumer economy remains robust, we should expect consistent earnings performances from Visa in the quarters ahead. Even with the recent losses in share prices, the stock is still trading higher by 17.75%, so it is clear that the majority of the momentum remains focused on the topside.

In the tech space, an important stock to watch is Microsoft (MSFT), which makes up 2.91% of the total holdings for the DIA ETF. During the fiscal first quarter of 2019, Microsoft generated earnings of $1.14 a share (excluding items). Analysts were only expecting earnings of $0.96 per share for the period, so this represents an impressive performance for Microsoft. Revenues, which came in at $29.08 billion, were far above the previous estimates of $27.90 billion, and this performance helps validate the bullish outlook for the stock.

Of course, some risks remain for the company and certain areas of weakness were reflected in the company’s guidance figures. For the fiscal second quarter, Microsoft expects revenues to come in at $31.9 billion to $32.7 billion range. Prior projections called for total revenues of $32.25 billion for the quarter. So, it is possible that these negatives could weigh on the stock near term and the chart above shows that some of this bearish influence is already being felt with respect to MSFT share prices.

But, at the same time, we must remember that Microsoft’s total revenues grew at an annualized rate of 19% for the fiscal first quarter. This remains strong for an “aging” tech company, and it was far better than the 14% growth rate which was visible during the fiscal year 2018. Even with these recent declines, MSFT is trading higher by 19.62% for the year and its above-average dividend yield should help protect shareholders from massive declines in the weeks ahead.

Overall, these earnings performances suggest that the DIA ETF is protected within multiple industry sectors. In this chart shown above, we can see that DIA is holding onto its post-April uptrend (although this move appears to be coming under pressure in recent sessions). Clearly, the market is at a critical turning point and it is possible that technical positioning may stop-out bullish traders before the bearish correction completes itself.

This is why it is critical to remain focused on the underlying earnings fundamentals as the outlook remains supportive and we are likely to see new buying opportunities in the DIA ETF during the weeks ahead. In these types of market environments, investors must avoid emotional reactions and view irrational moves in the market as an opportunity for long-term positioning from the long's perspective.

