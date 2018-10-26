IBM: Value Trap Or Deep Value Buy?

One of the biggest mistakes a value investor can make is falling into a value trap. Sometimes the market sees something an investor doesn’t, and a stock is cheap for a reason. Using discounted adjusted cash flow analysis may help investors make a rational investment decision based on a better understanding of what kind of sales and margins the market is pricing into the stock. This type of analysis, in my opinion, is especially important in a potential turnaround story like IBM. To be assured we are getting a good business at a good value, we need to assess the operating business and credit conditions of the business.

IBM’s current stock price reflects expectations of continuously decreasing margins while asset growth remains flat. While IBM has recently turned the trend in their revenue growth from highly negative to relatively flat, I would like to see a few more quarters of that trend persisting and margins expanding before I believe the resurgence story.

The Current State of IBM

Back in its heyday, IBM was considered a pioneer in the technological revolution. More recently, that has not been the case. IBM has seen negative sales growth every year since 2012, and its share price declined well over -25% during the same time.

While results have been less than stellar, IBM’s operating business looks somewhat stable. The Piotroski F-Score (5) and Altman Z-Scores (3.61) both appear safe. While the operating margins and debt metrics are not as good as they historically have been, this is understandable given IBM is a mature company.

Source: Gurufocus

Furthermore, the company’s credit, after making the necessary cash flow adjustments to reported metrics, seems stable, and there should be more than enough capital to pay maturing debts and the dividend, reduce the company’s leverage, and keep reinvesting in the business.

Source: Valens-Research

IBM’s Latest Quarterly Earnings Call

On the latest quarterly earnings call, IBM’s senior vice president and CFO Jim Kavanaugh said, “We continue to see strong client demand in the emerging, high-value segments of the IT industry. And our performance this quarter was driven by the offerings in hybrid cloud, in security, in digital, and in analytics and AI.”

IBM is going through a transformation from its traditional hardware application business to a cloud-based service business. Later on the call, Kavanaugh said, “We expected a headwind on product mix… And we’re more than offsetting that with services. We delivered our best year-to-year margin performance in the third quarter, led by services up 160 basis points year-over-year. The tough work we’ve done around shifting to higher value, we’re starting to see the realization in our margin on that. The momentum that we’ve got on our hybrid cloud value proposition, we’re starting to see the scale efficiencies. And the productivity benefits are playing out as we move forward.” On top of the 160-bps margin expansion, cloud revenue grew by 20% over the past twelve months and now represents 24% of IBM’s revenue.

While overall revenue growth for the latest quarter was flat, and has been negative since 2012, the rate at which sales have been declining has improved. Jeff Saut of Raymond James frequently notes that the stock market isn’t about whether things are good or bad, but whether they are getting better or worse. In the case of IBM’s revenue growth, while it is not positive, it has been getting “less worse” since the lows of 2015.

Source: Valens-Research

Management has made it very clear that it has been, and plans to continue, investing heavily into its high value areas, as defined above, and is infusing more AI into its traditional business. Most recently, IBM increased its capital expenditures by 21%, with the majority of it going into its high-margin hybrid cloud technologies. While this has been a positive sign, it is largely offset by the declines in the traditional product mix. Earnings margins, on an adjusted cash flow basis, remain in a slight downtrend and below the as-reported EBITDA margins.

Source: Valens-Research

IBM’s Five Business Segments

Five different segments comprise IBM’s business: Cognitive Solutions, Technology Services and Cloud Platforms, Global Business Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Revenues in the Cognitive Solutions segment declined by -5% for the quarter. This segment represents roughly 22% of IBM’s total quarterly revenue and is broken up into strategic vertices, horizontal domains, and transaction procession software.

Strategic verticals include the health, analytics, security, AI and block-chain businesses. Management refers to this area of the business as a “high-value segment.” It is the one in which I see the most growth potential. The security software component will be critical as more companies transition into IBM’s cloud business, and it should be a value driver for the company going forward. IBM is also investing in block-chain. It currently has over 75 active networks to address inefficiencies in the global supply chain, with more in the pipeline. The work it is doing with companies like Medtronic in the healthcare space to decrease the cost and improve the efficiency of healthcare shows promise as well.

The second area, horizontal domains, has largely been a drag on the cognitive solutions segment as a whole. This area includes what Kavanaugh calls collaboration, commerce, and talent. IBM is working their Watson (NYSE:AI) technology into these components as, according to management, a longer-term investment. Management expects to see positive returns on its investment starting in 2019.

The third component of this segment is transaction procession software. On the latest quarterly call, management indicated that a good pipeline of new business is in place going into the fourth quarter and the company expects growth, although it was not seen in the past quarter.

Overall, the strategic verticals area of this business segment shows promising growth, although it was negative in the latest quarter and consists of the high-margin business. The transaction procession software seems to show the least promise moving forward as it leverages the hardware business from which management seems to be withdrawing. I believe investors need to see growth in the strategic verticals business to drive IBM’s revenue growth and margin expansion going forward.

The Technology Services and Cloud Platforms segment is the second-largest factor, in my opinion, for IBM’s growth going forward. This segment already makes up the largest portion of IBM’s most recent quarterly revenue at $8.3 billion, or 44% of total revenue.

The hybrid cloud implementation area of this segment has grown over 20% year over year, and management believes this trend can persist. It estimates that companies are only 10-20% into the transition to the cloud and believe it can be a large value driver for the top and bottom lines.

The weakness in technical support services, however, has offset optimism for IBM’s growth and potential growth. This has suppressed the segment’s overall performance, as revenues are down -3% for the quarter. This trend will probably persist, since it is leveraged off the out-of-date traditional enterprise business. Largely, the hybrid cloud implementations business has potential to continue on its high-growth trajectory and more than offset the declines in the more-antiquated traditional enterprise business. If management is correct with its assessment of the cloud transition being in its infant stages, this could be a value driver for the company. It is already a large component of IBM’s overall revenue.

Piggybacking on the previous two business categories, the Global Business Services segment has shown some growth. It represents another 22% of IBM’s most recent quarterly revenue and grew at a +3% rate. By using internal solutions, IBM helps companies convert from traditional enterprise systems to cloud computing. Consulting companies transitioning to the services that make up Cognitive Solutions/Strategic Vertices and Cloud Platforms largely generate the revenues for this segment. The company has shown continued strength in this practice, which has resulted in overall margins expanding by 270bps year over year.

The fourth business segment is Systems, which represents $1.7 billion of quarterly revenue, or roughly 9%. Systems focuses largely on mainframe computers and government contracts. There is some concern about the sales pipeline, but due to the relatively low impact on revenue, I don’t find it to be very material.

The fifth segment, which isn’t mentioned much in the earnings call, is the Global Financing segment, which only represents 2% of quarterly revenue.

Although those within IBM’s ranks express extreme optimism around the cloud business, declines in the traditional hardware business have offset this growth, causing revenue and margins to remain flat in the latest quarter. There is promise in the new cloud and strategic imperatives investments made, and that trend needs to persist. IBM has shown slight margin expansion and has seemed to stabilize its revenue trajectory in the near term.

Source: IBM Earnings Call Slides

What is the Market Pricing in?

Currently, the forward P/E is at 9.44, price to free cash is 10.05, and price to operating cash is 7.49—all of which are at historic lows. In addition to these relative valuation metrics, the dividend yield sits at a 10-year high of 4.72% (the stock is cheap based on cash returned to shareholders). Consequently, IBM looks inexpensive by most popular relative valuation metrics.

Source: Gurufocus

The average analyst target price for IBM, based on the opinions of fifteen Wall Street analysts, is currently at $163.77, which gives the stock +25% potential upside. There are five buys, eight holds, and two sells.

According to my discounted adjusted cash flow model, the current market price reflects expectations of assets remaining flat and adjusted margins declining to 19.2% over the next five years. To put that into context, analysts are currently projecting adjusted margins to be around 26% through 2019.

Source: Valens-Research

Trap or Buy?

Overall, IBM appears to be in good financial shape. Their Piotroski and Altman scores do not raise any red flags and there doesn't seem to be any liquidity concern around paying their debt obligations and maintaining their dividend. Also, even with their troubles over the last few years, IBM is still earning a positive return above their cost of capital (ROIC and adjusted ROA' remain greater than WACC).

While management sounds optimistic about the future (they always do), we have not seen the transition to higher margin business translate to overall EBITDA, or adjusted cash flow, margin expansion. While IBM looks inexpensive by most traditional relative valuation metrics, I would like to see a few more successful quarters of IBM’s transition, and overall EBITDA margins stabilize, before I’m buying the turnaround story.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.