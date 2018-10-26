J.C. Penney: Assessing The Impact Of Sears's Liquidation Sales

Other malls that can find new tenants may benefit though since Sears hasn't been driving much traffic recently.

Sears's closures may impact J.C. Penney by causing some of the weaker malls to further deteriorate and become ghost malls, potentially leading to J.C. Penney closing those stores.

Overall, J.C. Penney should benefit from picking up some of Sears's business in the longer run.

I believe the impact of those liquidation sales will be fairly modest and limited in duration. Bon-Ton's liquidation appeared to have limited impact on J.C. Penney.

Impact Of Liquidation Sales

When I looked earlier this year, around 30% of J.C. Penney's locations were in the same mall as a Sears store. This is a bit less than the approximately 40% of Hudson's Bay locations that were in the same mall as a Sears Canada store.

Hudson's Bay mentioned that its Q4 2017 results were hurt a bit by the Sears Canada liquidation bringing customers looking for deep discounts. The liquidation seemed to have a pretty modest effect on comps though, with Hudson's Bay's Q4 2017 comps for its DSG segment (including Hudson's Bay) improving 1.1% from the Q3 2017 rate.

Q4 2017 was fairly strong for American department stores, so Lord & Taylor probably contributed significantly to the improvement in trend for the DSG segment from Q3 2017 to Q4 2017. Macy's comps improved 5.3% compared to Q3 2017, while Kohl's improved by 6.2%. J.C. Penney's comps trends would have probably improved by 2% to 2.5% if Q3 2017 wasn't boosted by its apparel liquidation sales during the quarter.

Based on that, Hudson's Bay Canada's comps in Q4 2017 may have been down around 1% compared to Q3 2017 due to the effect of the Sears Canada liquidation.

I'd expect the impact on J.C. Penney to be similar if Sears liquidated all of stores. However, Sears is currently planning on only liquidating part of its store base this year and is attempting to continue operating with a smaller store base. If that occurs, the near-term impact to J.C. Penney will be lessened, with the remaining impact deferred (such as under 0.5% impact in Q4 2018). Sears has been continually liquidating stores for a while anyway.

While it is true that Hudson's Bay Canada is more upscale than Sears Canada was, the fact that those were the only two traditional department stores remaining in Canada resulted in a fair amount of customer overlap.

As another data point, Bon-Ton's liquidation (mainly during Q2 2018) didn't seem to have much of an effect on J.C. Penney sales. Bon-Ton's apparel and soft home sales were greater than Sears Domestic's apparel and soft home sales. Kmart's liquidation and Sears's hardlines liquidation would have less of an impact on J.C. Penney.

Effect On Malls

While I don't believe that Sears's liquidation will have a very significant negative impact on J.C. Penney (and that impact will likely be quite short-term), the store closures could further turn some malls into ghost malls.

Many of the Sears locations are in Class B (50+%) and Class C (20%) malls that could have challenges in re-tenanting the space (and it typically takes 18 to 36 months to fill a department store space anyway).

If the mall is able to fill the former Sears space (probably with a variety of smaller stores), mall traffic may actually improve (and J.C. Penney may benefit a bit) since Sears hasn't been drawing much traffic anyway. The weakest malls may be unable to fill the former Sears space though, resulting in a further loss of foot traffic.

This could result in some additional store closures for J.C. Penney over time, as it leaves the malls that are becoming emptier.

Conclusion

I don't believe that Sears's liquidation will have a major impact on J.C. Penney. It may affect J.C. Penney's sales a bit in the short-term, but over a longer period, J.C. Penney should benefit more from picking up some of Sears's business. In general, the overlap between Sears and J.C. Penney is a bit less than one might expect. I previously estimated that around Sears locations in the same mall as a J.C. Penney location did around $850 million in apparel and soft home sales per year.

A longer-term effect of Sears's closure may be to accelerate the death of some of the weaker malls though. This could result in additional J.C. Penney closures as it vacates dead malls in the future, although this will probably play out over multiple years.

