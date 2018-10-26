Sina Represents The Cheapest China Internet Stock

WB trades at just 16x CY19 EPS (14x ex-cash), but it's parent company SINA is an even better buy.

Weibo, the so-called Twitter of China, is down 50% in the past 4 months and 60% from its highs in early 2018.

China internet names (as measured by the ETF PGJ) are down 35% in the last 4 months.

I've written in the past about owning Sina Corp (SINA) and hedging with a Weibo (WB) short as a suggested trade. That trade has had mixed success, at best (feel free to look at my prior articles). This current thesis is based on the fact that SINA trades at a huge discount to the value of its net cash & investments on its balance sheet plus its WB stake, along with the fact that WB itself is significantly undervalued as compared to large China comps.

Introduction

Weibo (WB) is commonly referred to as the "Twitter of China," though given there really is no "Facebook of China" for a variety of reasons, WB can thought of as one of leading social networks in China, if not the leading social network. By way of some background, WB was founded inside of SINA and went public in 2014. SINA still owns ~45% of WB and has over 70% voting control. Alibaba (BABA) owns ~30% of WB.

It's Just Math, Folks

So those that were looking for a long thematic growth pitch (WB is growing 68%, so understandable) might be mildly disappointed now. I'm basically just going to dive into the numbers which I think highlights why SINA is a compelling buy. Would you like to buy a hyper growth company at 4x earnings? Is that something you might be interested in?

First, I believe that WB appears undervalued based on its growth rate, even compared to high growth large cap Chinese peers. While all of these stocks have sold off to what seem like attractive levels in my opinion, WB is the most attractive. WB is growing faster than any of them and trades at a cheaper multiple.

Yes, WB is growing far faster AND is much cheaper than its China peers. That's a tasty combo as I see it. Want more? You can own WB even cheaper through a backdoor play (SINA).

Second: Ok, if you're stubborn and still not convinced that WB is cheap enough to buy, let me show you what you're paying for WB if you buy SINA instead. It's pretty interesting!

So basically by buying SINA, you're buying WB at a bit over 4x EPS (ex-cash) for the most prominent social network in China. If that seems insanely cheap to you, you're not alone. I agree. Buy SINA. I have, a lot of it.

This is more of an appendix for the number-crunchers, but additional data here:

