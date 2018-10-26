Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: News Is Not All Bad

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) finished the trading day (25th) at $74.53 a share (down 9.39%+) after announcing its latest quarterly report. The main reasons for the collapse are the earnings miss and the decision to cut the dividend in half which would have definitely caught many by surprise. We have been following this stock for quite a while now for a number of reasons. BUD at around $74 a share is trading at around 18.5 times earnings. We have not seen these types of valuation numbers since 2012 when the company was turning over almost $17 billion less in sales per year.

Furthermore, BUD has been on our watch-list because of its strong competitive advantages. It has shown down through the years that it can drive significant synergies from the scale it has been able to acquire from the purchase of other companies. Unfortunately though, the company seems to have bitten off a bit more than it can chew with its latest sizable SAB-Miller purchase.

BUD in one aspect has been quite unlucky in that it has had to endure multiple international currencies literally falling off a cliff against the US dollar so soon after meaningfully leveraging its balance sheet. Management has decided to be prudent here ahead of time by cutting the dividend, so it can plough the $4 billion in saved payouts into its debt load. Long term, this is a good move although almost always in the short term, the market takes these types of announcements very negatively.

I would recommend investors concentrate on the big picture here. Although forward earnings projections have continually been cut by analysts recently and with good reason, BUD is still growing despite its significant near-term headwinds. Gross margins and operating income are at their highest levels over the past decade and the present interest coverage ratio of 3.67 will now rise due to management attacking its debt aggressively. A stronger balance sheet along with growing earnings obviously gives the brewer more options if present headwinds were to persist longer than expected.

Speaking of headwinds, Brazil, Argentina, & South Africa remain very difficult markets. The US dollar as mentioned has appreciated significantly against the currencies in these markets which has only heightened uncertainty with respect to future profitability. In the Brazilian market, BUD has the extra problem of declining volumes which could be a worry considering this market makes up well over 10% of pre-tax profits. The US market also (where BUD had been struggling against craft) returned to positive growth in US dollars (due to price hikes and more premium offerings being sold), but core beer sales remained in a negative trend.

Therefore, with the lion's share of BUD's debt denominated in US dollars, management felt it was better not to risk further weakness with respect to how low the likes of the Brazilian real could depreciate over time. Investors though need to remember that what is desired is share price appreciation plus dividend growth. Management has already stated that the pace of dividend growth will now be aligned more to earnings growth. If international currencies bounce back and begin to appreciate against the greenback (which we believe will happen eventually), then management will begin to increase the dividend accordingly.

Furthermore, in terms of the macro picture in this sector, BUD's competitor Carlsberg (OTCPK:CABGY) actually raised estimates recently for its full year. Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) also reported volume growth in its most recent quarter. We believe BUD took a calculated risk with respect to the SAB-Miller acquisition and synergies probably have not come out of the deal as quickly as initially envisaged. Management has decided not to continue carrying heavy leverage through this cycle. However, the sector as a whole remains quite strong from a macro standpoint.

Therefore to conclude, although the market almost invariably digests a dividend cut unfavorably, sometimes the cut is the best decision for the respective company over the long term. The fundamentals of BUD have not changed. In fact, the brewer's long-term financials demonstrate strong upward trends in revenue, margins, and operating income. BUD can now focus on getting its internal operations in order, which, for one, includes extracting the maximum costs possible out of the SAB-Miller acquisition. We remain interested here but want to see some stability in shares first, especially around volume.

