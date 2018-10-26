Crash Protection Kicks In For AMD

I also briefly discuss possible courses of action from here for hedged AMD longs.

Last month, I presented a hedge for AMD after its extraordinary run-up. Since then, AMD is down 41%, in the wake of weak guidance and its Q3 revenue miss.

AMD Shares Fall Back To Earth

Last month, I presented a cost-effective hedge for AMD (AMD) shareholders ("In Case AMD Falls Back To Earth"). Since then, shares of AMD are down more than 41%, with the last leg of the drop coming after the company announced its Q3 revenue miss and weak guidance.

Here, I show how the September hedge ameliorated that drop and briefly discuss courses of action for hedged AMD longs now.

The September Optimal Collar Hedge

On September 25th, this was the optimal collar to protect against a >20% drop in AMD by mid-April, while not capping your possible upside at less than 28% by then (screen capture via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

In this case, the net cost of the hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected a $1,070 net credit, assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts and sold the calls at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

How That Optimal Collar Hedge Has Reacted

Here's an update quote on the put leg of the collar (screen captures via the CBOE):



And here's an updated quote on the call leg:

How That Hedge Ameliorated AMD's Drop

Recall that AMD closed at $32.57 on September 25th. A shareholder who owned 1,000 shares of it and hedged with the collar above then had $32,570 in AMD shares, $2,330 in puts, and if the investor wanted to buy-to-close the short call position, it would have cost him $3,400. So, the net position value on September 25th was ($32,570 + $2,330) - $3,400 = $31,500.

Since AMD closed at $19.27 on Thursday, October 25th, the investor's shares were worth $19,270, the put options were worth $6,950, and it would have cost $155 to buy-to-close his calls, using the midpoint of the spread in both cases. So: ($19,270 + $6,950) - $155 = $26,065. $26,065 represents a 17.3% drop from $31,500.

A Bit More Protection Than Promised

Although AMD had dropped by about 41% from September 25th to October 25th, and the hedge was designed to protect against a >20% drop, the hedged position was only down 17.3%, as the time value of the put options gave a bit more protection than promised since the hedges were structured to protect based on intrinsic value alone.

What Now?

That's up to you, but the nice thing about being hedged is that it gives you options (no pun intended). You don't have to worry so much about how much further AMD might drop, because your downside is strictly limited. You can exit now, for a smaller loss, you can buy-to-close the call leg of your collar to remove your upside cap, if you're bullish, and if you're even more bullish, you can sell your appreciated puts and buy more AMD shares. In any case, you have breathing space to let the dust settle and decide on your best course of action, without the anxiety of an unhedged investor.

