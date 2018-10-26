Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 7:00 AM ET

Executives

Juha Rouhiainen - IR

Eeva Sipila - Interim President, CEO and CFO

Analysts

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Andrew Wilson - JP Morgan

Omid Vaziri - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. This is Juha Rouhiainen from Metso's Investor Relations, and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we're reviewing and discussing our Third Quarter 2018 Results.

I'm seating here with our Interim President and CEO and CFO, Eeva Sipila who will in a minute go through our presentation after which there is time for Q&A. Couple of things before we go. Please note that we tried to wrap up this call after 60 minutes and that we have a disclaimer in the presentation because we are using forward-looking statements in this call.

With these remarks we'll be ready to start and I'll hand over to Eeva. Please go ahead.

Eeva Sipila

Thank you, Juha. Good morning, good afternoon everyone. Starting with the third quarter in brief, I'm very pleased with our strong order intake in both segments minerals and flow control.

On the foundation of a healthy order backlog we have made progress in ramping up that is visible in our sales growth. Profitability improved thanks to higher volumes, but with higher sales growth and equipment in services the mix has an effect on the overall margin.

Overall, looking at the year-to-date performance, we have, I believe demonstrated a step change in our performance. The consistency we have shown gives us a good base to develop Metso forward. Here I would like to remind everyone that my interim role ends next week as our President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo join us on November 1st.

Moving on to the third quarter financials more to the numbers, so orders received up 8% and 16% in inconstant currencies. So you clearly see that the volatility we've seen in the emerging market currencies in the past months is sizable also on our numbers. Sales growth 18% and also similar sort of clearly higher number in constant currencies. This enabled an EBIT -- adjusted EBITDA of EUR 96 million, 12.2% and on the operating profit then EUR 91 million.

And with that, I would actually move to the segments more in detail starting with minerals. So here, orders were up 9% to EUR 702 million. Order growth is driven by both equipment and services healthy activity in both. If one looks at sequential comparison to the second quarter then clearly the mining equipment orders is something to highlight, we saw very good growth there.

I would also want to highlight that on the aggregate side, the numbers are now including the acquisition we made earlier this year closed on July 2nd Jonsson och Söner in Sweden, and that contributed to the aggregate equipment orders.

Sales growth was 19% and here we saw a significant part of the growth coming from the equipment side. So looking at the sort of share of services it was 61% in this quarter compared to last year's 67%. So this obviously has an impact on the margin, while at the same time we saw good positive contribution obviously from the increased volumes.

And obviously just to remind at this point then the previous quarter last year, the profitability numbers include a EUR 33 million charge done at that time to cover old mining project issues, which have -- we have been -- which had a sort of impact and hence affect somewhat the comparison of these two of the year-to-date.

Moving on to the flow control, so orders were up 6% here as well, pretty significant currency impact, so 12% in constant currencies. And really solid day-to-day activity, the project orders were lower as we expected and as we indicated when in connection with our second quarter reporting we did change the outlook at that time in flow downwards materialized, but we're very pleased with the day-to-day activity really enabling the EUR 181 million of orders. Good growth in sales 15% and really sort of based on the healthy backlog, and then contributed to 17.9% margin in the business.

Here maybe sort of saying that this very good performance, we do expect a bit more project deliveries from earlier orders in the fourth quarter. So not necessarily sort of continue the linear line in the graph, but good solid development in this business. So we intend to continue with also in the fourth quarter obviously.

Moving to the Group income statement, here I would highlight really once again the mix impact, you see our sales growth in the quarter being the earlier mentioned 18%, services grew as such at a very healthy 10% level. Year-to-date, the same figures being 14% and 10%, respectively. This obviously clearly does mean that our equipment sales growth is much higher than the Group growth percentage is bearing in mind the two-thirds of our business come from services. Another point to make is our earnings per share, EUR 0.40 in the quarter and really on a year-to-date level, we're almost running at the double what we were delivering on last year. So a step change here as well.

Moving to the balance sheet, the total at the end of September being EUR 3.1 billion versus the EUR 3.3 billion at the start of the year. We used cash already in the second quarter to payback some loans, so obviously visible on the cash and cash equivalents row. Maybe a comment on that we’ve discussed earlier, but also visible in this quarter is that you do see our inventory is continuing to grow substantial EUR 150 million roughly from the start of the year.

This is partly due to decisions made to improve availability in services specifically, but it does demonstrate that we have some further opportunity to improve our supply chain lead times and efficiency to improve -- to deliver improved returns for our shareholders going forward. Otherwise the development in working capital was positive and obviously reflecting the overall sales growth.

Moving on to cash flow. So here maybe just to -- profit very much discussed you see the change in net working capital in the year-to-date numbers of negative EUR 106 million that really coming from the inventory side. The tax row is if you remember when you compared to the previous year, year-to-date so here we did pay $21 million in tax due to a claim that we have ongoing with the tax authorities, but the cash impact you see here, so that may explains the difference on that row.

Other points to note is CapEx, EUR 39 million year-to-date, up as we have guided on the previous year number we are now just ahead already of the full last year number and we continue to expect this to trend up in the coming quarters. Business acquisitions in the quarter EUR 25 million impact and that then resulted in a free cash flow of EUR 89 million for the year so far.

Moving to a few key financial KPIs on the next page, would point out the return on capital employed before tax is at 17% on an annualize basis and another indicator of the step change we have delivered this year.

Our balance sheet continues very strong, net debt to EBITDA of 0.3% and interest coverage being at 14.4% based on the calculating kind of EBITDA and divided by the financial expenses. So really to summarize on the activity in the quarter, the execution of our profitable growth strategy has really been the key focus throughout the year and also in the third quarter. Very happy to note several positive issues on that side.

Capital expenditure already mentioned, we did announce a further investment in India, to our wear castings manufacturing capacity. This is an ongoing project that we are buying in whilst it is being constructed hope -- and that will then deliver will consume CapEx during next year and we hope to sort of be ready to with the first deliveries at the very end of next year. So, something to note and obviously we’ll improve our availability -- capabilities to serve our customers globally.

R&D is ramping up as planned, we have much improved product launch pipeline in all our businesses. But as discussed earlier this does take some time and in that sense numbers don’t jump up dramatically and of course -- and neither do the visible product launches, but going as planned is what I would want to really note on that. And same thing on the digital strategies so progressing as planned.

I already mentioned the Jonsson acquisition earlier, so just noting it here again, and then for those of you interested in organic growth and non-organic growth so we provide here the details as well as in the reports. So if you look at Jonsson and WEARX acquisition made last -- in the final quarter of 2017. They have contributed EUR 27 million to our orders in the quarter and EUR 14 million to sales in the third quarter. And a final note, the Rotex acquisition announced in early April is expected to close by the end of this year.

And with that, I think it takes us to the market outlook. We are repeating our outlook on the marketing minerals, we gave three months ago. This means we expect growth in demand to increase for minerals equipment, and we expect growth in demand to remain stable for mineral services.

In flow control, we have seen the market activity in projects materialize as expected in the past three months. And going forward, we expect growth in demand to be stable on the current level for this flow control segment.

And with that, I think we're ready to open for Q&A. Thank you very much.

Juha Rouhiainen

Yes, thank you, operator. We're ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind of Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes, hi, Eeva, it's Klas from Citi. First one is on the drop through a minerals is being impacted by negative mix because of the strong mining equipment deliveries and then obviously higher equipment volumes versus services in general. As the cycle progress the mining equipment margin should start to recover. It’s low now in the beginning of the cycle, but I would assume that it should start to hit the high single-digits after a while. How is price cost developing on those new mining orders?

And if you could comment on the cost side, I think 2,300 people left Metso during the downturn and you've said before that this is a stock structural cost takeout, so you drop through should improve also just on the cost side going forward. So you can comment there on what you expect to see on the equipment margin, please?

Eeva Sipila

Sure, Klas. Yes, I think that we have several mix items to really note in minerals, one is the equipment services mix, which I think is the bigger item. But you are right in noting quite correctly that based on the backlog that we are -- we have been building up. So we obviously have more mining equipment in the backlog than previously versus aggregates equipment. And as you all, I'm sure will remember our mining equipment has not had a positive contribution on profitability for quite some time.

It is -- and it will improve as we get more volume through, I think we're kind of now seeing the -- really the first month of sales revenue recognition basically on the higher backlog. This is a long lead time business so it doesn't come through in the same way. As that volume starts to come through, yes and it is expected to contribute, because we have structurally -- we are structurally have a more healthy business.

Then again, the cost inflation pressures out there are real and hence when your question on the price cost development. I think we're working very hard to be -- to make sure that we have -- we're taking better business in and obviously being if needed also a bit selective on what we take in and to ensure that sort of price levels are such where we can deliver returns. But really with a cost inflation, there is -- this is really an area where work is needed and it really has to be something that we focus on quite heavily in not necessarily totally untypical of the cycle, but certainly something especially adding to this that we have some additional sort of items such as trade war tariffs and related costs impacts and that have an impact as well.

So it is – there is work to be done, but I'm happy with a backlog as such. And personally I see good development in minerals we are not ready. I think we discussed the aggregates drop through in the previous quarter. We've made some progress, but we're not there yet and also in the services side we still have further opportunity to improve so it's all what kind of continues.

Klas Bergelind

Okay good. So aggregate throughput is slowly getting better as well. That's good to hear. Then my second one is on the discussions with your customers in mining, we get EUR 160 million now on the equipment side from EUR 120 million last quarter and EUR 70 million in the first quarter. That's pretty clear growth trajectory. Do you feel now that the late cycle replacement cycle is now in full swing?

If you look at the trade cycle of your equipment, it would suggest that we are now only starting to eat into the early part of the super cycle years i.e., demand that started to boom from 2003 and 2004. If you could comment on replacement demand and then of course on the larger order pipeline as well whether that has changed at all, given the uncertainties out there.

Eeva Sipila

Sure. Yes, this continues to be a cycle, which is very much driven by replacement demand and we had some greenfield business in the quarter, which was a new element something we highlighted three months ago that we do expect that side to open up as well it did. But the sort of individual orders are not very big. And so they are also customers very focused on productivity and their return.

So I think we're still in a way to kind of maybe down play a bit here being in full swing commentary in the sense that it is looks to be a very different cycle from the previous one. And I think we're a bit trying to kind of understand, what will the swing be, but it is -- activity is improving and we definitely see like we say in our outlook a positive outlook going forward.

But really let's come back to the swing part of it then next year with a bit more visibility because clearly the sort of various turbulence and some uncertainty in the markets as well.

Klas Bergelind

My final one is on services, how is the bottlenecking progressing, we’re coming up against a quarter when you have very low volumes last year and extra cost for bottlenecks on the spare parts. Is that done now? Or you're thinking how much we can analyze when we go in here to the fourth quarter?

Eeva Sipila

Well, it's work in progress, it's some of the things are obviously not -- are not such that you kind of -- you achieve even in sort of 9, 10 months period, but we definitely made progress. I think here you see from our inventory levels that clearly we have stuff in the pipeline, but we are not there yet where we want to be from a delivery capability and really the sort of that, otherwise we wouldn't be adding -- have had to add so much inventory to generate these sales. So there's some work to be done that also continues to next year, but I think we're sort of -- we knew from the start that we're in for a marathon and not a 100 meter sprint and that’s still my sort of view on it.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Max Yates of Credit Suisse. Go ahead; your line is now open.

Max Yates

Thank you. Could I ask on the 2019 margins in mining. And obviously if you strip out the charge you took last year, it looks like because of the mix margins in minerals have gone down year-over-year. So when you look at the mix of the backlog you also mentioned trade tariffs and debottlenecking, when you put all of this together and you look at margins for next year, does this maybe make next year a bit of a transition year where it may be difficult to get margins up or are you comfortable that the pricing on the orders that you're taking are that much better than what was in the backlog this time last year that you should still be able to make progress on margins into 2019?

Eeva Sipila

Well, I'm most comfortable with the actions we are taking to improve kind of the self-health part of it and we made progress in the third quarter and as I sort of was also already commenting to other question from Klas in a way that there is a lot of activity that continues and as we continue to track progress and I'm absolutely confident that we can improve next year. Pricing, we have to do it well and it of course offer some upside, but at the same time it’s also -- it will also be needed to just balance the cost inflation. So I think the [indiscernible] part is here quite fundamental in sort of making up hopefully sort of another step change into on our performance.

Max Yates

Okay. Maybe just a second question on the margins. When you look at the work that was done to the mining business and the downturn and the cost that was taken out the way, I think it was made into a bit more of an assembly business than previously. Do you think this alters where margins can go back to the peak of next cycle, i.e., will we not see the same sort of incremental margins, the same sort of peak margins that we saw the last peak of the cycle in 2012?

Eeva Sipila

Well, I think there is in theory there is obviously the element of that when you have a more outsourced model, you give certain of your margin away, and that’s of course applies here as well. Then I would say that obviously the previous cycle was quite special, it was such a super cycle that when I look at some of the margins achieved I don’t think that it was necessarily sort of the best achievement, because the organization was just really, really challenged to kind of deliver on that. So if you’re doing something that’s not really on the core of a core you usually run into some hassle and some issues and that I think has happened here as well.

Now it’s a question that can we then manage our supply chain -- outsource supply chain better, of course, you can argue there could be some hassle as well in growth, although the growth rates we’re seeing are still kind of on a very -- in absolute terms we’re obviously still very far from the high levels. So in that sense globally I think there is capacity. But this comes very much to how well we run our own processes, how well we work together on the whole chain in kind of sales and operational planning that we manage that and minimize that hassle. So, I am pretty confident that there isn’t self-help element in that as well.

But you’re right, to kind of the answer to your question obviously is that it is a different profile we have as a business in mining today in Metso and that is something I think is absolutely the right decision that was made, but it does may alter our profile a bit.

Max Yates

Okay. And just very final quick one, you mentioned in the flow control business you’re very happy with the day-to-day sales. Could you maybe give a little bit more color perhaps by end market region where you’re really seeing that positive development? Thank you.

Eeva Sipila

Sure, I mean, the good news is that it is quite sort of well across. So kind of hard to pick sort of one or two highlights if I look at the sort of both the sort of valves and pumps businesses in North America clearly enjoying good growth, but then again we also had good activity in Asia. And also in Europe although obviously maybe the growth rates are a bit lower in Europe is kind of reflecting overall economic activity.

So, rather broad based I would say and really as you well remember, I am sure we have a pretty broad customer base in flow. So obviously there is an element of oil and gas, there is an element of the wider petrochem, pulp and paper, and very sort of smaller industries. So it’s -- I think it is that of course helps in that and it is quite broad based.

Max Yates

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Andrew Wilson of JP Morgan. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Andrew Wilson

Hi, good afternoon, Eeva. Just a few questions, hopefully relatively straight forward following up on the previous ones. Just on the price cost and sorry to kind of keep banging on this, but 2019 it sounds like you're relatively optimistic with regards to the price cost dynamics improving relative to the Q3 and the Q4 in minerals. Is that the right way to think about it?

Eeva Sipila

Well maybe that is maybe a bit much said, I think we have better capabilities to do a better job in managing pricing, managing the sort of customer interface, we're much more on top of things. And then at the same time obviously the change in mining has meant that we have customers who actually see a real productivity improvement from buying our equipment. So of course this is a change from situation two years back and any supplier should work to see that visible in the blended pricing.

But I am -- at the same time I'm pretty concerned on the cost inflation and of course I don't have a crystal ball into 2019. But I am a bit cautious because in some areas we're definitely using components that are used in multiple other industries. And we don’t have really inside how their demand will develop and hence will that -- what type of the impact will that have.

So I think it's really sort of being very alert on the pricing side to first of all compensate and then obviously hopefully we do a better than average job. But as I was replying to Max earlier, I'm more confident on the pipeline of our internal improvement actions and kind of how we manage the business to deliver the sort of kind of positive upside to where we are.

Andrew Wilson

That's helpful. And switching across just to flow control and I guess it sounds like the trigger sort for the higher guidance or the stronger guidance in terms of demand outlook was this pickup in day-to-day activity. And I think you referenced that the Q4 margin would be impacted by sort of mix in the sense that the projects which you won earlier in the year would come through. If we’re looking to 2019, I guess, I'm not sure conclusion gently would be the -- if the day-to-day activity was the trigger for the stronger outlook, then presumably that would also be a positive for the flow control margin in 2019 as well.

Eeva Sipila

Well, yes, I think there is sort of the mix is such that the day-to-day is an important contributor to profitability. Of course we need both, but it looks like we sort of that we will start next year with a healthy backlog in flow. We had a pretty start for this year, but we're sort of have been able to -- this is been a good year sort of building on that.

So as such this kind of change in the outlook isn’t necessarily a big surprise. I think we tried also to describe to you three months ago in a way that to a bit down place the downward revision at that point. Because we really saw that the project pipeline activity is volatile and it does change by quarter. And hence that our expectations was really for day-to-day continues healthy and it has. And hence sort of we're pretty much in that sense stating the same, but really now the sort of project impact coming through now is better to give you an idea on what we kind of expect for the coming six months.

Andrew Wilson

That's great. Thank you. And if can just squeeze just one more in. On the -- I think obviously you've talked about ambitions from an M&A perspective to fall in the balance sheet optionality when we look at cash profile is clear. Can you just talk about what you are seeing in terms of evaluations and vendor expectations. I mean clearly given what markets have been doing potentially a bit of duplication, which might provide some opportunities, which I think you've talked previously about vendor expectations being too high. Can you just talk about kind of as you're seeing the M&A pipeline and potential areas that maybe more interesting?

Eeva Sipila

Yes, sure Andrew. The -- we continue like I state somewhere in the report that kind of continue working actively with the M&A pipeline, of course, it's always that it's that type of activity where no matter how hard you work, the sort of what comes out of the sort of funnel is always subject to the other party agreeing and some sort of surprises both directions.

I think generally we continues to see a market where obviously the market views as such are more similar in a way with the sort of what we see and what the sort of seller see. So that helps to get the discussion on the same level. Then of course, there's always a view that usually the seller is a bit more optimistic on what can be done with the business and we are a bit more cautious on what the sort of future projections. But generally as said sort of no big changes I think with sort of -- we do see interesting opportunities in the adjacencies typically smaller companies that are looking for bigger muscles and someone to really take some of their opportunities more global, which obviously kind of is something fits Metso very well.

But yes, as said, let's see the sort of I think this sort of stock market obviously recently has a big change its mind on certain things and it's a bit too short time to really have an impact on much of those discussions. Let's see where it goes and what that leads to, but I think generally sort of positive on that there’s some opportunity for these small non-organic opportunities to proceed in going into next year.

Andrew Wilson

That’s great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Omid Vaziri of Jeffries. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Omid Vaziri

Yes, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. I've got three questions, if I may. Firstly I wanted to talk about the labor market capacity tightening in developed world, but also we're seeing some signs of an emerging market as you deliver further growth you needing to adjust your deliverability, your capacity there. Do you see any issues from this recent trend, clearly we have talked about you have already talked about the cost headwinds, raw materials, but also clearly labor is a key part of that.

My second question is in relation to the project in India, you're buying into I was wondering if you could help us understand how much investment that would require from you next year as the project moves towards completion.

And in relation to that not too unrelated, clearly you're spending a lot more on CapEx. So where does that lead you in terms of spending on M&A. We saw that you paid back some portion of the debt in Q2 at the same time, cost headwinds remaining make it uncertain. So what sort of cash generation you can have next year, clearly the backlog is now at the bad level, but what does all that mean in terms of how much you think you'd be left with to spend on M&A?

And finally my third question is on the third quarter performance. Would you be able to quantify for us the margin impact from diluting effect or where you’re growing faster that services is this something that you look at internally? Any guidance there would be very helpful. And the same for the impact from material cost inflation? Thank you.

Eeva Sipila

Okay, thanks. Starting with your question on the labor market. So yes, I think we have areas and competencies, which have -- are in high demand outside of our industry. But the way we kind of look the tapping obviously on some of the same competencies. So that is something where we need to work actively as a company, I think as such the improving results and growth outlook are something that help making us as Metso attractive to people. So -- and that's obviously kind of -- overall kind of the working conditions and the sort of sense of whether that this is a company where people want to work becomes more important than in this.

As such not surprising it is kind of due to this cycle, something to watch, but maybe no specific comments on that, but it is actually absolutely a good point and something we need to be careful and luckily as Metso we have operations globally. So sort of any one area we can try to find the same competence somewhere else and still bring it in Metso. But to say really on that.

Then to your question on the project in India. So we announced that in total to take it to the volumes we're looking forward will be $25 million. Now depending on when we close very soon, we probably will get something some CapEx going up this year, but obviously we start to being very close to November. So nothing very significant. So the big buck will be next year, but there is part of that cost will -- definitely will only happen in 2020. So that's kind of -- but the bulk of next year as it now looks with the current schedule.

Generally on the CapEx spending, yes, we are increasing. Looking at our balance sheet, I don't think it has really that much impact on our M&A capability. I mean, we're now sort of at EUR 39 million year-to-date and if we continue with the space, we should close the year close to EUR 50 million maybe there about depending a bit on a few bigger items, do they fall into this year, do they go into next year. So in the context of our really balance sheet, it’s still I would say relatively small money.

I think our M&A capabilities maybe most illustrated by the few KPIs I mentioned in my presentation around really interest coverage and kind of capacity. So I think, it's more around working to find the attractive opportunities that I think is the main issue, our main focus and rather than sort of being said too concerned on the availability on delivering -- executing them. Bearing in mind that just the majority of what we have been looking into is really adjacencies. So these are not very big businesses from your point of view necessarily.

Then on the Q3 performance, we don't publish the equipment or services margins. So I wouldn't want to go into exact numbers. But I would say that if you look at the sort of 5 percentage point change in the share of services, and you just use any sort of average capital goods company margin, you clearly come to sort of a several million in as the impact.

And then as such it's not -- I don't mean it as an excuse, but it's more just stating the fact that we have and we will continue to have also in the future a difference in the margin between service and equipment and equipment has a key role in building our install base. So it's more depending on where we are in the cycle and we are working on both margins as such to improve.

Omid Vaziri

Okay, thanks for that.

Eeva Sipila

Hopefully that answered your question.

Omid Vaziri

That's helpful. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. Please go ahead speakers.

Juha Rouhiainen

Well, perfect. Thanks for this discussion. And thanks for your questions. We'll be wrapping up this conference call right now. And as Eeva said, our new President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo will join us next week. So I'm sure that next time we talk to you guys we will have an addition to our team and looking forward to that. In the meantime, we say, have a good weekend and thanks for this and bye-bye.

Eeva Sipila

Thank you.

Operator

This concludes our call. Thank you for attending. Participants, you may disconnect your lines.