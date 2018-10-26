Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/24/18

|
Includes: BBDC, CCI, DISH, HOME, IFF, SNX, SSP
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/24/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round-Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round-Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are starting to wane, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until September-quarter financials are released.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • E.W. Scripps (SSP),
  • Synnex (SNX),
  • Intl Flavors (IFF),
  • Dish Network (DISH),
  • Crown Castle (CCI), and,
  • Barings BDC (BBDC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Wayfair (W),
  • Twitter (TWTR),
  • Shake Shack (SHAK),
  • Okta (OKTA),
  • NetApp (NTAP),
  • Mimecast (MIME),
  • Intl Seaways (INSW),
  • Industrea Acquisition (INDU), and,
  • Garmin (GRMN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • PhaseBio Pharm (PHAS).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$13,369,821

2

Miau Matthew

DIR

Synnex

SNX

B

$9,401,081

3

Silver Star Dev

BO

Synnex

SNX

B

$9,100,170

4

New Enterprise

BO

Phasebbio Pharm

PHAS

JB*

$9,000,000

5

AstraZeneca

BO

Phasebio Pharm

PHAS

JB*

$3,000,000

6

Barings

FO,BO

Barings BDC

BBDC

AB,B

$828,011

7

Melone Anthony J

DIR

Crown Castle

CCI

B

$580,611

8

Defranco James

VP,DIR

Dish Network

DISH

B,AB

$494,700

9

Francis Philip L

DIR

At Home

HOME

B

$265,000

10

Granado Corina S

BO

E.W. Scripps

SSP

AB

$240,159

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Williams Evan Clark

DIR

Twitter

TWTR

AS

$19,603,825

2

Kao Min H

CB,DIR,BO

Garmin

GRMN

AS

$9,129,196

3

Polar Asset Mgt Partners

BO

Industrea Acquisition

INDU

S

$6,387,500

4

Bluemountain Cap

BO

Intl Seaways

INSW

S

$4,187,758

5

Select Equity

BO

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$3,074,685

6

Conine Steven

F,DIR,BO

Wayfair

W

AS

$2,113,234

7

Losch William E

CFO

Okta

OKTA

AS

$1,138,499

8

Kurian George

CEO,DIR

NetApp

NTAP

AS

$897,142

9

Murray Neil

CTO,DIR

Mimecast

MIME

AS

$869,245

10

Ward Keith Wayne

O

Reata Pharm

RETA

AS

$813,390

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

