UniFirst: Pullback Looks Closer To Fair Value

UNF could be worth watching if the pullback continues, but the correction here seems to make some sense.

But there's still not quite enough here to be compelling, given continuing family control and the lack of a major catalyst.

As of Thursday's close, uniform provider UniFirst (UNF) is down almost 7% over the past year. And I can see why UNF shareholders might see that as disappointing - and surprising.

UniFirst actually has had a pretty good year. I wrote last November that performance needed to improve - and it did. FY18 (ending August) results were solid on the top line, and EBIT margins improved after three straight years of declines. An exceedingly conservative capital allocation policy was loosened somewhat, with UniFirst repurchasing a chunk of stock at $124 - still a nice discount to a current price of $146. And yet UNF sits at its lowest point in almost 7 months after pulling back over 20% from mid-September highs.

There's still some good news here. FY19 guidance was disappointing, admittedly - but UniFirst is investing in the business and dealing with the same labor pressures seen across the U.S. economy. The balance sheet remains clean, and UniFirst remains open to tuck-in M&A. And valuation looks much more reasonable than it did just a quarter ago, when I thought the stock had outrun its performance.

I'm not sure UNF is quite compelling enough, however - and certainly not just yet. There are real concerns here - and real questions at the moment as to whether past earnings multiples were sustainable. UniFirst did have a good year - but it's next year that investors need to focus on.

Q4 Earnings

UniFirst's Q4 report showed a strong finish to a strong year. Adjusted EPS of $2.06 (which excludes a one-time, $7.2 million bonus paid to employees using tax reform savings) was well ahead of consensus (beating by $0.41) and the company's implied guidance post-Q3. Revenue rose a solid 7.6%. Adjusted operating margins were essentially flat year-over-year, no small feat in an inflationary environment, particularly given that ~40% of expenses come from labor, per the Q4 conference call.

In the Core Laundry business (~90% of revenue), organic growth was 6.6%. The Specialty Garment segment, which serves nuclear customers and 'cleanrooms', saw sales rise over 20%. That's historically been a lumpy business, and it has seemed likely of late that a sharply positive trend would reverse. But strength there held for another quarter. The small First Aid business did stumble, with weakness in distribution leading to a 10% drop on the top line and a 40%+ decline in EBIT.

Still, it's a strong report, and it finishes an impressive year. Core Laundry organic revenue rose 4.5% in FY18, a second consecutive acceleration from 3.1% last year and a concerning 0.7% in FY16. Specialty Garments sales rose 20.9%, with operating income climbing 56%. Overall, adjusted EBIT margins expanded 39 bps, a solid performance in an inflationary environment. And given steady compression - those margins dropped from 13.86% in FY14 to 10.78% in FY17 - any strength is a step in the right direction. There's still a newish CEO who took over last year, room for more aggressive capital allocation and/or M&A, and a business that's posted steady growth for decades across multiple economic cycles.

The Guidance Problem

But fiscal 2019 guidance really undercuts the story here. Even with an extra week, EPS is guided to decline year-over-year, to a range of $6.65-$7.05 against FY18's $7.45 (and consensus before the report of $7.48). Per the Q4 call, organic growth in Core Laundry is projected to come in at 2.5-3.5%, a deceleration from recent results. And margin pressure - driven by higher payroll, merchandise amortization, and energy costs - is accelerating, negating FY18's improvement and then some:

source: author from UNF press releases. FY19 figure at midpoint of guidance per Q4 conference call

Indeed, it appears from the Q4 call that UniFirst actually got a bit lucky in the fourth quarter, with (surprisingly) lower healthcare and workers' comp expense, plus the timing of price increases, enough to offset cost inflation. But the pressure is too much for UniFirst to manage on a consistent basis. Minimum wage increases are leading to higher labor costs. A tight job market is adding to staffing and recruiting challenges. Energy costs deleveraged 20 bps in FY18 and are expected to do the same in FY19.

Even after the pullback, UNF still is trading at over 19x earnings backing out its $14 per share in net cash. Given the trajectory here, that seems more than a bit stretched.

The Lows Don't Look Low Enough

To be fair, FY19 guidance doesn't necessarily seem that surprising. The Street was projecting operating margin compression and ~zero EPS growth heading into the quarter. Nor is the guidance disastrous for the bull case here. Guided top-line growth in Core Laundry isn't that bad given comparisons to two strong years, and the integration of major acquisitions at rivals Cintas (CTAS) (who picked up G&K Services) and Aramark (ARMK) (who purchased AmeriPride). The outlook for Specialty Garments - a 2-4% decline in revenue and a 10-15% drop in EBIT - actually sounds pretty good, given how strong FY18 was and the traditional lumpiness of that business.

Margin compression is disappointing, but labor inflation isn't limited just to UniFirst. And the pressure is being amplified by investments in the business, including a plan to restart a previously-cancelled CRM project. The core bull case here still seems reasonably intact. Margins should start to recover in FY20, per management, with CEO Steven Sintros saying on the call the company would like to get back to the "11%-plus" range. There's still a ton of dry powder on the balance sheet. UNF still seems like a potential acquisition target, whether in a strategic deal by ARMK or CTAS or as an almost textbook LBO.

But I see a couple of key concerns in the quarter that go beyond simply the FY19 guidance. Sintros admitted in the Q&A that the near-14% margins seen earlier this decade probably weren't coming back, given the contribution of oil patch markets to that performance. Those markets now look closer to historical norms (at least from an employment perspective), which suggests a fading tailwind from the oil patch recovery. (For UniFirst, per the call, West Texas has been strong, but other energy markets have seen a choppier rebound.)

Meanwhile, while it might seem like UniFirst's margin pressures would be shared by peers, those peers don't believe that will be the case. Cintas actually leveraged labor expense in its August quarter, per its fiscal Q1 conference call. Cintas CFO Michael Hansen did say in the Q&A that "finding additional labor has been a little bit more challenging". But there wasn't any warning from that company about future spend, and Hansen's description of modest difficulty in hiring seems a far cry from the 70-80 bps in labor deleverage UniFirst is projecting this year (again, per Sintros on the Q4 call). Aramark management in fact guided for margin expansion going forward in the uniform business on its fiscal Q3 conference call (albeit back in August).

In that context, UniFirst's guidance suggests some company-specific issues. And the projection of 2.5%-3.5% organic growth in Core Laundry looks much weaker given that Cintas projected an increase from a fiscal Q1 organic growth rate of 4.9% as its fiscal year rolled on.

Fundamentally and qualitatively, it's tough to get too excited here - particularly at the moment. This isn't a bad business at the moment - but it's not a great one, either, particularly with inflationary pressure on the way. And while there's certainly a price at which UNF would be attractive, even a nearly 7-month low doesn't seem like it.

Valuation

UniFirst's FY19 guidance has been part of the pressure on the stock, but it almost certainly hasn't been the sole reason for the 20%+ pullback:

UNF data by YCharts

Peers have taken a hit as well - and on that basis, UNF looks reasonably cheap. Even off 18%+, CTAS still trades at ~16x EBITDA and 23x the midpoint of its adjusted EPS guidance. UNF is at 9x+ FY19 guidance, and 19x EPS ex-cash. Back out intangible amortization from UniFirst's numbers (as most companies do in calculating non-GAAP profits), and the latter figure gets closer to 18x. ARMK's EV/EBITDA is in the same ballpark, but with a much higher leverage ratio that both adds risk and explains its lower forward P/E (~15x the midpoint of 2018 guidance).

The premium to CTAS does seem a bit high - but Cintas is a much larger company with a more diversified base and better performance overall. And peers aside, it's tough for UNF to get that cheap any time soon. Even giving credit for 4% revenue growth the next three years (FY19 guidance is for a 4.2-5% increase with the help of an extra week) and moving EBIT margins to 11%, UNF's EPS probably gets to $8.50 or so. Assuming the company has $30 in net cash by then (FCF is guided to $3.50-$4 per share this year, owing to higher capex), a 20x P/E multiple and a ~10x EV/EBITDA multiple both get the stock to around $200.

That figure would represent around 11% annual returns, admittedly. But particularly on the margin front, the model is somewhat aggressive, given there's no sign of abatement in either labor pressure or state-level minimum wage hikes. And there really aren't any other catalysts beyond grinding margins back higher that can really move UNF stock.

Tuck-in M&A is fine - but it's not moving the needle. Share buybacks can help - but UniFirst tripled its dividend this year, and the stock still yields only 0.31%. It's still a family-controlled company that appears to maintain the same conservative posture as it has for years. There are some recapitalization scenarios on paper that could perhaps drive some shareholder value - but there's literally zero evidence UniFirst would even consider anything more aggressive than buying back stock from the controlling Croatti family.

From here, the slide from $190 in August to $146 at the moment looks less like an opportunity than a correction. A number of 'safe', stable stocks like UNF (including CTAS) were overbought - and are coming back to Earth. UNF does trade at a discount to CTAS - but it probably should, and CTAS itself looked like it had outrun its growth potential.

If UNF keeps falling - I'd target somewhere in the range of sub-9x EBITDA and mid-teen P/E, so $120-$125 - there could be an opportunity. A valuation that suggests sub-10% EBIT margins are the permanent norm going forward creates a "heads I win, tails I don't lose" type of scenario. But even down 20%, it's tough to get too excited about UniFirst long term - particularly heading into a fiscal 2019 that simply isn't going to look very impressive.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.