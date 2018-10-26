Caterpillar: Still Lofty

It has been a rough year for Caterpillar (CAT) and the shareholders in it. Concerns over the current trade war being waged by the Trump Administration, rising interest rates that could slow growth, and general economic conditions in various parts of the world have all acted to punish investors in the company and to generate significant amounts of volatility. In evaluating the business, I concluded that while Caterpillar is a massive company with a history of up and down fluctuations that investors should have grown used to by now, it is actually likely that the future for the business will remain for a while, irrespective of what happens economically. If anything, investors should brace themselves for the possibility of greater losses moving forward.

The rhetoric vs. the news

The past several days have been no walk in the park for Caterpillar's shareholders. In just the past two trading sessions, shares of the business have fallen 12.7% to the $112.34 that they are trading for as of the time of this writing. However, the real pain for the business has been hitting all year. The firm's 52-week high, for instance, was realized in January of this year when the stock peaked at $173.24 per unit. Since then, shares have tanked 35.2% and have shown no signs of stopping their descent.

The fear, from investors' standpoint, is that higher costs, due not only to inflation but also because of the impact of tariffs on the economy, will hurt the business some throughout the rest of this year and possibly into next. Companies like Caterpillar that rely on the health of the global economy at a very fundamental level can see their financial results fluctuate significantly in the event of economic trouble. Case in point, investors need only look at the period of 2008 and 2009. During the last major economic downturn, revenue for the business tanked from $51.32 billion in 2008 to just $32.40 billion a year later.

It's this kind of relationship to the broader global economy, particularly the mining sector and all things tied to it, that has shareholders worried. After all, if the trade war is already starting to show meaningful results, could the economy be more fragile than market participants have imagined it to be? Having said that, in the eyes of management, the economy may not be as worrisome, even with the trade war on the table, as fears and stock price action suggest.

You see, according to the firm's CEO, Jim Umpleby, the firm is already seeing positive results from its second-half price increases. In addition, he expects that China will remain an attractive market for Caterpillar at least near-term and that many parts of the mining industry are in their early stages of recovery. 2019, according to management, very well could see financial results that exceed this year, which is saying a lot because at the midpoint on earnings for 2018, Caterpillar should generate a net profit for the year of $6.68 billion. This is up from just $754 million that was registered in 2017. So bullish is management, in fact, that it said that if shares remain cheap, the firm could buy back more than $750 million in shares in the fourth quarter.

Focus on the financials

The fact of the matter is that nobody really knows what the next 12 to 18 months will look like and anybody telling you they do is either lying to you or is foolish. Having said that, it is worth saying that unless the global economy ramps up materially and drives profits and cash flow materially higher for Caterpillar than they will be this year, shares look pricey.

Every company is different in terms of how it generates value, and this can often be dictated by the industry in which they operate. In the case of Caterpillar, the important measure isn't earnings; it's cash flow. For evidence of this, you need only look at the graph below. In it, you can see historical net income and historical operating cash flow for the business from 2003 through 2017. It also shows what has been projected for this year in terms of net income (based on management's math) and operating cash flow if it operates in proportion to how it did last year (based on my assumption in lieu of management's guidance). If you hack off 2003 and 2004 (due to large changes in accounts receivable), then operating cash flow has been quite consistent whereas net income has been a rollercoaster, ranging from a loss of $67 million in 2016 to a gain of $6.56 billion back in 2013.

*Created by Author

The disparity between using earnings versus operating cash flow can perhaps be better summed up in the graph below. In it, you can see the price/earnings ratio and the price/operating cash flow ratio for the business over the 2003 through estimated 2018 time frame. As a note, I counted any negative ratios (since those are nonsensical) as having a value of 0, and because of how much of an outlier the price/earnings ratio was in 2017 (a reading of 125.2), I reduced it to 0 as well.

*Created by Author

If we take the 2005 through 2017 period and average the price/operating cash flow ratios for Caterpillar out, we arrive at a rather appealing ratio of 9.1. What's interesting about the business is that even during the depths of the financial crisis, it managed to generate surprisingly strong operating cash flow (an average of $6.23 billion per year from 2006 through 2009). Even so, if we decided to remove 2006 through 2009 from our equation, the price/operating cash flow ratio for Caterpillar would expand to a still respectable 10.4. By some standards, that may classify it even as modestly undervalued.

Fast forward to today, and you should be able to see what the issue is for shareholders. Even after seeing its share price tank to the $112.34 it's trading for today, and if operating cash flow this year totals $4.94 billion I estimated it to be, the business would still be trading for a rather hefty 13.6 times operating cash flow. Yes, revenue is up 24% in the first three quarters of this year compared to last year, and earnings have risen by 148.4% over the same time frame, but unless the firm can generate robust performance next year as well, it's safe to conclude that shares are, at a minimum, still lofty despite their big fall back.

This brings us back to the topic of the economy and concerns over the impact of trade wars and the possibility that the world might be slowing down. Even without all of that, shares are lofty, but in the event that the world does take a hit due to Trump's policies, that could make matters worse.

Takeaway

Right now, I don't envy shareholders who have exposure to Caterpillar. Historically speaking, the business is great and has a long operating history, and because of that and its proven ability to weather even the worst of downturns, I suspect that the firm will be worth far more 20, 30, 40 years, etc. than it is worth today, but that ride will be bumpy and will be plagued by significant volatility. If you're a long-term investor, the likely risk you're taking is just relative underperformance by buying now, but for any other type of investor, it's worth noting that the path forward could be painful.

