Pure Storage: Switch To Calls

For those who insist on staying long the name in hopes of benefiting from further manic price action, I recommend switching to calls.

I think shares are overpriced at this point, and I recommend that those who own this name take the money and run.

Over the past year, the shares of Pure Storage Inc. (PSTG) are up about 26%, and I think investors would be wise to take the money and run at this point. I think the shares have more downside than upside ahead of them and I’ll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here and by looking at the stock itself. I’ll conclude with a less risky alternative for investors who insist on maintaining a long position here.

Background

Pure Storage is a company that seeks to empower its customers to maximize the value of their data. The company’s solutions replace storage systems designed for mechanical disks with all flash systems optimized end to end for solid state memory. The company’s "Pure1" cloud-based support and management platform allows for greater flexibility in data management, and the solution also spots problems before they are noticeable by users.

The company currently boasts a roster of ~4,500 customers, including over 30% of the Fortune 500. At the moment, the company generates about 25% of sales outside of the United States. Significantly, the company states that they plan to continue to invest significantly in R&D, sales, marketing support etc. into the foreseeable future and those investments may result in ongoing operational losses.

Recently, a Goldman Sachs analyst exemplified the expression “damning with faint praise” when he upgraded the company from a “sell.”

Financial Snapshot

A quick review of the financial history here suggests that the company is quite popular, showing revenue growth at an eye-watering CAGR of 85%. That is obviously an impressive feat. The problem from my point of view rests with the fact that everything below the top line seems far less impressive. While sales have grown spectacularly, losses have also ballooned. In fact, I ran a correlation analysis on revenue and net income and discovered a fairly significant (r=-.56) negative relationship between sales and profit.

The trend has continued this year, with revenue up a massive 38% in the first six months of this year relative to the last, while losses also expanded by 8%. This prompts the same question of this company as so many others: if growing sales don’t lead to profits, or at least reduced losses, what will? This is a problem, especially in light of the fact that management is signalling more of the same in future.

Investors have also suffered from fairly massive dilution over the years, with shares outstanding growing at a CAGR of about 50% since 2013. Investors can take some consolation in the fact that the expanded losses and the dilution has resulted in better (i.e. less bad) EPS numbers.

Source: Company filings

But Wait, There’s More: The Stock

I’ve maintained that it’s possible for what I would consider a troubled company like this one to be a good investment if the price is right. It may be the case that Pure Storage will eventually be a very profitable firm in the relatively distant future. If we pay a sufficiently high discount on the shares, they may represent good value going forward. The problem is that, although they’re much less expensive on a price to free cash flow basis, the shares are trading at a significant premium to an already expensive market.

Source: Gurufocus

At just under 120 times future free cash flow, these shares are very optimistically priced in my view.

Options To The Rescue

I think those who insist on remaining long at this point would be wise to switch from shares to calls, given that there's no opportunity cost from doing so in the form of a lost dividend. To paraphrase a politician whom I confess to disliking intensely, “let me be clear,” I’m not suggesting that buying calls is a good idea at this point. I think the combination of ongoing losses and expensive stock is a dangerous combination that will harm investors at some point. I state that to head off complaints from some readers who will interpret my risk minimization strategy as somehow bullish. I am not bullish. I am quite bearish on this name.

I must acknowledge, though, that the market is sometimes disconnected from reality, and that speculative manias last much longer than I expect. Obviously, investors had access to the same data as me, and decided to drive the shares higher. It’s to those people that I am expressing an alternative. If you insist on maintaining a bullish stance here, you’d be wise-selling the stock and using call options as a proxy for the stock. These give you most of any upside the stock might enjoy from these levels at far less risk.

In particular, if I were long this name I’d sell my shares and buy the May call with a strike price of $22.5. At the moment, the ask on these calls is $2.60. This means that for risking only 12.5% of the capital that is currently at risk, an investor can capture most of any further upside from this name. That means, of course, that they can take 87.5% of their capital and can invest it in something much safer. This strategy gives most of the benefit at far less cost in terms of risk.

Conclusion

I think investors would be wise to sell these shares at these levels. The stock is very expensive, and the company shows no signs of being profitable. That said, I think it’s possible for mania to remain in place for some time, and I think speculators who are loathe to abandon this name would be wise to switch to calls. For a fraction of the capital employed, they get access to any upside the shares will continue to generate. To most people I recommend selling this name. I urge those who don’t find my arguments compelling to at least strongly consider switching to calls. I think doing so will end up protecting investor capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.