Your Dogs Of The Dow October Update By Dividend Dogcatcher

Analyst one-year targets predicted that ten highest yield Dow stocks could produce 40.37% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest-priced five than from $5k in all ten. High-priced "big" dogs led the Dow again.

30 Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker target-estimated net-gains ranged 21.15-48.87% topped by DowDuPont as of 10/24/18.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation is also a consideration."

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Predicted 21.15% To 48.87% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs By October 2019

Four of ten top dividend-yielding Dow dogs were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above). So, our yield-based forecast for Dow dogs, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 2019 were:

DowDuPont (DWDP) was projected to net $488.73 based on a median target estimates from twenty-four analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Caterpillar (CAT) was projected to net $467.80 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% more than the market as a whole.

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $320.89 based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) was projected to net $314.28 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from thirty-eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was projected to net $302.78 based on target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

IBM (IBM) was projected to net $280.8 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% under the market as a whole.

United Technologies Corp. (UTX) was projected to net $258.28 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) netted $225.41 based on a target price estimate from thirty-five analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Nike Inc. (NKE) was projected to net $214.05 based on dividends plus a median target price from thirty-six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 35% less than the market as a whole.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) was projected to net $211.48 based on the median of target price estimates from twenty-nine analysts plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 30.85% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Dow stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility of 10% over the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

The October Dow 30 Index By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (11-20) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Range 3% To 4.94% Per YCharts & Range 3.06% To 5.05% Per IndexArb

Top ten Dow dogs as of 19/24/18 by YCharts and IndexArb represented seven of eleven Morningstar sectors. Both put the top five the same order, however, the bottom five were differentiated by order with no symbol substitutions. Top yielding stock, International Business Machines Corp. [1] was the top of two technology sector representatives in the top ten. The other tech issue placed tenth by YCharts and eighth by IndexArb, Cisco Systems (CSCO) [10] [8].

Second and fourth places were taken by, energy firms Exxon Mobil (XOM) [3] and Chevron [4], while third place went to the lone communication services representative in the index, Verizon Communications (VZ) [3].

Fifth place went to the top consumer defensive representative Coca-Cola (KO) [5], placing sixth per YCharts and seventh per IndexArb was the other consumer defensive rep, Procter & Gamble (PG) [6][7].

The lone healthcare representative in the top ten placed eighth per YCharts and seventh per IndexArb was Pfizer (PFE) [8][7].

The financial services representative placed eighth in YCharts and ninth in IndexArb's list was JPMorgan Chase & Co [8][9]. The lone industrials representative in the top ten placed ninth on the YCharts list and tenth on IndexArb was Caterpillar Inc. [9][10] to complete the YChart and IndexArb October top ten list of Dow dogs by yield.

Dow Dog Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs above show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield as of market close 10/23/2018. The two sets of charts show the variation of dividends calculated by YCharts.com estimates and those from the arbitrage firm IndexArb.com.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeds projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. On the Dow 30 Index, none any longer meet that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (21): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 69% per YCharts and 68% for IndexArb, while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 31% and 32% by those two estimates.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or oversold condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for October 24, 2018, was $26.85 per YCharts or $26.12 in the IndexArb reckoning.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-31) Dow Has 21.8% To 47.9% Top Ten Upsides To October 2019; (32) One Downside Was Noted

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Forecast A 40.37% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Dogs To October 2019

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. That is, yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 10/24/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of eleven sectors in YCharts and IndexArb reckonings of the index.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs (33) To Deliver 10.89% Vs. (34) 18.27% Net Gains by All Ten Come October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 40.37% LESS than from $5,000 invested in all ten. The ninth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Caterpillar Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.78%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for October 24 were Pfizer, Cisco Systems, Coca-Cola, Verizon Communications, and Exxon Mobil with prices ranging from $42.48 to $77.62.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for September 20 were Procter & Gamble, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Chevron, Caterpillar Inc. and International Business Machines whose prices ranged from $89.46 to $127.21.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: akc.org

