3 Critical Notes On The Tesla Earnings Call

But I think there also were three especially weak comments that deserve some pushback or context.

There were many positives like customer enthusiasm to help the company. (You can't argue the brand doesn't have fans.).

America's most controversial automaker Tesla (TSLA) held an earnings call yesterday. I rushed out my take on the numbers. Today I'd like to expand that coverage with commentary on three points raised by Tesla on its earnings call.

I'm not going to argue every positive and negative element. There were many positives like customers helping out the company, the high margin on its sales and Model 3 coming to Europe early 2019. But there also were some comments made by the company that deserve some pushback. Now, I'll quote Tesla execs and follow it up with my perspective on that particular comment (emphasis mine):

Model 3 became the best-selling car in U.S. in terms of revenue and the fifth best-selling car in terms of volume. We saw higher revenues and significantly better profitability in our Energy business. I mean, but I think with solar, it may have been the best quarter ever for solar.

I’ve noticed the media and many investors are buying into this narrative that the Model 3 is the best-selling car in the U.S. like this is a major achievement.

It's obviously not a negative datapoint, but you shouldn’t take it too seriously.

Traditional carmakers have lots of different models out and very broad competition in every category. No one is disputing there's a very enthusiastic number of early adopters for electric vehicles. With the Model 3 being one of the primary choices among electric vehicles it draws EV-enthusiasts toward this one model. Tesla even set up a reservation list of orders for the Model 3 and now it was finally able to deliver to people on that list. Few people doubted whether it would sell the first batches of Model 3 if it would be able to make them (which they were after dealing with much adversity). It only makes sense the model would be high on the list. Let's see if it stays there as competition ramps up and the reserve list is served.

We achieved GAAP net income of over $300 million, increased cash and equivalents by $731 million and achieved a greater than 20% gross margin for Model 3. And moreover, we expect to again have positive net income and cash flow in Q4. And I believe our aspirations I think it will be for all quarters going forward. I think we can actually be positive cash flow and profitable for all quarters going forward, leaving aside quarters where we may need to do a significant repayment, for example in Q1 next year. But I think even in Q1, I think we can be approximately flat in cash flow by end of quarter.

I think this is very peculiar thing to say. Why would you make it an aspiration to be positive cash flow every quarter from now?

Technically you could be $1 in the green as far as cash flow goes and you’d hit this goal. Admittedly, I’m short some stock (not a ton) but even I understand Tesla is a growth stock.

Growth companies need to invest. Tesla would like to release a Model Y, a semi, a roadster, a Chinese factory, a European factory and perhaps more. You need to invest real money to accomplish that and this goes into capex. Free cash flow is calculated after capex and should suffer.

This isn’t a problem as long as you make investments with solid returns on investment. Refraining from making solid ROI positive investments as a growth company to hit a positive free cash flow number quarter after quarter can easily be counterproductive. That’s why I think this is a peculiar aspiration.

Here's an overview of what capex looks like across a range of automakers like Toyota(TM), GM (GM), Ford (F) Fiat (FCAU) and Tesla itself:

Now most of its competitors are established companies that have factories on multiple continents and different countries. These are up and running. One could argue Tesla will need to outspend them in order to achieve parity. That's before it needs even more capital to dominate them completely. It's not a bad thing to invest money. But you can't make huge investments and generate positive free cash flow.

Yeah. That is our goal. We do not intend to raise equity or debt. At least that's our intention right now, that may change in the future. But the current operating plan is to pay off our debts not to refinance them, but pay them off and reduce the debt load and overall leverage of the company. But I actually almost forgot one quite important thing. As - and this is quite helpful, it's always helpful to have these sort of crisis situations with logistics, for example.

I’m very surprised Musk reiterates that Tesla doesn’t intend to raise equity or debt. I can imagine Tesla doesn’t want to raise debt, but the fact that Musk is adamant about not raising equity is one of the primary reasons for my short position.

Tesla could be a dominant car company at some point in the future. I agree it's possible. But I believe the odds of that happening are much lower if the company doesn’t raise equity in the next six months. If I were CEO here, I’d have done it already.

If you look at the size of the market, the size of the R&D budgets of Tesla and its competitors, the capital investments it wants to make (like multiple actual factories), its liquidity position is not its most impressive feature.

There isn’t a lot of money on the balance sheet. There's operating income but it isn’t a lot yet.

There are huge investments to take care of.

To make matters even worse the current operating plan is to pay off debt instead of refinancing it. If you think back to the previous statement of the company wanting to achieve free cash flow every quarter you’ll understand I’m confused. Debt repayment hurts free cash flow. Its true that Musk hedges that statement but it still sounded a bit silly to me.

Conclusion

Again, I'm blown away by the quarter given the difficulties Tesla overcame to achieve it, like the manufacturing hell, delivery hell, etc. In general I believe the earnings call could have been improved upon by less talk of hand injuries and health clinics on premise and by bringing on more analysts with a more critical viewpoint. I'll keep my short position for now but if the company keeps executing sales and generating a profit while competition ramps up I'd be happy to concede it.

