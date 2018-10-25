Access National Corporation (NASDAQ:ANCX) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Sheila Linton - VP and Corporate Secretary

Michael Clarke - CEO

Margaret Taylor - CFO

Robert Shoemaker - Chief Banking Officer

Steven Reeder - EVP and Chief Deposit Officer

Joe Gladue - Merion Capital Group

Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods

Sheila Linton

Thank you, Tom, and good morning everyone. My associates who will be participating in this call today are Mike Clarke, CEO; Bob Shoemaker, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer; Steve Reeder, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer; and Meg Taylor, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Please note that our earnings release was issued late yesterday, October 24, 2018, and is available to download on our website at ir.accessnationalbank.com.

During the call today, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP and non-GAAP measures. Important information about these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures is included in our earnings release for the third quarter of 2018. I would also like to remind everyone that on today's call we will make forward-looking statements, which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to various assumptions, risk, and uncertainty which change over time. There can be no assurance that actual performance will not differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Please refer to our earnings release for the third quarter of 2018 and our other SEC filings for further discussion of the company's risk factors as well as important information regarding our forward-looking statements, including factors that could cause actual results to differ materially.

We will take any questions from the research analyst community at the end of the call.

I will now turn it over to Mike Clarke, CEO.

Michael Clarke

Thank you, Sheila. Good morning to our listeners. We're pleased to have reported a record level of earnings of $9.6 million or $0.46 per diluted share. Concurrent with the earnings release, we announced a $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share. This dividend represents an earnings payout ratio of 37% and is consistent with our objective of targeting of 40% payout ratio of dividend against level in sustainable earnings.

Before I go much further, I'd like to advice remind listeners that on October 5th we announced an agreement to combined Access National Corporation with Union Bankshares Corporation. The combination will be in all-stock transaction in which the holders of ANCX will receive 0.75 shares of UBSH for each share of access. Based on June 30, 2018 data, the merger traits for Virginia's leading regional bank with assets in excess of $16 billion.

The directors and executive officers of Access, all of whom are shareholders of Access including myself view this transaction as a compelling investment in Union. The resulting company enables the Access shareholders, clients and associates to realize the benefits of accelerated growth that is greater than what we would expect to achieve independently. Our leadership is excited to become partners and shareholders at Union, so we can contribute to the shared vision of being Virginia's regional bank.

The investor slide deck published in connection with the merger announcement reveals favorable strategic alignment and the strategic fit of Access and Union against Union's established strategic priorities.

Now back to the financial results. For the third quarter and year-to-date, we exceeded our strategic profitability targets by realizing a return on tangible common equity of 15.2% and 14.52% respectively compared with our target of 13.25%. With the Middleburg integration further on the rear-view mirror, we experienced continued improvement in the efficiency ratio bringing it down to 60.19% for the third quarter and 62.99% year-to-date compared with our target of 65% or better.

We expect further improvement as the balance sheet experiences continuing growth and leverage in future periods. Importantly, loan and deposit growth during the quarter exceeded our strategic growth rates by a good margin. Our marketing focus on middle market operating businesses continues to result in a well-balanced and diversified loan portfolio, with growth led by C&I loans and owner-occupied commercial mortgages.

Rob Shoemaker will elaborate with color on the recent growth later. Our focus on operating companies has also been critical to the growth and maintenance of the strong core deposit base and Steve Reeder is with us and he will offer some insights on that aspects of our business a bit later.

Referring back to the merger announcement slide deck. Investor should take note of the positive and accretive effect of the ANCX loan and deposit portfolios on that of Union. The growth of our loan and deposit portfolio during this most recent period should uphold and enhance the contribution rates of DDAs and commercial loans to the pro forma total company as illustrated in the slide deck.

Our fee-based services are an important element of the value proposition to clients as well as an important contributor to shareholder value. For the wealth segment, assets under management grew 12.8% on an annual basis during the third quarter to more than $2 billion. On a linked quarter the mortgage segment margins decreased while origination volume increased resulting in pre-tax earnings of nearly $1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

Together, our wealth and mortgage businesses contributed 17.3% of year-to-date pre-tax income up from approximately 14.5% for the same period of 2017. Our operational target is a pre-tax contribution equal to 20% indicating, there is work to be done. We have experienced leadership in place in both these businesses to help us make further advances against the aspirational targets.

I will now turn it over to our CFO Meg Taylor, who will elaborate on the financial performance.

Margaret Taylor

Thank you, Mike. Net income for the third quarter was $9.6 million, an increase of $0.06 million compared to the previous quarter and more than $2.6 million over the same quarter last year. Included in this figure is a one-time after-tax gain of $882,000 or $0.04 per share diluted on a forward diluted basis.

Year-over-year, net income as of September 30, was $26.7 million an increase of $13.2 million or 98% over the prior year. Regarding non-interest expense, we’ve recorded a one-time expense to the credit tax – one-time expense credit to the tax provision both related to the accounting method change that have the bank account for these investments and low-income housing tax credit funds.

Otherwise, we believe that the third quarter non-interest expense is a good baseline indicator for coming quarters that will support organic growth. At this time, we do not have any material overhead commitments on the horizon.

Management expects to continue to realize operating leverage going forward with higher net interest income and fee income that will result in an improving efficiency ratio. Provision expense for the second quarter was 700,000 driven primarily by loan growth.

Given that a significant portion of the corporation's loan portfolio consists of purchase credits, the reported loan loss reserve ratio is not readily comparable to peers by combining purchase marks with the allowance we get a p pro forma of loan loss reserve ratio of 1.25% as of September 30, 2018 compared to 1.43% as of December 31st, 2017.

Credit quality remains strong as the level of non-performing assets decrease modestly to $6.1 million as of September 30, 2018 or to 0.20% of total assets up slightly from $5.3 million or 0.18% of total assets as of December 31st, 2017. As of September 30, 2018, tangible common equity was 9.09% compared to 8.79% as of the prior year. Placing a strategic capital target ratio near the higher end of our desired range of 8.5% to 9.5%.

Now, I will turn it over to our Chief Banking Officer Bob Shoemaker, who will elaborate on loan portfolio and outlook and then Steve Reeder will comment on the deposit portfolio.

Robert Shoemaker

Thanks, Meg.

As noted on our previous earnings call, the hiring of new lenders and relationship managers during 2017 and end of the first half of 2018 has positioned us to directionally generate the 9% to 10.5% annualized long growth.

Linked quarter long growth accelerated during the third quarter to a $110 million. This was an annualized growth rate of 22.2% up from $59.3 million during Q2 or 12.3%. Our newer team mates are getting comfortable and are performing in a way that should enable more consistent growth with a biased towards increasing and accelerating that growth.

Our core strategic goal remains an annual growth rate of $200 million per year net after considering seasonal and one-off factors that can cause a pause from time-to-time. Consistent with our strategy and marketing focus owner-occupied commercial real estate led the growth followed by C&I loans.

Generally, competition remains strong in our market our growing reputation of being responsive and trusted advisor with industry specific expertise has enabled us to grow our portfolio within our targeted industry verticals. With referrals from existing clients, remaining our primary source of new business. We're also pleased with the mix of volumes closed during the past quarter of the roughly $260 million in new loans booked, 45% were adjustable rates, almost 20% were floating rate loans, and only 35% of the loans were booked to fixed rate loans. All of these had a shorter weighted average maturity of just over 6 years. And at this point, our fully half of the bank's portfolio is comprised to C&I loans and owner occupied commercial real estate loans.

Our pipeline fills solid, and the credit quality remains good. Inside of recent increases and the cost of financing, our clients and referral sources continue to convey optimism in the local economy. Quite optimism is tempered only by the tight job market and the difficulty in finding qualified employees in a local market that enjoys an unemployment rate under 3%. Our relationship managers remain embedded in their selected industries and they are energized about what they will be able to accomplish in 2019 as part of Virginia's premier regional bank.

I'll now turn it over to Steve Reeder, who will talk about our deposit activities.

Steven Reeder

Thank you, Bob.

DDA's account for approximately $1.2 billion over 53.9% of the $2.1 billion deposit portfolio. Of that, approximately $758 million or 33% of total deposits is the non-interest-bearing check-in accounts or most favorite source of funds.

Non-interest bearing, check-in account balances grew $38 million or 21.1% annualized on a linked quarter basis. The continued growth of our strong core funding has enabled us to be more tactical and responded in the Fed's rate moves and tightening money supply posture. We continue to allow rate sensitive depositors for standalone products to rotate off of our books, if funds willing to become more relationship based.

Our Middleburg private initiative was launched mid-2017 and decide to broaden the relationship of rate sensitive high balance depositors and the word high value target. That product set now carries total balances of more than $210 million, up $18 million or 37% annualized in the third quarter, with nearly 80% of those balances in non-maturity deposits.

Total deposits grew $168 million on a linked quarter basis. These positive results are due to three primary factors, brokerage CDs increased by approximately $37 million early in the third quarter. Seasonal balance fluctuations worked in our favor during the quarter, reversing the downward changes experienced on net over the first half of the year. This included an increase in public funds deposits which along with the brokerage CD increased droves a deposit beta in the third quarter, whereas pricing changes in other core deposits were more muted.

The most important factor in our deposit increase was continued generation of new high-value commercial and private client relationships. Among the many new relationships that we onboarded in the quarter, a dozen has seven-figure balances in transaction accounts, non-maturity deposits. These new relationships had quarter-end balances of nearly $35 million.

Year-to-date, transaction account balances and new relationships onboarded in 2018 exceeds $140 million. Our model is working with our trusted advisors pursuing targeted business segments through deliberate marketing initiatives.

As strong as the third quarter was, our pipeline remains healthy. Importantly, client and prospects reaction to the news of our pending merger with Union has been positive. They see the benefits of the increased scale, enhanced treasury capabilities and continuity with the access relationship managers who will continue to serve them very well.

To underscore the importance to our shareholders and teammate, I'll remind you that non-interest bearing DDAs accounts for a third of our deposit base and about 53% of total deposits, including interest bearing check-in accounts. As always, the priority focus and outreach of our frontline is to identify when and maintain relationships anchored by primary DDAs.

Now, I'll turn the call back over to Mike.

Michael Clarke

Thank you, Steve.

With regards to the operating environment, we feel the local economy is holding up better than the national economy, which has not been the case for most of the recovery. The current strengthens our economy is attributable to the healthy new procurement activity coming from the federal government. The government's FY2018 budget, which concluded on September 30th, was the first period of operating under a fully authorized budget in 12 years. As a result, numerous new programs and initiatives are being implemented that should bode well for clients engaged with federally related customers for Q4 2018 and 2019 and beyond.

During the last 30 days, we have three targeted client engagement events to sign to deepen relationships and demonstrate our appreciation for their business. Personally, I asked each of the government services clients or prospects that I spoke with about their growth prospects for 2019. The lowest growth number I've heard was 10%, most reported anticipated growth rates of 15% to 35%.

Their confidence anecdotally gives me confidence that we will be able to continue to deliver on our stated goals. Two of these three events that I mentioned were post-merger announcement. Finance, we're excited to learn about the prospects of a larger lending capacity and unions commitment to upholding and expanding the sophisticated treasury management services to which many of our clients are custom. The regional bank positioning resonates extremely well with our relationship managers and our coveted clients.

In the event our legacy access investors are not familiar with UBS age, I suggest that you check them out by visiting their Investor Relations page at www.bank@union.com. While you check out union, your access will focus on retaining and expanding our valued client base.

That concludes our remarks. I'd like to turn it over back to Tom and we'll take any questions.

Your first question comes from the line of Joe Gladue from Merion Capital Group. Your line is open.

Michael Clarke

Good morning, Joe.

Joe Gladue

It's been with our follow-up on the last comments about the budget and government's permit. Just in that regard. We seeing increases in line utilization from 11-year customers?

Michael Clarke

Yeah. Bob will talk about that.

Robert Shoemaker

Not yet, Joe. I mean, we're still seeing pretty modest utilization of the lines or current exposures about to government contractors is about $350 million and have about $135 million outstanding. So, it's a little over, a little bit better than 30%. And again, most of the new initiatives are going to be under new contracts that we're led and are not even scheduled to start till this quarter or somewhere in 2019.

Michael Clarke

We do have a lot of active discussions about increasing line limit. Again, looking towards next calendar year.

Joe Gladue

Okay. And I'm sorry, if I you mention, and I miss it. But where did the pipeline stand relative 3 months ago?

Robert Shoemaker

That's a hard question to answer. I'll tell you, the pipeline remains full in terms of loans that have been approved. I think we're a little shy on that, we have a lot more that are in the discussion phases right now. I'd like to tell you that this is linear business, but it's lumpy. So, like I said, we feel real strong about the pipeline, we've got a lot of work to do to get these loans approved and booked.

Joe Gladue

And on the funding side, you talked about little bit about that, just a reduction on FHLB borrowings, did that [indiscernible] in the margin going forward?

Michael Clarke

Meg, do you want to take a run with that.

Margaret Taylor

I'm sorry. Joe, I couldn’t’ quite hear you, you were kind of breaking up, FHLB borrowings, or included during the margin.

Michael Clarke

Hey, did it occur earlier or late in the quarter, is his question. So, how much impact does that have?

Margaret Taylor

Got it. The actual impact, the actual percentage points impact. I don’t have right in front of me, but the borrowings were spread out evenly throughout the quarter, so it is something that you shouldn’t see a spike, or a decline next quarter based on the borrowings.

Joe Gladue

Okay. And just a housekeeping item, well I had to make, the one-time gain, I just wanted to make sure I'm including that in the right line item on the income statement. Where does that appear?

Margaret Taylor

Yes, the one-time - there was a portion of it that went to the income tax line item and that was a 163,000. Whereas, the other 911,000 that was pre-tax ended up to the - I believe that was the - and Matt are you on.

Michael Clarke

He is not.

Margaret Taylor

Okay, so that ended up into the - for the 911,000 was in the non-interest expense line item.

Joe Gladue

Okay, all right. That explains a couple of things. All right, I’ll step back. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Catherine Mealor from KBW. Your line is open.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning.

Michael Clarke

Good morning, Catherine.

Catherine Mealor

First, congrats on the quarter and the deal with Union. I think I wanted to start on just talking about the growth really strong growth this quarter. And I feel like if I think about your growth versus some of your peers, we’re seeing everyone has - I feel like it had really strong origination volume like -- but I think some of your peers have been more impacted this quarter by larger paydowns.

Are you seeing that as well and is it just that your volume was so much higher than it offset that, so any commentary on payoffs, it'll be helpful. And then over the next coming quarters, are there any kind of larger chunkier payoffs that you expect to see that would impact growth in the coming quarters before you close with Union. Thanks.

Robert Shoemaker

Hey, Catherine. And this is Bob. I don't know that we have any large payoffs expected and honestly in the first quarter this year, we did a little bit, I'll call portfolio repositioning. But in the past quarter, I think we've seen pretty typical payoff activity and I think that's going to continue for the next couple quarters anyway.

Michael Clarke

Yeah, nothing really lumpy or unexpected.

Catherine Mealor

Okay, great. And then on the mortgage side, if you look at this, your originations came down. But I feel like on sale margin increased a little bit this quarter. Can you talk about some of the dynamics in your mortgage business and your outlook for that moving forward?

Michael Clarke

Sure, the margins in the mortgage business is heavily influenced by for us anyway, by the product mix as well as the geography of it. And so, it will ebb and flow and so, relative to product mix, the more we do some government loans as well as standard size Fannie Freddie conforming loans we seem to do better as opposed to Jumbo's within our market that are highly competitive.

As well as you know about 50% of our activity is outside of our -- the DCMSA and the activity outside of MSA is also a higher margin. So, generally speaking, the commodity business of the margin pressure is pretty strong, because a lot of mortgage companies are struggling to get enough volume to cover overhead. And there is a lot of red ant in the mortgage business right now.

Dean is not with us here today, but as you know he's very adaptive to pulling the levers and keeping things moving in the right direction. We do believe that we have some excellent hiring opportunities of originators, importantly relative to volume. The volume prospects are very important in today's environment. And the pending merger with Union is a positive factor in those discussions.

Catherine Mealor

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you. And then one of the questions is actually the growth. You've talked about that the Union talked about this with once post-merger the larger you have a lot larger scale and so we'll be able to do larger loans and different loans and maybe you would have been able to do standalone.

So, can you talk a little bit about that maybe give an example of a type of credit or a size of credit that you haven't been able to do as access it today, but you'll be able to be more competitive with under the Union platform.

Michael Clarke

Well yeah. I mean actually I just spoke to longtime client this week. It's a government services, professional services business, who we kind a help them get started. He started very strongly probably almost 10 years ago. And he currently running $180 million revenue rate. He has got probably $20 million revolving line of credit with us. Generally, organic growth although he has done the couple of small acquisitions. He's in the midst of has a letter of intent for a very significant acquisition and from nearly as double as revenue base. And he's lining up some private equity and net debt to fund the acquisition, but in order to provide for working capital it needs a $40 million revolving line of credit.

So. our current legal lending limit is $30 million. So, we would have to say goodbye and let him for graduate to one of the large bank competitors in the market. He's very profitable, he's highly sought after by the banks that are not going to endorse. Although extreme amount of loyalty does. And so, we're excited about the opportunity to step up and maintain that relationship and grow it. And we have a handful of those kinds of discussions underway.

Catherine Mealor

Yes okay. Great, thank you for that. And again, congrats on the merger with Union.

Michael Clarke

Thank you.

We have a follow-up question from the line of John Gladue from Merion Capital Group. Your line is open.

Joe Gladue

Okay. Just two quick follow-ups. One I guess given the impact of the one-time gain on classes. Just wondering what do you expect here including run-rate going forward on the tax rate.

Margaret Taylor

What you expect. I'm sorry John -- I am having a hard time hearing you.

Michael Clarke

They may get a tax rate, stabilized tax rate?

Margaret Taylor

So, stabilized tax rate, we appeared to be running at about 18.9. So that's what I anticipate and just shy of 19%.

Joe Gladue

Okay. Just one, last one, just one with my calculation is correct. Coming up with the I guess net recovery rather than charge offs with around 100K or so impact, but accurate.

Michael Clarke

Bob.

Robert Shoemaker

Let's see for the core, yes, it was net recovery. We like to see more of those.

Joe Gladue

Great. Well, that was all I had. Thanks.

Michael Clarke

Thank you.

Michael Clarke

Okay, well, we appreciate everyone's interest. And again, we asked you to check out the UBSH. If you like what we're doing, there will be more of a wrapped inside of that business. Thanks so much.

