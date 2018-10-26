Equinor: Latest Results Show Thesis Continuing To Play Out

On Thursday, October 25, 2018, Norwegian oil and gas giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results clearly did not impress analysts as it missed estimates on both the top and bottom lines. Despite missing estimates though, there is actually a lot to like in this report as Equinor continues to deliver the solid performance that we have come to expect. The company continues to deliver on its growth story, which should overall please investors in it. Overall, there is certainly a lot to like here.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Equinor reported total revenues of $19.136 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite well to the $13.609 billion that the company brought in during the prior year quarter.

The company reported $4.597 billion in operating income during the quarter. In the third quarter of 2017, Equinor had an operating income of $1.095 billion so this figure increased by 319.9% year over year.

Equinor produced an average of 2.066 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 1.03% increase over the 2.045 million barrels of oil equivalent per day that it produced in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $20.4 billion on a pre-tax basis. The equivalent figure from the third quarter of 2017 was $15.2 billion.

Equinor reported a net income of $1.666 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $478 million loss that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The first thing that I noticed, and likely every reader did too, is that Equinor's financial figures improved significantly on a year-over-year basis. The biggest reason for this is that oil and gas prices were generally higher than in the third quarter of last year. In the most recent quarter, Equinor realized an average selling price of $67.60 per barrel of oil compared to $47.00 per barrel a year ago.

Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2017 Average Realized Liquids Price $67.60 $65.80 $47.00

Equinor did not provide an average price for natural gas during the quarter in its results, which may be due to natural gas having vastly different prices in different parts of the world (the company only stated that natural gas price realizations were broadly higher year over year). This is different from oil in that there is one generally recognized worldwide price (Brent).

The impact that higher oil prices would have on Equinor's results seems obvious. After all, if it can sell its products at a higher price, then it brings more money in through the front door. If it manages to hold its costs steady, then the additional revenue should boost its profits. That was indeed the case here.

Another reason for the increase in revenues was the company's increase in production. As I mentioned in the highlights, Equinor produced an average of 2.066 million barrels equivalent per day during the quarter, a 1.03% increase year over year. Naturally, this boosted revenues by giving the company more product to sell. What we are seeing here is the result of Equinor beginning to bring new fields online (or ramping up the production at new start-ups) in sufficient quantities to offset production declines at its older mature fields.

For quite some time now, I have been predicting that the majority of Equinor's production growth would come from fields outside of Norway. We certainly saw this in the most recent quarter as the company's Norwegian production actually declined year over year but it was more than made up for by international production, which set a new record during the quarter:

Source: Equinor ASA

The reason why this is so nice to see is that Norway is widely considered to be a mature market. The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate originally predicted that Norwegian production would peak in 2001 and decline permanently thereafter. While Equinor has been able to use a variety of techniques to boost the production from its Norwegian fields, it is still vital for the company's long-term survival for it to expand its footprint internationally. The record production that the company had from its international operations in the quarter serves as evidence that it is accomplishing this goal.

Although Equinor did manage to grow its production year over year, it does not intend to rest on its laurels. The company is aiming to grow its production over the 2017 to 2020 period at a 3-4% compound annual growth rate. As this is a very near-term projection, Equinor already has the projects underway to deliver on this goal. In order to actually achieve that CAGR though, it is going to have to accelerate its production growth, which should also result in accelerating revenue and profitability growth.

As many of my readers know, I dislike seeing heavy amounts of leverage in a company. While Equinor was never especially heavily leveraged, it is nice to see that the company reduced its debt load during the quarter. At the end of the second quarter, Equinor had $26.463 billion in debt against $41.043 billion in shareholders' equity, which gave the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. This had fallen to 0.62 by the end of the third quarter. This may seem like a relatively small improvement, but it still shows that the company is moving in the right direction.

In conclusion, this was overall a good quarter for the company as it continues to execute on our growth thesis. We saw the company greatly expand its international operations over the year, which is quite important, as well as strengthen its balance sheet over the period. Overall, there is a lot to like here and investors should be pleased.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.