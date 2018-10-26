Iran's Storage Strategy Could Overcome 'Sanctions Hype'

The overall result may be unintended consequences, a glut instead of the shortage many expected.

When sanctions end, Iran would be free to sell it, thus reducing the impact of the sanctions on its total revenues for the period.

Iran may be on to a clever strategy to minimize financial impact of the re-imposition of sanctions by the U.S. To the extent it cannot sell all of its exports in the market immediately, it stores those exports in bonded storage in facilities around the world. That oil would eventually be sold when sanctions end, thereby enabling Iran to collect the value at that time, rather than not at all.

This is what is apparently happening in China, according to this Reuters report. Iran still owns the oil, and so Chinese buyers would not be subject to sanctions.

In the meantime, Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih has said that OPEC+ producers are in “produce as you can mode.” He has said KSA's production has reached 10.7 million barrels per day (mmbd) and can rise another 1.3 mmbd to 12 mmbd. He has also admitted in another interview that he is still not sure how the sanctions will affect Iran’s exports.

If Iran does in fact put 1.5 mmbd into storage, rather than sell it, it will amass about 45 million barrels each month. Such an increase over a 6-month period, assuming OPEC+ produces enough to meet current demand, would create a glut nearly as large as it was at its peak in July 2016.

Under that scenario, OPEC+ will have its work cut out for itself to pull back production until Iran’s surplus can be sold-off after a new agreement is made between the U.S. and Iran, ending sanctions.

Saudi Arabia’s OPEC governor, Adeeb Al-Aama said Thursday, "The market in the fourth quarter could be shifting toward an oversupply situation as evidenced by rising inventories over the past few weeks.” Saudi Arabia Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih added that there may be the need for a market intervention to reduce due to an oversupply. He also said that when OPEC meets in December, it will seek an extension agreement with non-OPEC countries, led by Russia, with no termination date and no specific production objectives to allow for interventions to increase or decrease output.

Conclusions

The U.S. re-imposition of sanctions in early November may have the unintended consequence of creating another massive oil glut. On the one hand, the U.S. appears to be getting OPEC+ to replace the volumes Iran cannot sell under sanctions.

But on the other hand, Iran may be pursuing a strategy to minimize the financial impact of the sanctions by storing its excess oil, which will be unleashed when sanctions end. The effect would be the creation of another massive oil glut --- rather than a shortage -- as many in the market have assumed would be the result.

Market intervention often leads to unintended consequences. Sanctioning Iran has created the incentive for them to store oil they cannot sell now.

OPEC+ may find it needs to decrease production in 2019 due to increases in non-OPEC countries totaling about 2.4 mmbd. Iran's storing of barrels during sanctions would only serve to further depress the need for OPEC+ supplies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.