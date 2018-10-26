NRZ: Simply The Single Biggest Hidden Gem In Broad Daylight In Mortgage REITs

NRZ ( New Residential Investment Corp ) is a mortgage REIT by legal structure but in truth really a unique mortgage merchant bank operating out of a REIT structure. It was spun off from Fortress back in 2013 as a typical mREIT although heavy in MSRs (mortgage servicing rights). Then international bank rules got tweaked making MSR's very undesirable for large banks to hold and non-banks like NRZ began buying it up as money center banks unloaded.

Fast forward 5 years later and NRZ is the biggest non-bank player in MSR's bar none. They have put up a track record that is the envy of the entire mortgage REIT sector. If you bought them at IPO in May 2013 and reinvested dividends, you are up 144% for an annualized return of almost 18%. With that said, with Q3 results just out, they actually are now (IMHO) at all time relative cheap.

For those whose eyes glaze over the MSR acronym, think of it as being like long a PUT on a 10yr UST. As yields back up, the value of MSRs goes up. More specifically, its servicing on home mortgages. The biggest driver of price change on MSR's is mortgage prepayments. The longer a mortgage stays in existence, the longer the servicer gets his fee to service that mortgage. When a mortgage gets paid off, that fee stream is gone forever. Thus higher rates = less refi activity = longer cash stream to servicer = higher return / yield .

The biggest reason bar none for $NRZ to still be under $20 at this juncture is that Street salespeople and buy side all whisper to me "I just can't wrap my hands around what they do for a business." Either these people are dumb as rocks or just stupid lazy. I'm not going to attempt to give a technical analysis of $NRZ business model (here is there last investor presentation that tries to dumb it down) but needless to say the general fear is driven by equity investors afraid the bond investors are going to pick their pockets again like they did in 2008-2009.

So what I'm going to do is sell you equity investors with some simple historical factual data.

For those who follow the mortgage REIT space, you know that $REM is the ETF for the space and that $NLY is the largest component of $REM, $AGNC #2 and $NRZ now #3. NLY and AGNC are widely held by mutual funds, hedge funds, bank trust departments, pension funds and retail investors. Their long term track records are incredible. If you bought $NLY at IPO back in 1997, you have achieved an 800% return for an annualized 11% return. Had you bought S&P 500 instead, you are up just 310% with a 7% annual return.

But much of this performance has been driven by relentless collapse in yields acting as an incredible tail wind to any carry trade. With long rates bottomed in 2015-2016 & Fed now hiking, things look dicier for traditional mortgage REITs and if you are long them, beware .

Lets look at NLY AGNC REM and NRZ over last 3 years (trust me i'm not cherry picking time line - we could do 4 years and NRZ looks even better).

The most important metrics in evaluating mortgage REITs is how their book values and EPS / dividends are doing over a time period and what trends can be seen.

For those who seriously study the mortgage REIT sector, the nasty 800 pound trend in space has been the relentless collapse of book values in the last 3 years. Its unprecedented and its getting ZERO acknowledgement by analyst community that follows space. In general, management across mREITs will tell you they hedge out rates risk while maintaining a high dividend yield. The truth is they have failed miserably and its very easily seen.

Lets look at AGNC: Q3 2015 BV was $23. Just yesterday they announced Q3 2018 BV of $18. Thats an incredible 22% plunge over last 3yrs. Even worse? The monthly dividend has declined 10%. Holders are losing BV and seeing dividend shrink.

NLY has not announced Q3 BV but given AGNC dropped 2.2% vs Q2, i would expect NLY to be similar. Its BV was $11.88 at Q3 2015 and will be around $10 for Q3 2018 ( $10.22 in Q2 ). Thats a 16% BV decline over last 3 years at NLY. NLY has maintained its dividend over that period of time

Now lets look at $NRZ. Its BV was $12.18 in Q3 2015 and today it just announced its latest BV was $16.87 (its highest in its history). That is a 39% increase in BV over last 3 years at a time the 2 largest mREITs have seen huge declines in their BV's. In fact , NLY AND AGNC BOOK VALUES ARE BOTH AT ALL TIME LOWS AND SHOW NO SIGN OF STABILIZING IF RATES KEEP RISING. Oh and by the way... NRZ dividend has increased 9% over last 3 years while virtually every other mREIT in existence has had to cut theirs as yield curve has relentlessly flattened killing their net interest margins .

Lets finish up this analysis by going to my favorite metric of all bar none: TOTAL RETURN !!!

Total return is the simple concept of what have you really made on your investment with dividends reinvested. This is how all investments should be evaluated because it captures everything. Management fees, writedowns, dividend, etc. Its all included. So here we go. 3yr total returns:

REM : +40% for an annualized return just under 12%

NLY : +36% for an annualized return just under 11%

AGNC : +33% for an annualized return just under 10%

NRZ : +111% for an annualized return of over 28% !!!!!

What part of blowaway outperform can one not grasp from this? "Smart" guys I show this to will actually wrinkle up face and claim NRZ must be a scam. What they miss is NRZ business isn't anything like NLY or AGNC or even REM in general.

But wait, it gets better.

Following GAAP rules, $NRZ stated BV is currently $16.87. The slower members of the herd point to this and say " aha! NRZ at huge premium to BV! That's bad!" In general this would be true although I would argue that NRZ assets are so unique it should command a good premium to BV like most banks do. But here is what is missing. $NRZ owns call rights on almost $150bln of old mortgage securitizations. Every quarter it calls a chunk of these deals (all high coupon old deals from years ago) at PAR and is then able to capture a ton of easy money reselling the mortgages at market price. Most Street analysts say there is another $1.50 to $2 of BV embedded in these call rights thus real liquidation BV of NRZ is more like $18 3/8 to $18 7/8 vs current share price under $18.

Think about this! $NRZ is growing BV, growing its dividend, owns a ton of an asset that goes up in value if rates back up and is available under BV. Both NLY and AGNC are at or over BV currently and seeing huge BV erosion as rates back up. I have never seen NRZ look so cheap vs AGNC NLY or even REM. For those who don't own any mREITs to sell or run long / short, I would highly recommend a short in NLY or AGNC vs a long in NRZ. I believe NRZ under $20 is a complete bargain (it would yield 10% at $20 and has been producing earnings well over its current dividend for quite awhile while most mREITs are struggling to maintain dividends).

Even crazier? $NRZ was almost at $18 in mid 2015 when dividend and BV were lower and bears argued it was too high a premium to BV then. Here we are in 2018 and its just under $18 with real economic BV higher than that as well as a higher dividend and its done this while issuing a ton of new shares to fund growth thus daily trading volume is now 3 million shares a day (very liquid).

NRZ is a misunderstood gift @ $18 and worth $20 or more compared to best names in space but you get paid handsomely (11 1/8% currently) waiting for the rise.

In closing, I'll point to NRZ CEO Mike Nierenberg as one of the true 'smartest guy in the room' in mortgage finance space. A no-bs, " tell it like it is" kind of CEO in his earnings calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: NRZ has been my largest position for almost 4 years running