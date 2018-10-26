AK Steel Holding Corporation (AKS) CEO Roger Newport on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) Q3 2014 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone. I also would like to welcome you to AK Steel’s Conference Call to review our Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operating Results. With me today are Roger Newport, Chief Executive Officer; and Kirk Reich, President and Chief Operating Officer.

In a moment, Roger will offer his comments on our business and overall market conditions. And following Roger’s remarks, Kirk will provide an update on our progress on some of the projects and initiatives underway at AK Steel. Following Kirk’s remarks, I will review our third quarter 2018 financial results and together, we will field your questions.

Please note that during today’s call, we will refer to presentation materials, which were posted on AK Steel’s website this morning. If you have connected to this call via the webcast, you should see those slides on your screen. And for those of you who have dialed in, the presentation slides are available at our website aksteel.com under the Investors tab where you can then click on Investor Presentations.

As noted on slide three, our comments today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. Included among those forward-looking statements will be any comments concerning our expectations including among other items, margins and EBITDA. Please note that our actual results may differ materially from what is contained in the forward-looking statements provided during this call.

Information concerning factors that could cause such material differences in results is contained in our earnings release issued earlier today. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or events. To the extent that we refer to material information that includes non-GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation information required by Regulation G is available on the Company’s website.

With that, I will turn the call over to Roger.

Roger Newport

Thank you, Jaime. Good morning, and thanks for joining us on our call.

I am pleased with our third quarter results which demonstrated ongoing execution of our strategy. We generated net income of $67 million, which was about triple the net income of $22 million in the year-ago third quarter. We reported adjusted EBITDA of $161 million. In fact, our third quarter EBITDA performance was our best third quarter performance since 2008. This provides evidence that our strategy is working and we continue to deliver on what we said we would do. Jaime will provide more highlights on our financial performance, shortly.

Moving to slide five. Throughout all that we do, the safety of our employees is our highest priority. While we have seen a slight uptick in our figures, we continue to be an industry leader in safety. And once again, our team delivered good results with four of our facilities working the entire third quarter and to two of our facilities working the entire first nine months of the year without an OSHA recordable. Such results clearly demonstrate that achieving the ultimate goal of zero accident in workplace is indeed possible. I would like to thank each of our employees for embracing safe work practices and making safety such a high priority.

As shown on slide six, in 2018, we continue to make solid progress in executing our strategy. Our investments to expand our growth platform are proceeding well. Our research and innovation team is working extensively with our OEM customers as they consider the opportunity to incorporate our third-generation advanced high-strength steels NEXMET 1000 and NEXMET 1200 into their vehicle design.

These unique grades of steel provide opportunities for new designs for our customers’ lightweighting solutions that are providing exciting potential that both we and more importantly our customers are actively working to get into vehicles in the future.

Third-generation steels are actively being researched throughout the industry as these new levels of high-strength and outstanding formability represent breakthrough opportunities in lightweighting for our customers.

At AK Steel, we’ve communicated our goal of generating at least 30% of our EBITDA from downstream revenues. Our investments in research and innovation provide strategic opportunities to help achieve this goal as we’re looking at not only the value in selling these new third-generation advanced high-strength steels but we are also actively developing the application solutions for customers -- that our customers will purchase.

Through our acquisition of Precision Partners, we are building prototype lightweighting solutions, utilizing innovative products such as NEXMET advanced high-strength steels, and researching technologies that expand the potential for these products in our customers’ design. Being the first to produce these products and coupling the products with our downstream investment, provides us a unique opportunity for innovation as we are the first to research the applications of these innovative new products and actually produce parts with them, showcasing the lightweighting value, even before our customers have their first parts. This provides us the opportunity to investigate the entire value of these products, not only in the field but in the value found in the final application of the lightweighting solution. This is an advantage we expect to continue to exploit as we’re not done introducing innovative steel products.

Just last week, we announced a new $1.2 million award from the Department of Energy to export development of low-density steels which could ultimately be used in automotive structural applications. This is an exciting potential new technology in which we will be collaborating with the Department of Energy, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and the Colorado School of Mines. Kirk will comment more on that in just a moment.

Now, switching to the trade front on slide seven. We support the administration’s actions to address global steel overcapacity and unfair trade practices that are threatening security and economic wellbeing of our country. We are pleased that the tentative deal reached between the United States, Mexico and Canada as replacement for NAFTA. We believe that provisions that encourage automotive production in North America are positive for our industry and our manufacturing as a whole. But there are still opportunities to address steel trades among the NAFTA countries to ultimately achieve the underlying goals of the Section 232 remedies.

While we are encouraged with the trade progress, we remain concerned of electrical steel downstream products such as laminations, cores, and core assemblies that power our nation’s electrical grid, have yet to be included in the Section 232 remedies. Including these products is important, because certain transformer manufacturers and foreign electrical steel producers are working to circumvent the tariffs. Some parties are directly seeking exclusions from the Section 232 for foreign electric steel, even though there is adequate domestic supply. Those requests should be denied by the Department of Commerce.

Other parties are importing more downstream transformer products from Canada and Mexico that are simply making minor modifications to steel that we believe is dumped or subsidized to avoid the Section 232 tariffs. These efforts to evade the 232 tariffs are threatening the domestic electrical steel infrastructure supply chain. We remain steadfast in our belief that the Section 232 remedies must be extended to downstream electrical transformer products in order to prevent circumvention and to protect our nation’s security.

To recognize the importance of the strong domestic supply chain for electrical power generation and distribution, one need to only look at the recent severe weather events involving hurricanes Florence and Michael. In the immediate aftermath of these devastating events, no units were left without powerful. Safety stocks of finished transformers were quickly depleted and major transformer producers turned AK Steel to rapidly supply high-quality grain-oriented electrical field to meet the desperate surge in demand. Having a domestic source capable of such an immediate response is critical to protecting the health and wellbeing of our fellow citizens and in being the long process of recovery from such tremendous natural disasters.

Turning to slide eight, I would now like to discuss what we are seeing in the markets that we serve. Our core automotive market is exhibiting continued strength with North American light vehicle production forecasted to be roughly 17.1 million vehicles in 2018. This would essentially tie with 2017 as the third highest automotive production level in the history of the industry. Automakers ended the third quarter with a 65-day supply of dealer inventory, which is down approximately 4 days since the start of September.

Likewise, we continue to see strength in the areas of residential and commercial construction. New housing starts are presently expected to finish the year around 1.28 million units, which represents an increase of 6.4% versus the prior year. And inventories at steel distributors remained well-balanced with seasonally adjusted inventories currently estimated at 2.3 months for carbon and 3 months for stainless products. In short, demand for our products remained strong overall and market conditions remained favorable.

Before turning it over to Kirk, I want to share our enthusiasm about future of AK Steel. We had a very solid performance in the third quarter. While we were negatively impacted by two major operational issues in 2018, those are now behind us. And we are focused on the future and the execution of our strategy. We are presently very busy with our 2019 customer contract negotiations with many of our key annual contracts which cover the full breadth of our product portfolio. About 75% of our annual automotive volume will be negotiated prior to year-end.

Our goal is to enhance our margins, and this means at least capturing our inflationary cost increases. We bring significant value to our customers in terms of technical support, inventory programs, and new product development and need to earn a fair return in order to continue to develop these products that they desire.

Now, I would like to turn the call over Kirk to provide an update on our steel operations, our downstream progress and the exciting developments on the new product front. Kirk?

Kirk Reich

Thanks, Roger.

I’d like to touch on a few items beginning with our third quarter operations. Starting with an update on our Middletown Works temper mill fire that occurred in the second quarter, I’m happy to report that we have completed the necessary repairs and have taken the opportunity to make some mill upgrades as well. Mill was back up and operating at full capacity. During the rebuild, we utilized our other temper mills to ensure our customers were not impacted. Those workarounds have now ended, and we have returned the mill to its most efficient operation. Thanks to our engineering, operating and contractor teams for their tireless efforts to bring the mill back on line so quickly and better than ever before.

Expenses in the quarter totaled $11 million for both the repairs and additional product transportation costs. Overall, our operations have returned to expected performance levels, and we continue to make capital investments to improve our efficiencies and lower our costs. Suffice it to say that we have learned from the events of earlier this year, and we will be better going forward for it.

Switching gears to the performance of our downstream businesses. As summarized on slide 10, we continue to make very good progress with collaboration amongst our steel, tubing and stamping operations. Of particular interest in the industry is our NEXMET family of third-generation advanced high-strength steels, where we are actively working with our OEM customers on new steel solutions and lightweight designs, as we progress through the qualification process. We are securing new business awards in the area of advanced high-strength steel tubing as automakers continue in their efforts to lightweight their vehicle designs.

On the financial side, we expect to realize improved EBITDA performance at both Precision Partners and AK Tube in 2018.

Precision Partners had a challenging quarter as certain automotive programs they serve experienced volume reductions. But, we expect the fourth quarter of 2018 to be the strongest quarter of the year for Precision, as a result of new business we secured, which began in the fourth quarter. Also at Precision Partners, as I mentioned during the last call, we continue our program to optimize margin and have identified a number of components produced at one particular facility, which are simply not profitable. We are in the process of shedding those parts to improve both the product mix and the overall financial returns of the Company. This transition is expected to occur in the fourth quarter as well.

I’m certainly excited about the growth opportunities at Precision Partners. And we have a number of new programs in the sales funnel, and I look for continuous improvement in our performance in the coming years, beginning in 2019.

Meanwhile at AK Tube, AK Tube continues to perform very well, and it’s exceeding our heightened expectations for improved results in 2018. As Roger commented, we are actively expanding our research and innovation efforts into developing new steels that hold design potential beyond anything our customers have seen before. We’re particularly encouraged in these efforts as the Department of Energy has recognized the potential of our innovation by granting us two awards to support our technology development. The DOE first recognized us in May of last year with an award to develop the next generation of advanced non-oriented electrical steels for motors used in a wide variety of industrial and automotive applications, including hybrid and electric vehicles. We are now moving into the second phase of that project, with plant trials to develop a high-alloy non-oriented electrical steel product, targeting improved motor design efficiency of more than 30% compared to existing motor designs.

And I’m pleased to inform you that just two weeks ago, we announced our second award from the Department of Energy to explore the development of low-density steels for lightweighting in automotive applications. This is also a three-year project to conduct alloy design, laboratory validation, and testing of low-density steels that are alternatives to currently available advanced high-strength steels and other lightweight materials. These low-density steels are expected to provide further mass reduction opportunities for our customers, bringing further efficiencies in the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through steel solutions.

We’re excited about these awards as they demonstrate and underscore our commitment to being a leader in next-generation steel development and processes.

Finally, as Roger mentioned, demand in the automotive market remains strong. And we have begun negotiations on a portion of our contracts that represents approximately 75% of our total annual automotive volume. We expect to benefit from improved pricing, although it’s too early in the negotiations to provide any additional color. As we have stated in the past, we have positioned ourselves well with our new products, our continued exemplary delivery performance in customer service and being on the right platforms with our differentiated products and solutions.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Jaime. Jaime?

Jaime Vasquez

Thank you, Kirk.

As Roger mentioned, the third quarter was our best since 2008. Adjusted EBITDA was $160.8 million and was essentially in line with our guidance, as lower than expected shipments were offset by higher than expected selling prices and higher than expected margins.

To review our results in more detail, let me begin with shipments and sales, using slide 12 as a backdrop. For the third quarter flat-rolled steel shipments of 1.4 million tons were down about 1% from the second quarter and up 4% from the third quarter a year ago.

Shipments into the automotive market were down about 5% from the second quarter, reflecting lower seasonal production levels at many OEMs. This was mostly offset by increased sales into the spot and distributor and converter markets. Sales of $1.7 billion in the third quarter were about the same as the previous quarter and $241 million or 16% higher than a year-ago. The large year-over-year sales increase was driven by stronger pricing environment, including carbon hot-rolled spot market pricing that was on average about $285 higher in the third quarter than a year ago.

Additionally, the recent third quarter included a full quarter or sales from Precision Partners, which was acquired in early August of last year. The full quarter inclusion of Precision Partners contributed to about $40 million of the year-over-year sales increase.

Our third quarter average selling price of flat-rolled steel products increased slightly to $1,114 compared to the previous quarter. The selling prices of most product categories were on the rise.

Turning to slide 13, you can see the sequential change in our reported third quarter adjusted EBITDA from the previous quarter. The selling price environment remained strong during the third quarter and for AK Steel increased shipments into the spot, and distributor and converter markets benefited or adjusted EBITDA by $33 million. Volume and mix were $10 million negative impact as total shipments were down from the second quarter. This was mostly due to the seasonal slowdown in automotive, and when combined with increased sales into this distributor and converter market, resulted in a weaker sales mix.

Raw materials and energy costs were a negative $15 million, mostly reflecting higher cost inventory flowing through cost of goods sold in the third quarter. $8 million benefit in operations primarily reflected lower planned outage expense compared to the second quarter, and other primarily includes $11 million of expense from the second quarter fire at the temper mill that Kirk mentioned, offset by roughly an $8 million insurance recovery.

I will now turn to the balance sheet and cash flow items, which we highlight on slide 14. Working capital was a $40 million use of cash during the quarter due primarily to a higher accounts receivable balance and an increase in iron ore inventory as we begin to take additional shipments to prepare for the winter months. Our capital investments in the third quarter totaled $37 million, which compares to $26 million in the second quarter. For the full-year, we expect capital investments to be less than $160 million.

Total net debt at the end of the third quarter was about $80 million lower than at the beginning of the year. Also, I want to mention that as part of our continued focus to derisk the balance sheet, we completed another transfer of pension liabilities to highly rated insurance company in early October. This annuitization included a transfer of just over $280 million in projected benefit obligations from our pension plan for a similar amount of assets. The annuitization is expected to result in a non-cash settlement charge of around $3 million in the fourth quarter. This was our third annuity transaction in the last two years, covering over 15,000, pensioners, and transferring almost $500 million in projected benefit obligations and a similar amount of assets to highly rated insurance companies.

Let me conclude my remarks by providing you with some insight on our current outlook for the fourth quarter as highlighted on slide 15. We also included some full-year guidance estimates on slide 16.

Specifically, we estimate that our fourth quarter flat-rolled steel shipments will be essentially flat compared to the third quarter as the seasonal slowdown in automotive shipments is offset by strong demand from the distributor and converter market which includes spot market opportunities. Due to the shift in mix, we expect that our average selling price will decline by about 2% to 3%; increased shipments into the spot and distributor and converter markets will reduce our average selling price as products sold into those markets typically have a lower average selling price than most of our other products. And lastly, we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin will declined by about 150 basis points from the third quarter. The third quarter was our highest adjusted EBITDA margin for the year while the fourth quarter is typically our seasonally weakest quarter of the year, reflecting the normal seasonality in the automotive market. But, I will say, we expect the fourth quarter will be one of the strongest fourth quarters in many years.

In closing, I would like to thank the entire AK Steel team for their continued efforts in helping to implement positive change within our Company, and at this time be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you, Mr. Vasquez. We will now begin the question-and-answer portion of our conference call. [Operator Instructions] Timna Tanners of Bank of America, please go ahead with your question.

Q - Timna Tanners

Yes. Good morning, guys. How are you?

Jaime Vasquez

Good morning.

Timna Tanners

I know you mentioned that it’s too early to provide a lot of color on auto negotiations, but I figured I’d ask anyway, since it’s a hot topic. We get a lot of questions about how you have any pricing power in that market. And I just wanted to know if you could talk a little bit about the competitive landscape as you see it. Is there anything changing year-over-year with significant new entrants? I know, you talk about your greater capabilities and offerings. But, year-over-year, can you give us a little bit more information about how many competitors you have and what you think the direction of volume is that you’re getting from your customers so far?

Kirk Reich

Yes. I guess, I’d answer that by saying, I don’t think there is anything significantly different from the landscape, as far as number of competitors or in general, the competitive landscape. It’s certainly a competitive space, as you well know. A lot of folks want to be in that area. But, we don’t see a whole lot of penetration by new players or anything along those lines. We’ve been able to maintain our volumes and in some cases, grow our share, particularly on some of the newer truck, SUV and CUV platforms; that’s where we’ve focused our attention and we’ve continued to gain share on those particular platforms. And really, with every new sourcing, we continue to gain shares as far as the allocation within that shares or the product mix toward is more and more advanced high-strength steels and our ultra-loom hot set product as well. So, we’re in a good spot from that standpoint. We don’t see the landscape being too much different, Timna.

Jaime Vasquez

And I’d comment, most customers do not quickly move tons around as you look at and you get on a platform and you are usually serving that platform, and it’s not quick moves there. And also I note that we are heavier in the -- in the light truck side. So, the SUVs or crossover vehicles et cetera, which have been going very strong.

Timna Tanners

And then, a follow-up on that. So, just when you think about striking a balance between maintaining your volume, as you said, it’s somewhat sticky, but you have to be competitive, you have to recoup costs, but also spot market is up significantly; you didn’t get a lot of that last year. So, how do you maintain that balance? And then, along the same lines, you’ve been reportedly doing some tolling of resilience slabs lately? And I figured that might be a temporary phenomenon, as you mentioned, because auto has been weaker. But, is that something that you consider an important part of your business, going forward? Is that something you take advantage of temporarily? Thanks.

Kirk Reich

Sure. Let me help you a little bit with the balance piece of it. Certainly, we want to maintain our book of business and grow in the products where we want to grow, and recognize higher pricing as a result of the CRU change. A lot of folks talk about the delta in CRU year-over-year. If you look at the hot-rolled difference, it’s around $250 a ton, CRU year-over-year delta, and it’s about $160 a ton year-over-year delta in cold-rolled and coated. Keep in mind, the most of what we sell to the automotive world is cold-rolled coated from that standpoint. So, we use those numbers as do our OEM customers and try to strike some kind of a balance based on those numbers.

And so, we recognize, as you stated, we have to stay within a competitive band. But, we also recognize that our costs are certainly gone up, the CRU has gone up, and we haven’t been the full recipient of that this year, and we intend to get those price increases. So, yes, that’s all part of what we do and how we do our business. So, hopefully, that gives you the color there. As far as tolling Brazilian slabs here.

We’re doing a little bit of that. We have done that from time-to-time, Timna, over the course of years. That’s really not a new book of business for us or not a new piece, it’s not a substantial piece of our business. We have time available on our hot steel and Middletown as a result of the temporary idling of their Ashland Works, as you know. And as a result of that, we look for from time-to-time opportunities where it makes sense. We’re not the importer on those slabs, we are simply toll rolling them and processing them. We know the markets they’re going into. They’re not going to compete with our material. And so, we take advantage of those situations where we seem them to make a little bit of margin, fill one of our less utilized units, and make some money to it.

Jaime Vasquez

I’ll also add to Kirk’s comments in regards to the automotive contracts as we negotiate them. If we look at, as you mentioned, Timna, what’s happened in the spot market, but we also look at input costs driving to recover those and also freight costs. We’ve been impacted -- we adhere to our contracts. We honor our contracts with our customers. And we’ve had some negative impacts in 2018, as freight costs have risen and other costs have resin. So, our goal is to recover those as we move forward. And we’re currently in negotiations with many of them, and we’re focused on improving our pricing.

Our next question comes from Curt Woodworth of Credit Suisse.

Curt Woodworth

I’m just trying to swear the ASP guidance for 4Q relative to what happened in the third quarter. Last quarter, you talked about more volume going into spot, and clearly that happened this quarter, yet your ASP was better than you thought. And then, going to the fourth quarter, you talked about continuation of that fact that you’re guiding to a level that seems to imply that you’re not getting much ship on your contract book. So, can you just help us understand the mechanics around the ASP guide for 4Q? Maybe if you could just help us quantify what your pricing would be if you held mix constant. And then, if you could also just confirm that -- we were of the understanding that about 20% of your auto book repriced October 1. Did that happen, and can you comment on that outcome?

Kirk Reich

So, I’ll start with the auto piece and then late Jaime answer the selling price piece. But, as far as the auto book, the 20%, those contracts have not been finalized yet; we’re still negotiating those. So, we’re continuing in that discussion, Curt. So, we don’t have anything to report from that standpoint. We’ve built into the fourth quarter forecast what we think is an appropriate increase. But, those have not been finalized. Those will -- when we get those contracts done, they will be retroactive to the start of the quarter. And that’s not atypical that they -- those discussions will continue past the end of the deadline.

Jaime Vasquez

And just in terms of the average selling price going back to our guidance for the third quarter. I think that delta was really driven by the mix within. We also had slightly lower automotive shipments than expected. So, that did tamper the average selling price. But it’s really the mix within caused us to exceed our guidance. And going from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, it’s really the delta in automotive shipments. I mean, it’s seasonally weaker. And so, that’s going to put little bit more pressure on the average selling price.

Curt Woodworth

What is the -- just rough numbers, the differential between your contract book, ASP versus the spot market ASP?

Roger Newport

We’re not going to tell you that.

Kirk Reich

Yes.

Roger Newport

They are not comparable numbers necessarily because they include a lot of process [indiscernible] and a lot of other things besides versus spot market you’re just shipping typically, and entire coil, you’re doing a lot of other services too. It could be [indiscernible] there is a lot of things, really nothing comparable.

Kirk Reich

Yes. And the contracts were booked at the end of the third quarter last year, at the end of the year last year, at the end of the first quarter of this year. The CRUs have all different pricing levels when that happens. The competitive landscape is different when each of those happens. Each of them have their own particular details to them. So, those are -- you just can’t put apples and oranges, you can’t put those together and match them to one another.

Curt Woodworth

Okay. And just one final follow-up. What percent of your shipments in the fourth quarter do you expect to be contract versus spot?

Jaime Vasquez

The mix shouldn’t change too much. We’re 70% fixed. With the decline in automotive, there could be 1 percent-point or 2 delta. But, that mix doesn’t typically change that much.

Our next question comes from Nick Jarmoszuk of Stifel.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. There was a domestic met producer that was discussing their 2019 book. And they’re saying that some of the domestic mills are having more appetite for index-linked met tons. I was hoping you can comment on how your met contracts are going, whether you guys are looking for fixed or floating pricing?

Kirk Reich

By met tons, what are you referring to? Met coal?

Nick Jarmoszuk

Met coal, yes.

Kirk Reich

Yes. Met coal, we do the same way we’ve done at every year. And Nick, we book those as annual contracts. And those are all already done for next year. We did see an increase due to increase in coal prices, as you’ve seen, and somewhat the increase in transportation cost as well. So, those costs are up year-over-year. But, we book those as annual contracts. And then, as you know, we have AK Coal, our own coal mine. 15% or so of the coal that we consume, we produce ourselves out of that global low vol mine. We have actually recently elected to expand into an additional seam in that mine. So, we’ll go through in the same portal but in a different seam. That will get us a little bit lower cost of coal and a better quality from the blend between those two. And it really puts us in a position that if coal prices remain high, we could decide to increase our production out of that mine as well. So, nothing has changed from that perspective for us and then from the annual contract standpoint.

Nick Jarmoszuk

And then, just another approach on the auto contracts. Are you able to discuss whether the gross profit per ton is going to be flat or whether you think it’s going to be up for 2019? Basically, are they going to be more profitable?

Kirk Reich

From an automotive standpoint, we should be more profitable. Yes, we expect the increases to exceed the raw material increases. That’s correct.

Nick Jarmoszuk

Can you put any quantification on that 5 bucks, 10 bucks, 15 bucks per ton?

Jaime Vasquez

No. We’re still in negotiations. As we indicated for fourth quarter, we’re still negotiating that expired October 1st. And we’re in early discussions right now with those in 2019. And we don’t want to set any expectations; we don’t want to communicate anything at this point as we are negotiating with our customers.

Our next question comes from Arjun Chandar of JP Morgan.

Arjun Chandar

On the balance sheet, where do you see an ideal leverage target for your business long-term? And does that target include pension liabilities?

Roger Newport

Yes. The target we set out right now is to be less than 4 times. And that’s kind of a just a landing spot. I mean, ultimately, in the cyclicality of this industry, you’d like to be down to 2 to 1. So, we have a long way to go. But, our dedication of any free cash flow is to reduce debt at this point. So, ultimately, we want to drive it to -- gives a lot of flexibility to do more things strategically. But, as we’ve said in the past, the balance sheet and reducing debt at this point is kind of the focal point from the finance side.

Jaime Vasquez

I’ll also add, as we’ve made progress and are deleveraging and derisking our balance sheet with what our team did here in October to move more of our pension assets and liabilities off of our balance sheet, which takes away risk. And we’ve done over $400 million since we started this and just $280 million in October. So, that is, we think another step as you know Arjun of our focus to derisk our balance sheet, given the volatile markets, because the volatility is not in the liability; volatility is in the assets, pension assets.

Arjun Chandar

And just following up on that. Your latest thoughts around both the 2019 converts and the 2021 notes, which step down [indiscernible] next October. And I know you’ve got about $950 million of liquidity on your balance sheet today, mostly in the revolver. But, what are your plans to address both of those instruments coming up.

Jaime Vasquez

Yes. It’s needless to say, the 2019 converts, we’ll be addressing sometime in 2019, in the early part of 2019. And in 2021, we continue to look at the market conditions. It’s got to make sense to push out the duration for the costs we want to incur. So, it’s something we are constantly looking at.

Arjun Chandar

Great. And then, finally, can you just give us a little bit more color around the evolution of flat-rolled shipments in the quarter? You mentioned the weakness in auto shipments versus your internal expectations. Was that the primary driver of where flat-rolled shipments played out versus guidance or were there other factors in play?

Jaime Vasquez

No, it was predominantly on the automotive side. There, we have little less control. It really depends how kind of the tier 1s or the OEMs are pulling from the inventory programs. So, I would say, that was the primary driver.

Roger Newport

And it’s a timing of those two when you see as the auto industry has kept their vehicle inventories in line of when they -- what levels they produce at. We know basically week to week. So, ability to adjust quickly will be dependent on how quickly we see it from the auto customers. But we are pleased, the auto customers out there are keeping their inventories in check with the days of inventory actually going down in September down to 65 days, which is a great level to be at, and supports the production going forward.

Our next question comes from Phil Gibbs of KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Phil Gibbs

Real interesting comments I think on the pension derisking. Is there any change to the cash flow obligations as we look out the next couple of years?

Jaime Vasquez

Yes. I would say the one change that’s in our 10-Q is in 2020. And that is about an $80 million contribution requirement at this point. Really broken that on the delta previously was about $10 million that was reported in the December 10-K. And the delta is really about 25 -- little bit more than $25 million was driven by the annuitization. And then, another probably $25 million plus is just kind of our expectations where the performance of the plan, which is really driven by the equity markets and to some degree bond markets will end up, the delta between the expected return and where we think will wind up. And then, there were some other changes in kind of the Department of Labor mortality tables that also affected that contribution rate.

Phil Gibbs

So, when you are just talking about the pension here, Jaime, what was it before you’re saying? What was it before the 80?

Jaime Vasquez

It was $10 million for then, this is for 2020. So, that was the significant change in contributions. Next year’s contributions are relatively the same as we previously reported.

Phil Gibbs

Okay, got it. And I think you have mentioned that the strongest quarter of the year for Precision Partners is going to be for Q4. And I think we calculated some of your non, call it, flat-rolled revenue in Q3, about call $150 million or so. Should we expect that to increase then to 160, 170, just trying to get a gauge of that?

Jaime Vasquez

No. It would be more margin improvement. The revenues coming from the downstream businesses are relatively stable. They’re typically in that 140 to $150 million range per quarter. So, we’ll see margin improvement.

Phil Gibbs

Okay. So, pretty stable. Thanks so much.

Jaime Vasquez

Okay.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Matt Vittorioso, [ph] Jefferies.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. My balance sheet questions have been answered. Maybe if you could just comment on free cash flow generation for 2019. Just trying to think about what CapEx might be. Will it remain in that sort of 160 context, any other big cash movements in ‘19? Just trying to get a picture of how much you could delever the balance sheet in the coming year. Thanks.

Jaime Vasquez

Sure. The big component obviously, capital expenditures, going through the process right now. I would say a good proxy is $160 million. But that can deviate plus or minus a few million as we go through our process. But, there’s really nothing major on horizon from a CapEx needs. Free cash flow generation, we’d like to say that it’s going to be better than this year, just based on our expectations for the automotive contract renewals. And I do caution everybody that even though we’ll capture some meaningful price increases on the automotive contract renewals, you have to look at where spot market pricing is going as well, because there’s an offset there as 30% of our business is still exposed to kind of the CRU index. But, overall, I think we’ll see some continued debt reduction through free cash flow generation.

Kirk Reich

Matt, I would add one thing that we’re doing next year is we’ve got a Dearborn blast furnace and steel shop outage that will be a bit above the norm, if you will, from an outage cost standpoint. We’re replacing some tapholes and doing quite a bit of work in the steel shop there. Just normal routine every X number of years, we’ve got to do that. But that will be different from what it was in 2018, where we didn’t have that.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, just one quick follow-up on -- I know you’ve talked about some raw materials, met coal and whatnot. But on the iron ore front, the stuff that you buy from Cliffs; HRC spot prices have come down. How does that look for you guys in 2019? Would you expect to paying more based on the current contract structure and current commodity prices in 2019 less, or somewhat, something similar, any way to sort of bracket that?

Kirk Reich

It will be a bit more, as a result of exactly where you’re going with that matter. It’s not because of the iron ore, the IODEX piece of it, but because of the indices pieces of that. And each of the contracts we have are a bit different, and it gets really in the lead. But some are -- yes, you’re right, piece of it is, a hot-rolled or cold-rolled piece. And it depends on when it was set time period to time period; some of them are annual, some of them are just on a quarterly basis. And so, as you could imagine, each of the contracts will have a little different flavor to them. But, in general, we think that iron ore price that we will pay will be elevated a bit because of those indices being up year-over-year, net-net.

Roger Newport

And I’d comment also that we do hedge the IODEX. We have a routine and a very disciplined process of hedging the IODEX, which is a component of the iron ore, and we go out as far as two years in hedging that.

Our next question comes from Karl Blunden of Goldman Sachs.

Karl Blunden

On the downstream contracts that you discussed as being off market, is there a way you could give us a sense of the size of those, how much the termination of those could have add to cash flow next year?

Kirk Reich

You’re talking specifically at Precision Partners where I mentioned a few of those components.

Karl Blunden

Correct.

Kirk Reich

I don’t know that we’ll go through the specifics of what that is. But those are certainly negative for us and we intend to resolve that here in the fourth quarter. We said about getting that operation more efficient, we were successful at doing that, then it’s analyzed the components. There’s a few that just don’t make sense. And so, we’re resolving that this quarter. And then, in the long-term forecast for Precision Partners, it is nothing but better as a result of hot stamp and our 3,000 ton press, those are the assets that we’ve got to get better utilized. I’m happy to say that the 3,000 press is a 100% utilized now. That is up significantly from last year and the hot stamped presses are in the low-80s as far as the percent utilization, and that’s up significantly year-over-year. We expect that to continue. We’re landing new platforms that will in the future ‘19, ‘20, ‘21 have those assets full and have us spending a middle of capital to build more hot stamped up. So that’s where we anticipate that business to expand and that expands the margins as Jaime referred to earlier.

Karl Blunden

Got you. And then, just on the balance sheet side. You’ve mentioned some liability management actions you’ve done with the pension and planning to take cash flow and pay down some debt. Probably it was about a year-ago you spoke about potential accelerated debt reduction, maybe some additional cash coming into the form of equity, the stock is now down from levels it was earlier in the year. How do you think about the option or potential to do that or is that now square down the backburner?

Kirk Reich

Yes. I would say it’s on the backburner. I mean, we’ve been saying throughout this year that we came into the year feeling like we were going to generate some pretty good cash flow generation than we have. And so, we’ve reduced debt and we feel like the same thing for 2019. We’ve issued quite a few shares in the past; and so, we do look at our equity shareholders. They’ve been patient. So I think we can do good job knocking down some debt through free cash flow generation over the next year.

Our next question comes from Doug Hernandez of Seaport Global. Mr. Hernandez, your phone may be muted. Our final question comes from the line of Matthew Fields of Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Matthew Fields

Hey, guys. Just a quick clarification and then another one. The Dearborn outage that you said maybe more significant this year. When is that scheduled to take place?

Kirk Reich

Yes. In 2019 and it’s scheduled to take place fourth quarter is what we currently have earmarked it for.

Matthew Fields

4Q, ‘19?

Kirk Reich

That’s correct.

Matthew Fields

Okay. And then, just trying to square up some comments that you made. Despite the increases in met coal, despite the increases in iron ore and transport costs, you’ve kind of said that the automotive shipments should be more profitable in ‘19. But then, earlier in the call you kind of made an allusion to at least capturing inflationary cost increases. Does that mean the non-auto business is forecast to be like less profitable on a gross margin basis?

Roger Newport

What I’d comment there on the automotive business is a couple of factors. They’re annual contracts. We saw for example, rise in freight cost in 2019 -- or in 2018, that was not in our contracts. So, we had to absorb some of that. Also, as you’ve seen, raw material costs have gone up. So, where you have annual calendar year contracts, we’ve incurred higher costs without seeing the benefit of the price side. And as Kirk mentioned, have improved margins, and just recovering those costs alone would be beneficial to margins going forward. And that’s our focus is to capture those.

Kirk Reich

But, you’re going after nonautomotive as well?

Matthew Fields

Yes. I mean, the ones that are more exposed to spot. You commented earlier in the call that trying to capture at least inflationary annual cost increases, presumably your annual met contracts, your annual iron ore contracts…

Roger Newport

Yes. We haven’t finalized…

Matthew Fields

Just squaring, this part of the business is going to be more profitable but overall, we’re going to try to just keep up.

Roger Newport

We have haven’t finalized any of those contracts. So, we’re just leaving that up in the air. But we expect the auto contracts will certainly be up. Nonautomotive will really ride with where the spot price goes. So, who knows where that is going to be. If you look at CRU forwards would say -- the CRU projection would say it’s going to be down $100 year-over-year. Who knows whether that’s right or wrong. And so, you have to adjust according to what those prices become and how much we make. And all of that will adjust accordingly. So, we just -- it’s too early to tell any of those kinds of things.

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I will now ask Mr. Newport for his closing comments.

Roger Newport

I appreciate your questions and comments and would like to leave you with the following thoughts. I’m pleased with our progress over the past couple of years as we execute on our strategic objectives to build a stronger foundation for our company. Slide 18 illustrates our actions to date. While we have made good progress, we still have more work to do, and we remain focused on an enhancing shareholder value.

Let me close by saying that we are optimistic about the future and the continued strength in the markets which is currently expected to continue well into next year. We remain committed to driving results as we work hard to reward our investors. We are focused on three pillars of our corporate strategy, which include commercialization of our new innovative products and services, transforming our operations to significantly improve our competitive position and driving future growth, both organically and through acquisitions into new markets and downstream businesses. We’re confident these actions will create long-term value for our shareholders. Thank you for joining us today. We appreciate your continued interest in AK Steel and we look forward to updating you on our progress in January.

