Vapotherm Starts U.S. IPO Process

VAPO is growing topline revenue and gross profit, but is using a lot of cash in operations and shows no path to operational profitability.

The firm sells an improved positive pressure respiratory device to institutional healthcare facilities in the U.S.

Vapotherm has filed to raise $57.5 million from the sale of its common stock in a U.S. IPO.

Vapotherm (VAPO) intends to raise gross proceeds of $57.5 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The medical technology firm is developing noninvasive respiratory support solutions.

VAPO is growing topline revenues and gross profit, but sales & marketing costs are increasing as the firm scales and there is no path to profitability.

Company & Technology

Exeter, Hampshire-based Vapotherm was founded in 1999 to develop Hi-VNI technology products for the treatment of spontaneously breathing patients suffering from respiratory distress.

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO Joseph Army, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously President and CEO of Salient Surgical Technologies.

Vapotherm has developed a Hi-VNI technology that delivers noninvasive ventilatory support by providing heated, humidified and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Below is a brief overview video of the company’s Hi-VNI technology:

(Source: Vapotherm)

The company’s Precision Flow systems, which leverage the Hi-VNI technology, address many past limitations of and are clinically validated alternatives to, the current standard of care for the treatment of respiratory distress in a hospital setting.

As of September 30, 2018, more than 1.5 million patients have been treated with Vapotherm’s Precision Flow systems and over 12,000 capital units have been installed.

Investors in Vapotherm included QuestMark Partners, Perceptive Advisors, Arnerich Massena & Associates, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Adage Capital Management, Morgenthaler Ventures, Cross Creek and Crestline. (Source: VentureDeal Database)

Customer Acquisition

In the US, the company sells its Precision Flow systems to hospitals through a direct sales organization and distributors in select countries outside of the United States.

Moreover, the company has clinical educators who are experienced users of Hi-VNI Technology and who focus on Vapotherm’s medical education efforts to facilitate adoption and increase utilization.

Management says the firm’s devices have been used by more than 1.5 million patients at a current installed base of over 12,000 capital units.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have grown significantly as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Through Q3 2018 79.3% 2017 73.7% 2016 66.5%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2016 market research report by Markets and Markets, the global respiratory care devices market is projected to grow from $15.14 billion in 2016 to $24.07 billion by 2021, representing a CAGR of 9.7% during the period between 2016 and 2021.

The main factors driving market growth are the prevalence of respiratory diseases, rapid growth in the aging population, the high prevalence of smoking, rising urbanization and pollution levels, increasing incidence of preterm births, and lifestyle changes.

Major competitors that sell respiratory support devices include:

Philips Respironics (PHG)

ResMed (RMD)

Medtronic (MDT)

Masimo Corporation (MASI)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation (FPH.NZ)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)

Chart Industries (GTLS)

Financial Performance

VAPO’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Topline revenue growth at a slightly accelerating rate

Increased gross profit

Steadily increasing gross margin

High and growing use of cash in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: VAPO S-1)

Total Revenue

To Q3 2018: $30.7 million, 21.8% increase vs. prior

2017: $35.6 million, 18.2% increase vs. prior

2016: $30.1 million

Gross Profit

To Q3 2018: $12.0 million

2017: $13.2 million

2016: $9.9 million

Gross Margin

To Q3 2018: 38.9%

2017: 37.2%

2016: 32.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

To Q3 2018: ($28.6 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($29.2 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($25.4 million) cash used in operations

As of September 30, 2018, the company had $13.2 million in cash and $43.4 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 30, 2018, was negative ($32.6 million).

IPO Details

VAPO intends to raise $57.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price. Since it is typical in the current environment for life science and medical device companies for at least one existing investor to ‘support’ the IPO in this manner, I would expect to see this feature in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to hire additional sales and marketing personnel and expand marketing programs both in the United States and internationally; to fund product development and research and development activities; and the remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are BofA Merrill Lynch, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, and BTIG.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

