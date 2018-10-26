Cryptoassets Explained: NEM

NEM uses Proof of Importance, which combines reputation with Staking in place of mining (Proof of Work).

Introduction

Cryptoasset NEM, which trades under the ticker (XEM-USD), actually stands for "New Economy Movement." NEM is a custom blockchain and not a fork of Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency.

Purpose and Classification

NEM seeks to be relevant to enterprises, and focuses on secure records, business management applications, and its currency platform. To this end they offer private and public solutions. From their website:

How do I choose public vs. private NEM blockchain? NEM is unusual in offering both public and private blockchain deployment options for incredible flexibility to customize your solution for your needs. Both solutions use the same underlying code and are 100% API compatible, providing additional flexibility and future-proofing. - NEM Homepage

NEM claims to be a Blockchain for Enterprise, Smart Asset System, Open Crypto Platform and the list just keeps going. With their sprawling technical documentation it's clear people have invested a lot of time in this project, but I wonder about scope creep.

If you are a visual learner, David Hay made a good video about NEM that covers a lot of the bases in just a few minutes.

Taxonomy Classification

Currency/Utility Token

Age, History, Status

NEM was announced to the Bitcointalkforum site in June 2014. Since then the platform had a surge of interest in the cryptoboom, and has since seemed to fade a bit.

For example, this time last year NEM was in the number seven slot, just above the now infamous Bitconnect scam. In the last 12 months they have fallen 10 spots to number 17, where they sit now.

Software Development

NEM is programmed primarily in Java and JavaScript, which is a unique choice. Many have raised concerns about the security of the JVM and of JavaScript. But the advantage of doing this is that it enables NEM to be quickly accessible to the massive amounts of programmers who are using these languages every day.

But has NEM been able to turn this into a competitive advantage? I'm not so sure. For being in the top 20 of all cryptoassets, they seem to be lacking in developer activity. Let's take a look.

Here's the pulse of their two most popular projects zoomed in a bit.

It's not looking good for the home team, folks. There hasn't been a single commit to either of NEM's most popular projects in the last month.

An active project like Ethereum or Bitcoin would have 30-40 authors pushing 80-100 commits per month. See below:

Bitcoin Development - last 30 days

Ethereum Development - last 30 days

Even when we look at other projects around the same size, Zcash (ZEC-USD) for example, which comes in number 19 had eight authors pushing over 60 commits in the lat 30 days.

Zcash Development - last 30 days

So, when it comes to software development - I find XEM lacking in both their choice of programming language and their activity levels. These are the signs of a cryptocurrency that has seen better days.

Lastly, if you're thinking this could be like the Litecoin (LTC-USD) situation, where code is simply imported later - we have to remember that unlike Litecoin, NEM can't just copy in code from the Bitcoin project. NEM is totally different, so this just isn't a possibility. They need to write their own code, and this is something that requires a lot of work. When the market is down, it's a great time to just put in the work and code, but it seems like this opportunity is not being captured in this case.

Market Capitalization

NEM is the 17th most valuable cryptoasset by market capitalization, right between Ethereum Classic (ETC-USD) and Tezos (XTZ-USD).

Exchange Liquidity

NEM is listed on many exchange, such as Zaif and HitBTC, but the majority of trading happens on Binance (BNB-USD).

In terms of daily trading volume, NEM is higher than Tezos (by a factor of four), but much lower than Ethereum Classic (has only 1/20th of the volume of ETC).

Token Issuance

NEM does not have mining, and instead relies on a system of transactions fees and node rewards to incentivize participants in staking and harvesting (NEM does not call this process Proof of Stake, choosing instead to call it "Proof of Importance"). In order to participate in this process however, you must have 10,000 XEM "vested," which at today's rate equates to an investment of about $1,000 USD.

Essentially, this process involves locking up XEM tokens for a period of time in order to collect transactions fees from other users and to vest your XEM that are unvested (at a rate of 10% per day).

If you would like to try this yourself, you can follow this tutorial here:

Source: YouTube

There are 8,999,999,999 XEM in existence, and this amount is fully circulating. This is the cap of XEM that will exist (zero monetary inflation).

Security

One positive thing on the security front is the NEM team's use of Test Driven Development, or TDD. If you're not a programmer, this may sound like something you get from stepping on a rusty nail, but in fact it's a process of coding to meet test requirements. With this approach you write the tests before you write the code. In so doing, you ensure that the project is delivering upon the agreed upon goals and that you have full test coverage. This has proven to be useful in a number of scenarios, in which code quality was shown to be improved.

However, as I mentioned Java and JavaScript are not known for their security, so I have to give a few demerit points for that.

NEM boasts about their security model with the following blurb.

You may be wondering, "What the heck is Eigentrust?" Well, Eigentrust is a system of establishing trust with peers using a form of reputation scoring. You can think of this in the same way that we tend to trust or not trust people on Seeking Alpha based on their number of followers, articles written, likes, editor's picks, etc.

NEM has said it's Eigentrust++, which I'm guessing is their own proprietary implementation of this system. If you know more about this, please post something in the comment section because I'd like to know more.

NEM uses elliptic curve cryptography, like many other cryptocurrencies.

Each account is a private+public Ed25519 keypair ... and is associated with a mutable state that is updated when transactions are accepted by the network. Accounts are identified by NEM addresses, which are derived in part from one way mutations of Ed25519 public keys. - NEM Tech Ref

Whitepaper

I was not able to locate a whitepaper for this project, but they do have a Technical Reference Guide, which appears to be pretty much the same thing. On the first page we read:

NEM is a movement that aims to empower individuals by creating a new economy based on the principles of decentralization, financial freedom, and equality of opportunity. - NEM Technical Reference Guide

The Technical Reference Guide is quite lengthy, coming in at 54 pages, compared to the nine pages Satoshi took to describe Bitcoin.

I'm not sure when it became fashionable to start including fancy fonts and quotes from antiquity on every page, but if you're into that kind of thing, it's all over this "Technical Reference Guide."

Community

The NEM subreddit community is fairly active, with 18.3k subscribers.

Now on Twitter, this project is killing it with over 200k followers.

If you compare NEM to Tezos in this regard (recall that Tezos is the project coming in right under NEM in market cap), we can see that NEM has a much stronger platform with nearly 5x as many followers. Some of this we may have to forgive Tezos for, since they only launched this year however.

Criticism

For being as lightly traded, and as lightly developed as they are, NEM seems to be overly ambitious. I mean, if you think about Bitcoin, it's complicated enough just to figure out how to successfully, safely and without a middleman transfer value between two people. The NEM platform wants to be a private blockchain, an open source blockchain, and an asset platform.

I'm not saying you can't do all those things, but until they're succeeding at one maybe they should tone it down a bit. Falling from number seven to number 17 in one year should be an eye opener for the team.

Conclusion

I'm not ready to damn NEM out of the box. It's saying something that they're even still around after four years. This makes them nearly a dinosaur in the cryptocurrency space. The volumes of technical documentation, tutorials, marketing materials, news articles and such do show that there are people dedicated to this project. So, maybe they will recover and find their niche.

However, at this point I'm not sure what NEM's niche is. There are now many staking coins, lots of platforms for transferring assets, and many of their use cases may be served by other competitors. For example, their private blockchain has very little awareness when compared to R3, Corda, and Hyperledger. As a public blockchain, they see light trading volume, and to me, they just seem a little bit unfocused and boring.

I hope you found this useful, and if you want to know more, check the links throughout this article. Do you own NEM? Am I missing something? Go ahead and post a comment in the section below.

Cheers,

Hans

