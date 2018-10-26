Scripps To Acquire Triton Digital For Digital Audio Streaming Tech

SSP is acquiring Triton as part of a continued major restructuring of its business operations and the deal looks to be a smart move at a reasonable price.

E.W. Scripps has agreed to acquire Triton Digital for $150 million in cash.

Quick Take

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) announced it has agreed to acquire Triton Digital for $150 million.

Triton Digital operates as an international digital audio streaming services company.

SSP is restructuring its operations and has acquired Triton at what appears to be a fair price, especially given historical and forecasted market growth in digital audio in the coming years.

Target Company

Sherman Oaks, California-based Triton was founded in 2006 to provide broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services with digital tools to build their audience, increase their revenue, and streamline their operations.

Management is headed by President and CEONeal Schore, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously President at Brite Media Group.

Triton’s primary offerings include:

Streaming

Podcasting

Audience Measurement

Audio Advertising

Audience Engagement

Company partners or major customers include Pandora (P), iHeart Media ( IHRTQ), Spotify (SPOT), Entercom (ETM), and At Bat.

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Persistence Market Research, the global music and audio streaming market is expected to grow from $6.4 billion in 2017 to $33.5 billion by 2026.

This represents a strong CAGR of 19.8% between 2018 and 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing digitalization and increasing adoption of digital music.

Major competitive vendors that provide digital audio streaming services include:

Apple (AAPL)

Google (GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spotify (SPOT)

Deezer

Pandora Media (P)

Soundcloud

Amazon (AMZN)

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Scripps disclosed the acquisition price as $150 million in cash, to be paid out of cash on hand.

SSP didn’t file an 8-K or disclose a change in financial guidance. Scripps is paying a 3.7x revenue multiple and a 9x EBITDA multiple for Triton’s $40 million revenue run rate. The deal is expected to be accretive to SSP’s margins.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that SSP had $125.7 million in cash and equivalents, so it would appear management would need to tap a credit line in order to fund the deal.

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($3.4 million).

Scripps is acquiring Triton for greater scale and access to the digital audio streaming infrastructure and measurement markets.

As Scripps CEO Adam Symson stated in the deal announcement,

Triton positions Scripps well to expand its role in the fast-growing global digital audio marketplace. Triton's efficient business model, multiple growing revenue streams, competitive advantages and expanding international footprint made this an attractive opportunity... On the National Media side, acquiring Triton complements our strategy of owning growth businesses that capitalize on the evolving habits of media consumers and furthers our commitment to margin expansion.

In the past 12 months, SSP’s stock price has dropped 6.2% vs. the S&P 500 Index increase of 3.8%, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Scripps management understands that younger demographics have changed their audio consumption to a streaming model.

Triton provides both infrastructure and measurement services to businesses worldwide and gives Scripps a significant foothold in this growing market.

Additionally, Scripps identified Triton’s recurring subscription revenue model as a diversification from its advertising-based model, providing a predictable stream of revenues.

Notably, in management’s investor presentation of the deal, it cited strong digital audio growth forecasts in the years ahead, with the addressable market expected to more than double in size between 2016 and 2022:

(Source: SSP Investor Presentation)

This deal is part of SSP’s major overhaul of its organization to focus its local and national offerings based on the marketplaces they serve.

The acquisition of Triton appears to be priced at a reasonable sales multiple given the forecasted growth trajectory of the space. Triton’s 2019 revenue is expected to grow in the low- to mid-teens percent and the unit also has significant international exposure via its offices in major cities worldwide.

I view the deal as fairly-valued and a smart move by Scripps management as it continues to restructure its organization to take advantage of shifting media consumption habits.

Thank you for reading. I write about IPOs and M&A deals. I focus most of my time on IPOs. If you're interested in investing smarter in IPOs, you should check out IPO Edge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.