Procter & Gamble Remains A Strong Hold

Although the VIX is approaching 27, long-term dividend growth investors will not be losing any sleep. In fact, any sizable drop in the share price of any respective quality dividend growth stock always gives the investor the opportunity to reinvest at lower prices with those recurring dividends. We wrote about The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) recently and stated that $85 a share will probably become new support for the stock. As I write, shares despite recent volatility in equity markets have gone from strength to strength since that quarterly earnings report last week on the 19th. The S&P however is down well over the 100 handles since that date.

Our stance remains the same regarding the S&P. There were some earnings misses from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) yesterday which has led to further initial weakness on the futures markets this morning. We continue to believe though that the market is seeking out a firm intermediate bottom. It is still too early for the S&P to start dropping into its 8-year cycle low (it printed its last one in early 2016).

In saying this, volatility looks like it is here to stay, at least for the time being. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) announced a dividend cut yesterday which was the catalyst along with an earnings miss for the stock to sell off by almost 10%. P&G also due to the diverse nature of its operations has had to deal with strong forex headwinds which have adversely affected results. Even if we are wrong about our cycle analysis and equities begin to drop down into an early 8-year cycle low, we believe P&G's dividend will not be cut. Here are some reasons why.

Over the past few years, ever since management decided to reinvent the company, negative sentiment has surrounded this stock because of its lack of growth. From a free cash flow perspective though, this company has always been a proven cash cow and that was one metric which did not change.

Astute long-term dividend growth investors use the debt to equity ratio as the most important metric for measuring the long-term potential of a stock. It isn't growth or profit margins but how strong the balance sheet really is. No matter how analysts or high-flying stocks try to dress this up, debt repayment whether it is interest on the loan or the principal itself must be paid with earnings.

If management is prudent, they will tackle the debt ahead of time. If not and an unexpected event arises, the results can be catastrophic. A leveraged balance sheet essentially means there is less earnings left over for shareholders (in the form of dividends or buybacks) at the end of the day.

Currently, P&G has a debt to equity ratio of 0.41 which is impressive given its long history of consecutive dividend increases. In fact, the firm's shareholders' equity of $52+ billion is only around $14 billion short of the entire liabilities of the company. Suffice to say, there is no immediate risk here of having to scramble if something unexpected were to arise here.

One of the best ways though (alongside the debt to equity ratio) to monitor the stability of the dividend is to observe how much of the company's pre-tax profits is going towards the servicing of the company's debt. In P&G's first quarter recently, $129 million of interest was reported on the income statement alongside $3.55 billion of operating income. This essentially gives us an interest coverage ratio of around 27 which again demonstrates the strong foundation from where P&G is operating from.

P&G has been conservative with how much it has grown the dividend in recent years. Analysts who follow this stock believe that P&G will grow its earnings by around 6%+ on average per year over the next 5 years. Management has increased the dividend by just under 4% on average over the past five years. When earnings growth supersedes dividend growth, it again lowers expectation and facilitates more re-investment into the business.

To sum up, we can't stress enough the importance of a company's foundation when a long-term investor is doing due diligence. P&G throughout this transition has been able to keep a conservative balance sheet whilst also invest in its core business. The numbers never lie. Although not a buy now, we maintain this stock remains a strong hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.