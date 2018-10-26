How Safe Is The 15.4% Yield Of Buckeye Partners?

Buckeye Partners (BPL) has plunged 40% in the last nine months. As a result, it has dramatically underperformed the S&P (SPY), which has remained essentially flat, and is now offering an almost all-time high 15.4% distribution yield. As almost all its unit holders are holding these units for their generous distribution, the big question is how safe this yield is.

Business model

Buckeye Partners has a business model that is based on the fees from transportation, storage and processing of crude oil and refined products. Thanks to its fee-based model, the MLP enjoys reliable cash flows, which are minimally affected by the prevailing commodity prices. The virtues of this model were evident in the performance of the MLP during the fierce 3-year downturn of the oil sector from 2014 to 2017. While other MLPs saw their earnings plunge, Buckeye Partners grew its earnings per share by 46%, from $2.28 in 2014 to $3.32 last year.

Moreover, last year, Buckeye Partners acquired a 50% stake in VTTI, one of the largest global marine terminal operators. As the revenues of VTTI are fee-based as well, VTTI is a great fit to the business model of Buckeye Partners. In addition, as VTTI has significant growth projects in progress, it is likely to increase its contribution to the overall results of Buckeye Partners in the upcoming years.

Distribution record

Buckeye Partners has an exceptional distribution record. To be sure, it has never cut its distribution throughout its 32-year history. This impressive record is a testament to the reliability of the cash flows of the MLP. There have been some periods in which the distributable cash flow was not sufficient to fund the distribution but the MLP avoided cutting the distribution based on its growth expectations.

Management has repeatedly stated that it will do its best to avoid cutting the distribution. While this is a very important point for income-oriented investors, the latter should not forget that other managements have made similar pledges, only to cut the distribution a few quarters later. Therefore, although investors should closely monitor the language of management, they should also check the sustainability of the distribution themselves. Notably Buckeye Partners is currently offering an almost all-time high distribution yield:

Source: Ycharts.com

Debt and distribution coverage

Buckeye Partners has built its portfolio via a long series of acquisition and growth projects. More precisely, it has spent more than $8 B on acquisitions and growth projects in the last eight years. Consequently, it has accumulated a significant amount of debt. Its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $5.3 B. On the one hand, this debt level is lower than the debt load of many MLPs. On the other hand, as this amount is about 5 times the annual EBITDA and 10 times the annual earnings, it is high. It is thus not accidental that Moody’s cut its outlook for the MLP from stable to negative and mentioned the execution risk in generating the required EBITDA growth to service the debt.

Moreover, as interest rates are in a steady uptrend, they will exert further pressure on Buckeye Partners. For instance, $1.2 of debt is maturing within the next three years so the MLP will have to refinance its debt at higher rates, as all its free cash flows are used to fund its distribution.

It is also worth noting that Buckeye Partners has missed the analysts estimates for seven consecutive quarters. This is a remarkably negative streak. Management has repeatedly blamed the poor performance on challenging storage conditions, namely backwardation. This means that the spot price of crude oil and refined products is higher than their prices in the futures market and hence there is low demand for storing oil and products. Due to the challenging business conditions, management expects a distribution coverage ratio of 0.90-0.95 for this year. Nevertheless, as the underlying conditions are likely to improve from next year and some growth projects will begin to contribute to the total EBITDA in the next two years, management expects the distribution coverage to increase above 1.0 from next year.

Dilution of unitholders

As the debt load of Buckeye Partners is elevated and its management has been trying to limit the addition of new debt, it has repeatedly issued new units. As a result, it has pronouncedly diluted the unitholders in the last seven years. To be sure, during this period, Buckeye Partners has increased its unit count by 69%, from 91 M in 2011 to 154 M now.

As the MLP has managed to grow its earnings at a faster rate than its dilution rate, most unitholders have considered this dilution benign. However, they should note that this extensive dilution has markedly increased the financial burden of the distribution. While the distribution per unit has grown only 22% since 2012, the annual distribution payments have doubled since then. As a result, the MLP is currently paying $736 M to its unitholders, much more than its $404 M of free cash flows and the $710 M of distributable cash flows.

Even worse, as Buckeye Partners has plunged 40% in the last nine months, it will have to issue many more units than before in order to raise the same amount. Its dilution rate thus depends on the stance of the market towards the MLP. This is a very important risk factor, which should not be underestimated by investors. If a major headwind shows up, such as a bear market or a recession, Buckeye Partners will be at the mercy of the stock market, which will essentially determine by how much the MLP will dilute its unitholders.

The bottom line

Buckeye Partners has exhibited poor business performance for several quarters in a row. It also carries a significant amount of debt and has issued new units to a great extent in recent years, thus increasing the financial burden of its distribution. On the other hand, management will do its best to avoid cutting the distribution in order to defend its exceptional distribution record. Moreover, as some new growth projects will begin to contribute to the cash flows in the next two years, a distribution cut is unlikely in the absence of a bear market. Nevertheless, whenever the next bear market shows up, it is likely to force the MLP to cut its distribution, as a low stock price will render the dilution extremely costly from a unitholder point of view.

