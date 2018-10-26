Capital One: An Unimpressive Beat

In the end, I have enough reasons to be less than excited about the stock.

Aside from the home loan disposition, the credit card and auto books looked robust, although an increase in delinquency worries me.

Driven primarily by a release of credit loss reserves, Capital One (COF) delivered a wide 3Q18 EPS beat of 26 cents and revenues that largely matched consensus. A closer look behind the curtains, however, confirms a couple of the fears that I presented in my earnings preview: Shrinking net interest margin and a bump in delinquency rates that make me wary about credit quality.

Credit: Fortune

Starting with the top line drivers, total loans held for investment dipped 5% YOY, primarily the result of the home loan portfolio sale that impacted the consumer banking segment negatively. Otherwise, my expectations for "loan balance growth to remain healthy, given the overall state of the economy and of consumer spending" proved accurate. The larger credit card business (about two thirds of total revenues) saw average loan balance rise by an impressive 7% YOY, pushing net interest income higher by 5%.

Net interest margin, expectedly, did not help to propel revenues further. With the interest rate spread tightening, Capital One managed to produce 7.01% in NIM that was 7 bps lower than 3Q17, even after accounting for the benefits of the auto loan book disposition and the extra income-earning day in the quarter. The graph below illustrates the declining trend (2Q18 was impacted by a handful of one-off, unfavorable items) that I expect to persist in the immediate future.

Source: company's earnings slides

Further down the P&L, a sizable release in credit loss reserves accounted for what I believe was the most impactful factor in the positive earnings surprise. While this is a positive development for earnings growth in the quarter, I fear that the tailwinds may not be sustainable in the longer term, particularly if the tides turn and the economy undergoes a period of slower growth.

Secondarily, I'm also cautious about underwriting risk, particularly as fierce competition leads to less favorable lending terms and growth in high-quality assets becomes more challenging. Thirty-day delinquency deteriorated by a noticeable 24 bps YOY, further justifying my credit quality concerns.

Key takeaways

Capital One delivered an eye-catching earnings beat in October, but I have enough reasons to be less than excited about the stock. The current macro landscape continues to be favorable for banks in general, which in part explains the solid performance of the company's credit card and auto businesses. However, an eventual shift in the economic cycle could lead to a perfect storm of slow growing assets coupled with higher credit losses, which might put a large dent on Capital One's future financial results.

Company/Ticker Fwd+1 P/E Forward PEG P/Tang. Book Capital One - COF 7.5x 0.6x 1.1x Discover Fin. (DFS) 7.9x 0.6x 2.4x American Exp. (AXP) 12.4x 1.1x 4.0x

Source: table data provided by YCharts

Helping to support some bullishness is valuation. COF currently trades at a very modest 7.5x next year's EPS and 0.6x long-term PEG. It seems to be the cheapest major bank stock out there, in fact. But the lack of diversification (nearly 60% of total company revenues come from the domestic card business) along with my concerns over the possible end of a long, favorable period of economic expansion are enough reasons for me to steer away from this stock.

In the financial services space, I continue to give preference to highly diversified, high-quality names like Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM), and will continue to leave COF alone for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am exposed to the banking sector through diversified ETFs, and may have a long position in any of the tickers mentioned through these fund holdings