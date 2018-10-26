The Best Aspect Of Iron Mountain's Q3

Furthermore, reduced forecasts for CapEx and tax costs leaves more funds to cover the dividend and growth investments, reducing the need to issue more equity in the future.

Iron Mountain (IRM) once again proved in Q3 that its well-known and highly trusted name-brand and global network of decades-old relationships with many of the world's top companies is driving strong operating performance and growth as it raised guidance and posted strong top and bottom line growth. The downside from the quarter is that IRM's leverage ratio remain constant from Q2, something that the market wants to see improve before rewarding it with a higher valuation multiple. However, the best part of the quarter was that management was able to achieve this strong growth and even hike its dividend without issuing any new equity while also reducing its guidance for CapEx and taxes. This prevented significant dilution of the results (especially considering that the shares traded at low prices during the period) and leaves the dividend more safely covered.

No Progress on Deleveraging

The company's moat appeared to remain as strong as ever during Q3 as Adj. EBITDA margin expanded 80 basis points and the business continued to experience strong growth. While these positive fundamentals point to a stable operating performance, concerns remain about their high leverage. As I pointed out in my coverage of their Q2 results, management likes to point to its average leverage positioning within the REIT sector, misleading investors about the reality of their leverage positioning. This is because their leverage is actually considerably higher than nearest peers in the self storage and data center segments (blended 4.3x-5.1x leverage vs. 5.6x leverage for IRM). While management claims it wants to move into this leverage range by 2020, the lack of progress on this front during the quarter was not a plus, especially given rising interest rates.

No New Equity Issuances

On a positive note, management was able to cut its expected tax and CapEx costs for the full year, leaving more cash available to cover the dividend and pay for growth investments. As a result, they did not have to issue any equity during the quarter and shouldn't have to issue as much in the future either. The improved payout ratio (forward payout ratio below 80%) and improved profitability per share should drive stronger shareholder returns while also helping to alleviate one of the three major risk overhangs on the share price (leverage, dilutive equity issuance, and risks from transitioning towards data centers away from physical records storage).

Robust Growth

IRM's revenue grew by 12% year-over-year, adjusted EBITDA was up 15%, and its AFFO grew by 9% year-over-year in Q3. With the share count holding steady and the dividend only growing 4%, the payout ratio improved and future dividend growth appears quite sustainable. As the company's exposure to data centers continues to grow, economies of scale and higher margins should continue to drive strong organic growth to complement acquisitions.

Strong inflation numbers should continue to also serve as a tailwind to growth moving forward (the CEO claims to "pray for inflation every single day"). In fact, inflation is enabling IRM to continue raising prices on its physical storage business, thereby growing NOI even as volumes continue to decline. It will be interesting to see how much they will be able to continue offsetting volume declines with price increases moving forward, especially since the transition to data centers will need to be fairly gradual in order to meet leverage targets for 2020.

Another positive growth takeaway from the quarter was that, even though the physical storage business is declining in volumes and slowing its NOI growth, the long-term quality relationships that IRM has formed with these companies enables them to capture their business as they move through transitioning some of their storage needs to digital, driving strong growth in service revenues (doubling over the past 2-3 years).

Finally, by making a key acquisition in China a few months ago, IRM pounced at what was likely an opportune time price-wise on a double-digits growing business and establishing themselves firmly as the leading international player in the country. As a result they should begin to leverage their international network and relationships alongside their dominant position in the Chinese market to begin capturing significant new business with multinational firms in China. Despite the trade war, there is still plenty of opportunity beyond U.S. companies and longer term American businesses will very likely continue to operate in China.

Shares Remain Undervalued

The price is on the lower end of its recent range and the yield is hovering near highs. With what appears to be a very achievable guidance of 4% annual dividend growth for the next several years, a dividend yield well north of 7%, and a stable and inflation-boosted business model, IRM appears poised to deliver a baseline return of 11%+.

IRM data by YCharts

Additionally, if management can continue to minimize its share issuances while also reducing leverage to its target range and also executing its transition towards data centers without significant complications or setbacks, the market should reward IRM with a higher valuation multiple, further boosting shareholder total returns.

Investor Takeaway

IRM's growth story remains compelling and it is effectively leveraging its global scale and network to maintain strong pricing power in its physical storage business while also cashing in on the transition away from physical storage. With a new growth venue in China supported by a strong competitive position and increasing margins elsewhere, there is no reason to believe management cannot continue executing on achieving their 2020 goals. The one major lingering concern I have is the leverage. Investors need to keep an eye on that to see if management will begin making progress on that front. Even so, IRM is an attractive buy at current prices.

