Is Corus Entertainment Turning Around?

Investment Thesis

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) (TSX:CJR.B) released its Q4 2018 earnings with slight decline in its revenue but 6% growth in its EBITDA. The company’s advertising revenues continued to decline as more and more consumers move away from watching traditional televisions. The company has several initiatives to turnaround its business: expanding to other TV platforms (e.g. Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and other OTT platforms). Corus trades at an attractive price to free cash flow ratio of only 3.14x. Despite a dividend cut earlier this year, the company’s current dividend is still attractive with a yield of 4.9%.

Source: YCharts

Corus Entertainment’s Q4 fiscal 2018 earnings

Corus posted impressive EPS and EBITDA results despite a slight decline in its revenue in Q4 2018. In the past quarter, the company delivered total revenue of C$379 million. This was a decline of 1% year over year. The decline in advertising revenue was partially offset by the increase in its content/merchandising revenues. On the other hand, its total EBITDA increased by 6% year over year to C$115 million. This was due to its good operating expenses management. In the past quarter, its expenses declined by 3.3% year over year.

Is its business turning around?

Legacy advertising revenue continues to decline

Below is the chart that shows Corus’ advertising revenue growth rates in the past two years. As can be seen from the chart below, Corus’ Q4 2018 advertising revenue declined by nearly 4% year over year. In the past 8 quarters, there was only one quarter where its advertising revenue increased year over year. The results were not surprising as advertisers gradually moved away from linear TV to other platforms (e.g. YouTube, Netflix, etc.). We do not see this trend to change anytime soon as more and more consumers move away from watching traditional television to other video platforms.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Advertising revenues from Video-on-Demand

Corus has a strategy to grow its advertising revenue by implementing the company’s Dynamic Ad Insertion technology on video-on-demand platforms. The platform will enable ad buyers to target to specific audience group. Although it is still in the early stage, management noted that there is significant advertiser demand for VOD contents based on its in market experience at Rogers’ VOD platform. Corus is also beta testing for its automated audience-based buying platform. This platform will simplify its current procedure for buying advertisements. We like Corus’ audience-based advertisement strategy. However, its new advertising initiative only represents a small portion of its total advertising revenue. Therefore, we think it may take some time for this new initiative to represent a meaningful portion of its total revenue. Meanwhile, Corus’ TV advertising revenue will continue to experience low single-digit declines. As management stated in the conference call, “until we get fully scaled on that [new ad tech initiative], we think we’re going to be in the low negative single-digits.”

Expanding its TV towards other platforms

Corus continues to expand its ad-supported video onto new platforms. In the past year, the company launched its Global Go app on Google Chrome Cast and Apple TV. The result has been positive with average monthly unique visitors grew by 54% in its fiscal 2018 from a year ago. Back in the summer, the company also launched its new podcast network (CuriousCast).

Improving balance sheet

When Corus acquired Shaw Media back in 2016, the company loaded its balance sheet with lots of debts. As can be seen from the chart below, its total long-term debt at the end of its fiscal 2016 was nearly C$2.1 billion.

Source: YCharts

Since its acquisition, the company has gradually improved its balance sheet thanks to its strong free cash flow generation in the past few years (it was C$345.7 million in the past 12 months). As the chart below shows, its debt to EBITDA ratio improved to 3.28x in Q4 2018 from 3.46x in Q4 2017. Corus should be able to lower its debt to EBITDA ratio below its target of 3.0x in the next year or so.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Attractive Valuation

Corus is currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.78x. As can be seen from the chart below, its EV to EBITDA ratio is much lower than a year ago. Although the ratio has risen a bit in the past few months due to share price appreciation, it is still relatively low against its historical average. Corus’ forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 5.79x is also significantly lower than its peers. For example, Stingray Digital Group and DHX Media are trading at ratios of 7.19x and 11.10x respectively.

Source: YCharts

We also like Corus’ ability to generate strong free cash flow. As can be seen from the chart below, its FCF has been on a rising trend year over year in the past decade. On the other hand, its share price tumbled from the high of near C$25 back in 2014/2015 to C$4.93 today. This divergence has made its current share price attractive.

Source: YCharts

As can be seen from the chart below, its price to free cash flow ratio of 3.14x is very low. It means that you are buying the business at the price now and it will only take 3.14 years to get all your money back.

Source: YCharts

Corus pays quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.9%. The company has recently reduced its annual dividend from C$1.14 to C$0.24 in September 2018. The primary goal of the dividend cut was to free up the cash and use it to repay its debts.

Risks and Challenges

Corus’ revenue is heavily dependent on its legacy TV advertisements. We know that traditional linear TV model is being challenged. Therefore, we expect structural headwinds to continue in the next few years. In addition, its advertising revenue also depends on economic cyclicality. Advertising revenue will likely decline in an economic recession due to limited budget from its advertisers.

Investor Takeaway

We expect Corus to continue to face structural headwinds in its advertising revenues. However, we believe the company has a strategy to turnaround its business. Nevertheless, its turnaround initiatives may take at least several quarters. Corus’ current valuation is very attractive. For investors that are able to tolerate higher risks, we believe Corus is a good choice. However, we do expect some volatility in its future quarterly results due to its declining legacy business. Conservative investors may want to wait for a further pullback.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Thank you for reading. If you like my article, please scroll to the top of the article and click on "follow" to receive future updates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.