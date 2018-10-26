HedgePath Pharmaceuticals: Yikes! Tampa, We Have A Problem!

Importance of a favorable resolution to the unmet Supply and License Agreement 12/31/18 deadline cannot be understated for HedgePath going forward but will Mayne finally do the equitable thing?

Mayne Pharma's conflicts of interest and self-dealing in its "partnership" with HedgePath can't be overlooked given what's at stake for all shareholders of HedgePath Pharmaceuticals.

In my last Seeking Alpha article on 5/10/18, I spoke optimistically about a number of catalysts and news events that I expected over the subsequent 6-9 months that could drive the share price of Tampa-based HedgePath Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:HPPI) materially higher. Disappointingly, not many of these events came to pass, and the ones that did have certainly left a bad taste in my mouth.

However, the frustrating thing about the investment case for HPPI to me and a lot of other investors and shareholders not named Mayne Pharma Group (“Mayne”) (OTCPK:MAYNF) isn’t that HPPI’s SUBA-itraconazole doesn’t work in its targeted Basal Cell Carcinoma Nevus Syndrome (BCCNS) setting. To the contrary, and as I discussed in my November 2017 article at length, the drug works quite well and will be a welcomed treatment option for patients in this orphan indication once approved.

Rather, in my opinion, the problem is the poor leadership at both the CEO and Board of Directors (BOD) levels. This leadership is heavily influenced/controlled by Mayne (who owns close to 60% of the fully diluted shares of HPPI) amidst numerous conflicts of interest. Instead of looking out for what is in the best interest of all the shareholders of HPPI – and not just Mayne’s interest – the company’s leaders, again at both the executive and BOD levels, have shown a disregard for protecting all shareholders.

They’ve collectively catered to Mayne’s interests, and the whole situation is just one big, fat conflict of interest for all parties involved, including Mayne. The focus of this article will highlight the abundance of evidence that points to poor and conflicted leadership.

CEO Nick Virca

Back in December 2017, I attended HPPI’s Annual Shareholder Meeting in Tampa. I expressed a number of concerns to the CEO, CFO, and Board members there. One of my main gripes then was the lack of investor relations by the company. My point of view was the drug works quite well (again, as discussed in my November 2017 article), and the company would benefit from management attending more investment and scientific conferences to help share the story.

The company’s efforts on those fronts were already quite poor, but in 2018, they’ve reached new lows and are now at the “atrocious” level, notwithstanding the largely boilerplate initiating research report on HPPI by Stonegate Securities ("paid research") issued just a few days ago. While this Stonegate report is better than not having any coverage, I find the report lacking in depth and extremely light on the most pressing concerns for investors at the moment, which are the company's regulatory path and its relationship with Mayne.

Also, paid research is generally thought of as being somewhat biased due to the compensation received for writing and distributing the report. Nevertheless, at this stage of the company's development, nearly any effort to increase investor awareness of the SUBA-itraconazole story is a positive development.

In 2018, CEO Nick Virca has attended one investment conference, and that was just a few days ago on 10/15/18 in Ft. Lauderdale, FL at the unheralded BioFlorida Annual Conference. The updated slide deck used for the BioFlorida conference is a whopping 5 pages long. Is that really the best investors can get from the face of the company? This was the first presentation deck on the company’s website since the last one in October 2017… and that presentation had 18 slides!

CEO Virca's presentation wasn't even broadcast to the public, so one has to wonder where the value-add was for the company and investors in attending the BioFlorida conference. This was the third time (third time!!) management has attended this largely unknown conference. The last time management left the state of Florida to attend a conference was January 2017 when it participated in the Biotech Showcase in San Francisco.

With all the positive clinical data to share, an anticipated NDA filing for the company’s SUBA-itraconazole drug, and, quite honestly, a weak balance sheet that could use infusion of capital from outside investors, management can’t find its way to the Tampa airport more consistently to attend other higher profile conferences with a more targeted investor audience? Why is that? Furthermore, the company still doesn’t issue press releases for quarterly earnings and still doesn’t hold quarterly earnings calls. Again, why is that?

One may be thinking CEO Virca surely was bogged down with the data analysis from the company’s pivotal Ph. 2(b) trial that he simply couldn’t spare any days away from the office. Yet, there were only 38 patients in the Ph. 2(b) trial, the trial completed enrollment in October 2017, and the company relied on a CRO to manage the trial and collect the data. This wasn’t a huge trial to manage by any stretch of the imagination. However, even more glaringly, it seems CEO Virca failed to handle even simple data collection and reporting to the FDA. In the company’s press release from 10/9/18, it was stated:

“During the meeting, HPPI discussed the requirements for filing its SUBA BCCNS NDA, and in the meeting minutes, FDA confirmed that it has agreed with HPPI's interpretation of 8 of the 11 NDA requirements discussed at the meeting. For the remaining three items, FDA has given HPPI guidance on certain items which, if lacking from the NDA submission, would lead the FDA to not accept the filing. First, FDA has instructed HPPI to update its efficacy and safety information to include more recent data than its proposed cutoff date of December 2017 in order to provide additional data on the ten remaining patients who were still receiving therapy beyond December 2017. FDA also indicated that HPPI must provide an analysis of basal cell carcinoma tumor burden responses via independent analysis of tumor photographs (which HPPI has already undertaken) to confirm results reported by the clinical investigators.”

So with just 38 patients in the trial, apparently CEO Virca thought that the FDA would accept incomplete data from 10 of these patients even though almost an additional year’s worth of data would have passed for these 10 patients by the time the company finally got around to submitting the NDA. Why wasn’t additional data from the final 10 patients already integrated into the total data before the company had a face-to-face meeting with the FDA in late July?

The second point the FDA makes is that it seems like the company didn’t independently quantify the “before” and “after” tumor pictures from each patient for the FDA. Did it really expect to be able to simply submit the raw pictures and hope qualitative instead of quantitative measures would suffice? The release says HPPI has already undertaken steps to perform the independent analysis, but they surely didn’t do this until after the company had its pre-NDA meeting with the FDA on 9/25/18 (note that the press release was dated 10/9/18).

Anyhow, these 2 issues from the FDA make it unclear just how prepared CEO Virca and his regulatory team was with the data set going into this pre-NDA meeting. Often times, pharma companies will host a conference call with investors after such material new information is gleaned from the FDA that leads to a delay. Unfortunately, CEO Virca didn't conduct a call where he could have better explained these issues, so investors are left to ask these kinds of questions for themselves without any clarity from management. If there is a silver lining, it's that these two issues alone won't cause a significant delay in filing the NDA.

Yet, another question arises about this 10/9/18 press release mentioned above. Why was this meeting even needed? As mentioned before, on 7/23/18, HPPI held a Type-C meeting with the FDA as outlined here. It’s not clear to me why the company requested another pre-NDA meeting (the one subsequently held on 9/25/18) with the FDA shortly after that meeting. Couldn’t the company have resolved all the issues and removed any uncertainty in the 7/23/18 Type-C meeting?

Was management unprepared for that meeting, too? What curveballs did the FDA throw at them in the July meeting that necessitated a second pre-NDA meeting? Due to this second pre-NDA meeting, another 2-3 months was added to the regulatory pathway for a trial that only has 38 patients. Some clarity on this issue would be nice, but instead, investors are left to wonder yet again about the efforts of management.

And what about the final data from the Ph. 2(b) trial? During the clinical trial, management has been periodically releasing interim data results. On 6/5/18, management provided additional clinical data in a press release. When this press release was issued, I remember being pretty disappointed. Was this all investors were going to get? Why wasn’t more data released? Where was the p-value for the primary/secondary endpoints?

Why didn’t the company release data like other pharma/biotech companies do when they have top-line results available? The company was slated to meet with the FDA at the end of July and this "breadcrumb" of a clinical update was supposed to be sufficient for the company’s biggest (and only!) trial in its history? I repeatedly urged the company to release data that investors would understand, namely the p-value(s) for the completed trial.

The company hasn’t even bothered to respond to my most recent communications about this and other questions of interest. Since the company enjoys orphan drug status in the BCCNS setting, there’s no reason to keep this data under wraps for competitive reasons. The company certainly could use a better image with most investors who are largely unaware of the company and its robust BCCNS clinical results. Why the secrecy? Why doesn’t CEO Virca get all this?

Is he incapable at even the simplest investor relations efforts? Or is it because the additional data from the last 10 patients that the FDA was seeking somehow has prevented the full top-line results from being available? Again, maybe if CEO Virca held quarterly conference calls where such questions could at least get a response then we would have some answers.

The drug works quite well, that part is pretty clear, yet telling this emphatically and clearly to investors is apparently impossible for him. Or he chooses not to for some reason. Looking in the company’s 10-K filed on 2/16/18, one finds this passage:

“Pursuant to the terms of the Virca Employment Agreement, Mr. Virca will act as our President and Chief Executive Officer through December 31, 2018. At the end of the term, the Virca Employment Agreement will automatically renew for successive one-year terms unless prior written notice is received from either party within 60 days prior to the end of the particular term. Mr. Virca earns a base salary of $300,000 per annum effective as of July 1, 2017 and he is eligible for a bonus in cash or in kind of up to 75% of his base salary based upon his achievement of certain goals as established by Mr. Virca and approved by the Board of Directors or a committee of the Board of Directors. “

CEO Virca’s employment contract expires at the end of 2018. Could his desire to stay on as CEO somehow be clouding his judgment? I’ve discussed in my past Seeking Alpha articles the extent to which Mayne would probably like the company do no investor relations effort given their ultimate desire to either buy the company at a depressed valuation or somehow gain control of the U.S. SUBA-itraconazole distribution rights.

Despite his nearly 9 million shares of HPPI, CEO Virca’s actions and passive nature with respect to sharing the HPPI story to investors via attending conferences, holding conference calls, communicating and being more transparent, and advancing the clinical trial and regulatory process in an expedient manner are red flags and make me question if his desire to keep investor relations effort to a minimum is an effort to appease Mayne and, thereby, help him retain his CEO role for 2019.

Board of Directors and Mayne

Beyond the weak efforts of CEO Virca, the primary leadership issues at the company center around the conflicts of interest by HPPI's Board of Directors and Mayne. Combined, all have put the company in a needlessly precarious position that has the company teetering on the edge of a proverbial cliff.

In my original November 2017 article, I discussed at great length Mayne’s power play in removing 2 Board of Directors (including then former Executive Chairman and co-founder of HPPI, Dr. Frank O’Donnell) in November 2016 and replacing them with 2 of their own appointees, E. Brendan Magrab as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Robert D. Martin as director. According to SEC documents, Magrab is NOT an “independent director” (as he is “a consultant to Mayne Pharma”) but Martin is an “independent director.”

Back when the partnership between Mayne and HPPI was initially established in 2013, Mayne had appointed Stefan J. Cross, the President of International Operations at Mayne, as a director. Needless to say, Cross does not qualify as an “independent director” either.

The other 2 current members of the BOD are W. Mark Watson and Dr. R. Dana Ono, and both are “independent directors” and have been on the board for quite a long time. So it would appear that 3 of the 5 directors are “independent”, but given that 3 of the 5 directors were appointed by Mayne, would this “independent board” really hold up as "independent" under further scrutiny? Keep this in mind while reading this article.

In January 2018, HPPI secured new funding from Mayne via 3 tranches of preferred stock that together would infuse $5M of capital into HPPI. If the full $5M was to be invested by Mayne, an additional 21.7M common shares upon conversion of the preferred stock and a potential 10.9M shares from exercise of the warrants (half at $0.23/share, half at $0.275/share, together adding an additional $2.7M in cash to HPPI) that Mayne would also receive through this financing will have been added to the share count. So, potentially another 32.6M shares will be added to the current share count of ~370M.

However, there was another financing option available that both HPPI management and the BOD were aware of. In May 2016, HPPI closed an equity financing that included a group of investors who received 27.9M shares at $0.10/share along with 27.9M warrants with an exercise price of $0.12/share. Currently, 22.6M of these warrants are still outstanding.

Moreover, HedgePath, LLC, the entity that helped form what the company is today, still owns 10.3M warrants (exercise price $0.0878/share) from the June 2014 financing that Mayne also participated in. Mayne exercised its warrants from that transaction in November 2016 to bring its effective ownership of HPPI over 50%, which allowed them the right to appoint the 2 directors to the BOD.

The May 2016 investors and HedgePath, LLC were willing to exercise their warrants early, which would have brought in a combined ~$3.6M in cash to the company without any new shares or warrants being issued. However, the only contingency these investors wanted was for Mayne to do away entirely with the 12/31/18 deadline that was in place whereby the Supply and Licensing Agreement (SLA) between HPPI and Mayne would expire if HPPI hadn’t received FDA approval for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS by then.

Some combination of either: 1) the BOD rejected this offer in favor of Mayne’s offer (which was the 3-tranche/$5M financing mentioned above), or 2) the BOD preferred this offer but Mayne wanted to do a little more self-dealing with its own financing offer AND keep the 12/31/18 deadline in some way.

In conjunction with the January 2018 financing with Mayne, the terms of the 12/31/18 SLA deadline were amended. A regular investor would have no way of knowing just how much scrapping and clawing the BOD did with Mayne over the competing offers, and all we know is the Mayne financing occurred in January 2018. It would seem to me that avoiding any dilution and going with the accelerated warrant financing would be preferred over the Mayne financing, and doing away with the 12/31/18 exploding deadline would obviously be superior to having even an amended one in place.

But given how passive management has been and that the Chairman of the Board is a Mayne consultant…well, let’s just say I’m not holding my breath that this was a knock-down, drag-out fight to the death effort that the BOD (and CEO Virca?) made in its discussions with Mayne. Rather, I’m sure this was a “shoo fly, shoo” kind of effort to the minority shareholders and their efforts to do what’s best for the company by minimizing any further dilution AND doing away with the 12/31/18 deadline. This continues a trend of “what Mayne wants, it gets.”

I mentioned that the January 2018 financing with Mayne also included amended terms for the 12/31/18 SLA deadline. In short, the new SLA terms stipulate that if the NDA for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS wasn’t accepted by the FDA by 12/31/18, then Mayne would have the right to terminate the SLA, assume control of the rights to the U.S. SUBA-itraconazole BCCNS program and, in turn, give HPPI an undisclosed royalty on U.S. net sales of SUBA-itraconazole in the BCCNS setting.

In the pharma/biotech world, a fairly common and equitable royalty rate in situations where a junior pharma company (such as HPPI) partners with a larger pharma company (such as Mayne) and that larger pharma company then commercializes the partnered drug is ~20% on sales. Would I be at all surprised if HPPI’s royalty rate from Mayne under the new SLA terms is far below that 20% and, heck, maybe even half that? Of course not, as Mayne routinely gains the upper hand in any discussions with HPPI.

It’s also the norm that the larger pharma company pays the smaller pharma company an upfront cash fee and associated commercialization/sales milestones when it licenses a drug. Since there’s no mention of such terms in the January 2018 press release discussing the amended SLA, then it’s pretty safe to assume there is no upfront fee or milestone payments to HPPI. How is that situation acceptable to all HPPI investors, not just Mayne? Who negotiated this amended SLA with Mayne?

How involved was CEO Virca? Was our “independent BOD” really doing their absolute best in protecting all shareholders when agreeing to these amended rights? Mayne again used its ability to self-deal and its conflicts of interest to seemingly push through the January 2018 convertible financing and achieve fairly one-sided amended SLA terms that largely benefit itself. Would such actions withstand independent scrutiny?

And then we come to the most recent damaging revelation from the company’s 10/9/18 press release highlighting the outcome from recent pre-NDA meeting with the FDA. Taken from the 10/9/18 press release, this is the third FDA requirement for the company's NDA:

”FDA has also requested that HPPI submit an Integrated Safety Summary (ISS) that includes data not only from HPPI's clinical trial, but all human trials of SUBA-Itraconazole (the active ingredient in SUBA BCCNS) regardless of strength and indication. Nicholas J. Virca, HPPI's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated that "We are pleased with the outcome of this meeting with FDA as we have gained important additional clarity on what is required for our SUBA BCCNS NDA. The consequence of FDA requiring the completion of the ISS module is that HPPI will require more time than we previously anticipated to submit our NDA, resulting in a revised anticipated NDA submission date of sometime in the first quarter of 2019. … As previously announced, under HPPI's supply and license agreement with Mayne Pharma, if the SUBA BCCNS NDA is not accepted for filing by December 31, 2018 (subject to limited extension if the NDA is filed in December), Mayne Pharma may elect to take back the SUBA-Itraconazole product for BCCNS in the United States (including by way of an exclusive license from HPPI of its clinical data) in exchange for a royalty on any future net sales. HPPI and Mayne Pharma have commenced discussions on this important matter. “

I sure am glad that CEO Virca is pleased with the outcome of the FDA meeting, because I definitely wasn’t. That’s quite a tone-deaf response from CEO Virca, actually. Was it possible that had CEO Virca and his regulatory team been better prepared for the first pre-NDA meeting with the FDA in July 2018 and received this feedback at that time, then the company could’ve known about the necessary Integrated Safety Summary (ISS) report 2 months earlier and maybe could still have time to file the NDA and beat the 12/31/18 SLA deadline that Mayne is now salivating over?

It would be nice to have clarity on that matter. However, at this rate, minority shareholders are simply staring at the stark reality that after many agonizing years due to a very slow clinical development process, rather weak management with potential conflicts of interest, a BOD with potential conflicts of interest, and a corporate “partner” in Mayne with definite conflicts of interest, and just as the company is nearing the goal-line of submitting the NDA for SUBA-itraconazole, our (good-faith?) “partner” Mayne can swoop in and grab the asset while likely paying subpar royalties with apparently no upfront cash nor milestone payments.

Oh, and let’s not forget that the company won’t receive the last $1M tranche of investment from Mayne if they miss the SLA deadline. Yes, minority investors can only hope to be so “pleased” as apparently CEO Virca is with the outcome of that pre-NDA meeting.

Additionally, in yet another gut punch for minority investors, guess who has the clinical data the FDA is requesting HPPI provide to them? Mayne Pharma!! You see, while HPPI is looking to file an NDA for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS, Mayne has already had its NDA with SUBA-itraconazole (a slightly different dosage used than HPPI’s indication) accepted by the FDA for use as an anti-fungal agent. However, because Mayne is seeking approval from a different and, apparently, less strict division of the FDA than HPPI is, Mayne didn’t have to do an ISS themselves.

So, it’s up to HPPI to “ask papa Mayne very, very nicely” if they can get all that data from them so they can satisfy the FDA’s request in the BCCNS indication. Mayne simply has to be grinning from ear to ear at how this all unfolded: same drug, slightly different dosages, yet HPPI minority investors effectively get hosed because of this. And not hosed merely from a potential 5 months timing delay before the NDA is filed; no, hosed as in losing out on the rights to SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS entirely to its partner Mayne and getting table scraps in return in the form of a likely sub-standard royalty rate.

Of course, as CEO Virca put it in the press release: “HPPI and Mayne Pharma have commenced discussion on this important matter.” In essence, what’s at stake in these discussions is the survival of the company. At 2Q18, the company had $800k in cash, and in early July it received the second tranche of financing ($1.6M) from Mayne, so it had $2.4M, but that was over 3 months ago and the company had two meetings with the FDA and probably brought in some outside consulting help for that.

So cash is low and without the third tranche from Mayne of $1M, the company’s noose tightens just that much more. Additionally, it’s not apparent if Mayne will want to do any further financings with HPPI if they seize the U.S. rights to SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS following the missed 12/31/18. Who will the company turn to then for cash raises? And at what depressed stock price would that even come at?

Yet, the intrigue continues. Let’s discuss the Joint Development Committee (JDC). As stated in the company’s 2018 10-K filing:

“Pursuant to the Supply and License Agreement, Mayne Pharma is obligated to: (I) supply us with its patented formulation of SUBA-Itraconazole in a particular dose formulation for the treatment of human patients with cancer via oral administration (with the initial areas of investigation being skin, lung and prostate cancer) in the United States, (II) provide us with an exclusive license to perform specified development activities and to commercialize SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of cancer via oral administration in the United States and (III) participate in a joint development committee (or the JDC) with us to clinically develop SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of cancer in the United States. … Also, pursuant to the Supply and License Agreement, we will develop and exploit SUBA-Itraconazole through a development plan which will be authorized by the JDC and updated as necessary. We cannot make changes to the development plan without Mayne Pharma’s consent. The license granted to us under the Supply and License Agreement may only be assigned or sub-licensed with the prior approval of Mayne Pharma.”

It’s not very clear to me exactly what role the JDC plays or, more importantly, who is even on this committee. CEO Virca? Chairman of the Board Magrab, who was appointed by Mayne? How many of Mayne’s direct representatives are part of the JDC? How are conclusions reached in this JDC? What kind of matters can HPPI unilaterally make with regards to SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS without going through the JDC? Do the regulatory pathways require going through the JDC? And given the most recent FDA feedback, does the JDC have input on the company’s regulatory action plan going forward? Who knows?

However, it seems highly likely that the JDC is composed of more representatives that have Mayne’s interest as a priority rather than HPPI’s interest, which is yet another perceived conflict of interest. And, to be sure, the JDC has been in place for quite a number of years, so who is to say what the collective impact is from this unquestionably conflicted task force?

Summary

Most healthcare investors have had their share of blowups and stock crashes due to a drug failing a clinical trial or an FDA rejection and the underlying stock cratering 50%+. I’ve been there, done that, too. However, in HPPI, we have almost the exact opposite. The drug has performed extremely well in its targeted BCCNS setting and might have efficacy in other cancer settings, such as prostate cancer and lung cancer, though clinical trials would be needed to prove these additional claims. Also, I’m still optimistic that some clinicians may find use for SUBA-itraconazole in the more common Basal Cell Carcinoma setting as an off-label treatment.

Nevertheless, due to corporate neglect, mismanagement, conflicts of interest, hidden agendas, and/or just general all-around poor leadership, minority shareholders (again, anyone not named Mayne Pharma) may effectively get "robbed" of retaining the U.S. rights for SUBA-itraconazole in BCCNS because management will fail to have the NDA accepted by the FDA by 12/31/18.

As a shareholder of HPPI, I recognize this article may unfortunately hurt investor sentiment towards the company. Yet, if bringing these issues to light for other investors to be aware of helps management and the BOD give a better, more transparent, and less conflicted effort for the sake of all HPPI shareholders and brings about a more equitable partnership with Mayne and a more favorable outcome in discussions regarding the missed 12/31/18 SLA deadline, then this article will have been worth it. This is the proverbial "short-term pain for long-term gain."

Would the factors that went into the January 2018 financing with Mayne (despite a non-dilutive option already available) and the terms of the revised 12/31/18 SLA deadline that accompanied that financing hold up under independent scrutiny if all the facts are known? Who is effectively driving the HPPI bus these days? The CEO and the BOD are supposed to be the ones doing that, but all the questionable actions and motives over the last few years discussed in this article really makes an investor wonder if the rights of HPPI shareholders (all shareholders) have been properly protected.

It is increasingly looking more and more likely that any success HPPI investors have going forward will be despite the company’s “leaders,” not because of it. The company is now being effectively painted into a corner because of poor leadership, conflicts of interest, and hidden agendas that abound within the ranks of management, the BOD, and its partner and majority-owner Mayne.

