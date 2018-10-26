Suzano Papel E Celulose SA ADR (OTCPK:SUZBY) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 26, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Executives

Walter Schalka - Chief Executive Officer

Marcelo Bacci - Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer

Carlos Anibal - Pulp Executive Officer

Leonardo Grimaldi - Paper Executive Officer

Fabio Prado - Consumer Goods Executive Officer

Analysts

BTG Pactual - Leonardo Correa

Thiago Lofiego - Bradesco BBA

Marcos Assumpção - Itaú BBA

Carlos De Alba - Morgan Stanley

Renato Maruichi - Santander

Juan Tavarez - Citi

Renan Criscio - Credit Suisse

Walter Schalka

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining the third quarter results announcement of Suzano Pulp and Paper. We have with here all the management team of Suzano to be ready to the Q&A after the presentation. We are very pleased to announce the third quarter results. We have a set of very good operational results at this quarter and we are very pleased with that. Several records that we are announcing today and as well we are on track and on time on the transaction with Fibria. We are planning to have this operation, the closing of operation as soon as we get the final approval of the European commission.

We are very pleased to announce that we had record production at this quarter with almost 1.3 million tons combining pulp and paper and the operation with sales of 1.24 million tons on several geographic areas. And we had a record EBITDA on our history with R$2.1 billion, 35% higher than the previous record that was in the last quarter and 79% higher than last year quarter-over-quarter results. As we have been telling this to everyone now we are understanding operational cash flow in the most important KPI on our operations.

Of course return on capital employed is the most important one. But operational cash flow was R$1.8 billion and last quarter, that was 40% higher than previous quarter and 98% higher than the last year Q3 results. This is extremely positive and we are very pleased with that. On top of that we have been going forward every single step to have the closing of the transaction with Fibria, as Marcelo is going to comment with you, have been -- have receiving approvals from several jurisdictions and now only Europe is missing to have the final approval of this transaction.

Now, I am going to pass to Leo who is going to present the paper results.

Leonardo Grimaldi

Thanks Walter and good morning everyone. I would like to present the results for Suzano's paper business units for the third quarter of 2018, which was a record quarter for us. The figures presented on this next slide are specific to our paper business unit. Therefore, excluding Suzano's consumer business units' results and enabling us to have a better comparison with the best quarters. Beginning with the top left graph, we have produced 305,000 tons during the third quarter and 1.17 million tons during the last 12 months. This is a 1.4% increase compared to our 2017 production figures.

Moving on to the top right graph, we have reported 308,000 tons of paper and paper board sales in the third quarter, 16.6% higher than the second quarter '18 and much in line with the third quarter of '17. We have again used our commercial flexibility of selling our products either in Brazil or internationally with the 12 location of our products. When we look specifically at our paper and paper board sales in Brazil, we can note a 23.3% increase compared to the second Q '18 and a 5% increase compared to the third Q '17. Our sales were positively impacted by the additional demand generated by promotional printed material used for presidential and state elections in Brazil.

Ibá, our pulp and paper association has just posted the figures for the third quarter. The domestic industry sales of printing, writing and paper work grades have increased 17.4% compared to the second Q '17 and 2.1% compared to third quarter of '17. Before we take a look at our EBITDA margins, I would like to reinforce our pricing evolution. Our prices in Brazil have again moved up during the quarter being 3.5% higher than what they were in the second Q '18 and 11.6% higher than they were in the first Q '17. Our export prices had presented a similar trend with a 2.4% increase in U.S. dollars when compared to the second Q '18 and 12.3% increase compared to the third Q '17, or more than 40% in our local currency when we consider the additional effect of the Brazilian real depreciation during the period.

As a result of production stability, strong sales volumes and successful price increases both on domestic and international markets, our adjusted margin has now reached R$8306 per ton. This is a 43% increase in EBITDA margins when we compared to the third Q'17 and adds up to R$920 of adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of the year. Our ROIC has also increased, reaching 16.2% in the third quarter '18.

I would now like to invite Carlos to present the results for the pulp business units.

Carlos Anibal

Thanks Leo and good morning, everyone. So, let's go to Page 5 of our presentation to over the pulp business results on Q3. The pulp business delivered a solid performance. We continue to see favorable market conditions and supply demand was balanced across the key regions. Market fundamentals are solid. Actually, demand for Q3 came in stronger than we were expecting. Operationally, we executed very well. Production amounted 941,000 tons in Q3 and almost 3.6 million tons in the last 12 months. This is a new production record. We are very pleased with that achievement. It is important to remind you that we didn't have any planned maintenance shutdown in Q3.

For Q4, we have just concluded our 15 months maintenance planned shutdown [indiscernible] that lasted longer than the usual. The reason behind this fact is the installation of a new washing system that will allow us to reduce chemicals consumption thus reducing variable cost in the future. This was the last planned maintenance shutdown for 2018. The next planned ones are scheduled for Q1 '19 when we will have Mucuri Line 2, Premier and Suzano.

On our last conference call, we said we needed to increase our pulp stocks once we are running at a very low [indiscernible] that was impacting our logistics and we need to improve our service to customers. Pulp stock went up almost 40,000 tons in this quarter and we are finally done. Despite this minor increase, we are still running below our ideal level, which brings operational challenge to us. We may continue to build up inventories in the coming quarter in order to normalize our service level and be better prepared for our planned maintenance shutdown scheduled for Q1 '19.

Talking about sales, sales volume reached 903,000 tons. As I said before, we took as advantage of a stronger than expected demand across the key markets. Our revenues were up 25% quarter-over-quarter and 64% year-over-year, reaching R$2.7 billion as a punch of stronger volumes and a weaker real, which depreciated 10% quarter-on-quarter. Our adjusted EBITDA for Q3 was 1.7 billion and EBITDA per ton reached R$1,900 driven mainly by weaker real. Finally, the return on invested capital for the last 12 months for the pulp business was as likely over 22%.

Moving to the following page Slide number 6. Cash costs for Q3 was R$619 per ton, down R$11 quarter-over-quarter. For the last 12 months, this figure was R$602, up R$14 per ton in comparison over the same period of last year, mainly due to FX impacts on raw material costs.

Now, I turn it over to Marcelo Bacci who will cover our investments.

Marcelo Bacci

Thank you, Carlos. So moving to Page 7. Our investments in the first nine months of the year have totaled R$2.1 billion and for the year, we continue to aim R$2.8 billion number that has been disclosed before. In the quarter, the total investments were R$866 million, pretty much in line what we have planned.

On Page 8, we can see our debt profile, which is significantly impacted by some transactions that we have been doing in preparation for the Fibria deal closing. Our gross debt has increased to R$23.8 billion, close to $6 billion. And our cash position went to almost R$13 billion as I said in preparation for closing. The average cost of debt increased to 5.2% from last quarter, mainly because of the bond issuance, the 10 bond that we did during the quarter. And for the same reasons, the average debt maturity went to 93 months, which is the highest that we ever had. Our leverage, measured in dollar terms, is down to 1.4 times according to what we had planned.

The Fibria business combination on Page 9 is going -- is evolving on expected schedule. I think the main events that we have since last quarter were; first, the registration of Suzano shares with the SEC; and in the sequence, the approval of the shareholders meeting of Suzano and Fibria held on September 13 that finished all the statutory size in terms of the approvals we needed. On the financing side, as I said, we issued a bond of $1 billion and that together with some other transactions that we did in the quarter was responsible for the cash position that we saw in the previous slide.

On the antitrust side, we have received the approval from CADE two weeks before today. And we have filed with European commission and we expect the process in Europe to be finalized still in November. The hedge portfolio on Page 10 that we hold today for the Fibria deal, the position at the end of September was that we have 84% of the payment to Fibria hedged. The position today is even higher. We are close to 100% hedged at an average exchange rate of close to 3.73 as it is in this slide here, which give us a lot of comfort that the total amount if we're going to have to pay in dollar terms, is already fixed and is not going to change.

Of course that hedge portfolio together with the normal hedges that we have in our balance sheet is a total position now of R$11.7 billion of promotional win we have effects and interest rate derivatives. And that has caused a loss, accounting loss of R$1.36 billion in the period, which is a function of the real moving from 3.85 to 4 in the quarter. Almost all of this result is linked to FX variations since the interest rates hedges have changed not so much in the period. Well of course, we have an interest -- an FX rate of below 3.7. So if we have to mark-to-market today, we would have a significant gain in relation to the number that we posted at the end of last quarter.

On Page 12, we can see the funding structure and the financing that we need to have for closing the transaction. So just recapping the numbers, initial number of the cash payment was R$29 billion, which corrected by CDI as the contract assess up to the end of September we have R$30 billion. The mark-to-market of the hedge positions at the end of November was R$1 billion. So the total payment that we have to finance if we have to close at the end of September was R$31.15 billion. We already have R$13 billion in our cash position as a consequence of the cash flow we generated plus the transactions that we already did.

We still have to draw on the first trench of the financing that we announced back in March, so that is about R$9 billion, the R$2.3 billion that we announced before. And the remaining R$9 billion to reach the 31 will come from a combination of the cash surplus that Fibria is going to have up to the end of the year plus the cash generation that Suzano is going to have between now and the end of the year and some additional financings that we are already doing. And the combination of these two things we will be more than what we need for closing the transaction.

And that's the reason why we announced yesterday that we are reducing to zero the amount of the bridge loan that we contracted in beginning of the transaction back in March, because now we have funding needs that are more been enough for what we need to close the transaction.

So with that, I turn back to Walter to make the closing remarks.

Walter Schalka

So we are going to the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Leonardo Correa with BTG.

Leonardo Correa

My first question is coming on the leverage side post deal. I just wanted to check with you exactly what your goal is for the net-debt-to-EBITDA targets maybe by year-end 2019. Just to see whether a new wave of expansions could be eventually approved and what type of leverage you're gaining before proving new projects? And second my question is regarding supply discipline. We have been seeing some supply being removed from the markets this year, mainly from Fibria and Suzano. So I just wanted to see how you are seeing supply management into 2019, I think that would be also very helpful. So those are the two questions. Thank you very much.

Marcelo Bacci

No, this is Marcelo speaking, thank you for the question. In terms of leverage, of course, we are going to start at a much better point that we had planned before, because of the cash flow generation that we've been having this year, because of the operational performance of the Company. It is difficult for us at this point to give you guidance on where we're going to be at the end of 2019. But the starting point is definitely better than we expected.

Walter Schalka

Related with the expansion, it's Walter, on your point, Leonardo. There are some things to be discussed about the closing. Of course, we have much more flexibility right now. And we want to create optionalities to the Company after closing. And with the new management team, we will discuss what would be the capital allocation for the next coming years after the closing. Then we cannot give any specific guidance on that.

Carlos Anibal

Leonardo, good morning, this is Carlos. Regarding your question on supply, as I said, we have just concluded our annual maintenance shutdown [indiscernible] we would be running at full capacity until the end of next year when we are going to have other planned maintenance shutdowns. So business as usual we are running at full capacity.

Leonardo Correa

Walter, just to elaborate a little bit more maybe on my initial question, on the potential pulp supply additions coming from Fibria and Suzano. It's clear that Fribria and Suzano, they have the best projects in the industry, which is H3, at least in my opinion which I think maybe several shares. And it's also clear that the incentive pricing at this point in the industry is very high. So, if we think of return on equity at current parameters, the level would be probably even above 30% return on equity. So incentives are very high. Fibria and Suzano have the best project in the industry. The market is moving into a deficit probably 2019 and '20. Having said all that, I remember Walter that you -- couple of years ago, you were quite skeptical on adding capacity in the pulp industry. And you have been quite vocal in the past on saying that the industry doesn’t need more pulp capacity. I just wanted to see how your views have been reshaped over the past couple of years and how you're seeing more capacity now with all these shifts in parameters?

Walter Schalka

When we announced the transaction on March 16th, we told that the main target of the Company would be de-leverage as fast as possible. Of course, that is helping us with the situation with better pulp prices and better FX help us to deleverage better than we expected. As Marcelo mentioned, we are creating more flexibility. And the flexibility is very positive. We will still keep our financial progress to be 2 to 3 times net debt over EBITDA, and this is important for us and we will keep -- and we are very disciplined on this point.

Related with alternatives that we have future. Of course organic growth is one of the alternatives that we have and we will consider this in our discussions after closing. We do not enough information on Fibria at this point due to allow us to take any comments on that. But I'm sure that after closing, we'll report the new management team together. And one of the many issues together at the first moment will be the capital allocation for the future. Of course, we are generating a lot of cash to combining numbers of both companies that you start day before yesterday when Fibria announced the results. And today when we announced, the results are very positive. And it's very good again to be in the company that have a lot of hope to optionality for the future. We are not ready to -- we have not even started this discussion, we'll keep going to start this after closing. And we are going to announce the market when we'll be ready after the management team sit together and discuss about these alternatives.

Operator

Our next question comes from Thiago Lofiego with Bradesco BBA.

Thiago Lofiego

Two questions on my side, on the pulp markets, Carlos, if you could comment on short term dynamics. We've been hearing about higher inventories in China. We also heard about Chinese traders especially for price discount, because of resale prices are trending down. Could you please help us understand what's going on in the short term. And also if you could give us some color on what you're seeing in terms of end user demand for paper and consequently for pulp, as well as in China in the short term? Second question more again back on the deal. So you mentioned the timeline for the European Commission approval could be in November. What's the timeline for the approval, would you expect that to happen this year still? And what's your base case for the ADRs to start trading? Thank you.

Carlos Anibal

I would say that the global pulp market is balanced in terms of supply and demand at this point. We believe that the market fundamentals support the current price. I can say to you that our October business has been evolving according to our expectations. And by that I mean our regular volumes and flat harvest price across the key markets. We are just leaving the low season period behind. And I have to say again that was much stronger than we're expecting. And we believe that that we begin Q4 with start at normal level throughout the entire supply chain. On the demand side we see a solid and health across the major regions. We believe that new additional capacity in China should go on supporting the paper -- the pulp consumption there.

On the supply side, I can say that on blended market pulp downtime continues to leave its pulp supply for Q3, and Q4 has a start off with more of the same. We have just learned about [indiscernible] [Nomura] and planned shutdowns in Japan, in British Colombia. When you look at the Q4 pulp supply, we also expect that to be curtailed by another round of regular and several maintenance shuts across the industry duly mainly September and November. However, we cannot forget we also have some more surplus capacity coming from Sweden and [indiscernible].

About China, I can say I can share with you what we have heard from our customers and reflects fact that the paper demand will seasonally pick-up over the next weeks or months I have of the Chinese New Year. They say that the finished product starts are at the right level to support the seasonal demand pick-up. We are pleased around our local teams. We understand that the pulp stocks are at the normal level throughout the Chinese from producers to customers in China. So we see there in China the market balanced.

In terms of new capacity, the number that I'll work here for China for this year, we have our own 4 million tons and out of that 1 to 1.5 million tons would be coming from tissue. And just to share with you numbers that were released yesterday by TPC. Market pulp demand has grown close to 7% year-to-date in China and hardwood is growing 15%. So in our view, that supports the good momentum of the market there.

Walter Schalka

Related with the time -- it's Walter. It's related with the time line of the transaction, we expect in November to have the approval of the European commission back. And as you may know, 45% -- 45 days after the President conditions would be the closing date of this transaction then probably it is going to be late December or early January than closing this what we are expecting at this point of time.

Marcelo Bacci

And the ADRs will start trading sometime between the approval date and the closing date this is still being discussed with the exchange and the date will be defined and will be announced when we have the final approval of this transaction.

Thiago Lofiego

Could you repeat that please, I couldn’t understand the other trade sometimes…

Marcelo Bacci

We will start trading sometime between the final approval that, as we said, end of November and the closing, which is going to be end of December beginning of January, probably closer to the closing. We still don’t have the date defined but this will be announced probably when we announce the final approvals.

Operator

Our next question comes from Marcos Assumpção with Itaú BBA.

Marcos Assumpção

My first question, if you conclude elaborate a little bit more on the potential leverage policy for the new company. So how do you see the combined leverage for the new company if you have a target for total debt or for net debt? And also what's the minimum cash that you think that the new company could have in the future? And second question on the pulp cash cost we saw a decline this quarter. But also if you could elaborate a bit on the wood cost what were the trends in this quarter, mainly on the logging distance and third party wood? We were actually at expecting a bit deeper decline in cash cost but maybe you can explain maybe what happened. Thank you very much.

Marcelo Bacci

The leverage policy for the new company will start as the same that we have today. And some changes are being discussed between management and the board and this discussion will probably take place on a more definitive way after closing us to whether or not we are going to add additional features to the existing policy. As we are going to have a significantly large amount of that close to the $12 billion or $13 billion, we may define some limits in terms of total debt but that hasn't been discussed yet. And we will be announced as soon as we have the season in relation to that.

The minimum cash we have an assumption to start the operations that we unfortunately cannot disclose right now, we will probably start with minimum cash that is higher than what we were going to probably need in the future. And just because we don't have full control or understanding of the flows on the Fibria site, so we'll probably start a bit more conservative. And we will refine this in the first month of operation.

Carlos Anibal

We would not give any guidance about the cash guidance. But I can say to you that our average rate in Q3 was 183 and the mix was close to 8% one wood and to 20 coming from 30 forests. And this is our normalized level.

Marcos Assumpção

Last one on the tissue side, if I may. We saw production reaching 45,000 tons in the quarter. Is it fair to say that Suzano is already at full capacity?

Walter Schalka

We are not running at full capacity on tissue. We have been gaining market share on the north and north east part of Brazil there is that our target market. But we are not running at full capacity. We will keep growing month after month on our targets to be the leader in that specific region of Brazil.

Marcos Assumpção

Walter, I understand that in terms of sales, you still have a lot of potential upside, but I mean on production. If we just deduct the total paper production from paper production only on printing and writing and cardboard, we get close to 45,000 tons. So, if you were to annualize that, you would reach to 180,000 tons, which seems to be pretty much the capacity of the Company. Maybe you are being able to -- you will be able to produce a bit more than what we were forecasting.

Walter Schalka

Marcos, we need to reconcile your number. We are not recognizing this 45,000 that you have mentioned on your -- because probably you are mixing with third party sales on the paper side. But I'm not sure how we need to reconcile that, we will bring to you and to the market the right information related with that. I can guarantee to you that we are not running at full capacity, but paper is producing extremely well and we are growing our product in that specific region. And we are growing our volumes on our Mucuri and Imperatriz facilities as well but we are far away from the full capacity.

Operator

Our next question comes from Carlos De Alba with Morgan Stanley. Mr. Carlos. Your line is open. We're going to the next question from Renato Maruichi with Santander.

Renato Maruichi

My first question is regarding the cost of debt. Suzano is in a, let's say in a transitory stage and probably the cost of debt to improve, going forward. So my question is what do you believe is that sustainable cost of debt for the company longer term? And my second question is regarding the EBITDA margins of the paper business. You're quite high in the third quarter but how sustainable are they? And how do they compare to the margins from export? So those will be my two questions. Thank you.

Marcelo Bacci

On the cost of debt, we have several forces here play in different direction. First, as we are expanding the average tenure of our debt bringing more long term debt in preparation for the Fibria deal, this is of course -- those again the cost of debt, it increases the cost of debt. On the other hand, we're going to have a very healthy balance sheet even after closing the deal. This is a signal that in the future our cost of debt tends to be lower than what it is today. But I think more important than that we are investment grade and we intend to keep the investment grade status going forward.

And when you compare the different companies in our sector that are investment grade in different regions of the world, we pay higher cost of debt in some of our international competitors. And there has a lot to do with the situation of Brazil. So, we think if we continue to deliver a good operational performance in if Brazil helps us a little bit, I think we have a lot of room for improving the cost of debt in the coming years.

Leonardo Correa

Yes, we are very proud of our EBITDA margin for the quarter being over R$1,300 per metric ton, excluding obviously our consumer products business unit. And this high EBITDA margins, obviously is due to the seasonality in the third quarter. As you know, usually the third quarter is a very strong quarter for our paper business and the price improvements in our businesses, both in Brazil and internationally and also due to the real depreciation and the effect that this has on our exports. Looking forward, we will have a variable which we obviously don’t control, which is currency. But all other variables remain much controlled and we are very positive as well.

Operator

Mr. Carlos De Alba is back on the line. You can ask your question sir.

Carlos De Alba

Carlos, would you comment and maybe you did before but I was offline for a couple of questions perhaps. Could you comment Carlos on the impact of the longer than normal maintenance stoppage [indiscernible]? Although, you don’t give guidance but if you can. Maybe try to quantify to some extent or give some color on the potential impact on cost as well as pulp production that'd be great.

Carlos Anibal

We usually do not give any information or guidance about what happened with our planned shutdowns, so I apologize but I cannot disclose that information on. Definitely we are going to have impact on our cash cost for this month due to the shutdown.

Operator

Our next question comes from Juan Tavarez with Citi.

Juan Tavarez

So my first question just a follow-up here on pulp. I'm just curious you mentioned that you saw stronger than expected demand during the third quarter. What will you attribute this to? Is end demand growing or are customers restocking, what's your perception there and thinking about inventories, you didn’t mentioned that inventories today are somewhat comfortable for you. But I'm also curious how high could it go in terms of your demand and facing challenges. How could we see inventories be restocked at Suzano to the point that you won't need to take any production downtime? Thanks.

Marcelo Bacci

So as I said and you could realize the demand again on Q3 was much stronger that happened in all of our key markets in U.S., Europe and in China. And that has to do with the demand growth if you look at PTC numbers that were released yesterday we are talking above the growth of roughly over 100,000 tons per month. So, I think we've benefitted from that in all of our key markets. So could you please repeat your question about inventory, Juan?

Juan Tavarez

I'm just curious in an environment let's say that either the demand world has slowed down and you would try to restock your inventories. How high could they go above what you consider comfortable levels? Are you wanting to take it 5 to 10 days above or you consider normal and to try to balance the market, so just curious?

Marcelo Bacci

As I said, we are still running at a very low level. And we easily can have a space to increase our stocks above 5 to 10 days our production just to handle the market conditions, it depend on the demand, depend on what we get from our customers in terms of their needs for the coming months.

Juan Tavarez

And maybe if I can just ask a question on paper since we started through this currency move. I'm curious if you could see any risk or pressure from imports or if we could potentially see a low back of some of the price hikes implemented this year on the paper side?

Marcelo Bacci

Up to now imports are decreasing in Brazil. In the third quarter, imports of printing and writing and paper board have decreased 21% compared to the third quarter of '17 and almost 10% year-to-date. Regarding prices and what we're looking forward and the effect of currency. As you know, our price dynamics depend on several factors, such as seasonality, supply and demand, freight rates but not only in currency. But unfortunately at this time, we cannot give further guidance for the quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Renan Criscio with Credit Suisse.

Renan Criscio

So basically just one follow-up here on the leverage side and dividend policy. You mentioned in the past that you indented to pay the minimum dividend in order to not to jeopardize that leverage process throughout the next year. So now considering these new and better scenarios for cash flow potential generation, do you consider perhaps being more flexible on paying dividends and perhaps increasing the dividends for the next year? And also my second question is back to the consumer goods business. You're still in the ramp-up phase. Can you elaborate more what can we expect for the consolidated margin once you reach full capacity in the consumer goods?

Marcelo Bacci

Dividends I think as we said before, we have more flexibility on the leverage side right now. But we still have to see how we progress during the year to see what we can do in terms of dividends. But the base case is that we are going to pay minimum dividends next year so that fee of the cash flow generation is higher than we expect. We may have that discussion again during the year.

Walter Schalka

Related with the consumer goods, Renan. Of course the margins are pressured because the pulp price that we have set and using the pulp price going from the pulp business to the consumer goods at market level. Of course the margins are pressurized at this point of time. We are trying to enhance our margins through price increases on the consumer goods at this point of time. And this could allow us to have better margins. Of course, we are not going to give any guidance on that.

Operator

We are now closing the question-and-answer session. I will pass the call back over to the company for the closing remarks.

Walter Schalka

Ladies and gentlemen, I would like to give a broad picture to you from what we are doing right now. I think the company is going through a major transformation. We are very pleased not only with the operational results we are preparing ourselves for the future. We are preparing ourselves to have with all of our stakeholders to increase and share values with all of them. We are very pleased with the results of the Company and we are looking for the moment that we will be able to have the closing of the transaction of Fibria and deliver the synergies for the future.

We are very humble and we are very dedicated to prepare the Company for the future at this point of time. The Company is going to be the fourth largest company in Brazil. This operation combined operation between the two entities, which is quite important not only for the Company and the shareholders but is important for the country. We are becoming more and more competitive on the worldwide basis. We are preparing the Company to have a lot of optionality for the future. And we are very pleased at this point of time that we are on track and on time on the timeline, the revised timeline, not only with this transaction but we are delivering extremely good operational results at the same point of time.

Thank you very much for your support. Thank you very much for the curtsey. We are very pleased with the 9,000 employees' efforts that we are doing right now to deliver good results looking for the presence and preparing the future of the company. Thank you very much and hope you have a nice weekend.

