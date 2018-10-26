Outokumpu OYJ (OUTKF) CEO Roeland Baan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Outokumpu OYJ (OTC:OUTKF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Tommi Järvenpää - IR

Roeland Baan - President and CEO

Christoph de la Camp - CFO

Analysts

Seth Rosenfeld - Jefferies

Carsten Riek - UBS

Luc Pez - Exane

Bastian Synagowitz - Deutsche Bank

Ola Soedermark - Kepler

Menno Sanderse - Morgan Stanley

Anssi Kiviniemi - SEB

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Outokumpu Interim Report for 2018 Third Quarter Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And now at this time, I'll turn the conference over to Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Tommi Järvenpää

Thanks Tommi. So good afternoon, morning or evening depending on which time zone you’re in. I would like to any comment on our result.

As always start with the vision to best value creator in stainless steel by 2020 through customer orientation and efficiency. And again this is not just a cover page, this is what we will achieve and what we are achieving and already will bring to your attention during the upcoming CMD in about four weeks we will clarify it further and put meat on the bone so you can actually see that this is not just a vision on paper a vision in reality.

So, if you now turn to Q3, we had an extremely solid performance. If you look at how the market had been developing, and I’ll get back to what has been happening in terms of dropping our surcharge increasing imports, dropping prices and we have turned a very, very good quarter. Actually the best Q3 we have had in over a decade. So we are very pleased with the result.

If you look at the moving parts within it, for the second quarter of the year we had significant lower deliveries which is partially normal seasonality and the part as well was a result of destocking because of the dropping our surcharges has been dropping and we can discuss it in detail later.

But has been dropping a four month in a row so people have been clearly delaying their buy. On the pricing and the mix we have lower prices in Europe, higher prices in the U.S. than we have definitely richer mix both in the U.S. and in Europe to help mitigate the majority of it.

And on the costs we had good cost control on both sides of the ocean partly offset by input prices ferrosilicon and the famous graphite electrodes that we already discussed but continuing strength as well in the prices of trucks in the U.S. so the freight costs were again higher in the third quarter nowhere in the second quarter.

The ferrochrome a slight plus and then for the first time we have consolidated Fagersta in here and that added positively as well. And that by the way is proven to be an excellent acquisition of below four times EBITDA the way it’s shaping up without counting synergies just on the asset itself.

Moving to the next page, as I said we have historically low base prices in Europe. We just to put it back into memory I think the average in 2017 on base price was around €1100. We dropped in the second quarter to a new price 980 down to now 800 in the third quarter.

And again to our business I have to say thanks to a complex business of course we don’t get the full brunt of that but secondly what we have been able to achieve on our raw material input side has to a large extent taken away the erosion of prices. So, we have been aggressively attacking our raw material supplies and virtually kept our margin stable.

In the U.S., you can still there as a small increase quarter-on-quarter for us as a company that increase was bigger. If you remember in the first half we had realized pricing relatively low due to the contract position we had out of 2017 so that is now kicked in positively in Q3. And nickel down and ferrochrome down as well and thus ferrochrome $0.04, $0.01 is about 1.25 million as sensitivity from our results.

Next page, talked about the input pressure and here you see very clearly if you look at Europe in this graph and you go back to 2015 where you have an average of about 60,000 tons a month coming in. Peaking in the second quarter of this year to 100,000 tons coming in and going from about a 22%/23% share of consumption to now 31% and actually in May it went up to 36% and unprecedented input numbers.

Clearly a result of volumes getting into Europe had all safeguards and then if you now going to the third quarter where you see that although the volume has dropped significantly, the percentage of penetration stays the same about 31% reflecting the seasonality or seasonal low volumes but still the high volumes direct result of the effect of these safeguards has exempted the material still on water which came in outside of the quarter and then of course the quarter started filling up as well bit by bit.

So the input pressure stays the same and as I said in spite of that in spite lower volumes and in spite of lower pricing we have been able to very robustly withstand that. As I think is a testimony to what the company is today. And which by the way gives us extremely good insight in how we are able to compete going forward.

So in the U.S. the opposite happened in 2017 you saw that imports were peaking and then since the introduction of Article 232 bit by bit the monthly imported volume have been dropping to now about 18% of consumption whereas it had been in the height of the Chinese imports it had been up to about 27%/28% so for the U.S. 232 seems to be working.

We talked on pricing here you see the reflection of what I said earlier the drop from €1100 a ton in 2017 to and here it’s an exhilaration into 750 its low. The thing what you can’t say though is that although safeguards have no returned to market they are at least stabilized the market now on a low level, but again a very workable level as far as we're concerned in terms of profitability given the activities and actions we have taken on the cost side.

In the U.S. you see the picking up of pricing, I think that is more or less where we are today I don't see necessarily that there is lot more pricing outside from here. So it’s a very solid and healthy market in that sense.

And with that, I would like to hand over to Chris to go through the more detailed financial results.

Christoph de la Camp

Thank you, Roeland. And good morning and good afternoon ladies and gentlemen and move on to the group key financials.

I think taking a broad view of this, the key message here is that the third quarter of this year was very much improved against the third quarter of 2017 in almost all metrics but somewhat similar to the second quarter of this year. The one number of course that stands out is being weak of the deliveries.

As you can see here clearly impacted by seasonality when compared second quarter as the summer months especially in Europe was weak but we also have somewhat weaker demand that the markets were slower this year than they were same time last year particularly towards the end of the quarter where alloy surcharges were falling. We saw that some customers were pushing back on volumes very much an effect we saw towards the end of the quarter but impacted that deliveries overall.

The other points to may be make is that the adjusted EBITDA was only to very minor extent impacted by timing only 3 million of that is positive timing effect and there was what might call a one-off effect from really for the pension accrual and the long product business of 4 million. So overall that's a pretty clean number without too many one-off impacts there.

Apart from that I think net income very much the same level as Q2 much improved against last year. Net debt a little bit better but only the same as Q2 gearing has come down a little bit and as we’ll see shortly leverage has also come down.

Capital expenditure in the third quarter very much in line with what we've indicated and guided. We’re aiming for €220 million spend this year and we’re right on track to achieve that.

We'll then move on to the next slide and take a bit of a closer look at the European business. And as Roeland has already said, here in an extremely difficult environment a very solid performance. Little bit down against Q2 but given all the import levels we've seen that's not surprising. Prices have obviously fallen significantly in the third quarter versus the second quarter. So this was a real headwind we were facing.

Deliveries also much slower when compared quarter-on-quarter, this is partly seasonality but also little bit of a weaker market versus the previous year, but quarter-on-quarter certainly seasonality as a lot of year shutdown for the month of August.

The pricing impact do not seem so big and this is really because as Roeland had said, we managed to move lots more of our volume into specialty products, that meant that we had a higher contribution margins for some. So that really supports the result overall.

The timing and hedging gains were slightly positive, not a big impact there. Costs were improved and we had significant improvement from personnel costs during the summer. That's always a seasonal effect, that supported the result a little bit. And generally we are continuing of course on whole areas to improve our productivity in cost base, and it's showing through here this quarter again as well. The other impacts were of a smaller nature, various things to do with some run-offs.

We then move to the Americas. Here again, an improvement versus the second quarter from €10 million to €13 million. It has been two quarters now, profitable results after a period of losses. So that's encouraging. But of course in the Americas, again, perhaps not as much as some people may have expected, partly because deliveries were down.

The reason for that is that lot of distributors there pushed back on volumes at the end of the quarter. So we saw significant drop in deliveries versus those expectations but also versus previous quarters. As we've clearly saw that alloy surcharges were going to come down on the black coil and nickel and chrome prices and given state volumes, as the quarter to close.

And I'll come back to that because that's also one of the reasons that our working capital was somewhat higher than one might have expected. However, we're seeing the impact in the Americas of higher price levels as a result of Section 232. We did say that in the second-half it would start coming through half and we've also obviously managed to improve our mix which was in line with our commercial strategy that we have outlined in the past.

Fairly little impact quarter-on-quarter on hedging and timing impacts, but here again in the Americas, trucking rates continued to go up versus the previous quarter, and electrodes -graphite electrode charges were also higher than in the past. Then there were a number of smaller tax impacts, we had a rate refund in Mexico and small one-offs that supported the result to get to €13 million.

We then move on to the long products business. You can see here on Page 12 that the Fagersta acquisition comes into the numbers now. It is about €3 million of the results that is shown here. Roeland, already said it's making positive contribution and that is certainly also support the business and offsetting to significantly extend some of the difficulties that this business is facing as a direct result of Section 232.

Of course, getting a lot of our raw materials from Europe coming into the U.S. was a subject to 25% tariff, and not all of those tariffs can be passed onto our customers. So that's putting pressure on our U.S. business. Having the Fagersta business is a very good offset against that.

The other point to make here is that it's - there's a very big other charge. This is as a result of an approval for medical benefits, but we offered some of our employees a lump sum cash payments lieu of releasing us from the obligations for the future, and that had a €4 million impact. That will not repeat in the future. It's a one-off. But it supported the business nonetheless.

Then the other key items; deliveries were bit lower also because some of this business was

running into some seasonality. Prices and mix in particular little higher, mainly mix actually. And then some positive net of timing impact, slightly higher costs.

So overall a good result and you can see on the left-hand side here that the profitability of this business is now improved for the fifth quarter in a row. So it's a very solid track record there. EBITDA were on €4 million from the pension release was a one-off, it will not repeat in the next quarter.

And then moving on to our fourth business, which in profitability terms is actually our second biggest business. The ferrochrome business, again, very solid operations, we've had four quarters obviously in reasonably stable here. So some of the volatility that we would've seen in the past been taken up to some extent. A €7 million improvement from Q2 to Q3. We produced and delivered more material as we didn't have a maintenance shut-down in the third quarter.

Prices of course were down a little bit as you know, it came down $0.04 per pound from Q2 into Q3. We had an improvement in the cost space here. Coke and energy prices just eased off a little bit, which supported the business, and then there were other things that is mainly related to FX, which supported the business, but you know few million euros as well. So overall an improved performance that's pretty stable. And in the underlying performance metrics actually positive when you consider that the price actually moved the wrong way.

We'll then move on to the next Slide. We're showing the cash flow here. Cash flow at an operating level was positive again. Solid EBITDA we generated was partly offset by an increase in working capital. And you may recall that I said we saw a lot of pushback on volumes at the end of the quarter that did lead to an increase in inventory levels. So that is partly reflected in this working capital number, that's something we're going to work on in the fourth quarter to get it down and improve the working capital position and therefore also the cash flow. But it then also has ramifications for the Americas business in the fourth quarter.

And we had a number of cash outs, the usual interest payments, smallish tax payments, those wouldn't pay a lot to do. We have to pay the minimum taxes. That came out here, and a few other charges related to U.K. pensions, that was the minus 20 in aggregate.

And then of course from the operating cash flow, we had €52 million of cash CapEx out with a small amount of money coming in as well from activities related to investing so that the cash that was left before any financing activities came in at €9 million positive. And our net debt level was little bit reduced as a result of that.

You can see that on the next Page. It's behind the decimal points if you like. Net debt slightly smaller but rounded sort of about the same level meant that the gearing stayed very much at the same level of 45% as well. And on the right hand side you can see that the net debt LTM leverage has improved again.

We obviously saw bit of a spike in the second quarter there, but now we've got very weak third quarter 17 out of the LTM numbers. We've seen an improvement in the leverage there for the third quarter.

Clearly as we get to the end of the year, we're expecting to further improve our working capital position. It's helped somewhat also by falling prices so that we would expect a positive trend as we get to the end of the year here on that number as well.

And with that I'm going to hand back to Roeland, to talk little bit about what we're seeing for the fourth quarter.

Roeland Baan

Thank you, Chris.

So, for the fourth quarter we see basically typical fourth quarter pattern. Seasonal market slow down on the one hand, extra maintenance work in Europe and if you dig little deeper, we expect the deliveries in Europe to remain sort of flat Q-o-Q, whereas in U.S. we see them decline.

You have seen that the contract price for ferrochrome is $0.14 lower than it was in the first quarter. Again, if you take the $0.01 per pounds is a $1 million per quarter and you know what impact is there. And then with the drop in both ferrochrome and nickel prices, we see substantial raw material related inventory and metal derivative losses in Q4. Altogether we expect the adjusted EBITDA to be at a similar level for Q4 2017.

Tommi Järvenpää

Thank you, Roeland. Operator, we are now ready for the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will hear first from Seth Rosenfeld with Jefferies.

Seth Rosenfeld

I had three questions focused on the European business please. I think you mentioned earlier on the call that you are able to retain roughly stable margins in Q3 in Europe despite a big volume based prices by attacking raw material supplies. Can you give us a little more color on that - was the timing of alloy procurement or specifically with pushing down stainless scrap prices.

Secondly with regards to the European product mix improvement obviously a big step change as supply more specialty products. How sustainable is that going into Q4 in 2019. And then lastly given your heavily weighted exposure to annual contracts, could you give us a sense on your expectations for those base prices in the 2019 has the recent volatility in the spot market impacted a negotiating power going in 2019? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

So on raw material prices it's a mix of several things indeed of course the biggest levers is scrap prices and we have been able to work significant progress on that but on our procurement issues as well. So, all in all as I said we have been able to offset most of the price pressure by improved input costs. And we do think by the way either this is completely sustainable, this is not just a one-off, this is not separate deals to try to polish the results. This is a sustainable thing where we are still working into getting more advantages that we see.

On the specialty products that’s a great story. We actually, not only do we see the sustainable, we see still that the trend is continuing into higher end products. There are business just one market to mention you know about the ocean going vessels, we’ll have to go back from the 3.5% Salt Lake to 0.5.

Generally speaking you can’t do other than either total refits of the engines or new engines. That’s why - which is you put scrubbers in and there is a solution that most people choose scrubbers for sulfur are of course in very corrosion environment and need extremely high demanding stainless steel product.

And that’s one market that we see growing and there are many other. So, that's something that is a trend and not just something that happened. And on annual contracts it's too early to say the contract negotiations normally started bit later. I fully expect the normal bands around it but ultimately again I don’t expect that this will be a negative pressure on 2019 results.

Operator

We’ll now move to the next question and that will come from Carsten Riek with UBS.

Carsten Riek

Three questions pretty much from my side. The first one again on the base price levels in Europe see a huge base 799 as you mentioned, but how serious do we have to take that price I am long enough in covering stainless steel to say it’s at 90/99 whole industry would be EBIT negative. You should see the real base prices what you see in your operations or did you actually move over to a transaction price that’s the first one.

The second one is on the low water levels in the River Ryan. Do you have any issues here with your Krefeld operations because you ship the automaterial over from [indiscernible]. Is it hampering you is it pushing up the cost and if so by how much.

The third question on the ferrochrome you show in the presentation I don’t really know - recall RICO which page it was I think its Page 13. Could you just guide me through the bridge because what I notice is a very strong increase in deliveries in ferrochrome of more than 10% quarter-on-quarter but that doesn’t seem to show really in the deliveries impact. How do you calculate the deliveries impact? That are the three questions I have for now? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

So on the base price look 799, so you even went down to 749 I think somewhere in one of the month. It’s a derived number and it’s taking the closet transactional price from Asia minus the current alloy surcharge. But of course as you say it correctly, it’s not what happens in a market. So our realized price is different than you can see the ball if you just take our European revenues and divide by the tons, you see that we’re not that close to 799. So, we don’t do transaction prices we still have the normal stuff.

Admittedly there are distributors who said, we get stuff from Asia transaction prices are you interested and the answer is no, we’re not interested. We still stick to the normal price.

River Ryan no impact, so - and we don't see any impact going forward either. And the ferrochrome bridge Chris I don’t know whether you want to…

Christoph de la Camp

Yes I mean on the ferrochrome you always have to remember Carsten we have internal and external deliveries of ferrochrome. And of course with the much weaker European stainless deliveries that I outlined earlier, you also got less ferrochrome going into that business. So maybe the impact from that is obviously negative and it had to made up some of the external deliveries.

Roeland Baan

Chris the larger impact on the internal deliveries was actually, we have current scrap usage in the U.S. by close to 20% more 20% is points not percent. And in Europe probably about seven or eight percentage points so that somebody requires and a lot less ferrochrome, and that is the biggest impact. But on the other hand on the profitability that has a very large positive lever as well.

Carsten Riek

So you just put together several positions and deliveries in order to come up with this number?

Roeland Baan

Yes.

Carsten Riek

Okay.

Roeland Baan

No, the delivery is not important the external deliveries.

Operator

And now we’ll hear from Luc Pez with Exane.

Luc Pez

Two questions if I may, so first of all we’ve just closed [indiscernible] conference call and the guys there were very negative about your prospects talking October order on vacancy on the back of [indiscernible]. You look a lot more relaxed on these issues so maybe if you could give us a bit more color and maybe talk a bit more by end markets so that's my first question?

Roeland Baan

I don’t know maybe we have reason to be more relaxed. So of course what we have seen is decreasing volume. As I said earlier there was an on flow three safeguards and then there was still the stuff and the water coming in.

So, inventories were getting pretty high and then if you look at the way our surcharge have been developing July to August minus 60, August to September minus 60, September to October minus 80. So there has been continuous drop in our surcharge charge.

And as always, you can see that coming, you can see what nickel market does, the contract price for ferrochrome was announced. So people have clearly suspended their buying and driven down their inventory for two reasons one because they can - keep it tomorrow but as well they can better get rid of the inventories now because tomorrow the inventories will be worth less.

So that has an impact. That impact is fully taken into our guidance for the fourth quarter. So yes, in that sense we're relaxed in the sense that we know that the volumes are not as great as they could have been.

As we say, it's flat quarter-on-quarter, so they're not as bad either as far as we are concerned and on the margin and pricing side, we remain very competitive.

Luc Pez

Okay. So maybe a follow-up, could you maybe elaborate on the maintenance - the cost of the maintenance you're planning for Q4? I'm assuming it's a steady number related last years, which is, if I remember correctly you used €30 million quarter-on-quarter on negative impact.

Roeland Baan

It was less this year. Last year as we said, there was extraordinary maintenance in there because of the reliability issues that we wanted to address specifically on the hot mill. A normal steady rate is about €20 million over Q3. So, for this quarter as well to about €20 million negative comp as a negative impact for Q3.

Operator

And now we'll hear from Bastian Synagowitz with Deutsche Bank.

Bastian Synagowitz

I have few questions. Would you just said on ferrochrome means that there is simply not as much benefit of using own ferrochrome versus scrap, I guess if I understood this correctly? Have you been selling all of the ferrochrome into the market or has there been effect to your stockpile? And if so, is there enough market to sell down the inventory? That would be my first question.

And then my second question, just a follow-up on contract prices, did I understand your comments correctly in the sense that you don't see a risk of a price decline here? Thank you.

Roeland Baan

So, on ferrochrome it's more complex than that Bastian. When you are talking about austenitic material, then it is more beneficial to use as much scrap as possible, and we always have. You have I think in - if you look in our sustainable report, we have been always over 80% recycled material rate.

If you can drive it up further for the austenitic materials that is great. So, we have done that, we have done that specifically in the Americas where we have been running at a pretty low rate. But you're actually right, in austenitic it is more beneficial to use scrap then use chrome especially if you have been able like we have been. We've been able to drive down the cost of scrap significantly.

However, in your ferritic business, you have to use chrome. So that is the biggest use of our owned chrome, not just now, has always been. So most of our own chrome use goes into ferritic's, and it doesn't change because you can't put nickel in ferritic's.

Bastian Synagowitz

Yes, I basically have two more follow-ups on this one. Does that mean that you also have been selling more austenitics versus ferritics in terms of product mix which you were referring to earlier?

Roeland Baan

The mix is anyway about 70-30. Ferritic is a smaller profits in the overall market. So austenitic is clearly the dominant product.

Roeland Baan

And what have you done differently on the scrap market because of the - it is a market - markets used to be fairly efficient; so basically what have you done to bring down the price?

Roeland Baan

I assume that there is someone from upper - listings also, I rather not answer.

Bastian Synagowitz

No disclosure of the secret recipe then. Okay, then on my last question just on contract prices, could you just clarify that?

Roeland Baan

Yes, two things there. First is, we know that we are competitive with the import prices that are being quoted. So that's one element. The second element is more important, is that there's a big difference between imported spot pricing versus guaranteeing the delivery and on-time delivery specifically in sectors like automotive and appliances, where you need to have the service, you need to have not sure in terms of delivering within four hours time window, every time that you deliver but as well how you prepare the material, the quality of the material et cetera.

So, these customers do understand that there are two different markets. So that's why we do not see too much of an impact on the contract pricing.

Operator

And now we will hear from Ola Soedermark with Kepler.

Ola Soedermark

Question on Americas. The price mix or the product mix there, earlier you were talking about improving the product mix over the year, how is it going?

Roeland Baan

That's going very well. One of the drivers in the last few quarters estimate just in the third quarter and second quarter as well has been - the fact that we have virtually seized all sales of black [indiscernible] which is the lowest added value in the portfolio and we have significantly increased our sales cold rolled in the portfolio.

So it's still not at where it can be but it's getting better and better and making a distinct difference in the contribution to our possibility.

Ola Soedermark

And a follow-up on the maintenance costs. When we are looking forward into Q1 and Q2 next year, when do you have your next major maintenance quarter?

Roeland Baan

Maintenance always runs the same pattern. So, in Europe you have the market slow down around Christmas. People basically stop working in the second week of December, and do not come back until the first week in January. So that's the ideal moment because our customers do not produce as much, that's the ideal moment for us to shut down and do maintenance.

So that's the highest maintenance season. And then we do in the summertime for same reason. We do lighter maintenance but that as well there you are a bit more maintenance heavy. But I can guarantee you that going forward the pattern will always be the same, lighter extra maintenance in the summer and the big annual maintenance sessions in the fourth quarter.

Operator

And Menno Sanderse with Morgan Stanley will have the next question.

Menno Sanderse

Just on the bridge on Page 12 for the North Americas. Could you just remind us where you are on the self-help program? Because if I look at that bridge, extra medical and extra acquisition, profits have been backward a little bit, but you do mention that you've made some progress on certain elements such as the mix. So I just want to understand where the self-help programs are in terms of completion and what we can sort of expect?

Roeland Baan

So, lot of the self-help has been in the cost side and of course you don't see that because of the increase freight cost. And I'm not - I don't have the figure here but it's by now over $30 million extra for year-to-date that we have spent on transport.

So, actually we are not even talking about the extra cost for ferrosilicon and electrodes, which especially on medical side is hitting the Americas more than Europe because of the different contracts that we have there. So there it has been very significant.

If you look at our operational KPIs, you can see that things like our yields are improving steadily. We measured something we recall the RRR, which is Reject, Reworks and Reallocations, you want them as low as possible because every time you do something extra only on material, it cost money. That has been dropping significantly.

If you look at what we've done in Mexico, the restructuring program we have taken out or are taking out close to 400 pads, we are about half-way there, realize already in our cash conversion costs.

So that is the self-help part on the cost side. And then the self-help part on the market side just discussed, where we have now reached the position where we can basically allocate the majority of our capacity into the cold rolled market domestically rather than in slabs and hot bands that we export outside.

Menno Sanderse

So on the line of business is better but you have to wait until transport cost come down for us to see it basically, is that fair?

Roeland Baan

That's fair or we can find other ways to offset those costs.

Menno Sanderse

Is that possible? I assume you we were going to work on your transport network, is that still something that gives you gains?

Roeland Baan

It's one of the biggest lever into 2019, actually.

Menno Sanderse

You're going to talk about the couple of markers there or are you willing to give us an insight already now?

Roeland Baan

We will. No, we will - we need something for couple of marks there.

Menno Sanderse

And then last question. So on destocking, clearly has happened in the end of the quarter. Can you point us to sort of history to help us think about how long the stakes, two months, three months, assuming obviously that raw material prices don't drop further from now. What is a normal destocking cycle, two months, three months?

Roeland Baan

It's very depending. First of all, what stock level do you come from. If you look at the U.S. now for instance, you see that in U.S. we are now at stock levels - inventory levels in distribution at normal levels, maybe a little bit below. So, there's not that much room anymore to do further destocking in the U.S.

In Europe we are still on the high-side. So we still have potential for further destocking. And again, you see that in our guidance for the fourth quarter, obviously we are flat quarter-on-quarter in Europe. On the volumes normally you would expect with strong October and November to higher volumes than in Q3 but because of this destocking we don't see that.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We'll now hear from Anssi Kiviniemi with SEB. Go ahead please.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Couple of questions left on my side. First of all, apparently there has been a radioactive material in your Tornio furnace. So could you talk a little bit about the background? So what happened and kind of has this had any impact to your operations or how you approach this kind of situations?

Roeland Baan

Let's start with the end. It has no impact on the operations. Just to put it in perspective, it happens all the time at any steel mill that melts scrap. And these are not nuclear bombs that are suddenly found in the melt, this is literally - for instance, old factories have their control valves and control instruments very often based on radioactive metals inside. Don't ask me why but typically in the '50s that was a sort of material that was used.

So you're talking about a piece of metal, an instrument basically that is not bigger than 0.3 liter water bottle. And so the amount or radioactivity is extremely small. However, we have very sensitive and sophisticated systems to actually detect radiation. So as soon as you actually have this measurement device going into your melt and the protective lead cover melts away, then the radiation becomes free. It's absolutely insufficient to be harmful and we probably have incidents like this four-or-five times a year.

Anssi Kiviniemi

Okay, that was pretty clear. Second question is related to automotive sector. Could you remind us what is your exposure and currently how are you seeing that market developing?

Roeland Baan

I think we shared in our pie-chart that we have about 20% of our business going into automotive at various levels from OEM to Tier 2, Tier 3. We have seen some slowdown in the amount. We have been digging into it of course deeply by talking to the audience and to the Tier 1.

And the answers we are getting back is, "Guys, this is - it has to do in Europe with the switch over of the environmental norms." And specifically in Germany a tremendous backlog at the two in getting certificates out for vehicles, and in the U.S. the slowdown if at all has more to do with people waiting for the new model years, which is now coming out or has come out.

So, we don't think at this stage but there is a structural fundamental slowdown taking place. Of course there has been a slowdown in China, which affects some of the exporting manufacturers, and I think the German manufacturers have gone public on this as well. But at this moment we don't see a real big impact.

Operator

And at this time there is no additional questions in the queue. I will turn the call back to your host for any additional or closing remarks.

Roeland Baan

Thank you very much everyone for attending our earnings call. Please also note as mentioned earlier that we will hold our Capital Markets Day on November 20, in London. And more details are available on our website. See you in the CMD.

Operator

And with that, ladies and gentlemen, this will conclude your conference for today. We do thank you for your participation, and you may now disconnect.