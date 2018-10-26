Should You Use Gold To Sparkle Your Portfolio?

In my last article, I was bullish on Gold (GDX, ASA) as I expected it to have a sharp ascent. This came true as the yellow metal climbed to the projected range between $1,231.17 and $1,242.18. However, I now expect the commodity to trade sideways for a few days after which it shall have a bullish run. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I will look at the fundamental developments affecting gold, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news

Renewed Appetite for Gold amongst traders

The key reason Gold has once again returned to the spotlight is due to the renewed appetite for the yellow metal amongst the trading community. I attribute this new love for Gold due to the rising geopolitical tensions. This in turn has resulted in the price ascending to a three-month high last week.

The first geopolitical tension that sends a strong bullish signal for Gold relates to trader's concerns about the trade war and how it shall impact investor sentiment down the road. Moreover, these concerns have been further heightened due to the IMF downgrading the expected growth level of the global economy. This in turn has resulted in the stock market suffering a fatal blow. However, it is a blessing in disguise for Gold as it has given the bulls a shove in the right direction.

Furthermore, all the geopolitical tensions have triggered a change in the trading style of many hedge fund analysts. I say that as the hedge funds have been withdrawing their funds from the stock market so as it to place it in safe assets such as Gold. Moreover, hedge funds have also started scaling back their short positions on the yellow. This in turn has provided a strong bullish boost to the bulls.

Hawkish monetary policy

The yellow metal got a further shove in the right direction due to the Federal Reserve having a change in heart about its hawkish monetary policy. This bullish shove was due to President Trump criticizing the Federal Reserve several times about the interest rate hikes it has made this year. This resulted in the price of gold ascending and is what will fuel the commodity’s further bullish rise in the coming weeks. Moreover, investors can look at a similar situation from 2015, when an uncertain Federal Reserve caused a 30% upward move in Gold’s price as the metal rocketed till the $1,500 mark.

Killing of Jamal Khashoggi

The killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi has heightened political tensions between the West and Saudi Arabia. This will be an important driver not only for Gold but for the whole commodity market in the coming weeks. Thus, the question readers ought to ask themselves is what will be the political premium investors will be willing to pay for the yellow metal in the coming future?

I say that as historically there has been a correlation between Gold and political uncertainties. This is further amplified when the uncertainty includes an important oil producer like Saudi Arabia. Thus, if oil prices in the coming week get impacted by the Saudi political scandal, then I believe this will cause a rise in the price of Gold’s till the $1,268 mark. This is as institutional traders will consider the yellow metal as a haven away from all the political drama. Furthermore, the institutional traders will also increase the use of Gold as they will be sizing up their hedges against the U.S. Dollar. This thought process of mine is supported by the net short positions in COMEX Gold contracts. This is as Gold speculators have reduced their net short positions from 65,637 contracts to 37,372 contracts. Moreover, the number of long positions for Gold in futures and options has risen by 20,600 contracts.

Upcoming festivities

I believe the outlook of gold in the remainder of 2018 shall be changing due to the upcoming holiday season. Thus, as demand picks up for jewelry then we can expect a rise in the price of the commodity. I say that as jewelers across the world will soon start carrying a higher level of inventory, which in turn will trigger a rise in the price of the yellow metal.

Technical Analysis

Daily Chart

On the daily chart of Gold, we see that the commodity’s bullish run is slowing down after the stellar rise it has had thus far. Hence, in the coming days, I expect some sideways movement after which I expect a fresh bullish rally. I say that due to the formation of an “Internal Day” candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to traders that the bull’s drive is easing. Moreover, we are seeing a flattening in demand levels, as the accumulation and distribution rating has formed a straight line. However, the reason I see this as a mere sideways pattern rather than a full blown bearish reversal is due to the metal receiving support from the short-term exponential moving averages. Moreover, the candlesticks for the prior three sessions have broken above the 100-day moving average, which clearly shows that the bullish drive is here to stay.

On the price target front, once Gold shakes off the weak hands then I expect it to rise till the range between the 78.6% and 100% fibonacci resistance levels. The 78.6% resistance level is at $1,258.17, whilst, the 100% resistance level is at $1,268.68. However, if it does breach the 100% level then I do not expect the commodity to go beyond the 127.2% fibonacci resistance level at $1,282.03.

Weekly Chart

The commodity’s weekly chart clearly indicates that Gold will be having a strong rally. I say that as the sparkly metal has had four weeks of consecutive bullish candles. Moreover, the weekly chart has formed an “Inverted Hammer” candle pattern. This candle pattern’s psychology indicates to traders that new buying has commenced. However, for the inverted hammer pattern to be effective, it must receive bullish confirmation, which has occurred in the following week. Nevertheless, the candle confirmation received is a “Doji” candle pattern, which confirms my presumption that we will be having some sideways movement. I say that as the candle’s psychology shows that there is a slight sense of confusion, but the positive news here is that the candles real body has partially broken above the 200-day moving average. This indicates to investors that a bullish continuation is in the cards.

The Big Picture

In conclusion, I am leaning towards the bulls being in the driver’s seat till the range between the $1,258.17, and $1,268.68. This notion of mine is fueled by the fact that the technicals and fundamentals support an ascent. However, whichever way you do decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation, which is of prime importance.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.