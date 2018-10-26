As The Cycle Turns - The Idea Guide

Summary
The cycle may be the scariest costume investors can wear this Halloween. As the market has shown this week, steady climbs are not guaranteed.
That means short ideas become more appetizing and the 'tape' does less to support them.
On the long side, the cycle is either a reason to adopt a crouch or a cause of opportunity as the market reacts wrongly.
by Daniel Shvartsman
Over the course of writing this article, the stock market went from 'for sure correction and under water for the year' to 'buy that dip, we're fighting back' to 'oh no, we're