In Search Of The Elusive 'Powell Put'

Now it's all about how far stocks need to fall to tighten financial conditions enough to wake him (Powell) up.

Nobody should have been surprised that Jerome Powell's "plain English" approach to policy would end up causing problems.

Market participants are asking a lot of questions about the "Fed put" this week in light of the ongoing turmoil in U.S. equities.

Predictably, there's been a ton of chatter this week about the read-through of the equity (SPY) correction for financial conditions in the U.S.

I kind of figured that might end up being the case, which is why I dedicated a post to it last weekend. I've written about it a ton on my site over the course of the week.

I'm going to try and speak in broad strokes/plain English here, which is appropriate under the circumstances, given Jerome Powell's characterization of his approach to monetary policy as "plain English" (remember that?).

Way back in June, when Powell introduced his "plain English" approach, I tried to explain why "plain English" paradoxically equals less transparency. Take a second and read the following, courtesy of an excerpt from an October 2017 note from Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic who, at the time, was writing about the implications of a possible Kevin Warsh-led Fed:

When it comes to divergence between his and Fed’s views, the problem is that the numbers that go into these rules have become ambiguous and circularity of the Fed/market interaction that comes with the removal of the fourth wall — the dynamics that involve the market as a co-writer of the script – ensures a one-dimensional interpretation of these ambiguities. Under market’s pressure the Fed’s interpretation of the ambiguity of the economic numbers which enter the policy rules has taken a predictable path of least resistance after the markets are consulted. Warsh wants to withdraw that ambiguity of interpretation from the dialogue and make it the Fed’s discretionary right. Unlike the Fed which has been using these rules conditionally (subject to markets’ approval), he wants to switch back to their unconditional usage. In itself, this is effectively a withdrawal of convexity from the market.

When you reinstitute the unconditional interpretation of the economic data (which is what strict "data-dependence" means), you revoke the market's license to consult. The combination of ambiguous data and a two-way communication loop between the Fed and markets meant that policymakers and market participants were always on the same page. Hence: Total transparency.

Powell's "Plain english" is the opposite of that. He has taken an approach which essentially involves stating the obvious (i.e., the U.S. economy is doing well) and then proceeding with policy tightening based on that. There is no room for the market in Powell's "plain English" policy. There are just the rules, the data that go into those rules and the implications of that naive approach for rate hikes.

The Fed's newfound data-dependence under Powell means there has to be a compelling economic rationale for pausing the hiking cycle/leaning dovish. Given the effects of late-cycle fiscal stimulus, there is no such rationale, especially not when the person in charge is tacitly insisting that there's no room for ambiguity when interpreting the incoming data (under Powell, the data just "is what it is", so to speak).

In light of that, the only way for a stock market drawdown to prompt a Fed pause is for the drawdown to become deep enough to materially tighten financial conditions; or said differently, for the equity correction to effectively represent a rate hike in terms of the tightening impulse and the read-through of that tightening for the economy. That's all spelled out and quantified in the post linked here at the outset.

So far, the selloff in stocks hasn't tightened financial conditions enough to convince Powell that there's an economic rationale for leaning dovish. Here's an updated version of a chart I used last weekend, showing Goldman's U.S. financial conditions index plotted with the S&P.

(Bloomberg)

The right scale is inverted, and as you can see, conditions are still very loose compared to where things stood in early 2016.

Without getting into the specifics, the general consensus is that the "Powell put" (assuming you can even couch things in those terms anymore), is somewhere between S&P 2400 and 2500. For anyone who is actually interested, there's more on those figures in "Where Is The ‘Fed Put’? One Bank Answers The Big Question" and "Re-Emancipation Proclamation And The Re-Restriking Of The Fed Put".

Of course equities aren't the only thing that tightens financial conditions. A strengthening greenback (UUP) in many ways exerts a "pure" tightening impulse. The Bloomberg dollar index hit its highest levels since June 2017 on Friday (notably, the BBDXY hit a higher high for an eighth consecutive session today).

(Bloomberg)

The market is desperately trying to appraise and re-appraise where the Fed will stop, a largely futile effort considering everything noted above. Futility aside, it's interesting to highlight the evolution of that pricing in Eurodollar calendars. Markets are now pricing just ~39bps of hiking next year (top pane below), considerably less than earlier this month and well below the dots. Meanwhile, EDZ9-0 is inverted again, tipping Fed easing in 2020 (bottom pane below).

(Bloomberg)

In "plain English", what you see in those yellow boxes is the market pricing in a circuit breaker, where "circuit breaker" means a dovish relent from Powell.

That dovish relent is just a pipe dream up to and until stocks fall enough to have a demonstrable, quantifiable impact on the outlook for the economy (through the financial conditions transmission channel).

Again, most estimates I've seen suggest the level on the benchmarks that would cause a "sufficient" tightening in financial conditions is significantly lower than were we are now.

Take that for whatever it's worth.

