AMJ: Play MLP Growth With This Solid ETN

MLPs have been almost flat since the oil price crash of 2014 and never saw the same recovery that upstream companies did.

MLPs are likely to see growth over the coming years as oil and gas production in the United States continues to reach new highs.

ETNs are usually a better structure to use to track MLPs than funds due to restrictions on what a registered investment company can invest in.

I have been writing a lot about various master limited partnerships over the past few months. One reason for this is that the growing production coming out of areas like the Permian has led to the increased demand for midstream energy services that these companies provide. Unfortunately, it has not always been easy to invest in these vehicles en masse due to restrictions on funds holdings these companies and UBTI rules surrounding their presence in IRAs and similar accounts. Fortunately, though, there is a way around this. That is the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ).

About The Fund

First of all, it is important to keep in mind that AMJ is not actually a fund. Instead, it is a note and therefore, is a debt obligation of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and is exposed to default risk. Fortunately, though, JPMorgan is a large and well-capitalized institution and is therefore quite unlikely to default.

There are some advantages with the note structure when it comes to investing in MLPs. The most significant of these is that a registered investment company (most ETFs) cannot have more than 25% of its net assets invested in MLPs. As a result, MLP ETFs, such as the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), are actually structured as C-corporations and therefore, pay corporate taxes. This causes the instruments to lag the index. ETNs do not have this problem.

It is important to note that the ETN structure also prevents some of the tax benefits that MLPs pass onto their investors (of course, the C-corp structure of the funds also has this same problem). This is because all payments that AMJ makes to its holders are taxed as ordinary income (the C-corp funds would have their dividends taxed at the capital gains rate, but they also have to pay corporate taxes). Investors do not get the pass-through tax write-offs that normally flow through to holders. Of course, AMJ can also be held in a tax-advantaged account without having to worry about UBTI.

The Portfolio

The JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN is designed to track the Alerian MLP Index, which is a market cap-weighted index of forty MLPs. The vast majority of the constituents in the index are pipeline companies. We can see this by looking at the top ten companies in the index:

Source: Alerian MLP Index Web Page

As a general rule, I dislike seeing any single position in a portfolio occupy more than a 5% weighting. This is because an oversized position exposes a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Basically, if some event causes the unit price of a heavily-weighted company to decline, then it will have a very noticeable impact on the performance of the portfolio as a whole. Here we see five such positions that all together make up an enormous 45.6% of the overall index. As a result of these weightings, the performance of the ETN is largely dictated by the performance of these five companies.

Why MLPs?

There are some very good arguments to be made for including MLPs in your portfolio. One of the most significant of these is the growing production of oil and gas in the United States. According to the Energy Information Administration, production of oil and natural gas is higher than it was a year ago in every major basin in the continental United States in which these resources are produced:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Naturally, these produced resources need to be moved away from the site of production and to facilities that process and refine them. Ultimately, they need to be moved to the market for sale. This is the task that master limited partnerships typically perform. As might be expected then, this growth in production means more business for the companies in aggregate, which ultimately translates into higher revenues and profits.

Furthermore, production is expected to grow further in the coming years. In a recent presentation, NuStar Energy (NS), a large crude oil and refined products pipeline MLP, stated that the Permian basin alone is expected to grow its total production from 3.5 million barrels of oil per day today to 5.0 million barrels per day by the end of 2020. In addition, it says that production will reach 8.0 to 10.0 million barrels per day over the next ten years. While I think that number is very optimistic, it still makes a good point that production growth is likely to continue over the next few years, further boosting the demand for the services of MLPs.

As oilfield services giant Schlumberger (SLB) points out, there is currently not enough takeaway capacity in the Permian to handle the current production level. Thus, various MLPs have been undertaking numerous infrastructure projects to correct this problem and should bring them online over the next 12-18 months. This will stimulate near-term growth in the sector.

Performance And Distributions

Ever since the oil crash of 2014, MLPs have been largely flat. By and large, these companies have not shared in the gains that upstream companies saw when oil prices recovered:

Source: Alerian MLP Index Web Page

However, it is important to keep in mind that MLPs pay out most of their cash flows to their investors in the form of distributions. Thus, the bulk of their returns are delivered through these distributions and not through price appreciation.

In the case of AMJ, JPMorgan chose to make quarterly payments to the holders of the note that correspond to what the companies in the index pay. This has, unfortunately, resulted in a fluctuating yield over time that is accompanied by somewhat fluctuating payments:

Source: JPMorgan Chase

The most recent payment made to investors came on September 6, 2018, for $0.4957 per note. This gives it an annualized yield of 7.69% at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN offers investors a good way to invest in the MLP sector and avoid the tracking error of the C-corp ETFs following the sectors. MLPs as a whole are likely to deliver growth over the coming years as rising oil production domestically boosts the overall demand for their services. The note itself also delivers a relatively solid yield that income-focused investors should be able to appreciate. Overall, it looks like a solid way to add exposure to the sector and a bit of diversity to your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.