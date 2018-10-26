Will You Sell General Electric If The Dividend Is Cut?

But investors focused on income will need to ask key questions and reassess personal investment goals in the event that GE is forced to cut its coveted dividend.

As a truly global conglomerate with a timeline that spans more than 125 years, the history of General Electric (GE) is long and complicated. The latest chapter in this ongoing narrative involves changes at the leadership level, which suggest the company is no longer interested in pursuing the restructuring plans designed by former CEO John Flannery.

These are issues we have covered extensively in previous articles (which can be found here and here), and the debate amongst shareholders has become highly contentious. For investors, it is important to have a sense of this recent history in order to understand the monumental tasks which now stand before the new management team entering under the leadership of CEO Larry Culp.

These moves have only served to generated more questions than answers, and many in the market are now wondering if GE’s dividend will become the next casualty. Ultimately, this means that those of us still long the stock must do some serious soul-searching, and define a plan of action in the event our worst case scenarios become a reality. In other words, we must ask ourselves if it is time to start selling the stock if General Electric cuts its coveted dividend.

Of course, General Electric’s management team will also need to determine whether or not a dividend cut is actually necessary. With the news that John Flannery would be exiting the company, investors were also made aware of downside revisions in 2018 guidance for both EPS and cash flow. Prior projections for free cash flow did manage to satisfy the stock’s dividend payout of $0.48 per share. But these latest reductions in the full-year outlook put GE’s dividend sustainability at risk, as there is clearly diminishing confidence in the previous debt reduction programs initiated by the Flannery regime. This includes the plans to distribute 80% of the value of GE Healthcare to shareholders.

Further concerns have arisen as a result of the S&P Global’s decision to downgrade GE’s credit rating by two levels (from A to BBB+). Remember, this came only one day after the company’s $23 billion goodwill writedown, and extended possibilities for additional downgrades have been signaled by Fitch and Moody’s in response to recent events. It is beginning to look as though Larry Culp & Co. will have no choice but to take drastic action in order to avoid negative surprises down the line. In theory, stocks like GE are supposed to evoke a sense of safety and security. But this will not be possible until the company has convinced markets that all of its debt demons are out of the closet.

Anybody following the history of the stock knows that General Electric has already taken significant steps to reduce its debt burden. John Flannery’s stated goals as CEO included restructuring initiatives designed to bring the company’s debt-to-earnings ratio to 2.5 and raise GE’s cash balance to $15 billion by the end of 2018. As the shortest serving CEO in General Electric’s long history, it can be argued that Mr. Flannery was not given enough time to fully implement all of his intended programs.

But if we can reasonably expect that available cash flows will not be sufficient to cover the dividend (which currently yields 4.01%), we should also expect new strategies designed to mitigate the negative impact GE’s power segment is having on the company’s long-term abilities to generate free cash flow. General Electric’s most recent communique projects free cash flow figures of less than $6 billion for the current year.

With pension deficits totaling roughly $2 billion for 2018 and annual dividend payouts coming in at about $4.2 billion, it looks as though the company has run out of breathing room. In the chart above, we can see that the Barclays expectation for free cash flow this year comes in well below General Electric’s prior guidance. If these estimates are accurate, it may become clear that GE’s cash position is no longer viable for shareholders focused on income generation.

Did GE already know that a dividend cut was inevitable? Did this have anything to do with the decision to remove John Flannery from his position as CEO? If anything, I hope that we do not find ourselves in a situation which resembles the George Orwell novella Animal Farm. In this story, a character named Snowball is highly-praised for his lofty goals until a series of unfortunate events ends while he is forced out of his leadership position and banished from the farm. Later, all of the social ills plaguing the group are blamed on former-leader Snowball and life for the remaining members of the farm continues to deteriorate until the end of the story.

Fortunately, there is no obligation for investors to remain “on the farm” in the event our scenario becomes unfavorable. As investors, it is time for us to start asking ourselves some key questions about the viability of our long-term positioning stances. That said, it is also unwise to make panic-based reactions that are emotional in nature and based on short-term or one-time events.

Traditionally, GE has been a stock that has been held by income investors for extended periods of time. This means that loyal shareholders have already weathered extended declines in share prices which would far outweigh any potential drop into the single-digits. For these reasons, a great deal will depend on how the new management team lays out its strategy in the months ahead. Indeed, the company looks to be facing an uphill battle in winning back the market’s confidence. As a result, investors will need to make the proper self-assessments in defining individual investment goals and there is nothing wrong with taking a more proactive stance on this traditional stock.

