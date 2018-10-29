4 Reasons To Buy The Dip In Crude Oil

Markets rarely move in a straight line; rather they move higher or lower via backing and filling during short, medium, and long-term trends. The bull market in crude oil began on February 21, 2016, when the price of WTI NYMEX crude oil futures hit their lowest level since 2003 at $26.05 per barrel. Since then, the energy commodity has made higher lows and higher highs leading to its most recent peak at $76.90 at the beginning of October 2018.

The path of least resistance of the price of the commodity that powers the world is a complex combination of a myriad of factors. While supply and demand play a large part in the price direction of Brent and WTI crude oil futures, exogenous factors such as geopolitical events, the weather, and other issues can impact prices dramatically at times. When it comes to the fundamentals of crude oil, market structure or price relationships within the oil arena often provide valuable clues about the future price. During rallies and corrective periods, refining, location, quality, and calendar spreads can barometers for the next move to the up or the downside in the price of the energy commodity.

We made a higher-high in both Brent and WTI futures at the start of October, but the prices have moved lower since the new peak. The bullish trend in the oil market remains intact, and the jigsaw puzzle could be telling us that petroleum prices will find support at a higher low before moving to another in a series of higher highs before too soon.

I continue to favor buying the United States Brent Crude Oil ETF product (BNO) for those who do not venture into the leveraged and highly volatile work of the futures arena. My analysis continues to point to the most upside potential in Brent futures which would support the price of BNO.

Crude oil is undergoing another correction, but it has not broken any significant technical levels

After rallying to highs in early October, both WTI and Brent crude oil futures have been correcting to the downside.

While the continuous crude oil futures contract rose to a high of $76.90 on October 3, the now active month December contract peaked at $76.72 per barrel on that day. Since then, WTI futures have declined to $65.74 on October 23 as a correction is underway. The first level of technical support stands at the August 16 low at $63.48 per barrel. As the chart shows, while the correction continues, price momentum on the daily chart has declined into oversold territory.

As the chart of December Brent futures illustrates, after hitting a peak at $86.72 on October 3, Brent nearby futures fell to their most recent low at $75.13 on October 24. Technical support for the Brent contract stands at the August 15 low at $70.83 per barrel.

Both benchmark crude oil futures markets have moved lower from their highs at the start of this month, but neither has violated a level of technical support.

There are four reasons why I continue to believe that the recent price action provides a scale-down buying opportunity at their current levels.

Reason one - the Middle East

Over half of the world's reserves of crude oil are in the Middle East. As the region continues to be a political basket case, the odds of a blowup in the area remain high.

Sanctions on Iran will take effect on November 4. U.S. pressure to isolate the theocracy in Teheran could result in retaliatory measures by Iran. Any actions that impact production, refining, or logistical routes in the Middle East could cause price spikes in both Brent and WTI futures market.

The Saudis and Iranians remain mired in a proxy war with fronts in Yemen and Qatar. The hatred between the two nations has the potential to erupt into a greater number of hostile actions over the coming weeks and months.

The recent murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey has put the Saudis in the penalty box when it comes to relations with Europe and many U.S. leaders. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is at the center of the controversy, and the man who is next in line for the throne of the monarchy could become the target of sanctions over the coming weeks as details emerge over the brutal murder at the Saudi Embassy.

While President Trump continues to put pressure to increase oil output on the Saudis and other allies within OPEC, at a recent unofficial gathering of the cartel in Algeria, OPEC showed no signs of complying with the wished of the United States. However, it is likely that Saudi Arabia has been increasing their selling to placate the U.S. over recent sessions. The Middle East continues to be a region of the world that could cause price spikes to the upside in the oil futures markets.

Reason two - the Brent-WTI spread

The differential between the price of Brent and WTI oil futures is a location and quality spread. Brent is the pricing mechanism for European, African, and Middle East petroleum. WTI is the benchmark for North American production. Two-thirds of the world uses the Brent price for its production and consumption requirements. Brent is a heavier crude oil than WTI with a higher sulfur content. Brent is the preferred crude oil when it comes to refining into distillate products, while it is easier and less expensive to process WTI into gasoline.

At the same time, since the Middle East uses the Brent benchmark, the spread between Brent and WTI is a barometer for political risk in the region of the world that is home to more than half the world's reserves of oil.

As the daily chart of WTI minus Brent December futures shows, the premium for Brent has been rising and was around the $10.00 per barrel level on October 26. The rising premium reflects the market's concern over the political stability of the Middle East. A rise in the Brent premium tends to cause the price of both Brent and WTI to rise on a historical basis. The Brent premium has been making higher highs and higher lows since early August. On the December futures contracts, the spread appears to be heading for a test of the May 31 low at $11.69 per barrel which is a bullish sign for the price of the energy commodity.

Reason three - refining margins

Refining margins or crack spreads can provide clues about the demand side of the fundamental equation in the crude oil market. Rising processing spreads are a sign of strong demand, while decline often tells us that inventories are rising, and requirements are on the decline.

We are now in the heart of the offseason for gasoline demand in the futures market. The peak driving season occurs during the summer months, and the winter is a time when people tend to put less mileage on their automobiles. Therefore, the gasoline crack spread tends to decline in the weeks leading into the winter each year. As the weekly chart shows, the gasoline processing spread fell to a low of $7.73 on October 26. However, it bounced from the lows and was trading around the $8.40 per barrel level at the end of last week.

Last year during this week, the gasoline crack traded in a range from $16.65 to $19.12 per barrel, appreciably higher than the current level. However, NYMEX crude oil futures were at $67.59 on October 26, and last year they traded to a high of $54.20 during this week, more than $13 or over 24.7% below its current price on the nearby NYMEX futures contract. The current weakness in the gasoline crack spread could be the result of seasonal factors. Meanwhile, distillate refining spreads are telling us that demand for oil-based energy remains strong.

As the weekly chart of the weekly chart of the heating oil crack spread, which is a proxy for distillate prices shows, at $29.17 per barrel on October 26, the processing spread is appreciably higher than last year's level when it traded in a range from $22.65 to $25.12 per barrel. Therefore, the price action in the distillate refining spread indicates that demand for oil-based energy continues to be strong at current prices which is supportive of the price of the raw energy commodity.

Reason four - backwardation

Term structure in the crude oil market remains in backwardation for longer-term contracts in both the WTI and Brent futures markets.

Source: NYMEX/RMB

As the forward curve in the NYMEX futures market highlights, crude oil in December 2021 is trading at $6.00 lower than it is in the nearby December 2018 futures contract. Backwardation or lower future prices compared to nearby prices is a sign of concern by market participants over nearby supplies. While the backwardation on the one-year December 2018 versus December 2019 spread has narrowed over recent sessions, the move is likely the result of the corrective price action in the crude oil market since the early October high.

The spread between December 2018 and December 2021 futures in Brent is even wider than in WTI at over $8 per barrel as of October 25. The issues facing the Middle East have the region the central focus of supply concerns facing the crude oil market these days.

The backwardation favors those with long positions in the energy commodity. A lower deferred price means that rolling a position from the one month to the next results in a credit rather than a debit.

The crude oil market has corrected since the beginning of this month, but the lower prices could be an opportunity for investors and traders. Crude oil, in both the WTI and Brent markets, has been making higher lows and higher highs since February 2016 and both have not violated their critical support levels which means the bullish trading pattern remains intact.

Given the issues facing the Middle East, it is likely that Brent crude oil will continue to outperform WTI futures. Moreover, if hostilities in the Middle East lead to a price spike to the upside, it is likely that it would impact Brent futures as it is the benchmark for petroleum from the region. The United States Brent Oil ETF product (BNO) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the Brent futures market. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares' per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of Brent crude oil. The Benchmark Futures Contract is the futures contract on Brent crude oil as traded on the Ice Futures Europe Exchange that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire.

The top holdings as of October 22 were:

The price of December Brent crude oil futures rose from $70.83 on August 15 to $86.72 on October 3 and then fell to a low of $75.13 on October 24. The futures rose by 22.4% and have corrected by 13.4%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, BNO rose from $19.72 on August 15 to a high of $24.41 on October 3 and then fell to a low of $21.00 on October 18. BNO rose by 23.8% on the rally and corrected by 14% during the current dip and is highly correlated with the price of Brent futures since that is the top holding of the ETF product. BNO could be the perfect solution for those investors and traders who wish to participate in the price action in the Brent futures market but who do not trade in the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena.

I continue to believe that the bullish price pattern in the oil market will remain intact. At under $63 on WTI and $70 on Brent, I will reconsider my current view of the oil market. However, today I continue to be a scale-down buyer of oil favoring Brent because of the volatile nature of the Middle East.

