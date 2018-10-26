American Tower: Are Investors Too Late To The Party?

However, at more than 25x FFO today and the company "only" posting 10% growth even excluding India problems, it is going to be a long road to more palatable valuations.

Investing in REITs is not always about immediate-term yield. The cell tower REITs – American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), SBA Communications (SBAC) – certainly don’t screen attractively, but there is a reason that the market caps of these firms have run as high as they have. Shares of the group have historically outperformed the broader REIT index consistently, leaving traditional yield-driven investments in the space behind. With many retail investors only interested in the potential for short-term rewards, these kinds of long run secular stories just get missed.

As the largest of the three, American Tower attracts most of the attention. Shares have tripled since 2010 off the back of rampant demand for more data consumption - both domestically and abroad. Institutional ownership has historically been well over 90% of the float - many small investors have missed out on this run. However, with the company now trading at more than 25x FFO, the argument becomes whether or not the easy money has been made - which I think is a viable concern.

Telecommunications Real Estate, Note On India

American Tower (AMT) owns and operates communications real estate leased to some of the largest telecommunication companies in the world, whether that be wireless data providers, television broadcasters, or even government agencies and municipalities. The business model itself is relatively simple. American Tower owns (or leases to sublease out) the underlying land parcel and builds the steel tower structure; the tenant provides the base station equipment, wiring, and antenna equipment. Pretty cut and dry, and there are quite a few positives to this type of real estate:

Lease terms are quite long, generally with an initial ten-year term even before embedded renewal provisions. Particularly given alternative sites may not exist in certain markets, renewal rates have been historically very high. Given the company states annual revenue churn is around 1-2% of revenue per year, implied renewal rates into new long-term leases is around 80-90%.

Annual rent escalation provisions are in place. Customers have been more than willing to absorb 3% fixed rate increases, good enough to keep up with inflationary pressures. Foreign sites are tied to local market inflation, balancing some of the volatility present in international markets. Sustaining capital expenditures are limited. After buying the land parcel and constructing the tower, there is little to no ongoing capital needs. A free-standing steel structure requires little care or upkeep.

Demand growth has been consistent (growing use of wireless services, high capital spending budgets for expansion). Given American Tower readily admits that properties with only a single tenant have abysmal return on investment (“ROI”), increased density driven by demand is a major positive that needs to continue.

That is pretty near “set it and forget it” territory. It doesn’t take a genius to upkeep these kinds of assets, returns have been solid, and perhaps more importantly, returns on invested capital have been consistent. This all combines to create a situation conducive to strong funds from operations (“FFO”) growth.

*Source: American Tower, Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, Slide 13

A lot of these assets used to be owned by cell carriers, especially domestically. However, there has been a major push by those firms to reduce the capital-intensive nature of their balance sheet. As American Tower willingly concedes, returns on investment are very low when there is only one tenant; the big bucks start to roll in when there are multiple carriers utilizing the same asset. With substantially all of the fixed costs already in place – it costs next to nothing to get a second tenant on a tower – nearly all of that new rent flows down as pure profit. When these assets were owned by carriers, complaints on unfair treatment or monopolistic tendencies were common place. Much like power lines or other types of infrastructure shared by companies, it makes sense for these assets to be owned by a third party in the sake of fairness.

This isn’t the only reason major businesses abandoned holding these assets internally. Focusing domestically, AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), and T-Mobile (TMUS) see better opportunities for returns on invested capital elsewhere in their business. See the AT&T acquisition of Time Warner for instance. Beyond these types of game-changing acquisitions, leasing frees up capital for actual network expansion. In my opinion, investors should expect to see continued movement towards leasing of these assets and growth of tower counts across all geographies.

In many international markets, the tower business is characterized by a lack of fixed-line telecommunications or hard-wired cable internet. This creates a dichotomy versus the United States; international players are just skipping over that infrastructure roll-out. This makes overseas investing very attractive, particularly as consumers are in the earlier innings of the data roll-out. Due to likely continued increases in mobile data usage, steady wireless penetration, and requirements for more spectrum, the future looks strong globally. As seen below during the Q2 earnings release, organic billing growth has increased – a trend that has been in place for quite some time.

*Source: American Tower, Q2 2018 Earnings Presentation, Slide 6

Note the major hit to organic growth from Indian carrier consolidation. India is undergoing substantial change within its telecommunications sector. Reliance Jio, a major player, launched a 4G network last year, sparking a wave of consolidation. The Indian market is maturing quickly, now approaching a similar structure to the United States with three major players: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel (which just bought Tata Teleservices), and Vodafone India. Management noted this change in its Q4 conference call, giving an economic impact outlook it has maintained throughout this year:

We continue to expect total India carrier consolidation-driven churn in our Indian market of roughly $150 million to $200 million, and view 2018 as the peak year for that churn… an orderly consolidation process that we expected to run over four or five years is being compressed into a much tighter timeframe.

Towers are not immune to consolidation as well. India Towers, a partnership between Vodafone India and Bharti Airtel, announced it was taking over Indus Towers earlier this year. That entity controls more than a third of India’s nearly 500,000 tower locations. American Tower has been buying hand over fist itself, viewing the impact of short-term churn as a buying opportunity given the lower asset prices. That includes buying some of Vodafone’s non-Indus Towers assets.

Notes On The REIT Structure

While as an American REIT I think there is probably an underlying expectation that the company is focused here, investors can likely already tell that that is not particularly true: less than one quarter of real estate sites are located within the borders of the United States. From a profitability perspective, American Towers does generate a little more than half of revenue and a larger portion of operating margin domestically. The caveat there is that probably is a bit overstated given the pressure points going on within the Indian market.

I mention this only because domestic activity generates favorable accounting treatment under REIT status; overseas operations are predominantly taxable. That means that the company does pay income taxes overseas and that can be quite material. REITs get around rules that require the company to be engaged in predominantly income-qualifying activities by utilizing taxable REIT subsidiaries ("TRS") to skirt these laws.

Given funds from operations (“FFO”) and other metrics are based off of net income, there really is not much investors have to worry about other than a change in treatment by the IRS, but it does make discussions on cross-border comparisons on project profitability a bit murky.

Tough Valuation Story

The problem for me is that this segment of the REIT market has seen a flood of capital as investors chase the growth story. There are just very few areas of commercial real estate that are generating this kind of organic revenue growth rates – never mind the solid economics from a new build perspective. That tidal wave of capital has driven the multiples in the sector up significantly. Trading at 26x FFO, there needs to be a long pathway of future growth to justify the current share price, much of it priced in.

Sure, FFO might double over the next decade, but there are still many REITs posting positive, albeit low single-digit, comps in the 10x FFO range, if not lower. Buying into the tower REIT story requires a long-term mindset that might be already well baked into the stock price. Future technological development - just look at small cell technology - could bring disruption to the business model years down the line. In most cases, this real estate has little value other than its current business use.

Constant subsector outperformance rarely lasts in the REIT space (looking at you malls), so I’m content to wait for a buying opportunity rather than chase a story without regard to price. In my opinion, that is the prudent approach here for anyone interested in the story and themes behind American Tower and its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.