Affordable Housing: Relentless Outperformance

Most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, but manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures.

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital.

The most affordable housing option in many regions, demand for cheap housing continues to outpace supply. The resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and raised occupancy to record-levels.

REIT Rankings: Manufactured Housing

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers on each of the residential and commercial real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments.

Manufactured Housing Sector Overview

Manufactured Housing REITs comprise roughly 2% of the REIT Indexes (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Manufactured Housing REIT Index, we track the three manufactured housing REITs, which account for roughly $18 billion in market value: Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS), Sun Communities (SUI), and UMH Properties (UMH).

Manufactured housing is generally the cheapest non-subsidized housing option in the United States with an all-in cost of less than $1,000 per month in many communities. Residents generally own their home but lease the land underneath it, paying an average of $70k for a new 1,500 square foot prefabricated home. By comparison, a new site-built single family home of the same size would cost roughly $150k including land. The average monthly lease to set their home on a site and hook-up to utilities in a MH community can range from $300-1,000 per month.

The lack of land ownership, while significantly cheaper, results in minimal or often negative home price appreciation. While the "quality gap" between traditional site-built homes and manufactured homes has shrunk in recent decades, manufactured homes are generally built to a less stringent HUD building code. Unlike a typical single family home manufactured are generally ineligible for conventional mortgage loans and instead are financed through higher-interest rate personal property "chattel" loans.

In addition to traditional manufactured housing communities, these REITs also manage resort-style RV parks, which account for roughly 25% of these REITs' portfolio. The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend, helped by favorable demographics. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs.

Building new manufactured housing communities in moderately high-value areas is notoriously difficult, a function of local politics and restrictive zoning regulations. The total supply of manufactured housing sites is estimated to have grown at a rate of 0-1% per year over the past decade, compared to 1-2% per year supply growth in the major real estate sectors.

Bull And Bear Thesis For Manufactured Housing REITs

Investors have many reasons to be bullish on the MH REIT sector. Since 2002, same-unit NOI growth for manufactured housing REITs has outpaced both apartment REITs and the broader REIT index, and the trend has been more impressive in the post-recession period. As the cheapest non-subsidized housing option, the resident base tends to be 'stickier' than in apartments or single-family housing. Acquisition-fueled external growth also continues to add value. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bullish on the sector.

Investors also have reasons to be cautious. A sizable percentage of these REITs' assets are in regions most exposed to future Atlantic hurricanes. Compared to the broader population, a significantly higher percentage of residents out of the workforce and many are on some form of government assistance. A tighter labor market and the potential for entitlement reform present risks to the long-term outlook, particularly communities in rural areas with scarce nearby job opportunities. Rising interest rates on personal property loans also has the potential to slow new MH sales demand. Below we outline the four primary reasons to be bearish on the sector.

Recent Stock Performance

The manufactured housing REIT sector has been the top-performing real estate sectors in 2018, continuing a multi-year streak of outperformance dating back to 2014. Despite the 72 basis point jump in the 10-year yield, the typically interest-rate-senstivite sector has defied the macro headwinds and negative pressure on the broader housing market.

As the most affordable housing option, the continued rise in housing costs in the single family and apartment sectors have supported fundamentals and valuations. Sun Communities and Equity Lifestyle have moved in near-lockstep over the last two years while small-cap UMH has underperformed.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Quarterly results from ELS and SUI were ahead of expectations in 3Q18 as internal fundamentals remain remarkably consistent. Same-store NOI grew an average of 5.5%, powered by 3.9% YoY rent growth in the core manufactured housing portfolio and a solid uptick in occupancy. Results would have been even stronger without the hurricane-related disruptions which negatively impacted the transient and seasonal RV results. ELS boosted full-year NOI on upward revisions to revenue while SUI slightly lowered full-year NOI on moderately higher expenses.

Same-store NOI growth has averaged almost 6% through the first three quarters of 2018, expanding their level of outperformance over the REIT average of slightly below 3%. The post-recession period, particularly since 2013, has been particularly kind for manufactured housing REITs, a result of rapidly rising housing costs in single family and multifamily sectors.

Core FFO growth averaged more than 9% in 2017 and is expected to nearly match that level again in 2018. ELS slightly boosted the midpoint of their core estimates while SUI reduced their guidance by a penny. Sun Communities has significantly improved the quality of its portfolio in recent years to a level that is nearly on-par with their competitor. Core FFO growth from SUI has matched ELS since 2016 and is expected to see slightly stronger growth in 2018.

Supply/Demand Fundamentals & Trends

The story of the 2018 economic reacceleration has been a resurgence in the long-dormant goods-producing sectors. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew at a seasonally-adjusted rate of 3.1% over last year, retreating slightly from the 3.3% rate last month which was the strongest rate of goods-producing job growth since January 1985.

Resurgent blue-collar job growth, combined with surging economic optimism and relatively easy credit conditions has helped to fuel manufactured housing sales in recent years. After the recession, these REITs were forced to expand their rental programs to attract residents needing a more affordable option. The economics of these rental programs are less attractive for these REITs, and in recent years, they have been able to transition rental sites into owned sites through conversions (used home sales) and through new home sales into expanded sites. Interestingly, MH sales plunged during the housing boom as demand shifted to site-built homes amid a period of incredibly easy credit conditions and seemingly relentless home price appreciation.

The past half-decade has seen substantial growth in RV sales as the "RV lifestyle" is very much in-trend. RV sales have more than doubled since 2009 and sales in 2017 were more than 25% above the prior peak in 2005. Strong RV resort performance has provided an added tailwind for these REITs, particularly ELS and SUI where RV rents account for roughly one-fourth of total revenue. In 2018, however, RV sales are expected to be flat, weighed down by a number of factors including rising gasoline prices and rising new RV costs from steel and aluminum tariffs. Slowing sales, and it's effect on RV performance, will be a focus for MH REIT investors in coming quarters.

The supply pipeline has remained almost nonexistent outside of expansion within existing communities. On the SUI earnings call this quarter, an analyst asked whether the increased presence of institutional capital in the sector could lead to an increase in supply growth given the longer time horizon of these investors and their willingness to engage in multi-year deliberations with localities in the entitlement process. CEO Gary Shiffman notes that there hasn't been any apparent uptick in supply.

For the foreseeable future two or three years out-- I don't see that much inventory or new community development taking place. It is two or three year process even if you were to get started now. And I would also suggest that the vast majority of owner operators whether they be funds or syndicators, they don't have development experience. It's not how they've assembled their platforms, so, they would have to gear up to it. They would have to go up the learning curve. I think we all start seeing more development come to the pipeline, but I think it's a three, five, seven, ten-year process before it's at all meaningful.

Capital Markets & External Growth

Last quarter, we discussed a Wall Street Journal article that highlighted the strong performance from the "niche" commercial real estate sectors, highlighting that private market valuations of MH communities have risen roughly 10% over the last year. Perhaps after more than a decade of robust fundamentals, the secret has finally gotten out. Cap rates have compressed materially over the last several quarters despite the rise in the 10-year yield and these REITs report that they're facing stiffer private market competition for acquisitions. On earnings calls this quarter, these REITs highlighted that with the increased competition, the competitive advantages inherent in the REIT model have become more significant. From the SUI earnings call:

I didn't think it was possible that cap rates in MH and RV in particular could contract any further, but in reality there are more participants out there. We are seeing financial funds that we have talked about put together co-investments with operating platforms. We've seen sovereigns invest; we've seen consolidation of some of the portfolios, and, recently we've been seeing a lot of 1031 exchange money move into some of these assets.And that's created a continued pressure on the limited acquisitions that are out there, and best way I can refer to it as recently I've seen quite a few what I would consider B-grade type communities trade in the low for cap rates and as recently as last week I saw two communities that Sun had passed on trade with an upper three handle on them.

Even with the relentless rise in private market valuations, the strong performance of these REITs has kept their coveted NAV premium intact. We still think these REITs can and will add value through selective one-off acquisitions but note that the environment is undoubtedly tougher than in years past. Net acquisitions have been relatively modest over the last several quarters after a buying spree between 2015 and early 2017.

Despite a more difficult acquisition climate, external growth should provide a continued tailwind in 2018. ELS expanded their total revenue-producing sites by 3% in 2017 while SUI expanded their total sites by 2%, a rate that has actually increased so far in 2018. Site expansions continue to be a positive catalyst as both REITs control a land-bank large enough to grow total sites by roughly 2% per year for the next five years.

Valuation Of Manufactured Housing REITs

Relative to other REIT sectors, manufactured housing REITs trade at a modest premium across most metrics. When we take into account the sector-leading growth rate, however, MH REITs appear more attractive. MH REITs trade at a 15-25% premium to NAV, one of the few REIT sectors still trading at a NAV premium. A healthy NAV premium can have positive effects on fundamentals, particularly for REITs focused on external growth, as these REITs can fund this growth with "cheap" equity.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

Within the sector, Sun Communities still looks more attractive at these valuations, though investors appear to be willing to pay up for Equity Lifestyle's slightly higher-quality asset portfolio. UMH trades at a persistent discount to the sector due to its corporate governance issues and lower-quality portfolio with a slower projected organic growth rate.

Sensitivities To Equities And Interest Rates

Manufactured Housing REITs reveal an interesting and counter-intuitive characteristic. Despite their robust, sector-leading growth rates, manufactured housing REITs tend to be more "bond-like" than expected. The sector is the sixth most sensitive to interest rates and shows quite a low correlation to the broader equity market.

We separate REITs into three categories: Yield REITs, Growth REITs, and Hybrid REITs. (Click to read more information about our methodology). We characterize Equity Lifestyle and Sun Communities as a Yield REITs and UMH Properties as a Hybrid REIT.

Dividend Yield And Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, MH REITs come towards the bottom of the REIT sector, paying an average yield of 2.3%. MH REITs pay out just 60% of their available cash flow, so these firms have greater potential for future dividend growth than other sectors and have more capital to fund external growth or buybacks.

Within the sector, we note the differing payout strategies used by the three firms, which opens an opportunity for investors to be selective depending on their tax situation. Taxable accounts may see a better after-tax return by investing in companies with consistently lower payout ratios. We note that UMH is able to achieve a high 5.0% yield by paying out nearly 100% of their available cash flow.

Bottom Line: Relentless Outperformance

As affordability concerns weigh on the broader housing market, manufactured housing REITs continue to roll, delivering yet another quarter of strong results and continuing a stretch of outperformance. The most affordable housing option in many regions, demand for cheap housing continues to outpace supply. The resurgent blue-collar economy has supported rent growth and raised occupancy to record-levels.

Beyond the sector-leading internal growth, external growth through acquisitions and site expansions provide an added boost. While competition has heated up, these REITs command a superior cost of capital. Most REIT sectors are facing slowing fundamentals as the real estate cycle matures, but manufactured housing continues to exhibit remarkable consistency. The sector has been largely immune from supply-related pressures. Higher interest rates present a risk. Easy credit conditions helped support cheap financing of manufactured housing units. Tighter credit conditions could shift demand to lower-margin rental units within these communities.

