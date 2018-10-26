PayPal's Long-Term Growth Seems Intact, But Did Investors Notice These Two Issues?

Though there is always something to worry about, PayPal's long-term growth seems intact between Venmo and new partnerships.

PayPal's revenue domestically and internationally has been slowing over the last year, yet investors seem not to notice.

When PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported earnings recently, investors reacted with excitement sending the shares up roughly 10%. In the days following, multiple articles have been written extolling the virtues of the company’s strong quarter. One article suggested PayPal “hasn’t lost any of its momentum, delivering another expectation-beating quarter.” Multiple articles echoed the theme of investors excitement over PayPal’s Venmo unit, and the potential to monetize the millions of users of the popular service. Though Venmo’s future seems to hold promise, there are two other key issues for investors to keep an eye on going forward.

Great results, but did investors notice this trend?

PayPal competes against multiple companies, helping businesses to get paid, individuals to pay each other, and granting funding to both. One company that seems intent on going head-to-head with PayPal is Square (NYSE: SQ). If we look at the performance of each company, while investors salivate over PayPal’s results, a comparison to Square should give investors pause.

The first key takeaway from PayPal’s earnings is the company’s revenue growth has some challenges. While PayPal’s transaction revenue is significantly higher than Square, the gap in growth is significant. Last quarter, PayPal’s transaction revenue increased by 17%, whereas Square’s transaction revenue increased by 30%.

In an even more stark comparison, PayPal’s Other Value Added Services division reported a revenue decline of 11% year-over-year. On the other hand, Square’s fastest growing division Subscription and Service Based Revenue jumped by more than 127%.

PayPal’s Venmo division reported a 78% increase in transaction volume. On the flip side, Square’s Hardware growth jumped nearly 80%, and the company’s new Bitcoin business produced $37 million in revenue. Whether we compare transaction revenue, other divisions, or new businesses, it seems Square’s growth trumps PayPal at every turn.

Though some might write off this difference in performance as simply a difference in size, PayPal’s trend in revenue is a company specific-issue that is not so easily dismissed. Looking at the company’s domestic and international revenue growth rates, the pattern nearly jumps off the page.

(Source: PYPL 10-Q)

While there may be a turn in revenue growth come the December quarter, in the last four quarters in a row, PayPal’s growth has been on a steady downward track.

A second worry that investors must heed

The second takeaway from PayPal’s earnings is that the company seems to have credit challenges. Most investors know that PayPal sold its consumer credit portfolio to Synchrony for about $7 billion a few months back. The sale was intended to give PayPal funds for mergers, as well as to remove some risk from the company’s balance sheet.

On the acquisitions side, PayPal is planning on spending between $1 billion and $3 billion per year. The company certainly didn’t wait long to spend some of the funds from the Synchrony sale. PayPal’s acquisition of iZettle is expected to expand the company’s revenues in Europe. Hyperwallet and its flexible payment options could give PayPal inroads into payroll processing.

Clearly spending on mergers is the right move, but investors need to pay attention to PayPal’s transaction and loan losses moving forward. In the most recent quarter, PayPal’s losses in this area amounted to $295 million or 8% of transaction revenues.

As point of comparison, Square’s transaction, loan and advance losses amounted to $22 million, and more importantly a mere 2.7% of revenue. Though both companies saw a decrease in losses on a year-over-year basis, clearly PayPal needs to work on bringing its losses down further.

The long-term story is still intact

A third takeaway from PayPal’s earnings is that the company’s growth in the future seems to hinge on Venmo and partnerships. One might get the idea that I have a negative view of PayPal from the prior two sections, but these issues are relatively short-term in nature. There is little doubt that PayPal needs to address its slowing growth and loss percentage, but the company is already making moves toward this end.

Venmo is going head-to-head with Square’s Cash App, and recently the Cash App grew downloads at a faster pace. However, this is a situation where the size of the opportunity, is almost as important as the speed of adoption. With about 10 million users of the Cash App, the recent 128% growth in downloads is impressive. In this same research, much was made of Venmo’s relatively slower growth in downloads at 74% year-over-year.

What investors need to keep in mind is that Venmo has nearly 23 million users. If this 74% increase resulted in equal user growth, this would equate to over 17 million new users. The Cash App’s growth of 128%, resulting in an equal increase in users, would mean just under 13 million new users for Square. The bottom line result, is the Cash App may be growing faster, but Venmo has a significant lead, and impressive growth itself.

Partnerships are an equally important part of the PayPal long-term growth story. This year alone, PayPal partnered with American Express, which will allow PayPal users to utilize their reward points wherever PayPal is accepted. In addition, PayPal partnered with Walmart (NYSE:WMT), where users will be able to either add or withdraw cash at Walmart stores in the U.S. With thousands of Walmart stores, this agreement gives PayPal users a physical presence where they can access their account that rivals the largest banking institutions.

Worries and Hope

In the end, investors holding PayPal shares need to be wary of slowing revenue growth. The company’s challenges with its transaction and loan losses needs to be addressed as well. However, the company’s Venmo service is a growth engine to watch in the future. PayPal’s growth in size and influence, is allowing the company to strike deals with some of the largest and most respected companies.

Shareholders who have held the shares since the beginning of the year, are up just over 16% at present. However, the ride has been challenging for those holding for the long-term. There are always worries to be concerned about, yet PayPal’s growth story seems intact. Investors should expect strong returns from the stock, as the benefit of these new partnerships bears fruit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.