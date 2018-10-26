The Michaels Companies Looks Just Too Cheap

Still, aggressive buybacks and huge cash flow help the near-term case - and even compressed margins are among the best in the sector.

I want to be skeptical toward crafts retailer Michaels Companies (MIK). I really do. I'm still bearish toward the retail sector, despite the rally over the last ~11 months and despite the fact that I've dipped my own toe in (I'm long Gap (GPS) and The Children's Place (PLCE)). And my general sentiment toward MIK over the past few years has been that the stock is cheap - but with perhaps good reason, as I wrote a little over a year ago.

MIK does look even cheaper at this point, trading at about 6.5x the midpoint of FY18 (ending January 2019) EPS guidance. But it's also leveraged to an extent few retailers are in this day and age - even excluding some $2 billion-plus in operating leases that will be going on the balance sheet in CY19. From an EV/EBITDA standpoint, MIK, despite underperforming badly during the retail rally, still trades at a modest premium to many specialty retailers (mid-6x in a space where 5x and even 4x+ aren't uncommon). Yet investors - still - are paying that premium for a business leveraged from an operating standpoint to a stagnant category and on the balance sheet at 3x+ EBITDA. That aspect alone suggests real caution - and probably has contributed to a rising short interest in MIK shares.

All that said, looking closer, the bull case here looks awfully attractive - and the bear case perhaps overwrought. Comp performance hasn't been great - but Michaels also hasn't had much external help and still has some levers to pull going forward. Pre-tax profits are coming down this year, but Michaels also is investing in its omnichannel efforts and, like many other retailers, dealing with freight and input cost inflation.

There are risks here, and it's possible that FY18 is the beginning of a downward trend in profits for Michaels. But with EBITDA margins high enough to manage some compression, aggressive share buybacks, and a 7x EPS/8x FCF multiple, that scenario is close to priced in. An eventuality where demand picks up, Michaels' share increases, or some external help finally comes in, is not.

Reasons to Run Away from MIK

Given the leverage on both the balance sheet and in the operating model, an investor can't just point to a 6x+ P/E and call MIK a buy. There are reasons why 11%+ of shares outstanding are sold short, and why MIK is challenging all-time lows in its second go-round on the public markets:

In fact, at least from a 'story' standpoint, it's easier to make the bear case here than the bull case. End demand in arts and crafts remains "softer than we would like," as Michaels CEO Chuck Rubin put it on the Q1 conference call. Exact data isn't available to Michaels itself (the rest of the market is fragmented and owned by private companies), but Rubin said on that call that "our data continues to suggest that the core arts and crafts channel isn't currently expanding on an aggregate basis". That's not a new conclusion from Michaels management: Rubin has made similar points in the past.

Meanwhile, to reiterate a point I've several times before, the carnage in brick-and-mortar retail of late has obscured a key point. In a normal environment, same-store sales need to rise ~2-3% (usually) to leverage occupancy and labor. ~Flat comps seem almost good in the retail environment of the last couple of years (or at least not that bad) - but over time, zero or minimal same-store sales growth leads to declining profits.

So how does Michaels drive even 2-3% same-store sales growth against a flat market? If the market is flat, Michaels has to take market share. But - particularly in the core arts and crafts category - it's far and away the market leader. There's simply not that much share to take. In fact, Michaels almost certainly has taken share over the past few years - but growth still looks somewhat disappointing, and continues to decelerate:

source: author from MIK press releases. FY18 figure is midpoint of guidance for 0-1.5% same-store sales growth this year.

The broad bear case here is that revenue almost can't hit that 2-3% mark. And given the limitations of the retail operating model, that in turn suggests that operating income and EBITDA almost have to go down. Michaels is on track, at the midpoint of guidance, to average 0.4% comp growth over three years. A retailer can't grow profits at those levels of comps - not in a sustainable or consistent fashion.

Of late, Michaels has offset some of the pressure by holding the line on spend and growing merchandise margin. But a seven-quarter streak of expanding merch margins y/y ended in Q2, and gross margin compressed 210 bps in the quarter against the year-prior quarter. Higher freight costs and occupancy deleverage admittedly were the larger factors in the decline, but there's a question as to whether Michaels can move its merchandise margin any higher. And without that continued expansion, profits finally are starting to give:

source: author from MIK press releases. FY18 figure calculated based on midpoint of adjusted operating income guidance plus run-rate D&A

The pressures are starting to show up in Michaels' numbers now. EPS appears to still be growing, but thanks to share repurchases and tax reform. Pre-tax numbers show the issues at the operating level. Indeed, the midpoint of FY18 guidance suggests a ~240 bps decline in EBITDA margins from FY15 levels.

A highly leveraged retailer (~3.4x net leverage ratio at the midpoint of guidance) with structural top-line questions is by definition a risky, if not outright dangerous stock. And on top of that are more short-term pressures.

Tariffs represent another threat to margins. CFO Denise Paulonis said on the Q2 call that some $400 million in product costs could be subject to tariffs. Privately held Joann has opposed the tariffs as well, citing a potentially substantial hit to demand. Freight is rising: a $10 million reduction in full-year EBIT guidance after Q2 is attributable almost solely to higher expectations for transport costs. Labor costs are rising across the retail space. E-commerce sales are expected to be small - Rubin continues to insist that online penetration should top out at ~10% - but efforts on that front are driving spend in FY18 and likely beyond.

The top line has some challenges as well. Rubin pointed out on the Q4 call that even home improvement stores were moving into some of the company's categories, targeting high-margin and low-priced items. That's on top of Walmart (WMT), dollar stores, and even Amazon.com (AMZN). That implies even more pressure going forward on market share - which in a flat market is the primary driver Michaels has to increase same-store sales.

Again, this is not a 'safe' stock simply because it trades at 6x+ guidance. There are real risks to the top-line long-term and near-term pressures on margin. FY18 numbers look potentially aggressive as well, with back-half comps modeled in the 1%+ range at the midpoint after a flat first half, and implied Q4 guidance suggesting margin expansion after compression in the first nine months. But even understanding that, I'm skeptical the news is quite as bad as a $15 share price implies.

The Bull Case (or the "World Isn't Quite Ending" Case)

Even understanding the risks here (and I admit that part of me feels like I just wrote myself out of the bull case), there are three points that work in MIK's favor at the moment:

The company has had zero external help of late - and still has some levers to pull going forward. The business right now has more room to manage pressure than most retailers. A four-year low is pricing in bearish scenarios already.

As far as the first point goes, FY18 isn't exactly a "perfect storm". But there are a number of factors beyond Michaels' control that are pressuring revenue and margins at the moment.

On the top line, Michaels hasn't seen any major fads come in its way in quite some time. In fiscal 2014, Rainbow Loom bracelets added nearly 3 points to comps. Adult coloring books were a major driver the following two years. Caron Cakes Yarn added a boost in FY16 as well. History suggests that something else will come along down the line at some point and provide a long-missing tailwind to the top line.

Meanwhile, Michaels has some adjacent areas into which it can expand. Like many retailers, it's trying to take advantage of the vacuum left by Toys 'R' Us, adding Legos and, per the Q2 call, trying to become the "preferred destination for screen-free creative play". The "celebrations" category is another target, according to the Q1 call.

The long-running issue here, per management, has been the inability to get casual customers (as opposed to regular 'crafters') in the store. Adding new categories and better marketing to those lapsed/irregular customers could help - and some success on that front, plus easy comparisons, should move same-store sales higher going forward.

In terms of margins, freight and labor inflation should moderate at some point - whether through market forces or through operational improvements (supply chain efforts, labor utilization, etc.) Online spend should at worst plateau. Tariffs are a real concern, but Michaels should be able to at least keep the effect manageable - and hopefully offset at least some of the pressure with improvements elsewhere.

The second point is that as bad as the news seems to be, Michaels' EBITDA margins remain among the highest in the space, at a likely 15%+ this year. And by my numbers, even with elevated capex this year ($160-$170 million against a three-year average of ~$120 million), EBITDA still converts to free cash flow at a ~45% rate excluding working capital movements.

There are a number of retailers out there with EBITDA margins in the mid-single-digits and even low-single-digits, where 50 bps here and 30 bps there can come close to wiping out free cash flow. Michaels is not one of those companies. At run-rate capex, 100 bps in EBITDA margin compression drops free cash flow by about 15%. That's not ideal, obviously, but Michaels from a fundamental standpoint is in a much better position than the overwhelming majority of retailers. The company has plenty of time to make adjustments. The footprint can be rationalized if need be, particularly if Rubin is underestimating the e-commerce potential of the category.

Michaels remains the leader in its category. That category has growth challenges - but it is at least stable. Margins remain high enough to give Michaels time and ability to make some category changes and invest in efficiency while it continues to throw off free cash flow. And yet the market is pricing MIK as if a steady decline is all but certain.

Valuation

Valuation here is a bit in the eye of the beholder. 6x+ P/E and P/FCF multiples sound downright cheap. A similar EV/EBITDA multiple, however, actually is in line, if not modestly above, most specialty retailers at the moment.

However an investor looks at it, however, the market is pricing in a long-term decline in profits. And, again, that's a possible outcome, between top-line challenges and margin pressure. But modeling in a 10% annual decline in free cash flow in perpetuity still values MIK at $11-$13, depending on the discount rate used. That in turn suggests a ~5% decline in Adjusted EBITDA each year - something like 75 bps of steady margin compression along with zero revenue growth.

Obviously, that model is a bit simplistic - but it gives an idea of the trajectory currently priced in. Even with barely positive comps and substantial external pressure on costs, margins have only fallen ~80 bps a year the past three years. MIK essentially looks priced as if the trend of the past few years is going to continue.

But there are levers to pull, and reason to believe that inflation should moderate (tariffs aside). MIK also is going to be very aggressive on the repurchase front, with a $600 million authorization as of early September accounting for nearly a quarter of the current market capitalization. With those buybacks, investment and capital spend moderating in FY19, and potential efforts in terms of sourcing, labor, and assortment, MIK should be able to muddle through and keep the share price at least in the mid-teens even if a number of the bearish outcomes play out.

It's not quite a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" scenario - but it's getting to that point. Even 100 or 200 basis points of margin compression still suggests Michaels is trading at a high-single-digit multiple to free cash flow. It has a reasonable path to repurchasing one-third of its shares over the next two-plus years (it's spent $900 million in the last ten quarters, and should generate $1 billion-plus in FCF over the next ten as working capital reverses in 2H FY18). There's a risk that tariffs could lead to a huge margin impact and/or turn comps consistently negative. Michaels isn't immune to US spending trends (as seen above, comps fell almost 5% in FY08). But on a go-forward basis, the market is treating Michaels like the next few years will look like the last few.

Again, that is a possible outcome. But at $15, even in that scenario, Michaels still will generate a few hundred million dollars in annual free cash flow, and still should cut its share count by 25%. It has the ability to at least keep the stock afloat if business doesn't improve. But there seems little in MIK stock to price in the outcome that business does improve, whether through better targeting of casual customers, improved cost control, or changes in the underlying category. Even modest multiples that imply stable profits suggest real upside here. 8x EBITDA gets the stock back to ~$22, and anything above ~10x P/E and P/FCF moves it even higher.

There are risks here, and they're not necessarily completely priced in. But investors are acting as if the current trajectory can't change. It can - and if it does, MIK has a path to a big rebound, and solid upside from current levels.

