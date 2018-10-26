Twitter Deserves To Fly Higher

What FB, SNAP, and mostly NFLX have to do with this? See for yourself!

While TWTR seems to be on the right track, we do have few concerns.

Active management of this long position put us in a very comfortable-profitable position.

We are happy shareholders of Twitter since June 2017.

Background

Since touching a multi-year high of $47.79 on June 15, 2018, Twitter (TWTR) had a rough time.

After the company's valuation more-than-tripled itself over a course of only ten months (from $15.67 on August 11, 2017), the stock price tanked 45.2% in less than four months (to $26.19 on October 11, 2018).

The famous tweeting bird was puzzled. So did we.

Active Management of Position

After all, The Wheel of FORTUNE is long TWTR for 16 months already, and we were extremely happy with how and where Jack Dorsey has led the company since he took the helm, exactly three years ago (October 2015).

After few months of "settling down", the stock found a bottom in early 2016 and the operational results started to improve dramatically (more on that - hereinafter).

Soon after we bought the stock, we assigned a price target of "$40 or a takeover, whichever comes first" to the stock. Since $40 came earlier, we sold a 01/18/2019 $40 (covered) CALLs (for a premium of $3.95) as we thought that the stock runs too high and too fast.

For those unfamiliar with that type of action, this sale means that should TWTR trade above $40 on (or close to) the expiry date (1/18/2019) - the CALL options will get assigned to us, i.e. we will sell the stock for a net price of $43.95 = CALL strike ($40) plus premium received ($3.95).

Here are the full details of all our TWTR-related trades:

Security Type Date Action Price TWTR Stock July 20, 2017 BUY $20.00 TWTR 01/18/2019 40.00 CALL Option June 4, 2018 SELL $3.95 TWTR 01/18/2019 31.00 PUT Option July 30, 2018 SELL $3.75

As you can see in the above table, two months after selling the CALL - and since the stock tanked furiously and quickly - we sold another option. This time it was a 01/18/2019 $31 PUT (for a premium of $3.75) because we couldn't agree/understand with the market taking Twitter back to the 20s when the company's operational results keep getting better and better.

For those unfamiliar with that type of action, this sale means that should TWTR trade below $31 on (or close to) the expiry date (1/18/2019) - the PUT options will get assigned to us, i.e. we will buy the stock for a net price of $27.25 = PUT strike ($31) minus premium received ($3.75).

All in all, we are now in the following situation until 1/18/2019 (the expiry date of both options):

TWTR price at/close to expiry Position Avg. Buy Price Avg. Sell Price <$31 Doubles $21.65* N/A >=$31 and <=$40 No change $12.30** N/A >$40 None $20.00 $47.70**

* =($20+$31-$3.95-$3.75)/2 ** =$20-$3.95-$3.75 *** =$40+$3.95+$3.75

As you can see, the strategy we built is a win-win-win situation for us. Either we sell the stock for a very high net price or we get to improve our positioning substantially.

Only if TWTR trades below $21.65 on or close to 1/18/2019 - we will start losing money (on a net basis) on our overall position.

Now, you know why the bird is happy again!...

The Bullish Case

Many readers probably wish to ask us at this stage why are we bullish on Twitter? Frankly, we believe that the right question is: How one cannot become bullish on Twitter following the release of Q3/2018 earnings.

Let's see:

Revenue

Total revenue came at $758M, +29% Y/Y, much higher than the market expectations for only ~$700M.

Data licensing and other revenue up 25% Y/Y to $108M, in-line with market consensus of $107.8M.

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

The 29% Y/Y growth rate is the highest the company recorded since Q1/2016!

Revenue geographical distribution:

US: $423M, +28% Y/Y

International: $335M, +30% Y/Y

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

Advertising revenue up 29% Y/Y to $650M vs. market consensus of only $593.2M.

Not only that total advertising engagements are up 50% Y/Y, but this is also happening along the cost per engagement moving down by 14%.

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

Income

The company continues to post improvement when it comes to adjusted EBITDA, getting closer to the record Q4/2017 result. There's no reason not to expect Twitter to start posting >$300M/quarter numbers here.

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

After years of losing money, the company now has four profitable quarters in a row, under its belt (or bird...)

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.21 (a 7c beat) is 50% higher than market consensus. GAAP EPS of $0.14 (an 11c beat) is circa 5x higher the market consensus.

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

Excluding a large, one-time release of deferred tax asset valuation allowances, Twitter profit was $106M in the past quarter. That's the company's largest quarterly profit in history.

Active Users

Average Daily Active Users ("DAUs"): +9% Y/Y and +11% Q/Q.

On one hand, last year (Q3/2017), the company saw a higher DAUs growth of 14%.

On the other hand, Twitter's DAUs are 33% higher at the end Q3/2018 than they were three years ago, i.e. Q3/2015.

Recall that on September 10, we wrote about the tale of 2 social media networks - TWTR and Snap Inc. (SNAP). To wit:

Bottom line: Two social media networks that deal with similar problem and one mighty big brother - Facebook (FB). Nonetheless, only one of those worth your money.

To make it clear, the "only one" worth your money we were referring to was Twitter.

At this point in time, it's pretty obvious that we were spot on:

TWTR Total Return Price data by YCharts

In any case, below you can find a great comparison between TWTR and SNAP that basically tells you the entire story in one chart.

While Twitter DAUs Y/Y growth is quite stable around 10%, SNAP is seeing a massive-ongoing decline in its user growth. From high double-digits DAUs Y/Y growth in 2016, the company is now down to a mere 4% growth.

Average Monthly Active Users ("MAUs"): 326M vs. 330M in Q3/2017 and 335M in Q2/2018. Guidance was for 329-331M, so slightly below expectations.

Source: Twitter Q3/2018 earnings call slides

It's important to note that user counts were significantly impacted - more than the company initially estimated - by i) the new European data protection rules, ii) some technical issues, and iii) the overall platform cleaning makeup that the company is going through. In case you haven't noticed even our beloved Seeking Alpha is impacted by this...

Here's the growth history of Twitter when it comes to MAUs during the third quarter of any fiscal year:

Q3/2018: 326M; -1% Y/Y

Q3/2017: 330M; +4% Y/Y

Q3/2016: 317M; +3% Y/Y

Q3/2015: 307M; +8% Y/Y

Q3/2014: 284M; +22% Y/Y

Q3/2013: 232M; +39% Y/Y

Q3/2012: 167M; +65% Y/Y

Q3 /2011: 101M; +106% Y/Y

Q3/2010: 49M

Bottom Line

Overall, the company had a fine-solid print. Nonetheless, not without some underlying wrinkles that turn us a little bit more cautious into 2019. For example:

Impact of the rising advertising price on engagements. As is the case with any company/product, the higher the price/s - the less the use/consumption. Obviously, Dorsey & Co. needs to find the sweet spot here.

Another concern, very much related to us-investors, is where the stock can move from here, now that the Q3/2018 great earnings report is already out?

It was only ten days ago when Netflix (NFLX) released its earnings (10/16/2018, after hours). The market was pleased and the stock rose during the next trading day (10/17/2018) by as much as 10% (and over 20% since it touched $315.81 on 10/11/2018). However, the day ended with only 5.3% rise.

Since then, NFLX is only moving south... (it's below $300 in pre-market action as I write - Friday, 10/26/2018, 7 am ET)

NFLX data by YCharts

Why this is a concern then? Because following yesterday's action in TWTR, we fear that the stock might get "Netflixed"...

Anyway, for now - and until proven otherwise - we believe that the bird should be trusted. After all, thus far it has been doing nothing but tweeting, i.e. making, us money.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm/We're short the options mentioned in the article