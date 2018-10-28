Buy This Mis-Priced 7.7% Yielding REIT Preferred Stock Which Cannot Be Called

RLJ-A should outperform other preferred stocks regardless of whether interest rates go up or down. It is opportunistic and suitable for conservative income members.

Due to its safety, unusually high yield, and high capital gains potential, we believe that RLJ preferred A stock is the best value among all REIT preferred stocks.

Additionally, this preferred stock cannot be called and thus has the potential for large capital gains. It traded close to $29 per share in October of 2017.

This article was jointly produced with Seeking Alpha author Preferred Stock Trader.

Overview

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) is an internally managed hotel REIT that specializes in premium-branded full-service hotels. To quote from their latest 10K SEC filings:

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 156 hotel properties with approximately 30,400 rooms, located in 26 states and the District of Columbia... No single hotel property accounted for more than 4.8% of our total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2017."

A large number of the hotels are Marriott and Hilton brands, with Hyatt and Wyndham also making up a fair number of hotels. They also own a 98.3% controlling interest in the DoubleTree Metropolitan Hotel New York City, and a 95% controlling interest in The Knickerbocker.

RLJ Lodging Trust Preferred Stock

RLJ has only one preferred stock, the RLJ Lodging Trust, $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (RLJ.PA).

The name of the preferred stock tells you a lot. Its annual dividend is $1.95 and that dividend is cumulative. At the latest closing price of $25.44, RLJ-A now yields 7.67%. RLJ-A also is convertible into the common stock of RLJ. This preferred stock was issued originally by another hotel REIT named Felcor but became a preferred stock of RLJ when they purchased Felcor in August 2017.

Why RLJ-A Has No Call Date

RLJ-A has no call date because it's a traditional convertible preferred stock, and these have no call dates. They only have conversion features which allow the company to force the preferred stock to be converted into common stock if the common stock trades over a certain price.

A couple of other examples of these traditional preferred stocks are:

EPR Properties (EPR) preferred E with a symbol (EPR-PE), which trades well over its $25 par value at $35.42!

(EPR) preferred E with a symbol (EPR-PE), which trades well over its $25 par value at $35.42! Anworth Mortgage (ANH) preferred B, which traded at over $30 per share last year.

EPR would love to call their EPR-E preferred stock, which was issued with a 9% yield, but they cannot. So, you can see how high a preferred stock with a high yield can trade because it has no call date. EPR-E, which currently trades at $35.42, has the same yield as EPR-G which trades at $22.67.

Each share of RLJ-A can be converted into 0.362 common shares of RLJ which makes the conversion value virtually worthless. RLJ common stock would have to rise to more than $69 per share from its current price of $19.60 for it to make any sense to convert the preferred stock into common stock. Additionally, RLJ cannot force conversion of RLJ-A into its common stock unless the common stock trades at over $89 per share. So, because RLJ-A is a traditional convertible preferred stock, it has no call date. That's the beauty of this preferred stock and why it was able to trade at close to $29.00 per share last year.

RLJ-A Has A Higher Yield Than Other Moderately Leveraged Hotel REIT Preferred Stocks

Below is a chart of the current yields of all hotel REIT preferred stocks with leverage of less than three times liabilities / common equity.



Chart Source: Author

As can be seen from the chart:

The yield on RLJ-A is well above the other moderately leveraged hotel REIT preferred stocks.

hotel REIT preferred stocks. RLJ-A carries a 7.67% yield while the others range from 6.3% to 7.25%.

Knowing the balance sheets of the other companies, a fair yield for RLJ-A would be around 6.9%. If RLJ-A traded at a fair value yield (6.9%), it would trade at around $28.25 per share, but given that it also has the extra bonus of no call date, fair value for RLJ-A should be at least $28.40, or 3 points higher than its current price. In the world of preferred stocks, a 3 point mispricing is huge.

A Balance Sheet Comparison

We have gone through the latest 10Q reports of each hotel company to compute their ratio of liabilities (including preferred stock) to common equity. The lower the ratio of liabilities to common equity, the better. We don't claim that this is the perfect metric, but it will give you a rough idea of the safety of RLJ vs. the other hotel REITs so as to dispel any notion that RLJ's higher yield is due to a leveraged balance sheet (high amount of debt).

Chart Source: SEC 10Q Filings

Notes about the table above:

It is very hard to explain why RLJ-A, with its much greater size and significantly better balance sheet, should sell at a higher yield than the Hersha Hospitality (HT) preferred stocks. This looks like a mispricing. Both the HT Preferred D (HT-D) and HT Preferred E (HT-E) yield only around 7.2% versus 7.67% for RLH-A, yet RJL is triple the size of HT, which can be seen in the chart under "Assets" and more importantly it has much lower leverage as can be seen under the column named “Ratio of Total Liabilities to Common Equity."

(HT) preferred stocks. This looks like a mispricing. Both the HT Preferred D (HT-D) and HT Preferred E (HT-E) yield only around 7.2% versus 7.67% for RLH-A, yet RJL is triple the size of HT, which can be seen in the chart under "Assets" and more importantly it has much lower leverage as can be seen under the column named “Ratio of Total Liabilities to Common Equity." This chart also shows that RLJ has greater size and lower leverage (debt levels) than Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB) and Summit Hotels (INN), yet RLJ's 7.67% yield is much higher than the approximate 6.7% yield from PEB Preferred C (PEB-C), PEB Preferred D (PEB-D), INN preferred D (INN-D), and INN preferred E (INN-E).

Sunstone Hotels' (SHO) preferred E stock (SHO-E) has a nice balance sheet, but it trades over par and so it doesn't have anywhere near the price upside or yield that RLJ-A has. SHO-E yields 6.8%.

(SHO) preferred E stock (SHO-E) has a nice balance sheet, but it trades over par and so it doesn't have anywhere near the price upside or yield that RLJ-A has. SHO-E yields 6.8%. To further our thesis, we added to the table above Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT), a hotel REIT with an enormous debt load. You can see that their ratio of liabilities to equity is extremely high at over 50 to 1 vs. 1 to 1 for RLJ. This is why we did not think that AHT makes for a fair comparison to the very safe RLJ. But surprisingly, RLJ-A carries a yield not far below the extremely leveraged AHT preferred stocks (that are not yet callable) further demonstrating that RLJ-A is grossly underpriced. AHT has four preferred shares without call risk which yield between 7.8% and 7.96%.

Therefore, we believe that a 6.9% yield target for RLJ-A is more than fair, if not conservative, especially given the 6.7% yields of the smaller and more leveraged PEB and INN preferreds.

Other Preferred Stock Safety Metrics

Just to add a couple of more metrics from the latest RLJ 10Q that demonstrate the safety of RLJ-A:

With EBITDA of $175 million covering $31 million in interest and preferred dividend expense, RLJ ’s EBITDA covers its interest and preferred stock expense by 5.6 times .

. With total equity of $3.558 billion and only $328 million of preferred stock outstanding, RLJ equity covers its preferred stock by 10.8 times.

Conclusion

Some people believe that preferred stocks are a losing proposition because if rates go lower, the company can call your stock. Then you may end up having to invest the proceeds at a lower yield. For those people, and others who simply want a safe, very undervalued, high yielding and non-callable REIT preferred stock, we believe that RLJ-A fits the bill perfectly.

RLJ-A is very special in that it has virtually unlimited price upside by virtue of the fact that it cannot be called. Last year it traded close to $29.00 per share

per share Our fair value price for RLJ-A is $28.40, providing price upside potential of close to $3.00 per share. That just doesn’t exist with any other modestly leveraged and healthy REIT preferred stock

Possibly because the market does not realize that RLJ-A cannot be called at $25, it is ridiculously low priced at its current price of $25.44.

RLJ-A has an unusually high yield of 7.67% which gives you not only a very high yield but protection against rising interest rates.

RLJ-A is a demonstrably better value than any other hotel REIT preferred stock, as we have shown.

We would go so far to say that RLJ-A is the best preferred stock value, not just in the hotel REIT sector, but compared to all REIT preferred stocks.

For income investors,we really believe that RLJ-A provides a special and unique opportunity at current prices.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.





Disclosure: I am/we are long RLJ.PA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.