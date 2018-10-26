Semler Scientific Inc (SMLR) CEO Doug Murphy-Chutorian on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Semler Scientific Inc (OTC:SMLR) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

Doug Murphy-Chutorian - CEO

Analysts

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital

Kyle Bauser - Dougherty & Company

Brian Marckx - Zacks Investment Research

Christopher Hillary - Roubaix Capital

Operator

Now, I'd like to introduce Doug Murphy-Chutorian, CEO of Semler Scientific. Sir, you may begin.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you. Good morning everybody, and thank you for joining the Semler Scientific third quarter 2018 financial results call.

Semler is an emerging growth company that provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Our mission is to develop, manufacture, and market innovative products that assist our customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. We believe that our technology and software solutions enable our customers to identify when preventive care options are appropriate and to intervene before events like heart attacks and strokes occur.

Today, we report continued revenue and profit growth. 2018 to-date is the best year on record for the company, and that revenue from the first nine months of 2018 has already exceeded annual revenue of 2018. The third quarter of 2018 was one of our best ever based on achievements by the sales team and the R&D team. Management believes that customer interest in our product is growing impressively. In the remainder of 2018 and for the full-year of 2019, we expect to see continued sequential growth in license revenue with occasional outsized spurts of such revenue growth, primarily due to larger-than-usual orders from our largest customers.

Now, please refer to the financial results described in the press release that was distributed this morning, which I will discuss next. For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to the corresponding period of 2017, revenue was $5,579,000, an increase of $1,972,000 or 55% from $3,607,000. Operating expense, which includes cost of revenue, was $4,033,000, an increase of $502,000 or 14% from $3,531,000. Net profit was $1,468,000, an increase of $1,509,000 from a net loss of $41,000. It's satisfying to note that 77% of growth in revenue became net profit.

Analyzing the expense categories and earnings in the third quarter of 2018, as a percentage of quarterly revenue, cost of revenue was 11% of quarterly revenue, engineering and product development expense was 11% of quarterly revenue, sales and marketing expense was 32% of quarterly revenue, general and administrative expense was 19% of quarterly revenue, and net profit was 26% of quarterly revenue. Earnings per share were $0.24 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, calculated using a basic share count of $6,086,489 and a diluted share count of $7,927,788.

As of September 30, 2018 compared sequentially to June 30, 2018, Semler had cash of $3,087,000, an increase $1,078,000, primarily due to the cash provided by operations and net income as adjusted by items such as exercise of warrants and options which provided $202,000 in proceeds and partially offset by accounts receivable which increased by $630,000 and purchases of inventory and capital expenditures of $256,000.

During the third quarter of 2018, the company repaid $294,000 in notes and interest by issuing 12,943 shares of common stock to the note holder in lieu of cash and repaid $42,000 in other notes with cash. The combination of earnings, exercise of stock options and issuance of common shares to note holders resulted in an increase in stockholder's equity which totaled $2,312,000 as of September 30, 2018 compared to $216,000 as of June 30, 2018.

As a reminder, we anticipate that NASDAQ listing requirements for stockholder's equity are satisfied at $5 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2018, the company repaid the remaining note and accrued interest on the balance sheet with cash of $1,873,000. And on the same day, the note holder exercised $350,000 of warrants or 1,034,616 share of common stock. The latter action is an additional increase to stockholder's equity.

Our quarterly report on Form 10-Q will include our cash flow statement and more discussions of our cash and liquidity. For the three months ended September 30, 2018, we recognized license revenues of $4,151,000 from leasing of vascular testing products. An increase of $1,316,000 compared to $2,835,000 in the same period of 2017.

The remainder of total revenue was from usage fees and other equipment supply sales of vascular testing products which together increased to $1,428,000 in the three months ended September 30, 2018 as compared to $772,000 in the same period in 2017. In the third quarter of 2018, all of the growth and license revenue came from new installations that were orders from new customers or expansions of orders from previous customers.

We don't report the specific numbers of each. Revenue from usage fees during the third quarter came mostly from established customers performing more QuantaFlo, partially offset by lower hardware sales. We do routinely report the specific numbers of each. In the third quarter of 2018, licensing fees accounted for 74% of revenue while usage fees and supply sales accounted for 26% of revenue.

In comparison, during the corresponding quarter of 2017, licensing fees accounted for 78% of revenue while usage fees and supply sales accounted for 22% of revenue. In the remainder of 2018 and for the full-year of 2019, we expect license revenue to continue to grow due to the increased numbers of installations from both new and established customers and recurring revenue from the licensing business.

The quarterly pattern of usage fee revenue seen in 2017 and 2018 was lowest in the first quarter compared to the three latter quarters of the year. This has been the pattern in 2018 as well. We don't give formal guidance or quantifier expectations for revenue wherein [ph]. Management believes that customer's interest in our product is growing. To reiterate, over the next 15 months, we can expect continued sequential growth in license revenue due to our recurrent revenue model with occasional outsized spurts in license revenue growth due to larger than usual orders.

We expect operating expenses will be relatively flat in the fourth quarter 2018. And 2019, operating expenses are expected to increase from quarter to quarter as the business grows. As we have stated before, it is our intent to grow revenue at a faster rate than expenses and to remain profitable. We are currently on track for 2018 to be the first full year of profitability in the company's history. There is no plan to raise additional capital this time. We reserve the right to change our financing plans as opportunity or need arises.

Our goal is to further establish QuantaFlo as a standard of care in the industry. We believe that the market for vascular disease testing is large relative to our current market penetration. So there is room for continued growth. We think Semler Scientific is well-positioned in this health care market because we deliver cost-effective wellness solutions for the care of patients with chronic diseases. We may improve health outcomes for patients by identifying those who benefit from preventive health measures. We provide economics that work for the providers, the facilities, the insurance plans, the government and the patient.

Through the first nine months of 2018 revenue was $15.5 million and earnings per share was $0.60 basic and $0.48 diluted. These numbers exceed performance for the entire year of 2017 which was $12.5 million revenue with a loss of $0.33 per share.

To conclude my prepared remarks, in terms of both financial performance and the number of patients being tested with our products, 2018 is already established as a record year for the company. During the fourth quarter of 2018, we currently expect to attain new highs in these categories.

I thank you for your interest in the company, your continuing support, and now Operator, please open the lines for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

And our first question comes from the line of Brooks O'Neil with Lake Street Capital. Your line is now open.

Brooks O'Neil

Good morning, Doug, and congratulations on the solid quarter. I have a few questions. I guess, I'd like to start with just a little probing on the comments you made regarding continued sequential growth with occasional outsized orders. I'm guessing there may be some basis for your suggestion that sequential growth can continue and you may be seeing some indications from customers or prospects that there is the potential for some outsized orders in the future. Could you just give us any additional color on what gives you the confidence to make such a bold statement?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Historically over the last quarters, Brooks, as you've seen, we have continued growth sequential growth. Some quarters are outsize quarters and once again, historically, we said - we won't get a comment about intra quarter, but we have seen in the past where we did comment that large orders coming in predominantly late in a quarter and/or ones that required us to interact with the IT departments of our customers who then wanted to put their devices, if you will, in the field, on a staggered basis, lead to increases of our billing them not upon shipment, but later when the installations were put up. As you know, each of the systems that we have, we know when it is going operational, because we get results of all the tests on a daily basis.

So I think that we're just saying we expect to see more of the same and obviously I also made the statement that we had a very good quarter in the third quarter and in my opinion certainly the best of the year so far. So we think there's a lot of reason to be optimistic that we have a framework for future growth.

Brooks O'Neil

That's very helpful. I appreciate your commenting on that. Could you say if you have ever in your time at Semler seen seasonality in the business or any patterns that might be described as seasonal fluctuations?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Not clearly. The license revenue has done its spurts at different times of the year. So we have no real seasonality that we can say to that. On the usage fee revenue, it's kind of early to - in our history with usage fees, but in essence what we have seen is that the first quarters of usage fees of a year are the lowest and that the second, third and fourth are substantially higher. This year, we saw - let me see if I can get the numbers for you here. I believe, for example, on 2017, first quarter was $78,000 and $300,000 in the second, $750,000 in the third and $850,000 in the fourth quarter. This year we've seen approximately $750,000 in the first quarter.

The second quarter was about $1,367,000 and this quarter was $1,375,000 so that pattern seems to be what we have seen. We would anticipate therefore that that pattern could continue. We're not giving guidance on absolute numbers of it. So we don't know if there'll be another burst like there was last year, although, as I said, sales activity has brought in new important clients to us. So we'll have to just wait and see what happens next year.

Brooks O'Neil

Sure. That's very helpful too. I know you don't want to say specifically anything about individual clients, but could you say are you seeing more activity from existing customers or are you seeing a reasonable pickup in new customer acquisition or - how would you evaluate that as you look at your overall business this quarter in looking perhaps out to what you might reasonably anticipate in the near future?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I think as you said, we're not actually quantifying or giving numbers. The sales team brought in important new clients this quarter and they also more brought in more orders from established clients. So we're happy in both regards.

Brooks O'Neil

Yes, that's great, yes. Okay. Two more quick questions, one, are you seeing anything new on the competitive front that is of note?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

No [ph].

Brooks O'Neil

Okay. And then secondly, you mentioned the $5 million equity requirement for NASDAQ listings. To your knowledge or in your experiences there are there other meaningful milestones or criteria you need to address in the future to be eligible for NASDAQ listing or is it simply getting to the $5 million of equity and then some relatively perfunctory steps to get listed?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

The latter, relatively perfunctory steps; there are some other criteria. We will do a run, for example, to see exactly how many shareholders we have and try to get a better number on that, because there's a requirement there. I think that we should be able to address all the requirements if indeed the equity is there, but the statement I was making was that certainly is the NASDAQ requirement. We're hopeful that everything else that was necessary, i.e. keeping up on the paperwork, the reports, the calls, et cetera is in good shape.

In addition, when we become a NASDAQ company, there is a requirement to have additional independent board members. We currently have two independent. So we would increase the five independent, but those are just some of the examples. I consider them perfunctory, but each point - each box has to be checked.

Brooks O'Neil

Sure. I appreciate that and I would just say, I continue to be fairly wildly enthusiastic upon your prospects and I congratulate you on your accomplishments this year.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

New questions? Operator, are there other questions?

Brooks O'Neil

We maybe lost the operator, Doug, shall I ask a few more questions?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

And if the operator can come back on at some point that would be terrific. Yes, you may…

Brooks O'Neil

All right. Could you just talk a little bit about R&D spending and I think you alluded to some positive R&D developments in the quarter, but I'm not sure I heard you elaborate on what those might be?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Made some dramatic improvements in data analytics and handling, security features, our multi-platform capability; you'll see that we spent a few $100,000, I don't have the number in front of me, on R&D in the quarter in an attempt to get all those products done and ready. And obviously we think those once again are part of what I mean by the framework for future growth.

Brooks O'Neil

Sure. And you specifically mentioned you had no plans to raise capital, you just feel like the cash flow from operations growing as it is perfectly adequate to meet your needs as the business grows and as you continue to invest in R&D, is that a reasonable way to summarize?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

No, it's earlier than planned, and we're still on the path of minimal dilution in share reference and we think the stock price is undervalued given what we see happening with the company in terms of our growth. So there's no plan to, at this point, assuming that the cash is now going to be accumulating from operations. We have no plans to accelerate expenditures, giving those increases, but I want to reserve the right to change our cash management plan based on opportunity or necessity, but we are very, very happy to see the cash recession swelling, and the fact that we now have a very clean balance sheet.

Brooks O'Neil

Absolutely, that's great. Okay, that's' all the questions I have Doug. Thanks very much.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Operator, any other questions?

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Kyle Bauser with Dougherty & Company. Your line is now open.

Kyle Bauser

Hi, good morning Doug. Can you hear me okay.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I can, hi Kyle how are you?

Kyle Bauser

Great, doing well thanks, so you talked about roughly a third of patients eligible to receive an annual wellness exam don't actually go in for their checkups so leveraging the whole health risk assessment companies is there for a nice opportunity of your current home health clients, are they partnering with insurers that are non-current license based clients, what I'm getting at is if they also partner with some of the other big administrators of Medicare Advantage that aren't current Semler clients is there an opportunity to leverage that connection to sign on the remaining insurers like at non-anthem in the blues.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I think that you're exactly right that the third party vendor in this case it does usage. Their client is also insurance plan and many of their clients or some of their clients may not be current clients of ours which means that that particular client gets a feeling of how successful the program would be for them both in terms of clinically for their patients and economically.

In the home setting and therefore we would hope would make the conclusion that the clinic setting to help the rest of their patients not taken care of by the home risk assessment would be a logical decision to make, so in essence it's a wonderful marketing plan to show people their own data and let them make the next decision in terms of what they should do.

Kyle Bauser

Okay, thanks and great year-over-year results here for look sequentially from your prepared remarks about 74% of Q3 sales came from licensed users which is in line with Q2 and Q1 so license sales have grown slightly in the past three quarters. If we look at non-licensed sales in Q2 stay were up about 100% sequentially and flat this quarter was that a function of signing on one of these home health risk assessment companies in Q2 and maybe not one in Q3 and any sort of update on developments within this client base would be great.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

It's predominantly existing clients that were doing the testing for us in both the second and third quarter with new clients coming on which really who is not really impacted anything yet. It is unclear to me whether the insurance plans who are the customers of the HRA raise who do usage fees, if they give their contracts in the beginning of the year then you would assume that the vendor would have to do some of those cases in the first quarter because he doesn't have the names of the members who were to be tested.

And then would do more in the second, third and fourth quarter and so we don't know if they're going to divide that up equally or whether insurance plans give them additional names by the end of the year or is there a little bit of a sum of all in and doing cases because it's hard to get that people's homes, does that mean the fourth quarter will be bigger, holidays going to impact that. I have a lot of questions and so what we really have to do is just look at the facts and the facts are we saw in 2017 which is our first I say quarter where we had this up and running that.

It increased in the third a little bit and a lot from second to third and a little bit from third to fourth. This year we see it increased a little bit from second to third and the fourth has to be made, so we are seeing a pattern and I think we just have to look at that history and apply that pattern in future years, so I'm sorry I can't answer your question exactly I just wanted to tell you that considerations and while we're waiting to sort of get a better feel for that ourselves.

Kyle Bauser

No, that's helpful, so you're saying that the administrators of Medicare Advantage just kind of gave a list to these HRAs early on said here. Here're some patients that haven't come in for their annual wellness exam, go ahead and test them whenever you can over the next year and so what you're saying?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

I think it's more sophisticated than that but really discussing their business is kind of not the basis of it I do but, they may know who they like to target because people have not come into the clinics for years, so I'm sure it's more sophisticated than I'm describing. I think what we can only do is look at the data that we have and then present that to you and you have to make your suppositions based on that.

Kyle Bauser

Okay. And then lastly given the simplicity and accuracy of quantum flow there's really no reason this can't become the standard of care for early detection of PD for a lot of clinicians, can you share any anecdotal feedback you received from physicians and how this is changing their practice or even instances where quant flow has been used to detect PAD early on in patients.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We over the years had a many anecdotes come in cases were inside the younger patients in their 50s first had this discover then found out that they had heart disease and had an intervention. There are a lot of good stories that way and I think that the general use of preventive medicine is well documented in the literature to save lives and reduce costs, so you can assume that we fit right into that, so I think there's a very good feeling about this.

There's some growing medical literature supporting it and I think though that we I don't say, it is a good news story right now and we hope to continue what we're doing, more data analysis, accuracy, getting patients in for prevention, hopefully intervening in time and other cases or getting them to have a healthy or behavioral lifestyle to preclude their need for medicines and or interventions so right now PAD testing which we do is in preventive medicine. I think is the hallmarks of good medical care and also efficient and cost effective medical care.

Kyle Bauser

That's great. Thanks a lot for taking the questions.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Kyle.

Thank you and our next question comes from the line of Brian Marckx with Zacks Investment Research. Your line is now open.

Brian Marckx

Hi, Doug, congrats on the quarter. Most of mine have been asked relative to R&D though you've commented on that, that there were some it sounds like incremental expenditures in Q3 should I interpret that, that maybe Q4 could come down terms of R&D expense.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, there was a burst of energy there but we've seen that historically where we we've put $200,000 not big dollars into a quarter to get projects completed and up in running because we think that they're going to benefit us and it's worth getting them done sooner and then it did settle down a little but I think if you take a look at our cost of revenues I think they've been running 9%, 10%, 11% of quarterly revenue the R&D Engineering and product development expense, so I think we'll be in that same ballpark.

I don't want to paying us into a corner, that we expecting something to go down where a project of interest to us which we think would benefit the company, future earnings et cetera happens and we actually want to spend on it that we might, so right now it's in that range, you can see where it's been all along. I don't anticipate any major changes or that we have planned to those percentages right now.

Brian Marckx

Okay, great and then on the last one just had to do with the outstanding share count, can you tell me what it is today that diluted count?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Yes, one second and I have it here. As of September 30, 2018 outstanding were 6,173,294 common shares, 425,343 and 1,451,929 invested stock options and there were also 315,606 unvested stock option and you did hear that I said on the call that some of the warrants that I just mentioned there did convert to common stock in early October.

Brian Marckx

Okay and when you expect to file the queue?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Generally speaking we file the queue to the next week, so let's say sometime next week certainly by Friday.

Brian Marckx

Okay, all right. Thank you, Doug.

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible] Partners. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi Doug, I had a question regarding what's your overall view of covered lives, and what percentage of those lives are - have been tested, I don't know if it's in annual, do you suggest an annual test or is it just a one-time test?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Generally speaking, the screening programs and monitoring programs are administered once a year. The American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology criteria for testing for Peripheral Artery Disease are to look at everyone age 65 and older and patients 50 years and older, who have a risk factors like a cardiovascular risk factors cigarette smoking et cetera. That group comes to about 70 million people plus or minus some there. And that would be the group that would be tested of course there are no numbers that we've given in the past we had said we were about 2% market penetrated in terms of either procedure uses or physicians or about 350,000 primary care physicians we believe in the country but we have not been updating that number as to where we are, so…

Unidentified Analyst

You're talking about nationwide. I'm talking about your customers how many covered lives to your install base currently discovered?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We have not disclosed who our customers are and therefore the number of lives associated with it but we did say that united optimal with the customer and I believe that their figures are that they are in this patient population approximately 35% market share, so obviously they're not our only customer and so you have more than that, you can also look up for these easily who are the insurance plans in the country, the biggest ones just off the top of my head, you've got.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand that, I'm just trying to figure out what in your view are your in Semler's view how many of the covered lives that are appropriate to be tested have been tested?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We think low single digit.

Unidentified Analyst

And is there are studies are there a material that you can refer to that show the payback of early intervention?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We there is one paper that we have referred to, that is patient centric PAD patient where intervention was done and over a multi-year period there was a substantial decrease in mortality in that paper. I believe 65% decrease, we can offline if you want I can get you what that references and you can look up there, that paper. There are many other articles out there that is just one that we did a good job of looking at the particular question you just asked what is the potential clinical benefit from intervention in the patient population identify with Peripheral Artery Disease.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thanks so much.

Thank you and your next question comes from the line of Christopher Hillary with Roubaix Capital. Your line is now open.

Christopher Hillary

Hi good morning.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Good morning.

Christopher Hillary

I just wanted to ask you have a remarkable level of profitability given your size, have you certainly comments about how you expect that to evolve in the medium or long run?

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

We had really not given guidance as to that, we are reporting net income because of tax loss carry-forwards. We have not reported any taxes, so that will obviously change a situation at some point in time. I believe there were as of 2017 I haven't gotten updated this number approximately $16 million or $17 million of tax loss carry forward. We would anticipate that goal of having keeping our expenses relatively in line and substantially less in terms of growing then our revenue growth would mean that quite a bit of income will continue to drop to the bottom line but we're as I said not given guidance's to the exact amounts.

Christopher Hillary

Okay, thanks very much. Congratulations on the great results.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you again.

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Doug Murphy-Chutorian, CEO of Semler Scientific for any closing remarks.

Doug Murphy-Chutorian

Thank you, Operator. Thank you for joining us today everyone. I look forward to updating you soon on our continued progress. We are very happy with where we are at the moment, and would like this kind of progress to continue. Especially thanks to the questioners and on the call, please feel free to reach out to me if you have any other questions if we can update you on any information should may not have had a chance to ask on the phone call today. Good day.

