What's Wrong With Ethanol?

Ethanol is a biofuel which decreases the dependence on fossil fuels and hydrocarbons. Global warming and international efforts to curb pollution have increased the popularity and usage of ethanol which continues to rise around the world.

In the United States, gasoline for use in automobiles is a blend of petroleum-based gasoline and 10% ethanol. The ethanol mandate dates back to the 1970s and the oil crisis that caused shortages of the fuel. In the decades that followed, U.S. policy has been to reduce reliance on imported oil-based energy. In the United States, corn is the primary ingredient in the biofuel, so the mandate serves a dual purpose. While reducing gasoline consumption and pollutants, it also supports corn production as the U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of the grain. In Brazil, the world's leading producer of sugarcane, ethanol is a product of refining the sweet commodity.

While the price of crude oil moved appreciably higher since the February 2016 low at $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract, the price of ethanol has moved lower. The low for ethanol during the second month of 2016 was $1.365 per gallon; it was trading at the $1.277 level on October 26, 2018. With crude oil at $67.59, over two and one-half times higher, ethanol was 6.4% lower which begs the question, what is wrong with the biofuel these days?

The biofuel has declined

The price action in the ethanol futures has been a one-way street to the downside since March 2018.

Source: CQG

As the chart highlights, the price of nearby ethanol futures moved from a high of $1.535 per gallon in 2018 to its most recent price at $1.277, a decline of 16.8%.

Ethanol futures are a very illiquid market. Open interest or the total number of long and short positions was at 2,5614 contracts as of October 25. The total interest in the ethanol futures arena is lower than in lumber futures which had open interest of 4,307 contracts on that day and frozen concentrated orange juice futures where the metric stood at 17,491 contracts. By contrast, the open interest in the most liquid futures markets like oil, natural gas, and gold stood at 2.111 million, 1.58 million, and 485,222 contracts respectively on October 25.

Meanwhile, other technical metrics in the ethanol futures market have been falling, and both the price momentum and relative strength indicators have declined into oversold territory on the weekly chart.

It did not rally with energy prices, but it's dipping with them

The price of ethanol, which is an ingredient in automobile fuel in the United States did not participate in the rally in gasoline prices.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of RBOB gasoline futures on NYMEX shows, the price of the fuel moved from a low of 89.75 cents per gallon wholesale in early 2016 to its current level at $1.8153, a rise of over 102% over the period. At the same time, ethanol declined by over 6%.

Most recently, the price of gasoline moved to the downside on the back of a correction in the price of crude oil and seasonal factors as we move into the winter months where demand declines in the United States. Nearby December gasoline futures have dropped from a high of $2.1464 on October 3 to $1.7644 on October 26, or 17.8% lower. Over the same period, December ethanol futures fell from $1.3440 to a low of $1.268, or 5.7% to the downside. While ethanol outperformed gasoline over the period, it dropped as the price of gasoline moved to the upside over past years.

Corn has been under pressure

The primary ingredient in the production of ethanol in the United States is corn. As the U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn, the trade dispute with China has weighed on the prices of agricultural products coming from the U.S.

The market that felt the effects of trade the most has been the soybean futures that trade on the CBOT. November new crop soybean futures fell from $10.605 in late May to lows of $8.1225 in July, a drop of 23.4% as China canceled purchases from the U.S. for 2018 and 2019. November beans were trading at the $8.4375 per bushel level on October 25, a lot closer to the lows of 2018 than the highs.

The price of corn also fell over the period.

Source: CQG

New crop December corn fell from $4.295 per bushel in May to a low of $3.425 in mid-September, a drop of 20.3%. December corn was trading at just over the $3.68 per bushel level on October 26. U.S. tariffs and Chinese retaliation created an environment of an oversupply of beans and corn after a successful crop year in 2018. More domestic corn supplies mean that there is more of the grain available for ethanol production.

Source: CQG

As the chart of December ethanol futures shows, the price dropped from $1.53 in late May to a low of $1.268 on October 23 and was trading at just below the $1.30 level on October 26. The decline of 17% in the price of ethanol was less than in the corn market, which is likely the result of increased demand for the biofuel with strong oil and gasoline prices compared to past years.

In their latest WASDE report, the USDA told markets that global and domestic U.S. ending stocks of corn increased from September to October. With the ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China, domestic demand for ethanol in the United States could take up some of the slack in the market.

The President talks about increasing the mandate - is he blowing mid-term election smoke?

Until recently, E10 is the 10% ethanol blend that the U.S. government mandates for gasoline sales. However, President Trump directed the Environmental Protection Agency to move forward with lifting the ban on E15, a 15% ethanol blended fuel during the summer, peak demand season, months. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa has been pushing for a quicker and extended timeline for the new policy that will allow farmers to sell their corn to companies that process the grain into the biofuel.

The move has little to do with the environmental benefits of ethanol and a lot to do with the political reality of economic pressure on the President's political base. Farmers overwhelming supported President Trump in the 2016 election and with the mid-term elections just around the corner, an increased percentage of ethanol powering automobiles in the U.S. will take some of the sting off lower corn prices because of the trade dispute with the Chinese.

At the same time, the President and his political party also received support from the oil patch in the United States because of policies to reduce taxes, regulations, and increase oil output. Under President Trump, crude oil output has risen to 11 million barrels per day as the U.S. joined the Saudis and Russians in the over ten million barrel per day club. Energy independence was one of the primary objectives of the President on the campaign trail in 2016, and he has delivered for the oil industry. Meanwhile, the most prominent opponents of the increase in ethanol usage come from those oil companies.

Oil companies argue that ethanol has a lower energy density than conventional gasoline. Ethanol has only 76,000 BTUs per gallon compared to 114,000 BTUs for gasoline. Since the amount of ethanol required to produce energy is 50% higher, the oil industry argues that increased usage of the biofuel will raise the price for American consumers. Moreover, E15 can harm engines and fuel systems and engines according to the oil industry increasing costs for consumers. Additionally, the oil industry has stated that ethanol has little or no environmental benefits.

Lobbyists for the oil companies also argue that since 40% of corn production goes to ethanol production, the increased cost of the grain increases the prices of food in the U.S. Increased domestic usage and less available for export has increased the cost for U.S. consumers. Moreover, ethanol production requires far more water in its production cycle than gasoline and growing corn requires massive amounts of fertilizer and land. Nitrogen fertilizer has destroyed wells and seeped into rivers impacting water supplies throughout corn producing areas of the United States.

The issue of increasing the ethanol mandate to include E15 pits one group of the President's supporters against another. The move to lift the ban on E15 was a political move to ease the pressure of the trade dispute with China on U.S. farmers. Meanwhile, given the environmental position of the opposition party, the President in a calculated decision decided that he will not lose much as the oil industry will not switch their support from Republicans to Democrats in the upcoming election.

We will find out if the President is a fan of ethanol if he can do a deal with Chinese President Xi over trade and if he wins reelection in 2020. His second term in office may take on a very different policy towards the farmers and the ethanol industry if China begins to buy corn from the U.S. over the coming months and years.

If ethanol at the bottom end of its pricing cycle - ADM could be a buy again over the coming weeks

The prospects for ethanol are looking a bit better with the move to lift the ban on E15. However, the price action remains ugly in the ethanol futures market. Ethanol is looking a lot like sugar and coffee did at the end of September when the two soft commodities fell to the low end of their pricing cycles. Sugar fell to over a decade low at 9.83 cents, and in October the price recovered to a recent high over 14%. Coffee fell to the lowest price in over a dozen years at 92 cents per pound in late September and was trading at over $1.20 per pound just one month later. When the price of a commodity falls to the bottom end of its pricing cycle, a recovery can be swift and volatile when it comes to the price action.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart shows, the lowest price for ethanol futures since 2006 was at $1.213 per gallon at $1.277; it is a lot closer to the low than the high which traded in April 2014 at $3.578 per gallon. With the political move to lift the ban on E15 and ethanol trading at the lowest price in a dozen years, it is possible that the biofuel is at or close to the low end of its pricing cycle and the odds favor a price recovery over the coming weeks and months.

I would never suggest a position on the long or short side of the ethanol futures market because of its lack of liquidity. The Elements MLCX Biofuels Exch Ser TR ETN product (FUE) is less liquid than the futures. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, the MLCX Biofuels Total Return Index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of a fully collateralized investment in the seven exchange-traded futures contracts on seven physical commodities: barley, canola, corn, rapeseed, soybeans, soybean oil and sugar.

With net assets of only $1.02 million and an average daily trading volume of 164 shares, I would not touch FUE) with a ten-foot pole.

Another alternative for those looking to bet that ethanol is at the bottom end of its pricing cycle is Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) The company is one of the leading processors of corn into the biofuel. ADM does not make money if the price of ethanol rises in a vacuum; it profits when the spread between corn, the input, and ethanol, the output, widens. The perfect environment for ADM is one where corn prices move lower or remain stable and the price of ethanol moves to the upside.

ADM is currently falling with the rest of the stock market.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of ADM stock shows, the shares have moved from $52.06 on October 8 to the $46.36 level on Friday, October 26. ADM has a market cap of $25.944 billion and trades an average of 3.4 million shares each day. At the current price, it trades at a price to earnings multiple of 13.53 times earnings and pays a 2.80% dividend.

For those looking to bet that ethanol is at the bottom end of its pricing cycle and more ethanol in U.S. gas tanks will turn the ignition key on a rally, ADM is likely the best bet because of its liquidity when compared to the futures market or the FUE ETN product.

