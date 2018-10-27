This 16% Yield Just Became More Secure

The price is 15% below analysts' lowest price target, and 26% below the consensus price target.

Management just made an acquisition which will improve its distribution coverage to well over 1X, starting in 2019, and they see trailing coverage rising to 1.20 by YE 2019.

The yield is 16.%, and going ex-dividend on 11/6/18.

Own any "accidental" high yielders? The type of stock which has fallen in price, but management has maintained the quarterly distribution?

Such is the case with Martin Midstream Partners LP (MMLP), a company whose price/unit has run from a January high of $16.95 to a September low of $10.65 in 2018:

The problem has centered around MMLP's struggles with earnings and distribution coverage. Although revenue has had steady quarterly gains, these haven't translated into gains in EBITDA or DCF:

This, in turn, pressured MMLP's distribution coverage, which was very strong in Q4 '17 and Q1 '18, the company's best seasonal quarters, but declined in a big way in Q2 and Q3 '18:

Have you reached for an Ibuprofen yet? (Or an "I Be Broken", as we call it.) Don't worry, there's better news ahead.

New Developments:

In August 2018, MMLP sold its 20% ownership in the West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership (“WTLPG”) to ONEOK (OKE). The net proceeds of approximately $193.7 million were used to reduce outstanding borrowings under the Partnership’s revolving credit facility. MMLP made a $48.6M profit on this deal.

This week, management announced that it had reached an agreement with Martin Resource Management Corporation (“MRMC”) to acquire Martin Transport, Inc. (“MTI”) for $135.0 million plus a potential additional $10.0 million earn-out based on a performance threshold.

"The price reflects an EBITDA multiple between 5.7 times and 6.0 times based on MTI's forecasted 2019 net income of $9.3 million and EBITDA of $23.6 million. This acquisition will be funded from the Partnership’s revolving credit facility, allowing it to redeploy much of the $193.7 million in net proceeds received when we sold our interest in the West Texas LPG Pipeline Limited Partnership (“WTLPG”) on July 31, 2018. Despite redeploying capital of only 70% of the net proceeds received for the WTLPG interest, the acquisition is estimated to generate roughly $16.0 million of additional incremental EBITDA in 2019 over the average historical cash flows received from WTLPG." (Source: MMLP site)

MTI is a transport company - it carries petroleum products, liquid petroleum gas, chemicals, sulfur and other products, and owns 23 terminals located throughout the Gulf Coast and Midwest.

You may have heard about the recent bottlenecks in the Permian Basin, where higher production has outgrown pipeline capacity. This has created a strong demand for tanker trucks.



Distributions:

In spite of poor DCF coverage in Q2 and Q3 '18, management has stayed the course by maintaining MMLP's $.50 quarterly distribution. The new MTI acquisition has enabled them to continue to maintain this payout, but with much better coverage expected in 2019.

Additionally, they stated that, "For the 12 months ended September 30, 2018, our pro-forma distribution coverage ratio was 1.04 times when taking into effect the WTLPG sale."

"In the first twelve months of operation, the acquisition is expected to contribute approximately $23.6 million and $14.7 million of EBITDA and distributable cash flow, respectively, to the Partnership. This will drive our estimated distribution coverage ratio to approximately 1.20 times by year-end 2019, which forms the basis for management's continued support of the current distribution level." (Source: MMLP site)

Looking further ahead, management also sees more growth for the MTI assets, in addition to a stabilizing benefit from less business seasonality, which should help MMLP's Q2 and Q3 quarters in the future:

"Due to continued rising line haul rates combined with MTI’s available truck capacity, we estimate, net income, EBITDA and distributable cash flow attributable to MTI to grow to approximately $17.0 million, $33.2 million and $20.9 million, respectively, for the year of 2022. In addition, this drop down will provide stability in our quarterly cash flows to offset the seasonal nature of our fertilizer and butane businesses. We expect this transaction to close in January of 2019." (Source: MMLP site)

They declared another $.50 payout for their Q3 distribution. MMLP will go ex-dividend soon, on 11/6/18. The trailing distribution coverage is .96X, thanks to the strong 1.36X coverage in Q1 '18, and 1.59X coverage in Q4 '17.

Taxes - MMLP pays in a Feb-May-Aug.-Nov. cycle, and unitholders receive a K-1 at tax time. IRA holders should consult their accountants about the possible tax ramifications of holding an LP in an IRA.

Guidance:

Management lowered its EBITDA guidance to $41.2M to account for weak performance from its fertilizer division:

(Source: MMLP site)

Using that guidance, we put together this table, which estimates MMLP's Q4 '18 coverage at a very strong 1.33X, with coverage of .90X for full-year 2018. Although they didn't guide for Q4 '18 DCF, we were able to estimate that figure, via using the same quarterly DCF/EBITDA ratio that MMLP had in Q4 '18.

“Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, our butane optimization business will begin capturing cash flows from forward sales, the marine transportation division looks to continue improved performance relative to guidance, and the beginning of seasonal demand for fertilizer products should all provide cash flow strength. Added together with anticipated lower than forecasted maintenance capital expenditures, our distribution coverage ratio will rebound, as it historically does, in the fourth quarter." (Source: MMLP site)

Our figures agree with management's full- year 2018 forecast: "Due to market weakness that has affected fertilizer margins throughout 2018, at this time we are lowering our (full-year) estimate to approximately 0.90 times at year end 2018.” (Source: MMLP site)

Management estimates that, "the acquisition is estimated to generate roughly $16 million of additional incremental EBITDA in 2019 over the average historical cash flows received from WTLPG."

Looking ahead to 2019, we used that $16M incremental EBITDA estimate in order to calculate an incremental DCF estimate. This exercise shows coverage of 1.09X, which isn't as robust as management's initial forecast of 1.20X, but that figure was also a trailing target to reach by year end.

The MTI acquisition is supposed to close in the first week of January 2019, so MMLP should have very good coverage in Q1 '19, depending on how well they can integrate the new MTI transportation assets. The seasonal butane sales also should support coverage in Q1 '19.

The real test will come in Q2 and Q3 '19, which should also improve, with the incremental DCF kicking in.

Earnings:

MMLP's fertilizer segment struggled in Q3, which partially accounted for the lower DCF - "Historically the third quarter is our weakest due to seasonal timing in the fertilizer and natural gas liquids businesses which is reflected in our guidance. Further, for the third quarter of 2018 our distributable cash flow fell short of guidance due to compressed margins from rising fertilizer raw materials costs and the sale of WTLPG, slightly offset by lower than forecasted maintenance capital expenditures coupled with continued outperformance in our Marine Transportation segment due to improved day rates and fleet utilization." (Source: MMLP site)

(Source: MMLP site)

MMLP's DCF/EBITDA ratio was much higher in their strongest seasonal quarters, Q4 '17 and Q1 '18, when butane sales kick in from their Natural Gas Services segment.



Risks:

Execution - The improved coverage will depend upon how well management can integrate the new transport assets. However, this shouldn't be a huge challenge, since MMLP already operates a trucking fleet, and the MTI transport assets have been a working part of parent MMRC's operations for 40 years, with long established customer relationships.

Recession - Although MMLP does have fee-based minimum commitments, a prolonged economic downturn could dampen its profitability.

Rising Rates - As you'll see in the Debt section, MMLP has a variable rate credit facility. Management periodically hedges its interest rate exposure, but MMLP didn't have any hedges in place yet as of 9/30/18.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $12.12, MMLP is 15.51% below the lowest price target of $14.00, and 26.49% below the $15.33 average price target.

Valuations:

At 6.28X, MMLP has one of the lowest price/DCF valuations we've seen in the midstream industry in a while. Its price/DCF, price/book, price/sales, and EV/EBITDA are all significantly lower than the averages of other high yield midstream firms we cover.



Financials:

OK, here's the "fly in the ointment" part - MMLP's ROA, ROE, interest coverage and operating margin have all declined over the past four quarters, and trail the averages. The new acquisition earnings should help to improve these ratios in 2019. Its net debt/EBITDA and debt/equity leverage ratios have improved, but are higher than average.



Debt and Liquidity:

"As expected during the third quarter, our debt level rose due to the seasonal butane inventory build in our Natural Gas Services segment. Anticipating this annual occurrence, the Partnership amended its revolving credit facility in February of 2018 to include an inventory financing sublimit tranche related to eligible inventory volumes that are under sales or swap contracts when calculating consolidated funded debt. The Partnership’s calculated leverage ratio of 4.29 times includes a $74.0 million reduction of consolidated funded debt under this provision. Further, the applicable interest rate under our credit facility is reduced twenty-five basis points due to obtaining a leverage ratio under 4.50 times." (Source: MMLP site)

The proceeds from the WTPLG sale were partially used to pay down some of MMLP's long term debt, which decreased by ~$114M, as of 9/30/18. The debt level will increase in Q1 '19, though, when the MTI acquisition closes.

MMLP's long-term debt is comprised of a $664M Revolving credit facility at a variable interest rate (5.19% weighted average at September 30, 2018), which matures in 2020, and $400M in Senior Notes, at a 7.25% rate, maturing in 2021.

They had $338M of availability on their credit facility, and $3.2M in cash, as of 9/30/18.

(Source: MMLP site)

Options:

MMLP has options available, which we can't divulge here, but you can see details for over 30 other trades, in our Covered Calls Table, and also in our Cash Secured Puts Table, which we update throughout each trading day.



Summary:

We rate MMLP a buy, based upon its very attractive yield, low valuations, and its prospects for improving its distribution coverage in oncoming quarters, and also further into the future.

