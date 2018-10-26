Intec Pharma: Lead Program Progressing, Continued Upside Ahead

I continue to suggest buying dips ahead of next year's data and other potential catalysts, such as additional partnerships or news on the Novartis agreement.

Shares of Intec Pharma (NTEC) have risen by roughly 35% since my June article discussed whether it was ¨time to go bottom fishing¨ near all-time lows. To be fair, the stock is just barely in the green since my initial bullish piece was published in August of last year.

Recent news that the company had completed enrollment of patients in its Phase 3 ACCORDANCE study along with listening in on a conference presentation convinced me it was time to revisit this intriguing platform story.

Chart

Figure 1: NTEC daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: NTEC 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see a steep uptrend begin in mid September continuing on to the present (despite recent volatility in the biotech sector). In the second chart (15-minute), we can see significant accumulation and positive price action over a multiday period (perhaps indicative of further near-term upside).

Overview

In my last update article, keys to the bullish thesis laid out included the following:

The company's lead asset Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CD/LD) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease symptoms in patients with advanced disease reminded me of a prior pick of mine in the same space that was bought out for a hefty premium, NeuroDerm (NASDAQ:NDRM).

Promising mid-stage data increased my confidence in the story, complete with significant decreases in mean total OFF time versus optimized current treatment (with high statistical significance achieved).

I found AP-CBD/THC to be a very intriguing early-stage candidate originally being developed for low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. Phase 1 data showed improvements over much larger competitor GW Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:GWPH) Sativex in exposure of CBD (290-330%) and THC (25-50%), with a median time of peak concentration 2-3 times longer and significantly higher absorption.

The Feasibility and Option agreement with Novartis Pharmaceuticals (NVS) was well-received, exploring use of the Accordion Pill technology for a proprietary compound belonging to the pharma giant. I noted that neither the compound or proposed therapeutic area had been released, but if all goes well (including PK trial), Novartis could negotiate a licensing agreement with Intec. CEO Jeffrey Meckler also commented that other such collaborations could be entered into in the future (Accordion Pill technology has vast potential applications across the many currently approved treatments or experimental drug candidates which unfortunately have low solubility and a narrow absorption window).

Lastly, I noted that the extended operational runway into 2020 following April´s secondary offering allows the market to focus on Phase 3 data coming in the middle of 2019 along with other potential catalysts.

Figure 3: Investment highlights in a nutshell (Source: Ladenburg presentation)

Let's take a look at recent events to determine how the bullish thesis has been affected.

Recent Developments

In late June, the company announced the appointment of William Bradley Hayes to the Board of Directors (former EVP, CFO and Treasurer of LabCorp, a diagnostics laboratory firm with $10 billion in annual revenue). Hayes also served as a director for pharmaceutical manufacturing company Patheon N.V. until it was acquired by Thermo Fisher in 2017. Interestingly enough, Hayes will chair the Board´s audit committee.

In mid-August, the company reported second quarter financial results, stating that it had cash and equivalents of $66.2 million and used net cash of $24.3 million during the first six months of 2018. Research and development expenses rose by 50% to $8.4 million, while G&A doubled to $2.2 million. It should be noted that during the quarter the company made substantial progress on its scale-up and commercial manufacturing project with partner LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG. Also, in the presentation at Ladenburg Thalmann management stated that quarterly burn rate is $10 million and should trend slightly down.

Lastly, on October 22nd, the company announced that it´d finished enrolling patients in the pivotal Phase 3 ACCORDANCE trial, with 462 patients entering the study´s Sinemet titration period to in turn provide 300 patients who are randomized into the double-blinded portion.

The trial is taking place at 90 clinical sites in the United States, Israel and Europe. Chief Medical Officer R. Michael Gendreau, M.D., Ph.D. noted that it´s been an encouraging sign that over 90% of eligible patients have elected to enroll in the open label extension study (provides long-term safety data required for regulatory submission). Also note that the company started up a PK trial studying three times per day (TID) dosing with AP-CD/LD 50/500 mg.

Figure 4: Phase 2 results show AP-CD/LD allows for steady therapeutic levels of levadopa (Source: Ladenburg presentation)

Other Information

As for future catalysts of note, a principal one is top line data for the ACCORDANCE trial (expected in the middle of next year). Before the end of 2018, we can expect to receive timelines from management regarding necessary studies for commercial manufacturing process (validation, stability and bridging). Within the next couple of months, we can also expect results from the TID PK trial.

As for the AP-CBD/THC program (which might gain attention considering the amount of speculative and momentum money flowing into cannabis-related tickers), new PK studies should get underway in the near term. Lastly, I wouldn´t be surprised in the next quarter or two if we receive more information on the Novartis Option and/or the company receives interest from other pharma concerns for applications of its technology.

For readers interested in the story, I suggest listening in on management´s presentation at Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference. A few nuggets that stuck out to me include the following:

Phase 2 results for its lead program were quite convincing, with significant reductions in off time and troublesome dyskinesia time (44% and 42%, respectively) that achieved high statistical significance.

Guidance for ACCORDANCE results remains rather vague (¨sometime in mid-2019¨).

Management did a good job of portraying the treatment landscape, noting that 90% of patients develop LD-induced motor complications. Management truly believes the company´s approach is a better solution- consider that a drawbacks to Sinemet include having to take up to 10 doses per day and a high number of peaks and valleys occurring throughout the day, while Rytari improves on this a bit but still involves 3 to 5 doses per day (up to 20 pills, significant pill burden). Contrast this to AP-CD/LD, which involves just 3 doses per day (1 pill per dose) with steadier PK and improvement in off time and dyskinesia (easier administration will lead to better compliance, which is a big challenge for Parkinson´s patients). To hammer this last point home, consider that 58% of Parkinson´s patients fail to adhere to their dosing regimen (missed doses, extra doses, wrong timing).

Given simple benefits such as decreased bill burden and easier titration, management feels that if AP-CD/LD were only as good as competing treatments it would still do well with a $300 million market opportunity. However, given Phase 2 data management suggests that impressive Phase 3 data (if it comes, especially in regards to improvement in off-time) could equate to a game-changing approach and significantly higher sales.

Management believes there are significant barriers to deter other companies trying to replicate the Accordion Platform approach, not only the IP (covering platform, manufacturing, specific formulation, treatment) but also trade secrets and other know-how.

In the brief Q&A session, management was unable to give a timeframe for the Novartis collaboration but did confirm the program is moving forward.

As for institutional investors of note, two major shareholders (Venbio Select Advisor and Adage Capital Partners) have been adding to their positions. Cormorant Asset Management also owns a decent stake and Dafna Capital Management initiated a new position. Dexcel Pharma Technologies recently disclosed an 11.4% stake as well.

Final Thoughts

To conclude, I continue to be optimistic on this platform story as its lead program nears its pivotal readout and other value drivers remain in play along with a sub $200 million market capitalization, solid institutional ownership and a significant opportunity to be exploited in the Parkinson´s disease space.

Figure 5: $300 million to $1 billion addressable market opportunity in the United States (Source: Ladenburg presentation)

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest patiently buying the dips.

Taking into account the current cash position and burn rate, dilution in the near term is unlikely. Disappointing data for its lead program, setbacks in the clinic, unfavorable news with the Novartis collaboration, competition in lead indications from firms with considerably more resources and inability to secure future partnerships are all risk factors that should be carefully considered. Disappointing regulatory decisions and obstacles with getting manufacturing ready for commercialization are additional risk factors that should be considered.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is NOT individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are NOT personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. I reserve the right to make investment decisions on behalf of myself and affiliates regarding any security without notification except where it is required by law. Keep in mind that any opinion or position disclosed on this platform is subject to change at any moment as the thesis evolves. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.