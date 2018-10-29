Natural Gas Edges Lower As The Winter Season Approaches

The natural gas futures market woke up to the coming winter season when the price of the energy commodity hit its low at $2.747 per MMBtu on September 14. Massive reserves of the energy commodity in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the U.S., record production, and expanding storage capacity weighed on the price of natural gas futures. The market suddenly awakened to realize that stockpiles going into the winter injection season of peak demand that starts in mid-November were at the lowest level in years.

The price of natural gas rallied from the mid-September low to its area of technical resistance at just over $3 per MMBtu by in late September. Technical resistance on the weekly chart at the mid-June high at $3.053 gave way during the final week of September launching the price of the energy commodity to its most recent peak at $3.368 on the nearby November futures contract on October 9. The resistance level has become technical support, and since the break to the upside, the price of the energy commodity has not revisited the breakout level. Over recent sessions, the price dipped to a low of $3.102 on October 26, but it is starting to look like we should get used to prices that are north of the $3 level. Above the most recent peak at $3.386, the February 2018 high at $3.661 per MMBtu stands as a line in the sand for the NYMEX futures market as the clock is ticking and the injection season of 2018 is coming to an end.

Natural gas has become more volatile as the winter season is approaching. I have been using the futures market and the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and its complement the 3X Short Natural Gas ETN product (DGAZ) to capture the day-to-day price volatility in the combustible energy commodity.

A decline from the high, but critical support holds

After trading to a high of $3.368 on October 9, the price of natural gas has been working its way lower.

As the chart shows, the price of natural gas declined from its most recent high and the highest level since February as we move to the time of the year when injections will shift to withdrawals from stockpiles. The active month November natural gas futures contract settled at the $3.185 per MMBtu level on Friday, October 26. Open interest had edged lower over past sessions moving from an all-time peak at 1.6996 million contracts on October 4 when the price was moving higher to 1.58 million as of October 25. Price momentum shifted lower and is currently entering oversold territory on the daily chart while relative strength displays a neutral condition. Daily historical volatility has moved to over 34% as the market has experienced wider price variance over recent weeks. Meanwhile, the November futures contract broke above its technical resistance level at the June 18 peak at $3.064 per MMBtu level on September 27, and the price has not yet revisited that level.

Another light injection into storage

On Thursday, October 25, the Energy Information Administration reported that stockpiles of the energy commodity rose by 58 billion cubic feet for the week ending on October 19, 2018.

As the chart illustrates, the total amount of natural gas in storage stood at 3.095 trillion cubic feet as of October 19 which was 16.4% below last year's level and 16.8% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

Last year, we went into the winter withdrawal season with a peak of 3.79 tcf in inventories around the United States. This year, we will enter the peak demand time of the year with the lowest level of stocks in years. While production has been at record levels, demand for electricity generation is increasing as natural gas replaces coal. At the same time, natural gas traveling on ocean vessels in liquid form continues to expand the demand vertical for LNG. While the pipeline and storage capacity for the energy commodity will increase in the future, the coming winter season will arrive with inventories at a low level.

There are two to three weeks to go before inventories will begin to decline. To reach 3.4 tcf, we would need to see an average increase of 101.70 to 152.6 bcf, which is not possible. To rise to 3.2 tcf before stocks begin to flow out of storage, the average injection would need to be 35.1 to 52.6 bcf. It is likely that we will go into the withdrawal season around the 3.2 tcf level as injections tend to decline as the shift approaches.

A cold winter could put the spotlight on stocks in 2013

The next time the natural gas futures market moved appreciably high was during the colder than average winter of 2014.

As the monthly chart shows, the price of natural gas futures peaked at $6.493 per MMBtu in February 2014. At this time of the year in 2013, natural gas stocks were at the 3.741 tcf level, 646 bcf above the current level. While the price action over the coming months is in the hands of Mother Nature as the temperatures will determine the path of the price of the energy commodity, natural gas is positioned to move a lot higher if we experience a cold winter. In 2014, stocks fell to a low of 824 bcf in March, and a move below one trillion this coming winter could ignite the price of the flammable gas. If we experience cold temperatures in December and January and stocks decline steadily to where demand will challenge the one trillion cubic feet level the price action could become highly volatile. While prices at over $6 are unlikely, the $4 or even $5 levels could come into play over the coming months given the low level of supplies in storage.

Open interest declines along with price as November prepares to roll to December on NYMEX - not bearish

On October 9 the price of November natural gas futures hit their most recent peak at $3.368 per MMBtu. On that day open interest in the NYMEX futures market stood at the 1,668,101-contract level. On Thursday, October 25 the metric was at 1,581,350, 86,751 contacts or 5.2% lower. The metric peaked at a record high on October 4 when the price was on its way to the most recent high.

In futures markets, falling price alongside a decline in open interest is not typically a technical validation of an emerging bearing trend. It is likely that the metric moved lower as some market participants exited short positions while some longs took profits. November futures have been rolling to December which is the new active month.

As the chart of the December minus November natural gas futures illustrates, the spread is at a 4.6 cents contango on Friday, October 26. Longs will need to pay to roll their risk positions, while shorts will receive a credit to move positions from November to December futures. The contango reflects the potential for higher prices over the coming weeks in the natural gas futures market. However, the spread has declined from 10 cents in August which could be an indication of the bearish orientation of market participants in the natural gas futures market over the past months.

Natural gas is a commodity that attracts lots of speculative interest because of its price volatility and liquidity. The overall bearish sentiment in the market as displayed by the price action in the spread and its term structure could be the most bullish thing natural gas has going for it these days. A large short interest in the market can provide the fuel for rallies as shorts go scrambling for exits when the price rises to levels where they can no longer take the financial pain.

As the forward curve displays, the price this winter peaks on the January 2019 contract which was trading at just over the $3.30 per MMBtu level as of October 26. Moreover, the highest price on the board is way out in January 2030 at $3.545 per MMBtu which is lower than the highs we experienced in February 2018 at $3.661. The peak prices on the 2020 and 2021 contracts and the contract that does not expire for more than a decade during the winter season are progressively lower reflecting the perception that increased storage and pipeline capacity will prevent shortages and that there is plenty of natural gas in reserves to meet all requirements. However, the coming winter season is what we currently face, and the low level of stocks have a chance of causing some surprises in late 2018 and early 2019.

Levels to watch - $4 is the first target

The market established the first level of technical resistance in the natural gas futures market on October 9 at $3.368 per MMBtu. On the downside, the former resistance at $3.064 on the daily chart and $3.053 on the weekly pictorial stand as support levels.

As the weekly chart highlights, above the October 9 high, the next technical level stands at the February 2018 peak at $3.661 per MMBtu. Above there, the December 2015 high at $3.9940 and the critical psychological level of $4.00 per MMBtu will be significant resistance levels for the energy commodity where lots of bears will pile in on the short side of the market. The last time the energy commodity traded above the $5 per MMBtu level was back in February 2014 when it reached almost $6.50.

While the weather and temperatures are the most significant factors for the path of least resistance for the price of the energy commodity over the coming winter season, the low level of stocks sets the market up for a potentially wild and volatile peak 2018/2019 season.

I have bought call options with strike prices between the $3.20 and $3.40 levels for expiration in January, February, and March 2019 and will continue to trade futures contracts to capture the price volatility in the natural gas market over the coming weeks and months. I will also use the UGAZ and DGAZ triple-leveraged ETN products for short-term forays into the market on the long and short side. These products get there gearing or rho from leveraged futures and options positions, so they suffer from decay. If the price of the energy commodity sits at a level, they lose value each day. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.

The fund summary and holdings for DGAZ are the inverse of UGAZ.

Natural gas fell from $3.368 on October 9 to around $3.20 on October 26, a drop of 5%. At the same time, UGAZ declined from $96.89 to $83.27 over the period, 14.1% lower. While UGAZ suffered a loss that was close to three times the fall in the natural gas futures market on a percentage basis, if the price sits around its current level for more than a few days, we will see the price of UGAZ decay or fall and the loss will increase. The effect of decay on UGAZ and DGAZ make them only appropriate for very short-term positions on the long and short side of the market.

Meanwhile, DGAZ moved from $13.10 on the lows when natural gas was on its high to $14.67 as of October 26 as natural gas was 5% off its peak. DGAZ had appreciated by 12% over the period as the performance trailed the triple-leverage gearing because of the time decay factor. Over long periods, both UGAZ and DGAZ undergo periodic reverse splits. UGAZ recently suffered a 1-10 reverse split. The gearing in these products makes them dust collectors in the portfolios of those who overstay their welcome in positions.

Natural gas had edged lower as the winter withdrawal season approaches. However, the low level of stocks and a price that remains above its first level of support could mean that the market is going to experience lots of volatility in the coming weeks and months.

