Italy Versus The Markets, A Very Predictable Outcome

Italy can't win a showdown with the markets, they will be forced to back down completely like Syriza in Greece.

Its proposed budget will increase the already sky-high debt/GDP ratio further, and this can easily set off a confidence crisis, given a number of vicious cycles that are looming.

The Italian populist government is defying the markets at exactly the wrong moment, with growth and ECB bond buying waning.

Markets are selling off in fits, and there is no shortage of reasons and Italy is only one of these. Here is why you have been so worried about the markets, a veritable wall of worry from MarketWatch:

Policy mistake by the Federal Reserve

Rising interest rates that could make borrowing more expensive

A slowdown in global economic growth exemplified in China weakness

An overall breakdown in stocks, represented in equities trading at multi-month lows

Midterm election jitters, which have seasonally resulted in some jitters in U.S. markets

Seasonal October volatility, which has tended to translate into choppy trade

Worries that the U.S. economy is in the late stages of its expansion and due for a recession

Brexit

Italy's budget crisis

The looming end of quantitative easing in Europe

The political implications of the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Worries about the health of emerging markets outside of China

Signs from U.S. companies that they are seeing earnings growth slowing

U.S.-China trade relations which may be exacerbating Beijing's economic malaise

Growing deficits partly derived from President Donald Trump's corporate tax cuts in 2017

Weakness in the banking sector which hasn't benefited from rising interest rates

Softness in transports which Dow theorists tend to follow as a gauge of the health of the market

A rotation of investors out of growth stocks and into those names viewed as value

Major cracks in the housing market

A weak earnings outlook

Some of these have been in plain sight for years. We think the two most serious risks are a Chinese hard landing and an implosion of Italy's public finances. We are especially worried about the latter, here is why.

We have been warning about the Italian public finances for quite some time, years as it happens. This wasn't rocket science, as we noticed the simple fact that Italian public finances didn't improve during the good years.

That would leave very little imagination to what would be likely to happen if the good years turned out into bad years. Remember that the good years were characterized by:

Decent growth and the absence of crisis

Zero (even negative) ECB interest rates

Bond buying by the ECB

Changing tides

This relative (and, in our view, deceptive) calm is changing and Italian public finances are under threat from all sides:

Economic slowdown

End of ECB QE

Additional spending by new government

Rising bond yields

Possible debt downgrades

Bank losses

Growth is slowing down in many places with the Fed hiking, US bond yields increasing, the demand effects of the US tax cuts starting to wane, China slowing, emerging markets slowing on the back of receding world liquidity, trade war concerns, etc.

Closer to home, here is Industry Week:

Germany's economy started the fourth quarter on the back foot, with private-sector activity slowing to the weakest since 2015 and factory orders contracting for the first time in four years. The composite Purchasing Managers' Index for Europe's largest economy dropped to 52.7 in October from 55.0 last month, according to a flash reading released by IHS Markit on Wednesday. The result is below all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

A slowdown might very well be the benign scenario as there are potentially nasty and sudden effects from a number of the situations mentioned as risks from MarketWatch at the start of this article.

China's stock market has been in a bear market for months, and there are signs that the clamp down on off-balance sheet financing earlier in the year, and the trade troubles and stock market woes is starting to affect the Chinese consumer (per the FT).

The risks are manifold. If the nervous sentiment on the financial markets starts to spill over into the real economy, this could not only affect growth, but it could also trigger a crisis in the weak spots.

There is wisdom in the late Rudi Dornbusch maxim that crisis always takes much longer to arrive than expected, but once they do, they unfold with much faster speed than expected.

Debt dynamics

In comes a new populist government with spending plans that would take the public deficit to 2.4% of GDP in 2019, in violation of the EU rules. The EU Commission has rejected the budget and gave the Italians three weeks to come up with another one.

Italy was booking progress with the deficit, at one time, the 2019 deficit was only going to be 0.8% of GDP:

However, this is the more important figure, as you can see there has basically been no progress, while the debt/GDP ratio ratchets up in a crisis:

You have to realize that Italian structural growth is actually a negative 0.4%, according to the European Commission. If this sounds unduly pessimistic, consider the following figure:

Given the low growth and the low inflation, to keep the debt roughly stable at 130% of GDP requires a deficit of no more than 0.8% of GDP. Anything above that will increase the debt ratio.

On the basis of -0.4% growth and a 1.75% inflation rate, a deficit of 2.4% would explode the Italian debt over time to 176% of GDP. And this isn't even factoring in stuff like:

Rising real bond yields increasing debt servicing cost.

A recession widening the deficit and debt/GDP levels further

A banking crisis needing a bailout

None of these are imaginary threats:

Italian banks are sitting on some of the highest proportions of non-performing loans in the eurozone,

Italian banks are loaded up on their own government bonds (from FT):

And some of its insurance companies, like the largest one (The FT):

Italy's Generali is the insurer with by far the most exposure to Italian government bonds, according to analysts at Citi: shareholder exposure stands at 92 percent of tangible book value, compared with between 10 and 13 percent for Axa, Allianz, and Zurich, while Prudential has no exposure, they said.

One might also think/hope that even with rising yields, the impact on Italian refinancing cost is muted as its debt is long-dated. However, the unfortunate truth is:

ECB to the rescue?

One might also appreciate the fact that after buying 2.1T euros of eurozone public debt, QE is coming to an end this year.

We know that for large stretches of that time the ECB has been basically the only net buyer of Italian debt, some 360B euro's worth (and they still have some 50B euro's worth from a previous round in 2012 on the books).

That is already 7.7% higher than what the ECB should have bought on the basis of the ratio (size of economy, population) of its QE program, so the Italians can't complain of an unfriendly ECB.

So somebody else has to fill the void. That will happen, but the question is at what price. Given the unpleasant outlook for Italian public finances, that price is likely to be considerably lower, that is, rates have to be considerably more enticing.

Another question is when things go badly wrong, will the ECB once again come to the rescue? After all, an Italian crisis could very well spill over to other eurozone countries, and dealing with the source might be the cheaper solution.

That isn't likely though. Rules are one reason, moral hazard another. Most of all, there is an existing mechanism in place which is the ESM. This will force a 'reform' program on Italy to reign in its public deficit, in exchange for a bailout and if necessary ECB buying of Italian debt, if the latter doesn't interfere with eurozone monetary policy.

Somehow we can't see the Italian government knocking on the door of the ESM, but there could be circumstances in which they have no choice. The jury is out whether the ESM can actually deal with that, given the size of the problem, but we'll leave that for another time.

Other ways out

Well, there are potential solutions that would help diffuse an immediate crisis:

A growth revival

Higher inflation

A wholesale back-down of the Italian government

A growth revival isn't likely if anything we expect the contrary given the decreasing global and eurozone outlook. Growth and perhaps more important for the immediate outlook, market confidence could get a boost if the Italian government would embark on a wholesale program of structural and institutional reforms.

Italy is one of these countries that has non-existent productivity growth and this is largely due to sclerotic markets and institutions. A reform program would not instantly boost growth (in fact, its immediate impact is probably contractionary), but it would greatly boost confidence, at least for a time.

Italy has no central bank to print money to try to inflate the debt away (or at least monetize the debt like the Bank of Japan is doing), with respect to that its life would have been much easier outside the eurozone.

That leaves a 180 by the Italian government. That isn't yet in sight, to put it mildly. From the NYT Thursday afternoon:

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said on Thursday that if necessary the government will take "counter-measures" to prevent economic damage from a rise in Italian bond yields. He did not elaborate. In a television interview on private broadcaster Rete 4, Salvini was also asked if the government was preparing a plan B if its contested 2019 budget failed to boost growth as planned. "We will spend even more" he replied.

A very predictable outcome

But this has a very predictable outcome. As long as Italy's government doesn't back down investors are likely to keep fleeing, setting off self-reinforcing doom loops:

Higher debt servicing cost for the Italian government, worsening public finances further (leading to even higher yields, etc.).

Bank capital losses, shrinking bank lending and growth and increasing the likelihood of bailouts, further worsening public finances.

Capital flight, reducing money in circulation, reducing economic growth and leading to a liquidity crisis.

We have seen this film in Greece, where a radical left-wing government was forced by these doom loops to do a complete U-turn.

Despite winning a referendum against the forced austerity from the 'troika' (the ECB, EU, and IMF), the government soon saw itself forced to embark on an even harsher austerity package as the crisis escalated and capital flight sucked the country and its banks dry.

It's likely that the Italian government has to go through something similar. Capitulating beforehand, without an acute crisis, will destroy their credibility with their electorate.

We simply can't imagine that the markets will remain calm while Italy's budget deficit widens beyond 2% combined with the ECB stopping its bond buying program.

Remember, that 2.4% deficit is something on paper. Reality tends to be a little harder still, especially if economic conditions deteriorate further.

So we think a showdown between the populist Italian government and the financial markets is nearly inevitable. When it happens, events can swiftly deteriorate as it will trigger multiple vicious cycles and the markets know this.

Salvini has already positioned himself:

Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's hard-right League party, has borrowed bond market language to create an ingenious new spin on the classic "enemies of the people" trope: the "lords of the spread". The spread in question is, of course, the difference between the yield on the Italian 10-year government bond and its German equivalent. This gap has soared to levels last seen half a decade ago as the budget stand-off between Rome and Brussels escalates.

Sinister financial forces (Soros?) are out to get hardworking Italians, the usual stuff. There is nothing sinister about it, investors simply want a higher return for taking on a higher risk.

The higher risk is caused by Salvini's own policies, inflating the deficit. As we described above, the chance of serious losses is real.

Conclusion

All in all, it is most unfortunate. The Italian deficit was closing in on being at a sustainable level, at least as long as there was no economic headwind.

You might want to keep that in mind. Even if the populist Italian government backs down, this is by no means a guarantee that the Italian debt situation won't explode at some point in the future.

Any economic headwind will both blow up the deficit and will ratchet up the debt/GDP ratio. For Italy to be able to survive that it probably needs to run budget surpluses far into the future as a recession will surely arrive, at some point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.