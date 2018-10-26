Western Digital: Not All Is Lost

Cycles are commonplace in the memory industry, and Western Digital's massive buyback (amounting to more than 1/3 of its market cap) should buoy the stock in the meantime.

The company also noted it would be reducing its production in CY19 to account for softer global trends.

The company warned on both memory pricing and softer-than-expected demand, both of which investors were mostly prepared for.

It's been an extremely painful few months for investors in Western Digital (WDC), the memory giant. Not quite yet finished with a bear market correction that has sliced off more than half of its market value (relative to recent peaks reached earlier this year), Western Digital shares dropped a fresh 12% after reporting weaker-than-expected Q1 results and guiding low for the year.

When we take a step back, however, it seems more than likely that Western Digital's post-earnings reaction was overdone. We've been expecting mild pricing drops on memory for quite a while now - Wall Street analysts have been pouncing on weaker demand scenarios for both DRAM and NAND memory over the past several months, leading to unprecedented weakness in shares of Western Digital and fellow memory company Micron (MU). When we additionally account for the fact that Western Digital trades at a ~5x forward P/E, it seems that a weaker demand scenario has already been priced in.

Yes, Western Digital has been painful to hold - but there really isn't much further to drop. Think of this quarter as the "big bath" quarter in which all the negative news gets churned out at once. We've always known that the memory industry is extremely cyclical - but that's no different from energy companies or auto stocks. That doesn't make the underlying businesses un-investable.

One of the main reasons I'm remaining optimistic on Western Digital is its fresh buyback program, a $5 billion authorization from the board of directors that now seems quite well-timed. Western Digital's market cap, after Q3, has now slipped below $15 billion - it's rare to see any company with a buyback program that covers more than one-third of its market cap. And, as I noted in a prior article, Western Digital has significantly de-leveraged its balance sheet relative to the last downturn in the memory cycle, so it's much better prepared to persevere through a contraction in revenues.

Stay long on Western Digital. Though the stock has severely tested investors' patience, it is a value play unrivaled by just about any other stock in the tech sector.

The memory warnings didn't come out of the blue

My main takeaway coming out of this quarter's results was that, though we certainly could have hoped for better, Western Digital's results and market commentary didn't exactly come out of left field. Investors have been expecting this downdraft for months - what else can explain this stock's dramatic fall from over $100 to below $50 in a matter of six months? Forget the volatility in internet and software stocks in the month of October - Western Digital's sheer volatility over the past year has been downright frightening.

Western Digital offered the following commentary in its earnings deck:

Figure 1. Western Digital market view Source: Western Digital investor relations

In response to weaker forecasted demand, Western Digital is taking about 15% of its production capacity offline. Note, though, that Western Digital's warning concerns primarily flash - the legacy hard drive (HDD) business remains fairly resilient to pricing movements.

According to Western Digital, one of the major culprits behind memory weakness is the U.S.-China trade war. OEMs are being more cautious on loading up in inventory, and understandably so. In my view, though it may take some time, U.S.-China relations can't remain frigid forever.

The world's two largest economies are undeniably intertwined, and when tensions thaw, Western Digital's enterprise customers will have enough confidence to restore their supplies again. As long as end-product sell-through remains strong, Western Digital's demand weakness is only a question of timing - eventually, it will have the opportunity to replenish the market with memory.

For FY19, analysts are expecting EPS of $11.35, as reported by Yahoo Finance. That puts Western Digital at a P/E ratio of just 4.2x, based on current stock prices. Even if you slash EPS by 40%, Western Digital's P/E ratio would be at 7.0x. To me, a memory downturn is already priced into Western Digital's stock, especially with a $5 billion buyback waiting in the wings.

Q1 download

Let's dive deeper into Western Digital's Q1 results. Here's a glance at the full earnings summary below:

Figure 2. Western Digital 1Q19 results Source: Western Digital investor relations

I'll acknowledge that this wasn't a strong quarter for Western Digital, but for the stock's current bargain basement valuation, we shouldn't expect too much. Revenues declined -3% yy to $5.03 billion, missing Wall Street estimates of $5.14 billion (-1% y/y) by a mild two points.

When we look at the detailed metrics below, we'll find that it's apparent both flash and HDD took a beating this quarter:

Figure 3. Western Digital 1Q19 metrics Source: Western Digital investor relations

Flash shipments declined -16% y/y, echoing management's comments that customers were becoming more cautious. Again, however, we have to emphasize that while OEMs and enterprise buyers might be wary of loading up on inventory, it's really end-customer and end-product demand that will ultimately guide the long-term health of the flash business. Caution among Western Digital's buyers this quarter could easily just be a push-out of demand into future quarters.

HDD units also fell by about -19% y/y, but notice ironically that HDD ASPs are up to $72. Western Digital has repeatedly emphasized that HDD will still be relevant in the future.

On the more disappointing side, in my opinion, is the beginning of a deterioration in gross margins. Flash margins fell from 53% in 1Q18 to just 44% this quarter - though, consistent with HDD pricing, HDD margins stayed strong at 32% (actually one point better than 31% in the year-ago quarter). The dip in flash, however, dragged down total pro forma gross margins to 38%.0%, down 430bps from 42.3% in the year-ago quarter. Further, Western Digital expects margins to continue sliding, with a guidance range of 32-33% on a pro forma basis for the fiscal second quarter ending in December:

Figure 4. Western Digital guidance Source: Western Digital investor relations

On the whole, however, given both a revenue decline and a margin contraction this quarter, Western Digital's bottom-line performance wasn't all too terrible. Net income dipped -25% y/y to $511 million, representing a still-strong net margin of 10.2% (versus 13.1% in the year-ago quarter), while pro forma EPS of $3.04 missed Wall Street consensus by just two cents and declined just -15% y/y. The relatively modest dip in EPS is reflective of how Western Digital's buybacks soften the blow of a tough memory cycle - this quarter, the company already executed $563 billion of its buyback program, according to the cash bridge below:

Figure 5. Western Digital buyback and uses of cash Source: Western Digital investor relations

Final thoughts

While Western Digital has certainly seen better days, not all is lost. Memory is a key component behind many critical products in both consumer and enterprise technology, and weaker customer orders this quarter may very well be backfilled in the near future once trade tensions dissipate. In the meantime, Western Digital has a powerful balance sheet and strong free cash flows to support a large $5 billion buyback program, which greatly helps to cushion the impact of revenue declines and lower margins.

At this point, there's also not much left that can take Western Digital down further. A production slowdown and pricing warnings are just about the worst news the company can issue, and from here on out, Western Digital will be facing extremely muted expectations. Stay long and hold Western Digital through this bear cycle.

