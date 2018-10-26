Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) CEO Thomas Goeke on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Mac Jones - VP, Finance & IR

Thomas Goeke - CEO, President & Director

Bruce Chalmers - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer

Analysts

Ann Duignan - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brian Drab - William Blair & Company

Michael Halloran - Robert W. Baird & Co.

Kenneth Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Mac Jones

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our third quarter fiscal 2018 earnings call. With me on today's call are Tom Goeke and Bruce Chalmers. A copy of the earnings release that was distributed this morning can be found on our website under the Investor Relations section at milacron.com. We will also provide a link for the replay of this webcast. During our call today, we will be referring to the earnings release supplemental slides, which are also posted on our website. I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will contain certain forward-looking statements based on the business environment as we currently see it, and as such, does include certain risks and uncertainties. Please refer to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the projections described in today's discussion.

Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undergo no obligations to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Also, we will discuss certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. We believe these non-GAAP measures enhance the understanding of our performance. Reconciliations to comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in our earnings press release and are also available as part of the presentation materials posted on our website. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Tom Goeke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Milacron.

Thomas Goeke

Thank you, Mac, and good morning. As Mac mentioned, we have a slide presentation on our website to accompany our earnings call and it includes additional details to the commentary presented this morning. Before we provide color on the quarter, I'd like to spend a few minutes and remind everyone that we are quickly closing in on the completion of many of the strategic objectives we committed to three years ago.

We have completed our major capacity and restructuring initiatives and now have lower-cost manufacturing facilities in North America, China and India. Our restructuring will be completed on December 31, freeing up resources and significant cash flow for 2019. Our portfolio has shifted dramatically to consumables, and we continue to see that mix improving. Over 75% of our profit is generated by consumables. Our goal of 3x net debt to adjusted EBITDA will be met by the end of 2018.

These actions have created operational and financial flexibility going forward, and the company is in a much better position today to successfully manage changing market conditions. I will begin with the third quarter commentary on Page 3. During the third quarter, Milacron continued to execute on its long-term growth initiatives and delivered solid sales, margin and cash performance despite the continued geopolitical uncertainty the tariff initiatives have introduced to our global end markets. Sales in the third quarter were $308 million and flat to the prior year on a constant-currency basis.

We expected a softer Q3 versus the prior year period as the performance both in China and India provided a tough year-over-year comp. Our adjusted gross margins were up 30 basis points driven by $5 million of positive price and a favorable consumables mix.

This quarter, consumables accounted for 65% of our total sales versus 64% in the third quarter of the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA of $56.6 million was 18.4% of sales and represents a 20 basis point margin improvement versus the prior year. Free cash flow improved $25 million versus the same quarter last year, and we made another $25 million voluntary principal payment in the quarter.

We ended the third quarter with a cash balance of $150 million and a net debt ratio of 3.1x compared to 3.9x in the prior year. We are committed to increasing our financial flexibility and driving our net debt ratio below 3x by the end of 2018.

Turning to Page 4. Through the first 9 months of the year, we delivered 4% reported sales growth at the high end of the full year guidance. Our outstanding top line performance was broad based and was achieved through strong commercial and operational execution. Our adjusted EBITDA was up 5% to $175 million or 18.5% of sales. Our adjusted net income was up 8% and adjusted earnings per share is up 7%, both well ahead of the prior year. Our focus on margin improvement through the first 9 months of 2018, especially in an inflationary environment, has been tremendous. On the commercial front, we have captured price. And operationally, we continue to mitigate the direct and indirect impact the U.S. tariffs have on our industrial end markets, our customers and our supply chain.

Year to date, free cash is over $50 million ahead of the prior year, and we are confident in our ability to sustain this momentum into the fourth quarter. Free cash flow continues to be an area of intense focus, and we are committed to improving working capital management at every level of the organization. As previously mentioned, we are also nearing the end of our multiyear European restructuring and the cash outflows associated with it.

Turning to Page 5 in orders. Orders of $270 million were down for the quarter as the business faced an extremely difficult prior year comparable from the India equipment business, the disruption of the tariff impact and the product line decisions communicated in previous earnings calls. In regards to the tariff disruption, coming out of Q2 and into early Q3, the buying behavior in North America was impacted as customers prepared to understand the impact of the tariffs. By September, these implications were clear and orders resumed. In our India equipment business, after a solid July, we experienced the similar slowdown in August and September, but orders have since resumed at normal levels. In the MDCS segment, the softening started towards the end of the third quarter in China, and has yet to rebound to prior levels.

Adding to this, you will recall that we consciously deselected large tonnage equipment for automotive in North America where margins were insufficient. Our new product line, the Cincinnati, is progressing as planned for this segment. We stopped taking orders in our European injection business as a part of our restructuring, and we exited the PET market. This accounted for approximately a $10 million difference from the prior year. I'll now turn the call over to Bruce for a more detailed review of our financial performance.

Bruce Chalmers

Thank you, Tom, and good morning, everyone. I will walk you through our financial performance for the third quarter before turning the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks. As Tom mentioned, we are pleased with the results for the third quarter. Net sales were $308 million for the quarter and $947 million year to date, which was flat for the quarter on a constant-currency basis and up 2% year to date. Solid third quarter growth in our MDCS and fluids segments was offset by a decline in APPT revenue that was primarily driven by several strategic portfolio actions, as previously mentioned by Tom.

Excluding this impact, our third quarter pro forma growth rate was flat for the quarter and up 7% year to date. Adjusted EBITDA was $56.6 million for the quarter and $174.8 million year to date. Third quarter margins were 18.4%, a 20 basis point increase over the prior year. In the quarter, we sufficiently offset margin headwinds with favorable price that amounted to $5 million or 1.7% of sales. Favorable pricing was primarily achieved in the APPT and fluids segments.

Looking forward, we remain on track to close out restructuring initiatives in the fourth quarter of 2018, which will improve margins by approximately 100 basis points and significantly improve our cash flow for 2019. Now let me walk you through our three segments beginning on Page 7 with MDCS. MDCS's third quarter sales were up 2%, primarily driven by Europe, India, China and the rest of Asia. From an end market perspective, this growth was driven by strength in the electronics, medical and custom molder end markets. MDCS generated adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million or 30.4% of sales in the third quarter.

Turning to our Fluid Technology segment on Page 8. Sales grew 8% in the third quarter. Regionally, sales were driven by growth in North America, China and Europe with third quarter and year-to-date margin expansion driven by both price and volume. From an end market perspective, growth was achieved in the automotive, electronics and industrial end markets. Adjusted EBITDA grew 10% to $7.4 million or 22.7% in the third quarter, a 90 basis point improvement from the prior year. Lastly, in our APPT segment on Page 9, sales for the third quarter decreased 3%, stemming primarily from a decline in North America and Europe. On a pro forma basis, adjusting for the product portfolio streamlining, third quarter sales decreased 1% but are up 4% year to date. APPT's third quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million was 13.5%, a 40 basis point improvement from the prior year.

Turning to cash flow on Page 10. Third quarter free cash flow was a positive $24.2 million versus a use of $0.3 million in the prior year. And we are reaffirming our free cash flow guidance of $80 million to $90 million. We have generated nearly $39 million through Q3, and we expect to deliver another $40-plus million in the fourth quarter. This is after $55 million of cash spent on restructuring for the full year. Third quarter cash flow resulted in a quarter-end cash balance of $150 million and a 3.1x net debt ratio versus 3.9x in the prior year. We remain on track to achieve our 2018 cash flow target and our voluntary debt repayment of $100 million. With restructuring coming to a close, and after achieving our 3x goal, we will have incremental financial flexibility in capital allocation going forward.

We are analyzing all alternatives to drive shareholder value, including organic and acquisition growth, further delevering and share buybacks. Turning to full year guidance on Page 11. At the front end of the year, our guidance was set with the expectation that FX would turn from a tailwind to a headwind and result in a full year net benefit of approximately 1%, which is still consistent with the general FX forecast.

Likewise, we anticipated demand headwinds in the back half of the year regardless of a very strong first half. With regard to tariffs, we have been concerned that the impact would move beyond costs and also impact customer demand. We have seen this demand impact in several parts of our business. In APPT, this impacted the order rates at the front end of the quarter in North America and India. North America resumed to normal levels by September and India rebounded in October. In MDCS, the impact began in August, with the largest impact in China and has not yet rebounded to normal levels.

We remain attentive and are confident that our business is well positioned to adapt to dynamic market conditions. In light of these recent developments, we are updating our guidance to reflect the current economic conditions by tightening up our revenue target to 2% growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.2% to 18.4%, resulting in adjusted EBITDA of $229 million to $231 million. This change is driven by the unintended macroeconomic environment from the U.S. tariff initiatives, which have impacted the order patterns in our industry.

We will remain attentive to our downstream markets and how they react to these changes and adjust accordingly. We are confident that our growth in consumables, restructured manufacturing footprint in diverse end markets give us the ability to protect margins and cash flow during this period of trade readjustment. As a reminder, we participate in many major end markets, including automotive, packaging, consumer goods, electronics, medical and construction. Our geographic footprint has major manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, India and China. I'll now turn the call back over to Tom for his closing remarks.

Thomas Goeke

Thanks, Bruce. Turning to Page 12. We had a very successful Fakuma show in October. Fakuma, an international trade show in Germany for plastics processing, is one of the largest trade shows in our industry. As you know, Milacron's products serve a broad and diverse range of end markets, and our launches at the show demonstrate our commitment to partnering with our customers, expanding our end market presence and providing solutions to the plastic processing industry.

At the show, we introduced three new high-performance hot runner systems. The applications include thin wall packaging, small and large part automotive and complex medical products. On the equipment front, we introduced a Quantum T injection molding machine to our European customers. This is a product line produced in India and serves our global customer base. You may recall, the Quantum T was introduced at the NPE show for the North American markets in May. We also announced our partnership with iMFLUX, the P&G subsidiary. This offering will be included in our IoT 4.0 M•POWERED suite of tools. This adaptive control module allows the molder to control the process through its sensors in the mold, which in turn automates the molding process for higher throughput and better part quality. We continue to introduce new high-performance technology products that provide solutions for our customers and the industries we serve. Milacron has introduced 20 new products to the plastic processing technology industry in 2018.

Moving to Page 13 to wrap up. Margins are up 20 basis points in Q3 and up 10 basis points year to date. We delivered a solid quarter with significant year-to-date free cash flow improvement of $51 million. Consumables were 65% of total sales, and we continue to march toward our consumables goal of 75% of total sales. Our European restructuring continues to wind down, and our last machine will ship in the fourth quarter. We'll make our remaining $25 million payment to complete our 2018 commitment of $100 million debt reduction.

Before we move on to Q&A, I want to reiterate that we continue to deliver on our commitments to shareholders. We remain focused on our strategic objectives, and I am confident that our actions over the past several years have positioned the company to be successful in all market conditions. Thank you for joining us on this call. And with that, we can now move to Q&A.

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from Ann Duignan with JPMorgan.

Ann Duignan

I wanted to ask you about the slowdown in China. And you noted that it's not -- order patterns are not back to normal. Could you be a bit more specific around which industry do you see it impacting most? And then, what happens to the competitive environment? What is your outlook for pricing and the ability to get pricing in China as things weaken?

Thomas Goeke

So in the case of order patterns in China, what we see is it's very general and across the board. And I think it has two implications. One of the implications is just economic and local-for-local. And the second is, because of the tariffs, there are mold makers who build products for other regions, in particular, U.S., where U.S. customers are making decisions whether they're reshoring or they'll continue to leave molds in China. We have -- with our customers conversations about this. And there are number of customers that have decided to relocate. So I think the portion that is relevant to the U.S., it's a matter of where it comes back either, again, in China or in North America. So that share really won't change. But depending on tariff impact and the general economy in China, it could have impact on the order rates or levels of business in China, which would be China for China. The only comment I would make additionally to that, Ann, we have seen this twice before, one in the recession, second in end of, what was really, Q2, Q3 '15, in a credit crunch in China, where it dropped off very similarly and rebounded very fast.

So we have a sales team that redeploys very well and adjusts to conditions in China. But I do think the underlying are the two factors: local-for-local, and when it recovers; and then decisions being made in the U.S. about export.

Ann Duignan

Okay. That's helpful color. But just given that you've been through it twice before in China, what happened to pricing in both of the prior drop-off?

Thomas Goeke

We didn't lose margin. As a matter of fact, we improved it. And so we really never had a soft line or a pricing issue in China.

Ann Duignan

Okay. And then just a follow-up on the 100 basis points margin improvement in 2019. How should we model that out? You said that Germany will be done by the end of Q4. So from a modeling perspective, do we increase margins by 100 basis points starting Q1? Or do we ramp up as we go through the year and end up with 100 basis points improvement?

Bruce Chalmers

It's primarily a step change. It's removing revenue that had no margin attached to it. It's a decrease in revenue and not a loss in the corresponding EBITDA. I think you could front-end load that at the beginning of the year. So it's a step change across the entire year.

Ann Duignan

Good. I thought as much, but I just wanted to double check. And then given that on the financial flexibility, you noted organic M&A, deleveraging, share repurchases, is that the order of preference that you're looking at? Or are you evaluating where each of those items might fall in the order priority?

Thomas Goeke

Yes, I think it really comes down to, one, what's best for the business, number two, what's best for our shareholders. And so I think we're flexible. The one thing on M&A, it's very opportunistic, doesn't matter whether you have a hit list or not. The other party has to be willing. So that's one of those things that is opportunistic. On the flip side, debt reduction and share buyback. We are discussing with our board and looking at, with this current circumstances, what are the best choices for us.

Our next question is from Brian Drab with William Blair & Company.

Brian Drab

As you look at the fourth quarter. And I guess, you have a -- you only have a few weeks here -- of data here for the fourth quarter, but would you expect to see a similar decline in orders in the fourth quarter? Or maybe a rebound in terms of just that percentage drop that you saw in the third quarter?

Thomas Goeke

So what -- I mean, if we go back to the conversation on orders, what we saw was, coming out of the NPE, which is in May, typically there is a bit of a lag and then a ramp-up. We saw a delay in the ramp-up and actually had feedback from customers. They were waiting to see where the dust settles on the tariff.

And post tariff in North America, which would be pretty much September, orders ramped back to normal levels and through the first couple weeks of October have maintained. So the run rate -- order run rate in equipment in North America has been very good. In India, partially, it is also, if you follow the rupee, there was a real value shift in the similar period, impact coming from different influences and tariff. And so what we saw -- because of how global trade flows, what we saw there was in August and September, a similar drop-off as what we saw in U.S. And through the first three weeks, we have seen a rebound actually very, very strong, and looks like where we were coming out of Q2 into Q3.

So on the equipments side, we've seen recovery of orders and spread. And then the one area where we haven't seen the rebound is in China. And that's about -- on the quarter, about $15 million of revenue and -- orders. So that's really what we wound out of Q4. And so Q4 looks a lot like Q3 with the same missing components from the orders. And in equipment, we saw partially in Q3, we'll again see from that slow period, we'll see in Q4. And again, just the rebound in China, we don't have in the top line right now. Just what the business is running and what we see orders we're getting.

Brian Drab

Okay. All right. And then, Tom, can you give a little bit more detail around the large tonnage machine? As you reentered that segment of the auto market and maybe just be a little more specific regarding the revenue that you're able to recover and the timing of recognition of that recovery in revenue?

Thomas Goeke

Sure. So favorably for us is, we deselected a certain segment. But we actually picked up in other auto segments and smaller equipment by having the equipment available and the Tier 1s and Tier 2s continuing to purchase. So -- but on the quarter, it would be somewhere between $5 million and $8 million in terms of revenue that we didn't see in Q3. And our timing is, we've already released four models, and we have 4 models to finish. And we've start -- we are selling now the four that we've built. We have a few orders for Q1. My estimation is somewhere between Q3, Q2, we'll probably recover the $5 million to $10 million per quarter that we've set out on. And it's gone extremely well. And product development has gone well, validation has gone well, and the machines that we have built, validated and shipped are running quite well. And we're really within the targets where we wanted to be as well toward competitiveness.

Brian Drab

Okay. And then just quickly, what's your -- what was the percentage of sales in China in the third quarter?

Thomas Goeke

Bruce?

Bruce Chalmers

About 1/3 of -- when you look at the Melt Delivery sales, it's about 1/3 of that segment.

Thomas Goeke

So it's roughly $15 million on a quarterly basis.

Our next question is from Mike Halloran with Robert W. Baird & Company.

Michael Halloran

So let's just follow up on that last one there. So when you're talking about the China headwinds that you're experiencing broadly here, is that limited to the MDCS segment? Does that extend to the APPT side? And so are we just talking about 1/3 of the MDCS where the headwind is? Or is that underselling what the pressures are?

Thomas Goeke

No, that's spot on. We're fledgling. I mean, we're $20 million a year in equipment sales. And Q3, rolled okay. And so the $15 million is absolutely directly from Melt Delivery.

Michael Halloran

So then let's try to take a step back and just put it all in context to make sure I'm understanding all the pieces correctly. So as we exit the third quarter, you've seen a recovery in basically every market back to the run rate you saw in the front part of the year except for China and except for the intentionally deselected auto business, which, as you just mentioned, should recover as you hit the second, third quarter of next year, is that a fair characterization? So when we think about the order downside in the fourth quarter or until whenever the MDCS China business recovers, we really should just be thinking about that $15 million in the auto business as the potential sources of order and revenue headwind at this point. Is that fair? Or am I understating?

Thomas Goeke

No, it's good math. And then plus what was deselected because that will continue in the Q4. And so the -- is about, I would say, somewhere more in the neighborhood of $15 million plus $10 million. The deselected segments, we also had orders in Q4 of last year. So I expect that will ramp down as well. I mean, well, it will happen. We're not taking orders. So approximately $25 million into Q4 is what we're expecting based on order run rates, as we see them currently Mike.

Michael Halloran

And then when you track into next year all else equal, that, call it, $10 million of deselected should start ramping back to neutral second, third quarter? And then as you mentioned, if history is a guide, there's an opportunity to have the MDCS China piece recover. But that part, it's a little opaque right now? Fair?

Thomas Goeke

That's spot on.

Michael Halloran

Okay. And then on the free cash flow side, obviously, you talked about the -- I think it was Ann's question earlier, the 100 basis points and that should step function when you get to the first part of the year. Maybe give some context around the step function you're thinking about for next year on free cash? Obviously, guidance came down, but you're holding that $80 million to $90 million of free cash, which is encouraging. You're going to have your restructuring expenses roll off next year. So maybe help us understand what that step function looks like for free cash flow next year as well?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes. I mean, say, we land at the low end of our range of $80 million as just a starting point for that, Mike. We'll have all the restructuring charges out. There may be a little flow-over from Q4 to Q1 and some of the severance payments that we have in taking that larger plant out of Germany. But for the most part, it will be behind us. And so you get the step change, we do expect -- we've been working, working capital down. We're down about $55 million lower than the same point last year. So we've been working cash out of the working capital accounts and into our cash flow statement coming to the end of being able to do that. So I would expect a working capital build for areas where we have growth next year. And we have also been making a lot of CapEx in putting capacity around the world. So I think we're in good shape from a CapEx standpoint in capacity. So like in the Melt Delivery section in China, we got a lot of capacity on the ground as compared to where we think they're running in Q4. So we can pull back a little bit on that and be extremely flexible if it ramps back up quickly. So it's just diligent spending and making sure that we have no waste in the system, ensures that even if we have a little bit of a pullback in orders and revenue that we can still hit that cash flow target of $120-plus million next year.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question is from Ken Newman with KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Kenneth Newman

I just wanted to touch back on auto. I think MDCS had a single-digit decline. Could you help remind us, out of the consolidated auto revenue numbers, how much was the impact from the large tonnage deselection? And what regions are you seeing the most pain?

Thomas Goeke

So interestingly enough, on a year-to-date basis, even with the deselection, we're running at the same clip on orders in auto worldwide. So what we have deselected would be anywhere between $6 million and $10 million a quarter. So you're looking from somewhere any -- $25 million to $40 million that we really aggressively didn't go after. So in -- again, like I said, even in the orders and sales on a year-to-date basis, through 3 quarters, it's been pretty much year-on-year similar without the large tonnage. So we really haven't seen a drop-off. The only place we've seen a drop-off in Q3 was, as we mentioned, in China. And so auto is a part of the $15 million. And so what our expectation is, it puts us back in a situation to go after about $10 million a quarter into Q2, Q3, Q4 next year on the large tonnage auto.

Kenneth Newman

Could you remind us if -- do you have any automotive exposure in Europe? Or -- and if so, I mean, just what have the order inquiries been like there? Do you get a sense that there is customers starting to maybe take pause with inquiries?

Bruce Chalmers

Yes, we have both the Melt Delivery segment and fluids, both participating in automotive. And I said, we do see some of that softness in automotive in Melt Delivery is coming from Europe. Fluids is still up significantly in automotive across the board, including Europe.

Kenneth Newman

Got it. And then you talked about the avenues for capital allocation next year and you talked about investments into organic growth and via acquisition. Any talk or commentary on the M&A pipeline as you see it now? Are there opportunities to add to the portfolio? Or how do you view the portfolio going forward?

Thomas Goeke

So as we've said all along, our real target is consumables. And within consumables, some of which is rapid capital, we would be considering Melt Delivery aftermarket opportunities. We think from a equipment point of view, we have a very good portfolio. It's where we'd like to keep it, continue to develop on that with competitive products. But if we find an opportunity regionally or specifically, in an end segment that may advance Melt Delivery, it's certainly something that we would go after, but we're very selective about what we look for.

Kenneth Newman

Got it. And then last question for me. You mentioned some broad strength or some decent strength in the medical end markets. Can you just talk to why that market is up so much? And what regions or products are you really seeing the traction there?

Thomas Goeke

So in medical exposed equipment and hot runner, and it has to do application-specific. We have very, very high-performance, precision product lines for that industry in the case of our Roboshot and in case of Mold-Masters hot runners. So it's really opportunity-specific when you update a medical device or roll out a new device. And we get a lot of swings at the plate when opportunities develop, and we've just done quite well to win the opportunities through the course of this year. And again, it all comes down to having a solid product line for the end application.

Ladies and gentleman, we have reached the end of our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Mac Jones for closing comments.

Mac Jones

Yes. I'd just like to thank everybody for joining the call. And we'll be back to speak to you guys at the first of the year in our fourth quarter earnings call. Thank you.

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. And thank you for your participation.